Antoni Trenchev- Nexo Co-founder Anticipates Bitcoin to Boom in Upcoming Months
- During the last 24 hours, the price of BTC has continued to fall.
- The coin closed the year on a downward trend.
Founder of crypto lending firm Nexo, Antoni Trenchev, anticipated that bitcoin would reach $100K by the middle of 2022. Digital assets, he believes, are a gold-level inflation hedge.
Although bitcoin’s USD value increased by more than 60% in the previous year, the coin closed the year on a downward trend as many analysts anticipated it to surpass $100,000. Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nexo Antoni Trenchev believes that this pricing level will be achieved over the next several months:
Antoni stated:
“I’m quite bullish on bitcoin. I think it’s going to reach $100K this year, probably by the middle of it.”
It’s wonderful news for cryptocurrency, Trenchev said, since macroeconomic fundamentals like “cheap money” (a loan or credit obtained at a low-interest rate) are “here to stay.” Second, he thinks this is the driving force for bitcoin’s price rise.
It’s worth noting that the COVID-19 health crisis and the following mass printing of fiat currency have both contributed to growing inflation. In the United States, that rate climbed to about 7%, the highest level in the past 40 years, while Turkey had a 36% spike.
Bearish Dominance
During the last 24 hours, the price of BTC has continued to fall. Currently, it is trading at a 32.7 percent loss from its Nov 10 all-time high, having dropped 8.4 percent in the last week.
As a gold-equivalent inflation hedge, this might be another reason for the price of bitcoin to more than double in the future, he concluded. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $47,322.50 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $36,765,943,225 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.81% in the last 24 hours.
Play-to-earn Soccer Game MonkeyBall Launches $MBS Trading And Announces Upcoming NFT Drop
Tel Aviv, Israel, 4th January, 2022,
Play-to-earn venture MonkeyBall has capped off a multi-month process by launching its $MBS token. The team will focus on the upcoming Monkey NFT Drops to celebrate that crucial milestone, bringing more attention to the project and what the team aims to achieve.
MonkeyBall is pleased to announce the launch of its $MBS token, which can be traded across multiple exchanges and trading platforms. The token will serve multiple purposes in the broader MonkeyBall metaverse, including gaining access to the in-game store, buying Breeding capsules to create new MonkeyBall Monkeys, and much more.
The upcoming Monkey NFT Drop marks another significant milestone for the project. Gaining access to an NFT ensures you can play the upcoming MonkeyBall game and offers intriguing benefits to features that launch before the game goes live. Early access includes exposure to:
- Pioneers Gear-Up Camp: a way to collect consumable game items and supplies for free.
- In-Game Store: buying various heavily discounted consumable items and breeding capsules to train Monkey players.
- Breeding season: the ability to buy new Breeding captures to create new generations of MonkeyBall Monkeys. Bred Monkeys can be used as players or sold to other players.
- PvE Game Mode: Playing games against the environment to better understand the game’s mechanics and how to level up characters.
The upcoming NFT drop for MonkeyBall will feature Gen-0 Monkeys. Breeding these creatures will result in Gen-1 Monkeys, and so forth. The ultimate goal is to ensure sufficient teams and leagues to facilitate matchmaking. Monkeys will have various appearances, core game skills, perks, rarity level, and gameplay skills.
Interest in the MonkeyBall ventures has risen strongly over the past few months. Draftkings’founders, along with Solana Capital, Republic, NFX, iAngels, and Longhash, backed the project through a $3 million round in October 2021. Moreover, the team raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Alameda Research, YGG, and other investors in December 2021. Both rounds complement MonkeyBall’s initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Starlaunch in November.
MonkeyBall is developed on the Solana blockchain with the Unity game engine as a play-to-earn soccer game. The developers aim to provide high production value and AAA gaming accessible to everyone. Players will manage a team of four monkeys playing matches against other users. Additionally, players will earn $MSB tokens for every game they win, allowing them to buy stadiums and attend other players’ matches. Exploring those two latter options entitles users to additional rewards.
About MonkeyBall:
MonkeyBall is the next-gen esports game on the metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn.
MonkeyBall combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.
Join the Community:
Prominent Crypto Exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io Announces Listing of Cardano Based REVU Token
- Revuto was recognized at the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
- In May, the firm garnered $10 million in minutes via an initial coin offering.
Renowned centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io have agreed to offer Revuto’s REVU token, the first-ever Cardano native asset. To help individuals save money on their subscriptions, Revuto is a subscription management Dapp based on Cardano. In May, the firm garnered $10 million in minutes via an initial coin offering (ICO), and 3 million people have already signed up for the app as early adopters.
Revuto became the fastest-growing fintech startup globally when more than 300,000 customers across the globe signed up for the app in August. For this reason, Revuto was recognized at the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai as the consumer product with the quickest growth rate.
Revuto’s CEO and co-founder Vedran Vukman commented:
“We are proud to make history again with REVU, after being the first ICO, publishing the 1st Cardano lite wallet and breaking records with our growth – we are now the first to list on tier 1 CEXs, KuCoin and Gate.io. The process included multiple legal openings for our utility token, from top legal firms including both US and EU legislations, with audits being in process and led by the global leader blockchain security. We also partnered with Skynet Trading for institutional-grade liquidity solutions. Our ethos is to work only with the best; to ensure our customers and investors enjoy the best products and returns. It may take longer, and is often the more difficult way – but it’s the right way to build long term value.”
Since its debut on Cardano four months ago, Revuto, the subscription management firm behind the first mobile wallet and ICO, has seen unprecedented growth. It is again setting the pace by listing REVU. The fast-growing firm, through the listing, has allowed retail investors to grab REVU on KuCoin and Gate.io starting on January 7th.
Cardano native tokens will be accepted as payment for subscriptions when the business launches its Virtual Debit Cards, which will help control seasonality in subscriptions. Customers will pay for their subscriptions using Defi money, which Revuto plans to deploy later this year. A big development in this respect will be the introduction of liquidity pools for micro-lending and borrowing.
Revuto users will be able to supply liquidity to other Revuto users and receive a dividend due to this arrangement. Others will borrow money from those pools to pay for their memberships. Because of this, Revuto’s cutting-edge blockchain product can withstand fluctuations in the crypto market thanks to the thoughtful design of its ecosystem and tokenomics.
Revuto Becomes First Cardano-Native Asset To List On Top-Tier Exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io Simultaneously
Listing On Noteworthy CEXs Opens Floodgate For Revuto User Acquisition
Blockchain startup Revuto, a platform that enables users to manage and pay for subscriptions using cryptocurrencies easily, has announced the listing of its Cardano-native REVU token on top-tier centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io. Starting January 7, 2022, retail investors can purchase the token through either of these platforms and be a part of the Revuto community.
Revuto is the first dApp on Cardano, designed to leverage Cardano’s native tokens and DeFi solutions to help users pay for their subscriptions and save money irrespective of the crypto market’s volatility. After closing its highly successful public token sale, Revuto became the first project to launch a mobile wallet and ICO (Initial Coin Offering) on Cardano. Moreover, the platform’s REVU token is also the first Cardano-native asset to secure simultaneous listings in two of the most prominent centralized exchanges.
Throughout 2021, the Revuto team witnessed meteoric growth, raising $10 million within minutes of its first public sale. The platform has also received over 3 million early sign-ups for its subscription management dApp. Furthermore, in the last six months, more than 300,000 global users have registered on the Revuto dApp, making it the fastest-growing fintech startup worldwide.
Simplifying Your Subscription Management Experience
With subscription-based services growing exponentially, blockchain-based startup Revuto aims to simplify the subscription management experience for users while offering them more control and transparency.
To further their mission, the Revuto team recently launched their dApp on Cardano to enable users to manage and pay for their existing (and new) subscriptions using crypto and DeFi services. Employing Revuto’s Cardano-native REVU token, users can pay their subscriptions at lower costs than debit and credit cards and stake the tokens to earn additional yield.
In the coming days, the Revuto team will launch their virtual debit cards to allow users to manage subscription seasonality and pay for their subscriptions with Cardano-native tokens. The platform also aims to introduce Defi services, including liquidity pools for micro-lending and borrowing.
Commenting on the growth of the platform and the upcoming CEX listings, Vedran Vukman, CEO and Co-founder of Revuto, notes, “We are proud to make history again with REVU, after being the first ICO, publishing the 1st Cardano lite wallet and breaking records with our growth – we are now the first to list on tier 1 CEXs, KuCoin and Gate.io.”
Vukman concludes, “Our ethos is to work only with the best; to ensure our customers and investors enjoy the best products and returns. It may take longer, and is often the more difficult way – but it’s the right way to build long-term value.”
