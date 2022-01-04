A Metaverse Network Built on aelf Blockchain

As Facebook changed its name to META, the world has seen a spiked interest in metaverse-concept GameFi projects, such as Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Illuvium, and many more. The land of the concept has brought an infinitely broad market to the construction of blockchain infrastructure. At the same time, the public chain is bound to usher in huge changes in the dimensions of performance, security, privacy, and ease of use.

For a long time, aelf is the best-performed and secured blockchain cloud infrastructure. In the following three aspects, aelf is likely to stand out in the public chain track.

Performance of aelf mainnet

aelf has developed an open-source blockchain network powered by the cloud and designed as a multi-level sidechain structure, enabling unlimited scalability on the road to a decentralized future. With this platform, users can gain access to a single solution to breaking industrial bottlenecks, including performance and cross-chain functionality. When considering performance, the platform has set up each node in the network as its own cloud computing center. Combined with a multi-level sidechain structure, each node then gains unlimited scalability. Currently, aelf Enterprise has approached 35k TPS, per sidechain.

With the continuous development of Metaverse, future users and transactions on the chain will surpass hundreds or thousands of times the level of today. This requires a strong public chain performance, and aelf meets these requirements.

Interoperationality on sidechains

The future of Metaverse must be an integrated universe, where the public chains need to connect to each other. Since the innovation of blockchain technology, exclusive public chains have been launched, with communication channels obstructed. In other words, current projects are mostly isolated islands.

aelf has invited its own oracle to solve this problem. aelf versatile oracle helps connect off-chain and on-chain, mesh network structure creates communication between public chains two-way communication between public chains. The combinational solution aims to break the technical barriers and to solve industry pain points. We are trying to provide our global users with a well-performed and easy-to-use blockchain system.

A user-friendly developing framework – aelf Enterprise

aelf focuses on improving the user experience on the developing framework- aelf Enterprise. The framework includes consensus mechanisms, communication protocols, smart contracts, and other modules. With aelf Enterprise, developers can quickly build a complete blockchain and easily access the aelf ecology, with low learning costs and time costs. In this way, developers will be granted a larger space for technology display, and they will be able to obtain ecological assistance from other projects in the aelf ecology, such as AMM, Lending, NFT, and so on.

Underlining its mission to bring the blockchain space forward, aelf is holding a massive, metaverse-focused hackathon called Top of OASIS. The Top of OASIS Hackathon aims to support early-stage projects and ideas from the open-source developer community while increasing the diversity of aelf developer community that will help projects grow and eventually join the aelf ecosystem.

While the hackathon can be anything NFT, DeFi, DAO, or Web 3.0 focused, aelf is directing its participants to build GameFi and metaverse related projects. The event could be seen here.