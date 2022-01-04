Celebrities
Andy Cohen Shares Only Regret in NYE Tipsy Rant, CNN Speaks
On CNN’s New Year’s Eve segment, Andy Cohen drank a little too much and unleashed his thoughts about Mayor Bill de Blasio, ABC, Ryan Seacrest, and Journey.
During the special, Anderson Cooper attempted to stop Andy’s rant, but the Watch What Happens Live host was hardly deterred.
On his show Radio Andy, the host made a semi-apology. “The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast,” said Andy. “And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
He went on to say, “I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have and I felt bad about that, so that is the only thing… The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trashed Ryan Seacrest and I really… I hope he hears the clip.”
After a source told Radar Online that Andy would not be invited back to CNN, a network spokesperson debunked the rumor: “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”
During the New Year’s Eve segment, Andy unveiled his opinions about the other network: “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”
He then addressed the mayor of New York City. “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York…” said Andy. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”
“So, sayonara, sucka!” he continued. “2022! It’s a new year because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!”
Photo Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages
Celebrities
Oh, Arionne: Martell Holt’s Multiyear Mistress Says She Was Impregnated Three Times, Alleges Mel CHEATED Back With An Engaged Attorney — Fans Call Her An ‘Airhead’
*Deep [multiyear mistress] sigh*
Arionne Curry did her first-ever interview with YouTuber Tasha K, telling her side of her affair with married reality star Martell Holt and her seemingly naive perspective has #LAMH fans questioning her morals and intellect on social media.
For starters — Arionne revealed she met married Martell when she was 24-years-old at a house gathering and his cousin introduced them. She said Martell, 9 years her senior, hid his relationship with his wife Melody for nearly 9 months and when she found out she continued to see him. Arionne told Tasha K that over the course of their 7-year long affair, she was pregnant by him three times. The clothing line owner revealed that she had one miscarriage and one abortion before welcoming her son with Martell and added that she’s “upset” that she’s “being portrayed in a negative light” on television.
About her allegedly “negative” portrayal on TV, Arrione said:
“I’ve always been a likable girl, I’ve always been the cream of the crop. I’m 31-years-old, I can still count on one hand how many men I had sex with. I’m not some little floozy.”
After admitting she knew Martell lied to her about his marriage, Arionne refused to give Mel, his wife, any sympathy because Mel chose to stay.
“You need to always check your husband. That’s what wives need to understand, nobody just chases a married man. I wasn’t chasing no man…
…If they are not going to put my on the same platform that they used to build another woman up, why would I apologize?”
Arionne also doubled down on her story that BOTH Maurice and Marsau Scott were cheating on their wives in front of her eyes in Atlanta, something they’re both denying. She then hurled allegations that Mel cheated on Martell with their lawyer.
“That’s what made Martell come back, she was with their attorney — who had a fiance. The fiance follows me on Instagram.”
Yiiiikes! Along with her Melody angst, Arionne admitted that Martell was the only man she slept with for SIX YEARS — a married man — and said that she was offended he asked her for a DNA test after she became pregnant.
“I was dealing with him for six years and hadn’t slept with nobody else. I feel like him wanting me to bring up a DNA test [was to] further more discredit me.”
Are YOU shocked that Arionne is finally opening up about her side of this situation? Social media is eating her alive, but what do YOU make of her comments?
Peep the full interview below.
Celebrities
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Calvin Klein Lingerie In Sexy Mirror Selfie
Hailie Jade looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of sweatpants in a new mirror selfie.
If there’s one thing for sure about Hailie Jade, 26, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in a recent mirror selfie. Eminem’s daughter put her tiny waist and toned abs on full display in the new photo when she rocked a plunging white scoop-neck Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of high-waisted tie-dye sweatpants.
Hailie covered her face in the selfie as she rocked the super fitted sweatpants and topped her look off with a towel wrapped around her head. She captioned the photo, “Hello first Monday of the new year. I am not ready for you.”
Aside from posting this sexy photo, she also posted a video to her Instagram story of her walking on the treadmill. She captioned the video, “On Jan. 1st I pushed off working out & said ‘I’ll start monday’… not my proudest moment but here we are.”
Lately, Hailie has been posting a slew of sexy photos and one of our favorite looks from her was her fitted short-sleeve white knit crop top with a completely open back that she styled with a pair of skintight leather pants.
Hailie’s crop top featured a turtleneck and was open in the back with a skinny tie at the top of her waist. The high-waisted leather pants were extremely fitted and had a seamless bottom while the bottom half of the pants flared out into a boot cut Hailie topped her look off with a pair of brown snakeskin chunky-heeled booties.
Hailie captioned the photo, “i thought the fit deserved an in-feed post.” In the photo, she’s facing forward, revealing just her backside as she smirked at the camera while holding her sunglasses. Her brown hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless waves.
Celebrities
Tristan Thompson Admits Fathering Fitness Trainer’s Baby
A DNA test has removed all doubt that Tristan Thompson is the father of Houston fitness trainer Maralee Nichols‘ baby boy.
Tristan immediately took responsibility for his promiscuous behavior after receiving the test results.
In an Instagram post, he confirmed he fathered the boy — born on December 1.
“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote. The 30-year-old NBA star apologized to his long-suffering baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, 37.
“You don’t deserve this,” he told Khloe, who looked unbothered as she left a Kardashian family Christmas photo shoot last month.
“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.
“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
Tristan is the father of Khloe’s only child, a 3-year-old daughter named True Thompson. Khloe is pictured leaving her daughter’s dance class with BFF Malika Haqq and her son, Ace.
Nichols, 31, filed for child support after moving from Houston to California, where she gave birth.
Her attorney felt vindicated. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” attorney Harvey Englander told DailyMail.com in a statement.
“Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”
The baby makes three children by three women for the promiscuous athlete. Tristan fathered a son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend and Instagram model, Jordan Craig, in 2016.
