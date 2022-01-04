Connect with us

Becky Hammon to lead WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces after 8 years as NBA assistant

Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her professional career began — the WNBA.

Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach after the NBA season concludes.

“Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball,” Hammon said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of this opportunity that I have. There’s something to being a head coach.”

Hammon, who starred at Colorado State in college, has spent eight seasons as a Spurs assistant and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs. But for now, her dream of becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team is on hold.

“I sat in head coaching interviews (in the NBA) and people said two things: ‘You’ve only been in San Antonio and you’ve never been a head coach,’” she said. “NBA jobs are hard to get. In some ways, I feel like the NBA maybe is close. In other ways, I feel like they’re a long ways off from hiring (a woman head coach). I don’t know when it could happen.”

There are still a half dozen women assistant coaches in the NBA. Hammon’s resume earned her plenty of respect: She will be the WNBA’s highest-paid coach.

Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer, who has been with the team since it moved to Las Vegas in 2017 and led the Aces on deep playoff runs the past three seasons, including a WNBA Finals appearance in 2020. Last season, the 64-year-old coach took a step back, letting assistant Tanisha Wright run more practices and in-game huddles. Wright left in the offseason to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream.

“This is the organization that made it very, very obvious they wanted me really, really bad,” the 44-year-old Hammon said.

The Aces split up the team’s general manager duties with Laimbeer, Hammon and a few others handling it for now according to Las Vegas spokesman.

The Aces finished with the second-best record in the WNBA last season at 24-8 before falling to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The franchise, looking for its first WNBA title, has a solid core led by former MVP A’ja Wilson.

Week 18 Talking Points: Broncos’ remaining motivation — ending 12-game losing streak to Kansas City

January 4, 2022

The Broncos’ remaining motivation: Finish the season Saturday by snapping a 12-game losing streak to Kansas City. The Chiefs (11-5) travel to Denver for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff playing for postseason seeding. The Broncos (7-9) will try to avoid double-digit defeats. Here are three Week 18 storylines:

1. Slowing down Chiefs

During Kansas City’s 9-1 stretch (its eight-game winning streak ended Sunday at Cincinnati), the Broncos have been the only team to slow the Chiefs down. In the last nine games, the Chiefs rank first in the NFL in wins, takeaways (21) and turnover differential (plus-13), tied for first in first-half scoring (18.4-point average), third in points per game (29.3) and fourth in yards (380.1). In their 22-9 win over the Broncos in Week 13, the Chiefs’ offense was held to one touchdown and 267 yards.

Opinion: Want to make colleges affordable? Double the Pell Grant

January 4, 2022

“College affordability” might sound like an oxymoron, considering that college tuition has outpaced inflation for decades, and the $1.73 trillion in U.S. student debt is a staggering figure.

So how can a college president even dare to talk about making the cost of higher education accessible?

It’s a complex problem — and I will not shy away from a challenge. Plus, making college affordable for all students, regardless of their background, is critical to building a more just and equitable society.

I won’t pretend that there is a single answer to making college affordable for American families, but there is a successful, bipartisan federal program that already pays for itself.

The federal Pell Grant program provides between $672 and $6,495 per year for students to pursue higher education. How much a student receives depends on their financial need.

Approximately 90% of Pell Grant recipients come from households earning less than $50,000 per year, with the majority coming from households earning less than $20,000 per year.

Since 1972, Pell Grants have allowed lower-income Americans to attend college. And while college isn’t for everyone, those who complete their degree go on to earn an average of $1 million more over their lifetimes than those without degrees. The additional taxes they pay more than cover the aid they receive during their college years.

But today’s maximum Pell Grant is not enough. It hasn’t kept up with the cost of education, and the program doesn’t currently serve enough of the middle-class families who are increasingly struggling to pay for college.

In the mid-1970s, the maximum Pell Grant covered the full cost of attendance of an average public two-year education; today the maximum award covers just half. Similarly, a student receiving the full amount in the program’s early days could expect Pell to cover more than three-quarters of a public four-year education; today, it covers less than a third of the cost.

Doubling the Pell Grant maximum amount to nearly $13,000, as many are now calling on Congress to do, would dramatically increase the reach of this effective and popular program.

Nearly 118,000 Colorado students receive more than $453 million in Pell Grants today. By doubling the grant’s maximum award, the lowest-income families would see Pell cover significantly more of the cost of their education, and the program would be extended to help more middle-class families not currently covered by Pell.

Doubling the Pell Grant maximum won’t significantly help students at Colorado College, where I recently became president, because we are fortunate to have the resources to meet 100% of a family’s need-based aid. Even so, the number of students receiving Pell Grants at Colorado College increased from 201 students in Fall 2012 (10.01% of the student population) to 320 students in Fall 2021 (14.27%). The number in Fall 2019, before COVID hit, was 245 students, or 11.62%, perhaps a more sustainable number once COVID subsides.

However, doubling the Pell Grant maximum will help those students who don’t attend the limited number of schools that meet full need, which is the vast majority of colleges and universities in the United States.

And virtually all colleges and universities would be able to attract and retain a more diverse student body if the Pell Grant program were expanded, including colleges such as mine. That is a goal worthy of us all.

America is a nation built on the premise that everyone deserves a fair shot to work hard and succeed. But we know that socioeconomic factors, as well as racial and gender inequities, persist.

Higher education can be an equalizing force, and Pell Grants have a successful track record in leveling the playing field because they are based on demonstrated financial need.

Approximately 58% of Black students, 39% of student veterans, and nearly half of the nation’s first-generation students receive Pell Grants.

Certainly, there is more work to do. Many states are underfunding their public institutions of higher education. All higher education institutions need to be stewarding resources carefully and investing in student success.

But with a program as successful as Pell has been, the common-sense solution of increasing our investment in Pell will be a powerful starting point.

L. Song Richardson is the president of Colorado College.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

January 4, 2022

WASHINGTON — A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards.

Employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October, the Labor Department reported Tuesday in its monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Nick Bunker, research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab, noted that quits were high in the low-wage hotel and restaurant industries. “Lots of quits means stronger worker bargaining power which will likely feed into strong wage gains,” he said. “Wage growth was very strong in 2021, and … we might see more of the same in 2022.”

