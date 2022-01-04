Andy Cohen Slams Ryan Seacrest and Mayor De Blasio on NYE

Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live, has never been one to filter himself.

In the past, the 53-year-old has stirred controversy because he doesn’t feel the need to downplay his opinions.

In a New Year’s Eve countdown on CNN, Andy had some choice words for Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York — the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”

He went on to say, “So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!”

Co-host Anderson Cooper was not as pleased with Andy’s opinions. “Don’t go on a rant,” said Anderson several times. But the more Anderson tried to shut him up, the more energized Andy became.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” said Andy. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

ABC’s segment featured a performance by Journey (led by Arnel Pineda), and Andy wasn’t a fan: “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count.”

One viewer tweeted a response to CNN’s special, saying, “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser might be the funniest thing I’ve seen on television this year.”

“Andy Cohen last night talking trash about ABC, Ryan Seacrest & ‘fake Journey’ is about the most punk rock thing @CNN has ever done. #NYE2022,” said another fan.

The next morning, Andy went to Twitter as well. “Good morning!” he said. “Um, I was a bit overserved last night.”