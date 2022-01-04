Celebrities
Betty White’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Relationship With Her 3 Stepchildren
While the world knew Betty White as a comedic genius, only three people – the children her late husband, Allen Ludden, had from a prior marriage – knew her as a devoted stepmother.
Betty White, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99 from natural causes, never had any biological children of her own. However, she was a caring mother figure to Allen Ludden’s three children from his first wife, Margaret McGloin. Betty and Allen married in 1963, two years after Margaret died following a battle with cancer. Suddenly, Betty was a wife and mother to three stepchildren: David, Martha, and Sarah Ludden.
“It turned out great,” Betty told PEOPLE when discussing her time as a stepmother. The Golden Girls star said she was “blessed” to have such a family. In a 2012 interview with CBS, she explained why she never chose to have children with Allen. “I’m so compulsive about stuff, I know if I had ever gotten pregnant, of course, that would have been my whole focus,” she said. “But I didn’t choose to have children because I’m focused on my career. And I just don’t think as compulsive as I am that I could manage both.” Betty added that she didn’t regret the decision since she spent nearly seven decades as a loving stepmother. As for who exactly are Betty White’s kids, here’s what you need to know:
David Ludden
Betty’s eldest stepchild, David, was reportedly born in 1948, according to Closer Weekly. The publication also reports that David got his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1978 and that he taught South Asian history at the institution until 2007. David is also reportedly a published author, having written India and South Asia: A Short History. He also won the Guggenheim Fellowship for Humanities Award, and according to Closer Weekly, as of 2022, he teaches Asian History at New York University.
Sandra Bullock, who starred opposite Betty on The Proposal, shared with PEOPLE about how Betty loved being a stepmom. “Betty said, ‘You know what? I never had children biologically. I married someone who had three children. And how blessed I was to have those three stepchildren.’”
Martha Ludden
Martha Ludden was reportedly born in 1950, which meant she was 11 when her mother passed away from cancer in 1961. After Betty and Allen married in 1963, Martha allegedly clashed with her father over the marriage, putting a strain on Martha’s relationship with Betty. However, time healed all wounds, as Closer reported in 2020 that Betty spent her 98th birthday with all her stepchildren.
Like all of Betty White’s stepchildren, Martha has lived a life outside the spotlight. She has reportedly forged her own path in the legal world. Closer reports she got her law degree in 1990 and worked with people who have disabilities.
Martha’s father, Allen Ludden, was Betty’s third husband. She was previously married to Dick Barker and Lane Allen. Allen Ludden passed away from stomach cancer in 1981, and Betty never remarried. Betty reportedly called out Allen’s name just before she passed away.
Sarah Ludden
Born in 1952, Sarah Ludden was just nine years old when she lost her mother. Unlike Martha, Sarah didn’t have a poor relationship with her stepmother, with Closer claiming that the youngest often stepped in during arguments between the two. Sarah reportedly pursued a career as an audiologist and dancer. This passion for movement supposedly led to a career in karate. She opened the Thousand Waves martial arts school with partner Nancy Lanoue. Sarah earned a fifth-degree black belt in the World Seido Karate Organization and Kajukenbo Kung Fu. She also founded the Thousand Waves Scholarship Fund, which has given more than $100k in tuition assistance to her students.
Celebrities
Lamar Odom Hopes To ‘Reconnect’ With Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Reveal
Lamar Odom is weighing in on Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, wishing Khloé Kardashian nothing but the best.
On Monday, January 3, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to reveal that he is the father of Houston trainer Maralee Nichols’ son, as confirmed by a new paternity test.
In a pair of IG Stories, the Sacramento Kings player not only claimed the child, who was born almost exactly a month ago, but apologized to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, directly, for all of the humiliation he’s put her through over the years.
“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
As this news broke, fans took to Twitter with their reactions to the drama, with many mentioning Lamar Odom and telling him it’s his time to shine and get his ex-wife back.
Just a few hours later, he did comment on the situation, but his response probably wasn’t as messy as many were hoping. The retired baller entered the conversation by commenting on a Facebook post that discussed the results of the paternity test along with Thompson’s apology.
“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”
Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016, tying the knot after only having known one another for nine days. In July 2021, after one of Khloé’s splits from Thompson, both of her exes seemingly fought over her in the comment section of an Instagram post.
Unfortunately for Lamar, despite his flirty messages, she had “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband, a source told E! News at the time. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” they told the outlet.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Rocks Short Shorts For Bike Ride As She Smiles In New Photos
Britney Spears was glowing in new photos that showed the pop star posing on her electric bike, joined by her precious pup Porscha.
Britney Spears, 40, was ready to go for a ride in new photos that she shared to Instagram on Monday, January 3. The Grammy Award-winning singer happily posed on her electric bike, while turning behind to smile at the camera. Britney rocked pink short shorts and a cropped white top, as well as stylish sunglasses and white and orange sneakers. She kept her signature blonde hair done up in a ponytail, seemingly to keep avoid any incident of vision obstruction for her joyride.
Britney also had a special guest join her for the bike photoshoot. The singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari‘s adorable Doberman puppy, Porscha, sweetly jumped up to Britney in two of the photos. As Porscha pressed her paws against Britney’s thigh, the “Toxic” songstress petted her pup just under his chin. Porscha disappeared for the final snapshot, allowing Britney to proudly pose on her bike all by her lonesome. She used three pink ribbon emojis to caption her joyful post.
Britney has been in good spirits ever since her 13-year-long conservatorship ended in November. She’s been dancing up a storm on Instagram, while also enjoying time spent with her soon-to-be hubby. On Dec. 27, Britney and Sam enjoyed a romantic dinner at Los Angeles’ Catch. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney “couldn’t stop smiling” during the date night.
However, Britney is still not on good terms with her family. She’s estranged from mom Lynne Spears, dad Jamie Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears due to their apparent lack of support during the controversial conservatorship, which dominated her life for 13 years. Britney has cut her loved ones out of her life, even going as far as recently unfollowing her sister on Instagram.
A source recently told HL, “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through. They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her. She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship.”
Celebrities
RHOC’s Noella Bergener Dated James While He Was Married
After learning of her husband’s multimillion-dollar tax debt, Noella Bergener filed papers for legal separation from James Bergener. The Real Housewives of Orange County star said James dashed off to Puerto Rico, leaving her and her child behind.
The exes are now making a public spectacle of their divorce by dishing out accusations on social media. In the latest chapter of their saga, Noella accused James of torturing her by withholding funds.
One fan commented on her Instagram post, saying, “Love your spirit and point of view on life … BUT based on how y’all meet and the fact that he was married when y’all began dating. What did you honestly expect him to do when backed into a corner? He’s a narcissist, they will NEVER change.”
Noella then wrote back: “When you’re right, you’re right. Technically, he was separated, in a marriage in paper alone and both were dating other people but I get your point. I was convinced my love was going to ‘fix’ him.”
She also offered advice to her fans (while throwing shade at James). “To all the ladies out there dating that man who acts like a boy,” she said, “take your valuable love and pour it into yourself.”
In a recent episode of RHOC, Noella cried openly at a restaurant, and she begged her friend Nicole James to give her a hug (after calling Heather Dubrow fake). Afterward, Nicole told Heather what was said.
In a season 16 preview, Heather accuses Noella of giving pornography to her daughter. Only time will tell if this was a payback move.
Perhaps Noella will catch a break in 2022.
