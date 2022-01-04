Celebrities
Andy Cohen Slams Ryan Seacrest and Mayor De Blasio on NYE
Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live, has never been one to filter himself.
In the past, the 53-year-old has stirred controversy because he doesn’t feel the need to downplay his opinions.
In a New Year’s Eve countdown on CNN, Andy had some choice words for Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York — the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”
He went on to say, “So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!”
Co-host Anderson Cooper was not as pleased with Andy’s opinions. “Don’t go on a rant,” said Anderson several times. But the more Anderson tried to shut him up, the more energized Andy became.
“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” said Andy. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”
ABC’s segment featured a performance by Journey (led by Arnel Pineda), and Andy wasn’t a fan: “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count.”
One viewer tweeted a response to CNN’s special, saying, “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser might be the funniest thing I’ve seen on television this year.”
Leave it to @Andy to keep it real what others were thinking about #ryanseacrest #RockinEve
🤣😂🤣😂 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/DZwkf7hpkR
— M & M (@MelodyM1978) January 1, 2022
“Andy Cohen last night talking trash about ABC, Ryan Seacrest & ‘fake Journey’ is about the most punk rock thing @CNN has ever done. #NYE2022,” said another fan.
The next morning, Andy went to Twitter as well. “Good morning!” he said. “Um, I was a bit overserved last night.”
🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022
Sharelle Rosado Is ‘Grateful’ For ‘Supportive’ Fiancé Chad Ochocinco As They Welcome Baby Together
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sharelle Rosado as she prepares to welcome her first child with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.
Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is feeling “grateful” as she prepares to expect her first child together with fiancé Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The 34-year-old realtor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and shared her thoughts as she and the former NFL star expand their family with baby Serenity Paula Johnson on the way.
“Chad is very supportive. Anything I need, he’s like, ‘Take time off. Do whatever you need to do.’ He’s very supportive,” the reality star said. “Chad know he wants to be a stay at home father. So anything I need, he’s always there. It’s just great to have someone like that. Including he has a big profile with celebrity friends and he’s always promoting the brokerage, always promoting the agents. I’m extremely grateful for him.”
Chad has seven other children and Sharelle has three so by welcoming their first baby together will make 11 kids in total. Although the engaged couple has already experienced parenthood, they are ecstatic because this is their first child together. The pair dated on and off for two years before getting engaged in Jan. 2021.
Sharelle explained how well the families have blended together. “Chad has a big family and right now we’re spending Christmas together — my kids and his kids. Everyone gets along. They’re happy, they’re excited. Hopefully the baby can come while they’re on their Christmas break. Everyone’s excited about the baby.”
Meanwhile, the successful entrepreneur has a full plate as she’s days away from giving birth she’s also been busy promoting her hit Netflix docuseries Selling Tampa which features her all female, all Black, luxury real estate firm, Allure Realty.
“The thing about Selling Tampa is we’re minority women and of course we have our differences,” the military veteran said. “You have a lot of strong alpha females who have their own opinion about things. And that’s okay. We know how to bring it back, we know how to have a conversation that may not be delivered the right way. But if anything, we know how to bring it back to the table to communicate. And our end goal is getting the job done.”
Tune into Selling Tampa which is streaming now on Netflix.
Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up The Sun In Bandeau Bikini On Vacay In Brazil — Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio was back in her old Brazil stomping grounds in a skimpy blue bikini after the new year, enjoying some time in the sun.
Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, showed off her incredibly toned figure shortly after New Year’s Eve in her home country of Brazil, wearing a sexy icy blue bandeau bikini as she enjoyed time on the beach. The supermodel, who soaked up the sun in Florianopolis, was pictured with her love, Richard Lee, playing a game of pickleball, showing off the adorable swimsuit which had a cutout in the front and a stringy design for the bottoms, tightly hugging her curves. The mother-of-two accessorized her look with a few layers of necklaces, bracelets, and simple gold earrings, also pairing the look with some rose-tinted sunglasses.
Alessandra definitely seemed to have been enjoying her time on the beach with her beau, strolling along the waves, drinking fruity cocktails, and getting a bit competitive in a game of pickleball. Although the supermodel was focused on her A-game, she still took the time to flaunt her figure, showing off her cheeky bikini bottoms and toned derrière. Alessandra and Richard were also joined by some friends and often moved between going in the ocean and enjoying time in the sand.
Alessandra is pretty keen on playing sports on the beach in some skimpy bikinis. Back in summer 2021, she was spotted showing off her ripped abs in a teeny tiny neon green bikini, playing an aggressive game of beach volleyball. She was again joined by her beau Richard for that game, and during breaks, they packed on PDA and shared a few passionate kisses.
Alessandra’s swimsuit, which left little the imagination, showed off her amazing abs and toned legs. She also wore some tiny bright orange shorts and paired her look with a bright blue baseball cap and cool blue sunglasses. Much like the aforementioned look, Alessandra paired the beach day outfit with numerous necklaces and a couple bracelets, still making sure to accessorize her look.
Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Join Pete Davidson In Miami For His NYE Show
Even though Pete Davidson invited Kim Kardashian to join him in Miami for New Year’s Eve, she chose not to go — and now we know why.
Fans of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian‘s steamy new romance were bummed when they found out that Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, didn’t spend New Year’s Eve together. Especially because so many fans were anticipating a potential kiss between them when the clock struck midnight. HollywoodLife had EXCLUSIVELY reported that Pete invited Kim to join him in Miami, where he co-hosted a NYE special with Miley Cyrus on NBC, but we’ve now learned that Kim had a very good reason for not making it to the Sunshine State.
“Kim was on the fence about going to Miami because she really wanted to be with Pete. She knew how much this gig meant to him and how much he wanted her to be there,” a source close to The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He had asked her [to go to Miami] when they spent Christmas together in LA. But when she contacted Kanye [West] to ask if he would be available to watch the kids, Kanye said he wouldn’t be.”
At the time, Kim had no idea what Kanye’s plans were, but she took his word at face value and made the decision to stay home with their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. “Kim knew that one of them needed to be there with their kids on New Year’s Eve because they made a pact to always have one of them there with the children on holidays,” our source explained. “Because Kanye said he had plans, Kim cancelled any tentative plans she had to go [to Miami] on the 31st. Kim always puts her kids first no matter what.”
But once Kim saw that Kanye was hosting his own party in Miami, she started questioning her ex’s motives. “She feels she’s being honest and straightforward and pure in her intentions, and he is playing games. And just like [his recent] home purchase, her family thinks it’s just a little bit weird. She can’t wait until this divorce is finalized,” our source added.
It’s such a bummer that Kim and Pete didn’t spend NYE together, but let’s just hope Kanye doesn’t interfere anymore in their romance in 2022.
