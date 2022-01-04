Connect with us

Bitcoin

A Fast Growing Association of Helium Mining on Radio Network With Helium Rent

Published

2 mins ago

on

A Fast Growing Association of Helium Mining on Radio Network With Helium Rent
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Press Release

Hongkong, Hongkong, 3rd January, 2022, Chainwire

Last year, the Heliumrent team concentrated on distributing their hotspot capacities to their customers via the helium.rent platform. 

The company has been working in the radio network business for several years and has been able to build structures all over the world. The existing radio stations make it easy to connect new helium hotspot mining devices to the network and to share the income with your customers.

Hotspot hosts earn HNT crypto based on how much they contribute to the network, through proof-of-coverage challenges, and by witnessing proof-of-coverage challenges.

The customers participate in the sales for a certain period of time. With the flood of money, the association of radio networks would like to expand its network stronger and faster. As a company and large quantities of devices such as Bobcat and Sensecap, delivery times are significantly shorter and are not up to 10 months as is normal.

Heliumrent recommends its customers take a double track. For short-term and quick participation in the helium network, it is advisable to enter the plans on www.helium.rent/plan . For those who want to wait 10 months or more for their own devices, this is also a viable option.

We are excited about the future and look forward to more news about the helium network and its alternative 5G technology through the helium hotspots. Helium is a network meant to help IoT devices like e-scooters(Lime, Bird), simple sensors and pet trackers get low-volume data to the internet quickly and at very low cost. This network is using car sharing companies and smart city solutions as well. 

About Helium

Heliumrent is part of the “Association of Radio Network“ stations with antenna locations all over the world. The headquarter of Association of Radio Network is based in Hongkong in the Mira Place Tower. Helium has network coverages in more different countries and increasing daily the network with new live mining hotspots for helium mining and data transfer. 

For more information visit https://www.helium.rent/ 

Contacts

Press Manager

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

First Politician to Issue NFTs for His Supporters in South Korea

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

McDonald's McRib NFT Project Creates Controversy Regarding Racial Insult
google news

In political history, raising elections funds in digital assets and distributing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for all the supporters is an innovative idea planned in South Korea. For the upcoming presidential election, the nominated candidate Lee Jae-Myung is campaigning about his unique initiative to his supporters. 

Through this, all the woo young and tech-savvy Korean voters will explore the use of cryptocurrencies in the real world. As collecting the funds in digital currencies, the contributors will receive their receipts in NFTs. Therefore, this interesting initiative was decided by the Democratic Party of Korea, the country’s ruling party on Sunday. 

Crypto Funds for Presidential Election

The Presidential candidate, Lee Jae Myung, the governor of Gyeonggi Province officially announced to accept donations and payments in cryptocurrencies.  In-order to financially lead his election campaign for the upcoming election which will be held on March 09th, 2022.

However, as an acknowledgement receipt, the donors will receive an NFT artwork along with his election promises. Moreover, this smart move by Lee is planned to win all the votes targeting the younger generations in the country. Also, it will be an advantage for voters who are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies. 

Further in the list  of accepted cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and other assets are under government’s consideration. And the final list will be released in another 2 weeks for the knowledge of the contributors. 

More so, the NFTs which are given in return will possess a featured picture of Lee and his election promises. Thus, to score high votes, a strong communication system is prepared to attract the millennial voters who are active in the digital world. 

Last week, the South Korean Lawmaker Lee Kwang-Jae shared, 

“Through politics, we must support innovative digital industries like NFT and metaverse developing hopes among the young people in the country.”

Thus all the political parties cherishes, upon his successful initiative Lee Jae-Myung is the first politician to issue NFTs in history. 

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Exactly Today the First Bitcoin Block Was Mined, 13 Years Ago!

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Exactly Today the First Bitcoin Block Was Mined, 13 Years Ago!
google news

14 mins ago |