Antonio Brown didn’t say he was injured before walking off the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says
Antonio Brown’s latest messy departure from an NFL team was not about an injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
Yes, the Buccaneers are moving on from Brown, whose NFL career is on hold yet again after another in a series of incidents, including two women accusing him of sexual assault in 2019.
But Arians dispelled the notion that Brown stormed off the field Sunday — tossing some of his gear into the stands and waving to fans at the New York Jets’ MetLife Stadium — after refusing to go back in because of an ankle injury that had sidelined him for several weeks.
Twice, Arians was asked about Brown claiming he was hurt, which Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning on NFL Network. Both times, the coach answered “No,” Brown didn’t tell him he was injured.
“It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it,” Arians said, declining to elaborate on an exchange he said he had with Brown on the sideline.
Pressed for details on what was said and whether Brown claimed he was too injured to play, Arians replied: “We had a conversation and he left the field.”
Asked what specifically was said that might move Brown to react the way he did, Arians added: “You have to ask him, brother. I don’t have a clue.”
“I just hope the best for him,” Arians said, while shedding little light on what led to Brown taking off his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves before walking off during the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-24 Tampa Bay victory.
Arians added he has no regrets about giving the often-troubled receiver an opportunity to play with Tom Brady and revive a career derailed by on- and off-the-field issues — even though it ended in such a bizarre fashion. The Bucs were Brown’s third team since his last full season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.
The 33-year-old Brown also had messy departures from Oakland and New England — released before ever playing a game for the Raiders and then suiting up just once during a brief stay with the Brady-led Patriots in 2019.
“I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, get some,” said Arians, who was Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator when the Steelers drafted Brown in the sixth round in 2010. “It’s very hard because I do care about him.”
Brown hadn’t played in the NFL in more than 13 months when he signed with the Bucs in October 2020 as he neared the end of an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. At the time, Brown was also facing a civil lawsuit filed in September 2019 by a female personal trainer who accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions, including rape.
“I took a lot of time off from the game to re-evaluate myself, to look within, to get a better perspective of myself and work on myself within and without,” Brown said in November 2020.
Brady welcomed the Bucs’ decision to give Brown a chance and allowed the four-time All-Pro to stay with him in a home Brady was renting from baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.
“I won’t say I’m a different person, but I’m a better person,” Brown said then. “Learning a lot about myself, working on myself for a year and a half, I think I’m a better person.”
Several members of Arians’ Tampa Bay staff, including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, also worked with Brown early in the receiver’s career. Brown said he felt those relationships would help him make the most of the opportunity.
For a while, it worked.
Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns over the final eight games of last season. He also contributed during the playoffs and caught a TD pass in the Bucs’ Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
He signed another one-year deal last May and was off to a strong start when he was sidelined with the ankle injury in Philadelphia in mid-October.
Brown returned to the lineup two weeks ago after serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status with a fake card and had 10 catches for 101 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers.
He had three receptions for 26 yards against the Jets, finishing the season with 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns.
An impressive streak of six consecutive seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards ended when Brown’s erratic behavior on and off the field led the Steelers to trade him to Oakland in March 2019.
A tumultuous short stay with the Raiders ended with Brown demanding and being granted his release during training camp. By that time, the Raiders had voided guaranteed money in Brown’s contract after a summer with the team began with Brown, among other things, missing a number of practices because of frostbitten feet attributed to not wearing proper footwear during a cryotherapy session.
He also tangled with the NFL and threatened to retire if forced to wear a new helmet. The Raiders later fined him for what the team said were unexcused absences during camp.
Brown also had an ugly departure from New England after catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with the Patriots, who released him after the ex-trainer accused him of sexual assault.
Over 12 NFL seasons, Brown has 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. He has caught a pass in his last 144 games, the longest active streak in the league.
Megan King says distance was not a factor in breakup with president’s nephew
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Distance was not a factor in the breakup of Meghan King’s two-month-long marriage to President Biden’s nephew. The former reality star tells Page Six that she and Cuffe Biden Owens lived together since they met and there was “Zero long-distance whatsoever.”
Meghan divorced former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds in 2019 after a scandal. They had three kids together and lived near Plaza Frontenac. In October she married President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Ownes at a small ceremony in Pennsylvania. She announced that the marriage was over last week.
An E! News report citing an insider stated that the breakup was over the King’s roots in St. Louis County and Owens’ reluctance to move to Missouri. He is a top attorney in Los Angeles and she is raising her three children in Kirkwood.
King has not publically shared why her marriage suddenly ended. A source close to Owens tells The Daily Mail that he didn’t like living in the spotlight. The former reality star came with a million followers and their relationship became very public after her September reveal that she was dating the president’s nephew.
There is one thing that King is looking forward to this year. Her new year’s resolution is to be a great mom this year. She is spending some time in Florida with her family. One of her Instagram posts says in part, “I feel the energy of 2022 invigorating my soul, and I’m so ready to start a new year with the thrill I felt with my kiddos tonight. Who’s with me?!”
Kirkwood football alum MyCole Pruitt in surgery after ‘awful’ NFL ankle injury
ST. LOUIS–The Tennessee Titans have the top seed in the AFC heading into the final week of the National Football League season despite injuries to key players like Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, but another injury suffered Sunday will keep a St. Louis area high school football product on the sidelines indefinitely.
Tennessee Tight End MyCole Pruitt (Kirkwood) was blocking on a run play Sunday in the second quarter of the Titans’ win over Miami when he was injured. Players on the field, including the opposing Dolphins, quickly motioned for medical personnel to come to his aid. He was carted off the field.
It’s awful. We all know what we signed up for and what this game gives us and sometimes takes away,” Tennessee Head Coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. “He had been playing well and playing physical, helping us in the run game and catching the ones we threw to him.”
Vrabel confirmed Monday that Pruitt was having surgery Monday and would be out an extended period of time.
Pruitt has appeared in 16 games for the Titans in the 2021-22 season, and has been with Tennessee since 2018. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings after a college career at Southern Illinois.
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Goal-to-go issues plague offense in loss to Chargers
Upon Further Review
1. Goal-to-go issues (part 1). As tight end Noah Fant said, the issue wasn’t the Broncos’ gadget play on fourth-and-goal from the Chargers’ 2. It was the previous three plays. Down 10-0, the Broncos faced first down from the 2. QB Drew Lock held onto the football too long (3.21 seconds) before throwing to TE Albert Okwuegbunam (tackled by S Derwin James for one-yard loss). On second down, WR Seth Williams was beat (RB Javonte Williams one-yard gain). And on third down, RT Cam Fleming was beat (Williams no gain).
2. Goal-to-go issues (part 2). Trailing 20-3, the Broncos moved to the Chargers’ 8 for a first-and-goal. First down — Williams two-yard rush. Second down — Williams no gain (S Nasir Adderley was unblocked). Third down — Lock to RB Melvin Gordon for five yards. Fourth down — Gordon’s one-yard touchdown was negated by an illegal formation. It appeared Okwuegbunam was at fault for “covering up” eligible receiver Austin Schlottmann. Just the kind of lack of attention to the details that plagues struggling teams. The Broncos kicked a field goal.
3. No sacks. For the first time this year, the Broncos failed to post a sack. The defense rushed five or more on 11 of 33 drop-backs and had three knockdowns (one apiece by DE Dre’Mont Jones, S P.J. Locke and DL Jonathan Harris) and two pressures (Jones and OLB Aaron Patrick). QB Justin Herbert was 8-of-11 passing for 86 yards against extra rushers. The Broncos’ five total disruptions matched a season-low.
4. Two key missed tackles. The Broncos had only three missed tackles, but two came on a key third-quarter play. ILB Jonas Griffith’s tackle for loss put the Chargers into third-and-7 from their 20-yard line. The Broncos rushed five and Herbert threw to RB Austin Ekeler in the left flat. S Justin Simmons covered a ton of ground but missed the tackle three yards downfield. At midfield, S Kareem Jackson missed the tackle. Ekeler gained 40 yards.
5. Escaping pressure. The Chargers rushed five or more players on 10 of the Broncos’ 33 drop-backs. Their only sack was in a swift 2.82 seconds on fourth down when DL Jerry Tillery used fast hands to get the advantage on LG Netane Muti. Los Angeles also had three pressures and one knockdown.
6. Field position costly. The Chargers started scoring drives at their 45- (47-yard kick return) and 30-yard lines (after a punt), the Broncos’ 49 (after a fumbled punt) and their 48 (after a turnover on downs). The Chargers’ average starting position was their 34-yard line, tied for the second-best this season for a Broncos opponent. The Broncos’ average starting spot was their 23-yard line.
Four Key Numbers
1-7
Coach Vic Fangio’s record this year on replay challenges (out of eight attempts)
7
Touchbacks by Chargers K Dustin Hopkins on seven kickoff attempts.
25
Tackles in the last two games for Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith (12 on Sunday).
92
Receiving yards for TE Noah Fant, a season-high.
Talking Points
Playing time review. All of the COVID-19 cases created playing time for those who were backups or on the practice squad. CB Kyle Fuller played all 67 defensive snaps, ILB Micah Kiser played 63, CB Nate Hairston 44, OLB Andre Mintze 39, DE Jonathan Harris 35, OLB Aaron Patrick 29 and DE Marquiss Spencer 14. On offense, WRs Seth Williams and Kendall Hinton played 53 and 36 snaps, respectively, out of 60. RBs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon each played 30 snaps.
Missed opportunity. K Brandon McManus’ 61-yard field as the first half expired cut the Chargers’ lead to 17-3 and the Broncos quickly moved into good position to start the third quarter. Gordon gained six, 12 and four yards on consecutive carries. But on second-and-6, QB Drew Lock’s throw to TE Eric Saubert was incomplete and on third down, Lock threw incomplete to Hinton. The Chargers followed with a 14-play drive to make it 20-3.
Stopping the run. The Broncos held Los Angeles to a three-yard average on 35 carries. The defense had nine run “stuffs” not including end-of-game kneel-downs, their second-highest total of the year. Griffith had 2 1/2 stuffs and Fuller and Jonathan Harris had two apiece. One of Fuller’s tackles for lost yardage came one play after his 14-yard pass interference penalty when he bear-hugged WR Jalen Guyton to prevent a 42-yard touchdown.
Extra points
The Broncos had only one dropped pass against the Chargers, a tough sliding catch that TE Eric Saubert couldn’t corral near the sideline. … On the Chargers’ 49-yard kick return to open the game, ILB Justin Strnad fell down, S P.J. Locke angle blocked and RB Mike Boone was double-teamed on the edge. … K Brandon McManus’ hang time on Andre Roberts’ 101-yard kick return was only 3.26 seconds. … On the same first-quarter play, WR Courtland Sutton was called for offensive pass interference and drew a defensive pass interference penalty.
