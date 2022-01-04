Connect with us

Bitcoin

2022: The Year Of Crypto, Why Many People Are Going Digital…

Published

35 seconds ago

on

2022: The Year Of Crypto, Why Many People Are Going Digital...
2021 had many great things that helped pushed crypto into a new spotlight, but will 2022 be the year crypto finally makes it break through into many mainstream operations?

Why Crypto?

Many people are starting to look into cryptocurrency as a way to make purchases, save money, make money, and invest in the long-term. Many things play into factor on why this is happening, but all the talk can’t disprove the numbers, and numbers don’t lie. With Bitcoin leading the way, the crypto has managed to out perform gold for the 3rd straight year. Could this come from the surge of digital assets as the world shifts to electronics or from inflation? One thing we do know is the S&P 500 index surged 28%, and gold dropped by 7% in the same period, marking the third consecutive year that Bitcoin has outperformed the two, according to a report by Arcane Research. This doesn’t mean bitcoin will hold more value than gold, but this does show how people are starting to shift from the old way of thinking and into a new uncharted territory via the web.

The NFT Boom

NFTs have started to take over mainstream art, as collectors and investors meet in the middle to see the new rush. Non-fungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs, have started to gain more momentum – generating over $23 billion in trading volume – a frenzy away from less than $100 million recorded in 2020, according to data from DappRadar. This wave will likely continue as many artists and businesses start to join in; will this start a new wave of investors who only go digital?

We also know that in America, crypto was a hot topic for many people as it gained billions across the map. Investors in the U.S. made an estimated $4.1 billion in realized bitcoin gains in 2020, according to a new report by software company Chainalysis. 2021s numbers likely exceeded that as well.

Digital Wallets Vs Banks….

Digital wallets allow you to store and transfer crypto funds like a bank account. Many offer substantial incentives and have aggressive interest rates, plus have physical cards you can use anywhere. Some 150 million American adults say they’ve swapped cash and credit for digital wallets at least once, and given the growth of hot wallets like Metamask, don’t be surprised to see that number continue to grow.

Not all digital wallets referenced are inherently crypto, but banks are starting to add these features to catch up. On top of all these numbers, Blockchain.com wallets, which enable the purchase of Bitcoin, reached over 70 million wallet users at the end of March 2021 – so we know things are growing.

As time continues on, we will unlock more statistics to see who will win the fight; and with the world facing a pandemic, many people are turning to these wallets in efforts to multiply investments to stay on top with trades. Can crypto be the future of economics, or will it step in line like many before?       

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Turns Lower, Why Bulls Could Struggle In Near Term

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $48,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of a sharp decline below the $46,000 support zone.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $48,000 resistance level.
  • The price is trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair remains at a risk of a major decline if there is a clear move below $46,000.

Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk

Bitcoin price failed to climb above $48,000 and started another decline. BTC traded below the $47,500 and $47,200 levels to move further into a bearish zone.

The price even moved below the $46,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $45,707 and the price is now consolidating losses. It tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $47,950 swing high to $45,707 low.

Bitcoin price is now trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The first major resistance on the upside is near the $46,850 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $47,950 swing high to $45,707 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Besides, there is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. A clear move above the $47,000 resistance zone and the trend line could start a fresh increase. The next major resistance is near the $48,000 level. Any more gains could send the price towards the $48,500 level in the near term.

More Losses In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above $47,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,000 zone. The first major support is near $45,800.

A downside break below the $45,800 level could push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $43,500 level in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $46,000, followed by $45,800.

Major Resistance Levels – $46,800, $47,000 and $47,100.

Bitcoin

Samsung to Plant 2M Trees With Blockchain Technology

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Samsung to Plant 2M Trees With Blockchain Technology
Blockchain News
  • Samsung plans to plant 2 million trees with Veritree.
  • The blockchain driven plan is to combat the C02 emissions.
  • Blockchain technology will enable tracking the trees planted.

Seems Samsung has completely submerged itself into the blockchain technology and all set for the future. With the announcements from the CES Conference held in Las Vegas, on January 3, 2022, all the plans of Samsung are to be revolving around the maximum utilization of the blockchain technology. 

Accordingly, Samsung plans to use blockchain driven technology to mitigate and combat climate changes. 

Samsung Planting of 2 Million Trees 

Samsung officially announced in the CES Conference in Las Vegas, on January 3, 2022 that it will be planting about two million mangrove trees. In addition Samsung reveals that they will complete this climate change project within April 2022. 

In spite of this, Sansung states that it has partnered with Veritree. Veritree is a global blockchain solutions provider focused towards nature based environmental protection projects. Also, the blockchain solution provided by the Veritree will enable Sansung to monitor the complete planting of these two million mangrove trees and track if each of them are being planted. 

Besides, the Veritree actually comes under tentree, and uses the Cardano blockchain as the network’s base. 

Samsung’s Ideologies 

Apart from above, Samsung states that the sole goal of this project is to restore about 200 hectares of land with trees. In spite of this Samsung points out that this will eliminate the Co2 rates. It’s estimated that this could capture and nullify the Co2 about 1 billion pounds in approximately 25 years. 

In addition, the head of corporate sustainability of Samsung, Mark Newton states that investing into technologies that are basically nature based projects are essential to combat climate changes. Also, Samsung states that the mangrove trees are the best in reducing the Co2 levels in the atmosphere radically. 

Besides, including the mangrove plantation project, Samsung also revealed its plans to bring up a new line of smart TVs along with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) integrations too. 

Bitcoin

Popular Investor Mentions Strong Outperform Coin of 2022

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Popular Investor Mentions Strong Outperform Coin of 2022
  • Adam Cochran mentioned a strong outperform coin of 2022.
  • The strong outperform coins of 2022 are Felixo(FLX)(Reflexer), Curve Dao (CRV).
  • Alchemix (ALCX), Balancer (BAL), Frax Share (FXS), Ribbon Finance (RBN).

As everyone knows 2021 was a pleasant year for the cryptocurrency industry with enormous ups and downs. Accordingly, Adam Cochran, a popular investor, and professor have predicted the strongly outperforming coin for 2022. As per his prediction, the strongly outperforming coins are Felixo (FLX)(Reflexer), Curve Dao (CRV), Alchemix (ALCX), Balancer (BAL), Frax Share(FXS), and Ribbon Finance (RBN).

1. Felixo (FLX) (Reflexer)

FLX has two different core functions, the first one is similar to other models such as Maker protocol, the RAI system will have a surplus and debt auctions. Moreover, debut auctions will autonomously mint and 1auction new FLX in case the system is underwater. The other one is ungoverning the RAI system, once the vast majority of governance capabilities are completely removed from the system. Reflexer Ugovernance Token will provide further ungovernance and enable the community to take decisions on how to remove themselves from discretion over the protocol.

Furthermore, according to CoinMarketCap, FLX’s price was trading at $526.81 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,066,525. The circulating supply of FLX is 158,624.67 FLX. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as MEXC, Uniswap (V3), Uniswap (V2), and Loopring Exchange.

2. Curve Dao (CRV)

Curve Dao has gained substantial attention by following its remit as an AMM specifically for stablecoin trading. CRV carries the standard risks associated with depositing funds in smart contracts and dealing with AMMs, which is known as impermanent loss. The explosion in DeFi trading has ensured Curve’s longevity, with AMMs turning over huge amounts of liquidity and associated user profits.

More so, at press time, the CRV price is trading at $6.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,054,617,387. According to CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply of CRV is 450,131,820.99 CRV. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinFLEX, CoinTiger, and Huobi Global. In the last 24-hour CRV price gained over 85.

3. Alchemix (ALCX)

Alchemix lets you reimagine the potential of DeFi by providing highly flexible instant loans that repay themselves over time. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Niance, OKEx, FTX, Bitget, and HitBTC. At the time of writing ALCX’s price is trading at $344.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53,537,272. The circulating supply of ALCX is 900,716.83 ALCX. In the last 24-hour ALCX price surged over 11%.

4. Balancer (BAL)

An automated market maker (AMM) designed on the Ethereum blockchain is Balancer, launched in 2020 March. But Balancer is not the first DeFi protocol to make use of AMMs, it has brought a new face and approach to liquidity. Balancer (BAL) enables users to add to liquidity pools to earn BAL. At the time of writing BAL’s price is trading at $19.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,336,860. In a day BAL’s price spiked by nearly 0.38%. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, FTX, and Huobi Global.

5. Frax Share (FXS)

The first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin system is Frax Protocol. FRAX is an open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain, currently implemented on Ethereum. The main goal of the Frax protocol is to provide highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixes-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax Protocol is a community-driven and unique design stable coin. More than 60% of the supply of FXS is issued over a number of years to liquidity providers and yield farmers. Henceforth, FXS is an investment and governance asset while FRAX is the currency token.

Accordingly, Frax Share (FXS) price is trading at $32.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,295,681. As per CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply of FXS is 16,209,404.70 FXS. FXS can be traded in crypto exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Bitget, HitBTC, and Gate.io.

6. Ribbon Finance (RBN)

Ribbon utilized financial engineering to develop structured products that deliver sustainable yield. Ribbon’s first product focuses on yield through automated options strategies. Structured products are packaged financial instruments that use a combination of derivatives to achieve some specific risk-return objective, like betting on volatility, enhancing yields, or principal protection.

Hence more, at press time RBN’s price is trading at $3.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60,307,303. The circulating supply of RBN is 51,168,00.03 RBN. In a day RBN’s price skyrocket over 20%. It can also in traded in crypto exchanges such as Gate.io, Coinbase Exchange, ZT, MEXC, and Uniswap (V3).

