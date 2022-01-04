Betty White’s Last Words Before She Passed Away Revealed: It Was ‘Sweet’

Kimberly Guilfoyle raised eyebrows for her long and LOUD speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Here’s what you should know about the Fox News veteran dating Donald Trump Jr.

Can it be? That’s the scoop: Kimberly Guilfoyle is about to become a permanent member of the Trump family, if the reports — and the massive rock on her finger — are to be believed. We’re hearing that Kim and Donald Trump Jr. are officially engaged, according to a report from the DailyMail. In fact, they’ve been engaged for an entire year!

The former president’s son reportedly popped the question last New Year’s Eve and despite being very much in the public eye, they’ve been keeping their engagement under wraps for a year. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,” a friend of the couple told DailyMail. The couple, who have been together nearly four years now, apparently plan on making their life together in Juniper, FL, and while no date has been set for the wedding, Kimberly is gushing to all of her friends about the massive rock Don got for her. “It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,” the friend added to DailyMail.

So, just who is this woman that Don Jr. is asking to join the family? Well, here’s everything we know about Kimberly Guilfoyle, from how she became famous to her famous former relationships.

She’s Best Know For Viral 2020 Republican National Convention Speech

She was mocked on social media after her bizarre speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. In the most memorable address of the night, Guilfoyle shouted for six straight minutes about how President Donald Trump, her boyfriend’s father, has “saved” the United States. “Biden, Harris, and the rest of the Socialists will fundamentally change this nation,” Guilfoyle yelled before spouting off lies — like the Democrats want to “send jobs back to China” and implement Socialist policies that “destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela.”

Guilfoyle strangely stated that she was a first generation American, when her mother was born in Puerto Rico, and therefore an American citizen. She also criticized Democrats for turning California into “a land of discarded heroin needles and parks.” Guilfoyle’s ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, is the governor of California. At the end, you can hear her screams echoing, as the pre-recorded speech took place in an empty auditorium.

Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle: “The same socialist policies which destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities and our schools.” https://t.co/Fhn5rLFB2b #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/SFJXygAsel — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2020

She Dated Anthony Scaramucci

Kimberly Guilfoyle dated former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, 56. The Long Island native’s wife Deidre Ball filed for divorce in July 2017, just days before she gave birth to their second child James, who is soon to be 3. By the beginning of August 2017, rumors surfaced that Anthony was secretly seeing Kimberly, although sources close to the political figure were quick to shoot down the reports at the time. The short-lived romance later fizzled.

She Went To College In California

After growing up in San Francisco, Kimberly attended the University of California, Davis, where she graduated magna cum laude. In 1994, she received her Juris Doctor from the Law School at University of San Francisco. Kimberly also spent time studying and doing research at Trinity College in Dublin. While in law school, she interned for the D.A’s office in San Francisco.

She’s a Lawyer

Kimberly briefly worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco, but was part of a mass firing by District Attorney Terence Hallinan in 1996. She went on to be come a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles, then went back to the San Francisco D.A’s office as an Assistant District Attorney from 2000-2004. She was also briefly a member of the La Raza Lawyers Association.

She’s Worked In TV For Years

Kimberly began a TV career in 2004, when she moved to New York to work for a show on Court TV and served as an analyst on Anderson Cooper’s show. In 2006 she got a job as a host of Fox News’ weekend show The Lineup. Even after the show was canceled, Kimberly stayed on with the network, and was eventually named a host of The Five in 2011, where she’s appeared ever since. The show received a primetime slot in April 2017. Because of her contract with Fox News, where Kimberly has also made appearances on several other news shows, she turned down a job as the White House press secretary in May 2017.

She’s Had Many High-Profile Relationships

Kimberly married Gavin Newsom, who became the mayor of San Francisco in 2001, and is now the current California Governor. She filed for divorce in Jan. 2005, and the split was finalized the following February. She remarried in May 2006, tying the knot with Eric Villency. Their son, Ronan, now 13, was born in October 2006. Kimberly and Eric ended their relationship in 2009, and have since divorced. Rumors began swirling that she was dating Donald Trump Jr., following his split from Vanessa Trump, 42, after they were seen at an event together in 2018 — and they’ve been together ever since!