BOSSIPSounds Premiere: Detroit’s Soul-Stirring Shelby 5 Drop Music Video For ‘Boom’ Featuring Lecrae [Video]

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion.

Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.

“Do you notice something different??? I turned the camera around so now the doors are behind me …. Waaaay better this way … for 2 years I’ve been dancing in the wrong direction,” the “Oops!… I Did It Again” hitmaker captioned the two-minute clip.

Britney danced to Madonna‘s “Paradise (Not For Me)” while wearing barely there red plaid shorts and a matching peasant style crop top. Her signature blonde hair fell in beachy waves past her shoulders as she danced in her home.

Fans flooded the comments section to gush over the Grammy Award-winning singer. “You have a rebel spirt and an artists heart. I love that about you,” one fan wrote. “Queen of changing it up in the new year!!!!!” another responded along with a crown emoji. One follower commented, “When she smiles I start screaming bcs of how sweet she is istg [sic].”

Meanwhile, Britney kicked off 2022 by unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, on Instagram. Jamie Lynn seemingly still follows the “Stronger” songstress, who has been estranged from her family, including mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears, due to the 13-year-long conservatorship that ended in November.

A source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pop star’s social media move against her sister only further cemented the ongoing rift that exists between Britney and her loved ones. “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through,” the insider shared. “They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her. She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship.”