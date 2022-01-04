A Fast Growing Association of Helium Mining on Radio Network With Helium Rent

Hongkong, Hongkong, 3rd January, 2022, Chainwire

Last year, the Heliumrent team concentrated on distributing their hotspot capacities to their customers via the helium.rent platform.

The company has been working in the radio network business for several years and has been able to build structures all over the world. The existing radio stations make it easy to connect new helium hotspot mining devices to the network and to share the income with your customers.

Hotspot hosts earn HNT crypto based on how much they contribute to the network, through proof-of-coverage challenges, and by witnessing proof-of-coverage challenges.

The customers participate in the sales for a certain period of time. With the flood of money, the association of radio networks would like to expand its network stronger and faster. As a company and large quantities of devices such as Bobcat and Sensecap, delivery times are significantly shorter and are not up to 10 months as is normal.

Heliumrent recommends its customers take a double track. For short-term and quick participation in the helium network, it is advisable to enter the plans on www.helium.rent/plan . For those who want to wait 10 months or more for their own devices, this is also a viable option.

We are excited about the future and look forward to more news about the helium network and its alternative 5G technology through the helium hotspots. Helium is a network meant to help IoT devices like e-scooters(Lime, Bird), simple sensors and pet trackers get low-volume data to the internet quickly and at very low cost. This network is using car sharing companies and smart city solutions as well.

About Helium

Heliumrent is part of the “Association of Radio Network“ stations with antenna locations all over the world. The headquarter of Association of Radio Network is based in Hongkong in the Mira Place Tower. Helium has network coverages in more different countries and increasing daily the network with new live mining hotspots for helium mining and data transfer.

For more information visit https://www.helium.rent/

