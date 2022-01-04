News
Anti-vax protest nearly drowns out Boston City Council swearing-in ceremony
The whistles, sirens, boos and chants from anti-vax protesters echoed throughout the concrete courtyard at City Hall, at times nearly drowning out Mayor Michelle Wu as she administered the oath of office to the new City Council.
“This is a moment of tremendous consequence,” Wu told reporters after Monday’s ceremony. “And it’s clear that vaccinations save lives. Vaccinations are the most powerful tool we have to end this pandemic.”
“Despite whatever misinformation or headwinds that we might be facing, we are moving forward and making sure that Boston will lead the way in keeping all of us safe,” the mayor continued.
The small but vocal group of protesters gathered outside the main doors of City Hall, just below the third-floor courtyard where the swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday morning.
Demonstrators were protesting Wu’s new vaccine mandate that eliminates a testing loophole for city workers, requiring all 18,000 city employees be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by Feb. 15. Wu’s heightened vaccine policy also includes vaccination requirements for anyone entering indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, theaters and other public indoor spaces across the city.
The group leading Monday’s event, Boston First Responders United, has organized a handful of demonstrations disrupting the mayor and threatened litigation over Wu’s new vaccine mandates.
Wu has clashed with protesters frustrated over her increasingly strict vaccine mandates at least three times in her two-month tenure.
The group tweeted a link to Monday’s ceremony highlighting “the CRIES of citizens whose jobs are being TORN AWAY.”
Chants of “Shame!” “No vax mandate,” “My body, my choice,” and “Shame on Wu” rang out across City Hall Plaza. One chant harkened back to former Mayor Martin Walsh, who was in attendance at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.
The U.S. labor secretary, however, danced around directly criticizing the protesters and encouraged Wu to continue to “follow the science.”
“My advice to everybody is that we’re living in a pandemic and we have to be very careful. It’s emotional for all of us. It’s emotional for me,” Walsh said, remembering his time as mayor two years ago in March when he was shutting down the city’s economy.
“We haven’t recovered yet. And our first responders went to work every day, and our nurses went to work every day, and our grocery store workers went to work every day,” he said.
Wu admitted the ongoing pandemic “feels exhausting and scary” to many.
“We are facing yet another winter surge. COVID continues to upend our lives in so many ways. But the best thing we can do is to come together and protect each other. Every person that gets vaccinated is protection not just for themselves, but for their families and communities,” she said.
Michelle Wu swears in new Boston City Council, highlights diversity of members
Mayor Michelle Wu highlighted the history-making diversity of Boston’s new City Council members after administering the oath of office on Monday, asking for collaboration in “the face of stiff headwinds” as the coronavirus pandemic endures.
“This year marks 200 years since the town of Boston officially became the city of Boston and created its very first City Council,” Wu said, speaking in City Hall’s outdoor courtyard while protesters chanted “Shame! Shame! Shame!” outside the building’s entrance.
“Two-hundred years ago, the first 55 city councilors looked different than the body we have just inaugurated today. One-hundred years after that City Council was created, there still were no women, no people of color serving in the city of Boston,” she said. “So as we mark this new year, it’s truly not just about the passage of time, but the progress that the city has seen.”
The ceremony marked the official start for the incoming group of city councilors. Freshman councilors include at-large councilors Erin Murphy and Ruthzee Louijeune, District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell, District 6 Councilor Kendra Hicks and District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.
Returning incumbents include Ed Flynn, Frank Baker, Ricardo Arroyo, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia. Lydia Edwards was also re-elected, but will likely become a state senator in coming weeks as she is unchallenged in her current race. Flynn will serve as City Council president.
Wu highlighted the diversity included in the incoming class: Fernandes Anderson, a formerly undocumented Cape Verdean immigrant, is the council’s first Muslim member; Louijeune, the first Haitian American elected; Hicks, the first woman of color to serve District 6; and Worrell, the first Black man to serve on the council since 2017.
Wu made history herself just two months ago when she became the first woman and first person of color in Boston’s history as elected mayor. Wu, who was raised in Chicago, is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants.
Wu said she was looking forward to working collaboratively with the new body.
“In this new year, let us find warmth in each other, even as we face stiff headwinds,” Wu said, gesturing toward the protesters chanting outside. “We will make progress.”
Monday’s swearing-in ceremony was held outdoors — a first for the wintertime event and a clear sign of the pandemic times that continue to color nearly every aspect of life in Boston and beyond.
Maura Healey reports $400,000 in fundraising as decision on governor’s race looms
Maura Healey is adding up to be a formidable candidate even without a decision on her assumed bid for the governor’s race in the upcoming November election.
The Democratic attorney general raked in more than $400,000 in donations in December, according to her campaign — her largest monthly fundraising haul ever. The $403,351 raised is more than double her previous monthly record.
Healey has been openly weighing a bid for the governor’s office, but has continued to play coy with voters over her plans this year even as Gov. Charlie Baker has already bowed out.
Healey, with her statewide name recognition and now with more than $3.66 million in the her campaign coffers, would enter the race as a front-runner.
December also proved to be a gangbusters fundraising month for state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who would face off against Healey in the September primary should Healey choose to run.
The Jamaica Plain Democrat raised over $100,000, according to her campaign.
Harvard professor Danielle Allen, the only other declared Democrat in the race, reported raising $83,000.
Candidate campaign finance reports for December are not yet available on the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance website. Reports are due by the 5th of each month.
Former state Sen. Benjamin Downing, the first Democrat to officially jump into the governor’s race also became the first to fold his candidacy in December, citing a lack of financial resources.
The moves leaves even more opportunity for Healey, who this summer said she hoped to make a decision by the fall. But Healey has remained tight-lipped as her window to announce a decision before Democrats caucus in February to elect delegates to the statewide nominating convention later this year has narrowed.
Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito last month announced they would not seek a third term, leaving a sparse candidate field wide open and firing up the rumor mill as politicians current, former and hopeful sought to throw their names into the hat.
On the Democrat said names including former Boston Mayor turned U.S. Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh and failed Boston mayoral candidate and former City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George have been floated.
On the Republican side, Taunton Mayor Shauna O’Connell and former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling are both rumored to be considering a run.
Walsh shed no new light on his aspirations for the governor’s office while in town on Monday for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Boston City Council.
“There’s a lot of speculation out there. I know that I’m heading back to D.C. this week to do my job as secretary of labor, so I’m focused on that right now,” Walsh said, facing reporters’ questions.
More than 155 Boston school staff, teachers test positive; officials tell parents to brace for cancellations
Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is telling parents to brace for school cancelations after more than 150 staff and faculty tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
“We are trying to protect in-person learning for our students,” Cassellius said Monday, noting parents “should anticipate” cancellations as a “possibility.”
“We are doing everything possible not to have that happen,” the superintendent said. “We know this is where they get their meals, this is where they get their education and care, and often, many of our students with special needs, they get services they need so they don’t regress.”
But even as school and city officials remain committed to in-person learning, Mayor Michelle Wu said the district needs to “be realistic about staffing challenges.”
“Districts across the country right now are facing a surge. As positivity rates go up, it becomes unmanageable at a certain point to keep classrooms staffed,” Wu said, noting “in-person learning is better for our kids.”
The district has in the past combined classrooms to deal with staffing shortages, an option Wu said is no longer safe during the pandemic.
Wu told reporters the school district wouldn’t have a “clear picture” of exactly how badly the current surge in coronavirus cases will impact teaching and learning until Tuesday morning.
“If I have to go out and teach in a classroom, I’m going to do that,” Cassellius said. “But our goal is to keep classes going and keep students in-person.”
A total of 155 teachers and administrative staff out of Boston Public Schools workforce of more than 9,700 reported positive COVID-19 tests across Saturday and Sunday, Wu said. It’s an “exponentially larger” number than the rate of absence before the pandemic.
“The most important thing we can do right now is to keep monitoring and providing testing for our teachers and substitute teachers so we can track how things are going and provide those supports in real time in schools,” Wu said.
The state provided school districts across the state with more than 227,000 rapid COVID tests, including 10,000 that went to Boston schools. Wu said it was enough to provide each teacher with one test.
“That is not sufficient,” the mayor said. “That will get us through Tuesday morning — barely — but in order to continue keeping our school community safe, we need to have regular testing of our teachers.”
Wu called on the state to include teachers in the state-run pool testing program available to public school students.
Many schools around Massachusetts canceled classes on Monday to give teachers time to test after distribution of the state-provided kits was delayed by one day.
Monday was a pre-scheduled planning day ahead of students’ return on Tuesday, according to the district calendar.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
