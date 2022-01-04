Connect with us

Anti-vax protest nearly drowns out Boston City Council swearing-in ceremony

57 seconds ago

Anti-vax protest nearly drowns out Boston City Council swearing-in ceremony
The whistles, sirens, boos and chants from anti-vax protesters echoed throughout the concrete courtyard at City Hall, at times nearly drowning out Mayor Michelle Wu as she administered the oath of office to the new City Council.

“This is a moment of tremendous consequence,” Wu told reporters after Monday’s ceremony. “And it’s clear that vaccinations save lives. Vaccinations are the most powerful tool we have to end this pandemic.”

“Despite whatever misinformation or headwinds that we might be facing, we are moving forward and making sure that Boston will lead the way in keeping all of us safe,” the mayor continued.

Michelle Wu swears in new Boston City Council, highlights diversity of members

January 4, 2022

12 mins ago

January 4, 2022

Michelle Wu swears in new Boston City Council, highlights diversity of members
Mayor Michelle Wu highlighted the history-making diversity of Boston’s new City Council members after administering the oath of office on Monday, asking for collaboration in “the face of stiff headwinds” as the coronavirus pandemic endures.

“This year marks 200 years since the town of Boston officially became the city of Boston and created its very first City Council,” Wu said, speaking in City Hall’s outdoor courtyard while protesters chanted “Shame! Shame! Shame!” outside the building’s entrance.

“Two-hundred years ago, the first 55 city councilors looked different than the body we have just inaugurated today. One-hundred years after that City Council was created, there still were no women, no people of color serving in the city of Boston,” she said. “So as we mark this new year, it’s truly not just about the passage of time, but the progress that the city has seen.”

Maura Healey reports $400,000 in fundraising as decision on governor's race looms

January 4, 2022

23 mins ago

January 4, 2022

Lucas: By bowing out, Charlie Baker leaves door wide open for Maura Healey
Maura Healey is adding up to be a formidable candidate even without a decision on her assumed bid for the governor’s race in the upcoming November election.

The Democratic attorney general raked in more than $400,000 in donations in December, according to her campaign — her largest monthly fundraising haul ever. The $403,351 raised is more than double her previous monthly record.

More than 155 Boston school staff, teachers test positive; officials tell parents to brace for cancellations

January 4, 2022

34 mins ago

January 4, 2022

More than 155 Boston school staff, teachers test positive; officials tell parents to brace for cancellations
Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is telling parents to brace for school cancelations after more than 150 staff and faculty tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

“We are trying to protect in-person learning for our students,” Cassellius said Monday, noting parents “should anticipate” cancellations as a “possibility.”

“We are doing everything possible not to have that happen,” the superintendent said. “We know this is where they get their meals, this is where they get their education and care, and often, many of our students with special needs, they get services they need so they don’t regress.”

But even as school and city officials remain committed to in-person learning, Mayor Michelle Wu said the district needs to “be realistic about staffing challenges.”

“Districts across the country right now are facing a surge. As positivity rates go up, it becomes unmanageable at a certain point to keep classrooms staffed,” Wu said, noting “in-person learning is better for our kids.”

The district has in the past combined classrooms to deal with staffing shortages, an option Wu said is no longer safe during the pandemic.

Wu told reporters the school district wouldn’t have a “clear picture” of exactly how badly the current surge in coronavirus cases will impact teaching and learning until Tuesday morning.

“If I have to go out and teach in a classroom, I’m going to do that,” Cassellius said. “But our goal is to keep classes going and keep students in-person.”

A total of 155 teachers and administrative staff out of Boston Public Schools workforce of more than 9,700 reported positive COVID-19 tests across Saturday and Sunday, Wu said. It’s an “exponentially larger” number than the rate of absence before the pandemic.

“The most important thing we can do right now is to keep monitoring and providing testing for our teachers and substitute teachers so we can track how things are going and provide those supports in real time in schools,” Wu said.

The state provided school districts across the state with more than 227,000 rapid COVID tests, including 10,000 that went to Boston schools. Wu said it was enough to provide each teacher with one test.

“That is not sufficient,” the mayor said. “That will get us through Tuesday morning — barely — but in order to continue keeping our school community safe, we need to have regular testing of our teachers.”

Wu called on the state to include teachers in the state-run pool testing program available to public school students.

Many schools around Massachusetts canceled classes on Monday to give teachers time to test after distribution of the state-provided kits was delayed by one day.

Monday was a pre-scheduled planning day ahead of students’ return on Tuesday, according to the district calendar.

Herald wire services contributed to this report.

