4 moments from the Chicago Bears' blowout of the New York Giants that could be significant to the future, from Trevis Gipson's 1st sack to Darnell Mooney's TD

It was a shrug win if ever there was one. The Chicago Bears’ 29-3 blowout of the New York Giants on Sunday registered as their sixth-largest margin of victory in the last 10 years and the fourth-largest of the Matt Nagy era.

But against a Mike Glennon-led offense in total disarray? Another too-little, too-late statement against an obviously inferior opponent? To improve to 6-10 heading into the final week?

Ho-hum.

Still, as the Bears direct their focus beyond the 2021 season, the on-field product continues to offer glimmers of hope that shouldn’t be ignored, even if the significance to the present is minimal. The Bears proved yet again Sunday that despite their mid-December elimination from playoff contention, they will continue to sprint through the finish line. And the runaway victory over the Giants included more than a few important contributions from players and coaches.

Here are four moments from Sunday’s victory, in chronological order, that might mean a little extra beyond this season.

1. Trevis Gipson’s strip-sack

To clarify, we’re talking about the first of Gipson’s two strip-sacks Sunday, the one that came on the opening snap and set up the Bears offense for the always-friendly one-play, 2-yard, 3-second touchdown drive.

With the Giants opening the game in an empty backfield with three receivers to the right and two to the left, Gipson felt a surge of eagerness. A blitz from inside linebacker Roquan Smith prompted the Giants to slide their protection left — leaving Gipson unaccounted for. Glennon, unaware of Gipson’s free run, barely had reached the top of his drop when Gipson pummeled him and jarred the football free.

“My eyes got big at the opportunity,” Gipson said. “And I had to take advantage of it.”

Bilal Nichols scooped up the ball and returned it to the Giants 2.

Yes, Robert Quinn stole the spotlight Sunday — and deservedly so. With his 18th sack, Quinn broke Richard Dent’s single-season franchise record and continued to make a strong case for why he should remain a part of the Bears’ plans into 2022.

But Gipson’s continued growth is arguably just as important, particularly as it relates to the team’s quest to identify new building blocks on the defense as so much of the cast from the 2018 NFC North champions continues to fade out of the picture.

Gipson was a fifth-round pick (No. 155) in 2020 and had to make a transition from a prototypical 4-3 defensive end at Tulsa into a 3-4 outside linebacker in the Bears system. He has crossed that bridge gracefully and continues to show both his hard-working nature and playmaking prowess.

With 6½ sacks this season, Gipson’s long-term potential is obvious. His rookie contract runs through the 2023 season, but if he continues to produce consistently at a premium position, he can put himself in line for an extension well before that.

Outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey believes Gipson is still a work in progress but is set up to have a long and productive career due to his combination of talent, drive and passion. Shuey has emphasized the importance for Gipson to finish his second season strong and carry momentum into the offseason.

“This is an important time in his career,” Shuey said last week. “And I think he knows that. I truly believe that each opportunity that he has is the most important opportunity. So each game, he has to be a little more consistent, a little bit better and take advantage of every opportunity he gets.”

On Sunday, Gipson did just that.

2. Darnell Mooney’s touchdown catch

The route concept was elementary: a deep cross against man coverage. From a bunch formation in the slot to the left, Mooney easily beat cornerback Aaron Robinson with his break toward the middle of the field. Quarterback Andy Dalton delivered a strike, hitting Mooney in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown on the Bears’ second possession.

“We got man-to-man,” Mooney said. “I just beat my man and (it’s) run to that (back) pylon. Andy threw the ball. Grab it. Touchdown.”

That was one of 13 passes thrown Mooney’s way and one of seven he caught. He finished with 69 receiving yards and his fourth touchdown this season. Heading into Sunday’s finale against the Minnesota Vikings, Mooney needs 71 yards to reach 1,000, which would be a notable feat for a former fifth-round pick completing his second season.

At a position the Bears have failed to stabilize for so long — Mooney will become the 12th player to lead the team in receiving yardage over the past 20 seasons — his continued emergence is important, particularly with a growing belief that fellow receiver Allen Robinson will exit Chicago and head into free agency in March.

Across the league, questions remain as to whether Mooney can emerge as a legitimate No. 1 receiver in a high-powered offense. But that won’t stop him from trying. And even having him as a standout No. 2 or a sturdy 1A is a bonus for the Bears.

Given the collective fizzle of the five receivers general manager Ryan Pace drafted before Mooney arrived — Kevin White, Anthony Miller, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims and Daniel Braverman — finally landing a draft-and-develop playmaker is a big deal.

“This kid is going to be a special, special wide receiver in this league for a super long time,” Nagy said. “His care factor is off the charts.”

3. Angelo Blackson’s safety

Let’s be clear: Safety Eddie Jackson was robbed of a touchdown yet again. With 58 seconds remaining in the first half, Jackson and nose tackle Eddie Goldman converged on running back Devontae Booker near the Giants end zone with Jackson ripping the football from Booker’s hands and securing it across the goal line.

It looked like a fumble recovery touchdown. It smelled like a fumble recovery touchdown.

But officials ruled the play dead as Booker was stopped just past the 1 before the ball came loose.

“The ruling on the field was that the runner’s forward progress was stopped at the 2-yard line,” referee Shawn Hochuli shouted into his microphone, clearly addressing an apoplectic Bears bench. “Therefore it does not matter that the ball came out after he was driven backward.”

Officially, it was a 3-yard loss.

Nagy said Monday morning of Jackson’s strip: “It was certainly close, I’ll say that. I appreciate his effort. And it looked pretty close to me.”

Not to be deterred, the Bears defense came back on the next play with Angelo Blackson smothering Booker in the backfield. Initially, officials ruled Booker made it out of the end zone. But a replay review changed the result of the play into a safety, the Bears’ first since Khalil Mack’s sack of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 14 of last season.

After Blackson’s big play, the offense capitalized on the free possession with a 44-yard field goal on its final drive of the first half. In all, the Bears scored three times in the final 1:01 before halftime with two Cairo Santos field goals sandwiching Blackson’s safety. They made plays in all three phases and were crisp with their timeout usage.

The offense then opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that provided an insurmountable 29-3 lead.

That is exactly the brand of complementary football that winning teams play on a consistent basis. For the Bears, that accumulating snowball from the end of the first half and into the second should become part of the teaching-tape library at Halas Hall.

From 7:45 left in the second quarter to 9:30 remaining in the third, the Bears ran 32 plays to the Giants’ two and put together a 15-0 run.

4. Deon Bush’s interception

With 3:45 left, Bush passed off his coverage on tight end Evan Engram and jumped a quick slant from Glennon to receiver Pharoh Cooper. It was a nifty interception followed by a 15-yard return. That was the Bears’ fourth takeaway of the afternoon following Trevis Gipson’s two strip-sacks and a Tashaun Gipson interception.

It had been nearly three months since the defense recorded multiple takeaways in a game, a startling figure that has contributed to the team’s afterthought status.

Through Week 17, the Bears are in a five-way tie for 24th in the league in one of the most important defensive categories with only 16 takeaways. Half of those came in home wins over the Bengals and Giants. And Sunday’s binge, against a horrible offense, must be kept in proper context.

Still, the performance was a testament to the ongoing fight and unity of the defense. And it raises an important question about coordinator Sean Desai’s future at Halas Hall. Is it possible Desai could remain in his current role in 2022 under a new offensive-minded head coach? Sure.

Don’t forget, the last time the Bears changed head coaches — replacing John Fox with Nagy in January 2018 — they retained Vic Fangio to continue overseeing the defense. That provided an important level of familiarity and continuity as Nagy stepped in to try to re-energize the offense.

Fangio was 59 at the time, had 18 years of experience as an NFL coordinator and had built that version of the Bears defense into a top-10 unit that was on the verge of a major explosion in 2018. So it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison with Desai, who is 38 and wrapping up his first year in the coordinator role.

Under his watch, in addition to the disappointing takeaway total, the Bears rank fifth in total yardage allowed (315.6 yards per game), tied for second in sacks (46) and 20th in scoring defense (23.5 ppg). Desai has had the respect of most of his players since his promotion to coordinator last winter. And since joining the Bears as a defensive quality control coach in 2013, he has survived two head coaching changes. Depending on which way the Bears turn in their search for a new coach, perhaps Desai would make a convincing case to stick around.

On Monday morning, Nagy commended Desai’s ability to adapt and adjust this season, noting growth from the spring until now.

“The thing I like about Sean is he is extremely calm,” Nagy said. “And he does a great job of making sure the guys feel that. There’s no panic. He’s super smart. And he does a great job of scheming with his coaches and preparing.”

Desai was asked last week for his self-assessment of his first season as a coordinator.

“You always want to stay within the game and advance your knowledge of the game in the moment,” he said. “And when you’re in this role, you have to be able to do that at a fast pace. Obviously from game to game and week to week, but also within a game. And I think we’ve grown that way.

“This staff has done a great job in terms of supporting me and sharing their ideas. We feel good about the plans that we’re putting on tape. And we have to continue to grow with how we’re teaching it. That will be a point of emphasis for me personally for how I articulate the messages we want to get across to the players.”

Trending