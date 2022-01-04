3Space Art Incetivizing Artists and Collectors to Showcase their Digital Artwork Offline and Online

- The Mask is a community-driven meme coin.
Cryptocurrencies ruled the charts this year, with Metaverse and Meme coins seeing notable advances. Every time a new meme currency is generated, a number of others see a huge increase in value. In the previous 24 hours, the values of three freshly released meme coins have risen by double digits, as examined in this article.
Zelda Inu (ZLDA)
The decentralized meme token Zelda Inu is on a quest to change the way one thinks about cryptocurrency. Transparency is key here since the money raised will go directly to organizations dedicated to saving pets in need. According to CoinMarketCap, the Zelda Inu price today is $0.029061 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,187,132 USD.
TigerInu2022 (TIGERINU2022)
The Binance Smart Chain is the foundation for Tiger Inu 2022, a covert launch meme token. An NFT Marketplace, play-to-earn games and Metaverse staking are just a few examples of Tiger Inu’s offerings. According to CoinMarketCap, the TigerInu2022 price today is $0.000582 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,330,786 USD.
The Mask (DMASK)
In keeping with the name, The Mask Crypto, which is based on the classic 1994 Jim Carrey film The Mask, is a community-driven meme coin. Binance Smart Chain Token DMASK has a deflationary supply and an automatic distribution system that rewards holders. According to CoinMarketCap, The Mask price today is $0.000010 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $781,385 USD.