Betty White’s Last Words Before She Passed Away Revealed: It Was ‘Sweet’
The passing of Betty White has been rough for all those who loved her, but especially those who knew her best. Now, pal Vicki Lawrence, shares Betty’s spoke a single word before she passed peacefully.
The world lost an icon when Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. The First Lady of Television was a mere weeks away from turning 100, but it was a comfort to many to know that she passed peacefully in her home, without much fuss. Now, a tender detail has been revealed about her final moments with us from pal Vicki Lawrence, who worked with Betty on her TV show “Mama’s Family” back in the day.
Vicki explained in an exclusive interview with Page Six that she spoke with mutual friend Carol Burnett just after Betty’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Vicki, 72, shared. In her reply, Carol gave her a comforting piece of information. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”
Allen, as in her late husband Allen Ludden, who passed away in 1981 at the age of 72 from stomach cancer. Throughout her life, Betty only spoke lovingly about her spouse, and for many, like Vicki, it is nice to think of the two of them finally reunited. “How sweet is that?” Vicki added in her interview. “I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”
Betty and Allen married on June 14, 1963. Though they never had children, Betty was a wonderful stepmother to Allen’s 3 kids from his previous marriage. He sadly died before he could see the real magnitude of her success, like starring in Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, and slew of comedy movies. But like all of us, we’re sure he enjoyed the time he got with her. Here’s hoping they’re together again.
Why Britney Spears Decided To Unfollow Sister Jamie Lynn: She Won’t Go Into 2022 With ‘Baggage’
Britney Spears has unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram, and sources say her reason for doing so comes back to her family’s complicity in the conservatorship.
Britney Spears, 40, started off the year 2022 by unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, on Instagram. Jamie Lynn seemingly still follows the “Stronger” songstress, who has been estranged from her family, including mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears, due to the 13-year-long conservatorship that ended in November. A source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pop star’s social media move against her sister only further cemented the ongoing rift that exists between Britney and her loved ones.
“Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through,” the insider shared. “They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her. She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship.”
The source also said that Jamie Lynn “has moved forward” with her plans to release her forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. But Britney “does not want to take part in this narrative” involving her sister’s tell-all, our insider said. “She wants to live her own life and focus on herself, her children and her wedding plans with Sam [Asghari]. She is at a good place in her life, finally, and does not need her family trying to bring her down anymore.”
HL also learned from a second source that in the wake of the conservatorship’s termination, Britney is fully focused on moving forward in life — but without Jamie Lynn and her family. “Britney has had some amazing changes in her life this past year and she feels like she truly won her life back,” the source explained. “She’s with the man of her dreams, the conservatorship has ended, and she is ecstatic to start this new chapter. But at this point in her life, that means she wants to drop anything that doesn’t contribute to her positivity and new outlook on life. Britney didn’t want to go into 2022 with any baggage or negativity, and she decided that unfollowing her sister was a piece of that puzzle she needed to remove.”
For the past few months, Britney has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. She recently addressed her reasons for taking such a long music hiatus with a new message on her Instagram on Dec. 28. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney wrote. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.” She also also brought up how Jamie Lynn was allowed to perform her music at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” Britney said. “So much wasted time to only embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore.”
Henry Winkler, 76, Dances on TikTok With Grandkids In Adorable Video
Henry Winkler’s grandkids showed off some serious TikTok moves in a new video, with Henry joining along for the hilarious ride!
Henry Winkler is having the time of his life with his grandkids! The 76-year-old posted a cute TikTok on Sunday with his three grandchildren dancing to a remixed version of the Pussycat Dolls’ “When I Grow Up” in a living room. “My grandchildren,” the Barry actor captioned the adorable video, which featured the kids standing in a line ahead of their grandfather, each spinning out of frame for Henry to sashay away when the beat dropped. The family then all came back together to dance to the end of the song, jumping around as the music continued.
@henry.winkler
My grandchilden
♬ When I Grow Up Showmusik Remix – Showmusik Sounds
Henry has been married to his wife Stacey Weitzman since 1978 and the couple share two children, Max, 38, and Zoe Emily, 42. The actor and director first joined TikTok in November 2020 and has since shared sweet videos dancing around the house and also showcasing his dogs. The latest video is the first where he shared his grandkids with his over 1 million followers.
Back in 2019, an insider told Closer Weekly how Henry was keen on “spoiling” his grandchildren — in the best way possible, of course. “Henry’s new show Barry has put him back on top and he’s making a ton of money,” an insider revealed to the outlet. “He’s a totally selfless guy though and he’s not sinking his new fortune into cars or real estate, instead he’s just spoiling his family, especially his grandkids. He loves giving his family generous gifts but he also dotes on them in a non-materialistic way too by spending time and reading them the stories that he’s written.”
The source adds, “Henry was on the verge of retiring from acting, and now he’s busier than ever and getting the best reviews of his life. It’s given him a whole new lease on life.”
Henry also shared with the outlet how he loves “being a grandparent” and providing for his family. “I thoroughly enjoy myself. We spoil them with love,” he went on, referring to how he and his wife love taking care of their family.
Kimberly Guilfoyle: 5 Things To Know About Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancee
Kimberly Guilfoyle raised eyebrows for her long and LOUD speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Here’s what you should know about the Fox News veteran dating Donald Trump Jr.
Can it be? That’s the scoop: Kimberly Guilfoyle is about to become a permanent member of the Trump family, if the reports — and the massive rock on her finger — are to be believed. We’re hearing that Kim and Donald Trump Jr. are officially engaged, according to a report from the DailyMail. In fact, they’ve been engaged for an entire year!
The former president’s son reportedly popped the question last New Year’s Eve and despite being very much in the public eye, they’ve been keeping their engagement under wraps for a year. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,” a friend of the couple told DailyMail. The couple, who have been together nearly four years now, apparently plan on making their life together in Juniper, FL, and while no date has been set for the wedding, Kimberly is gushing to all of her friends about the massive rock Don got for her. “It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,” the friend added to DailyMail.
So, just who is this woman that Don Jr. is asking to join the family? Well, here’s everything we know about Kimberly Guilfoyle, from how she became famous to her famous former relationships.
She’s Best Know For Viral 2020 Republican National Convention Speech
She was mocked on social media after her bizarre speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. In the most memorable address of the night, Guilfoyle shouted for six straight minutes about how President Donald Trump, her boyfriend’s father, has “saved” the United States. “Biden, Harris, and the rest of the Socialists will fundamentally change this nation,” Guilfoyle yelled before spouting off lies — like the Democrats want to “send jobs back to China” and implement Socialist policies that “destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela.”
Guilfoyle strangely stated that she was a first generation American, when her mother was born in Puerto Rico, and therefore an American citizen. She also criticized Democrats for turning California into “a land of discarded heroin needles and parks.” Guilfoyle’s ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, is the governor of California. At the end, you can hear her screams echoing, as the pre-recorded speech took place in an empty auditorium.
Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle: “The same socialist policies which destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities and our schools.” https://t.co/Fhn5rLFB2b #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/SFJXygAsel
— ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2020
She Dated Anthony Scaramucci
Kimberly Guilfoyle dated former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, 56. The Long Island native’s wife Deidre Ball filed for divorce in July 2017, just days before she gave birth to their second child James, who is soon to be 3. By the beginning of August 2017, rumors surfaced that Anthony was secretly seeing Kimberly, although sources close to the political figure were quick to shoot down the reports at the time. The short-lived romance later fizzled.
She Went To College In California
After growing up in San Francisco, Kimberly attended the University of California, Davis, where she graduated magna cum laude. In 1994, she received her Juris Doctor from the Law School at University of San Francisco. Kimberly also spent time studying and doing research at Trinity College in Dublin. While in law school, she interned for the D.A’s office in San Francisco.
She’s a Lawyer
Kimberly briefly worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco, but was part of a mass firing by District Attorney Terence Hallinan in 1996. She went on to be come a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles, then went back to the San Francisco D.A’s office as an Assistant District Attorney from 2000-2004. She was also briefly a member of the La Raza Lawyers Association.
She’s Worked In TV For Years
Kimberly began a TV career in 2004, when she moved to New York to work for a show on Court TV and served as an analyst on Anderson Cooper’s show. In 2006 she got a job as a host of Fox News’ weekend show The Lineup. Even after the show was canceled, Kimberly stayed on with the network, and was eventually named a host of The Five in 2011, where she’s appeared ever since. The show received a primetime slot in April 2017. Because of her contract with Fox News, where Kimberly has also made appearances on several other news shows, she turned down a job as the White House press secretary in May 2017.
She’s Had Many High-Profile Relationships
Kimberly married Gavin Newsom, who became the mayor of San Francisco in 2001, and is now the current California Governor. She filed for divorce in Jan. 2005, and the split was finalized the following February. She remarried in May 2006, tying the knot with Eric Villency. Their son, Ronan, now 13, was born in October 2006. Kimberly and Eric ended their relationship in 2009, and have since divorced. Rumors began swirling that she was dating Donald Trump Jr., following his split from Vanessa Trump, 42, after they were seen at an event together in 2018 — and they’ve been together ever since!
