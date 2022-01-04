Celebrities
#BOSSIPSounds Premiere: Detroit’s Soul-Stirring Shelby 5 Drop Music Video For ‘Boom’ Featuring Lecrae [Video]
A soul-stirring quartet is kicking off 2022 with a new single.
Detroit-based family group Shelby 5 has released the video for their single “Boom” featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae.
The group that’s signed to Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins’ Lifestyle Music Group label is comprised of Don, Courtney, Drea, Trent, and Amber and first rose to notoriety on Oxygen’s hit reality series, “Preachers of Detroit”, where their father Don Shelby, Jr., was one of the principal cast members.
A press release notes the musicality of each member:
Don is a key musician who is at the heart of the group as a writer and producer. His passion for piano launched at the tender age of two.
Courtney is the group’s spokesperson and a talented violinist whose vocals provide a smooth and brassy tone.
Drea is a very versatile and anointed soprano whose angelic voice penetrates the heart of anyone who listens.
Trent has an electric personality that will light up the stage and brings a contagious energy to Shelby 5’s performances.
Amber is the youngest member of the group and tops off the group’s tight harmony with a perfect blend of youthful virtuosity.
With “Boom”, Shelby 5’s continuing to deliver an inspirational, yet versatile sound to gospel music with the unique track that was written and produced solely by them.
“Boom was birthed in one of our lowest moments. Living life putting our career in the hands of people never worked. Now we understand that when GOD puts his hand on something it can’t be stopped. He made me a believer,” says Trent Shelby about the single.
The track boasts lyrics that include…
“Let me brag on Jesus, tell you just what he did. Came and died just so I could live. I heard you ask a question, the reason I sing he heard my cry and delivered me. He made a believer out of me. Nobody but Jesus, I’m a believer.”
and…
“We be goin’ through some things we pray He’ll take away (Alright)/If you know my God, you know that He gon’ make a way, yeah/David to a Goliath, chop that head off of that giant/So defiant, soul on fire, can’t defeat Him, can’t deny Him.”
Watch “Boom” below.
Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video
Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion.
Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
“Do you notice something different??? I turned the camera around so now the doors are behind me …. Waaaay better this way … for 2 years I’ve been dancing in the wrong direction,” the “Oops!… I Did It Again” hitmaker captioned the two-minute clip.
Britney danced to Madonna‘s “Paradise (Not For Me)” while wearing barely there red plaid shorts and a matching peasant style crop top. Her signature blonde hair fell in beachy waves past her shoulders as she danced in her home.
Fans flooded the comments section to gush over the Grammy Award-winning singer. “You have a rebel spirt and an artists heart. I love that about you,” one fan wrote. “Queen of changing it up in the new year!!!!!” another responded along with a crown emoji. One follower commented, “When she smiles I start screaming bcs of how sweet she is istg [sic].”
Meanwhile, Britney kicked off 2022 by unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, on Instagram. Jamie Lynn seemingly still follows the “Stronger” songstress, who has been estranged from her family, including mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears, due to the 13-year-long conservatorship that ended in November.
A source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pop star’s social media move against her sister only further cemented the ongoing rift that exists between Britney and her loved ones. “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through,” the insider shared. “They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her. She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship.”
Penelope Disick, 9, Adorably Trolls Little Bro Reign, 7, On TikTok As Only Famous Siblings Could
Penelope Disick showed off her new, wine-colored hair style in a TikTok with a hilarious message for her little brother, Reign.
Penelope Disick sweetly trolled her little brother, Reign, 7, in a new TikTok video, showing off her brand new red-colored ‘do. The 9-year-old took to the short video platform to tease her younger sibling, writing, “When my brother says where is your candy stash I say–” and mouthing the words to someone responding, “I know something you don’t … I know something you will never know!”
The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Scott Disick, 38, also rocked a hip fit for the video clip, sporting an oversized blue sweatshirt with a cartoon dog on the front and light blue pants, covering her long, deep red locks with a stylish black hat.
Penelope definitely wanted a big change after Christmas! The youngster decided to dye her hair red and revealed her hair makeover in a TikTok video on Dec. 27. She started out the video with her natural brunette hair and then showed her entire hair makeover process, revealing the before and after.
Penelope hopped on to the “To The Salon” TikTok trend to show the hair transformation, sharing a behind-the-scenes look of everything from the hairstylist painting the dye onto her hair to her blow-drying the finished product. Before revealing the process, Penelope had revealed her hair makeover in an earlier TikTok. This also wan’t the first time Penelope has gone for a bold red look. She dyed her hair red back in August 2021.
Ever since making she and her mom’s joint TikTok account public in November, the middle child of Kourtney and Scott has been having a whole lot of fun on the app. On Dec. 8, she pretended to scream as she appeared in the middle of her morning routine, mimicking a TikTok meme that made the rounds at that time. The camera shook chaotically while Penelope had a chunky, green face mask slathered across her skin and her hair twisted up into a scarf. In the next scene, she rocked chic braided pigtails and a tee shirt as she lip-synced to Timbaland’s verse in the Aaliyah song “Are You That Somebody?” She then poked fun at herself, captioning the post, “Mom is staring at me.”
The joint account between mom and her kiddo is full of cute family moments, showing Penelope often lip-sync with cousin North West, 8, goofing around with brother Mason Disick, 11, and dancing as Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker, 46, share a smooch in the background.
Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Test Positive For COVID-19, Forcing ‘The View’ Back Into Isolation
After Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19, ‘The View’ went back to filming in isolation amid the surging Omicron variant.
Being back in the studio was probably fun while it lasted, but The View went back to filming in isolation on Jan. 3, after hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19 amid the surging Omicron variant. Both hosts, who are double vaccinated and boosted, have since recovered from the virus, but the ABC show still made the decision to film remotely through at least the end of this week. Whoopi will also be taking a few days off as she recoups from the illness.
Joy Behar, who is stepping in as moderator this week, opened Monday’s show — after a two-week hiatus — with news of the show’s new COVID protocols. “Well, they say there’s no place like home for the holidays! And that’s exactly where we are today. So, happy New Year from all of our living rooms,” she said with a laugh. “As you can see, we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely. Hopefully for just a week. I’m praying that it’s just a week, but you never know, because this Omicron thing is all over the place.”
HOW COVID HIT HOME OVER THE HOLIDAYS: @JoyVBehar, @sarahaines, @sunny Hostin, and @ananavarro share how COVID-19 and the omicron variant surge impacted their holidays. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bGzRpr6hCC
— The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022
She continued, “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break. But she’ll be back, probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very mild. We’re being super cautious here at The View, and we’ll be checking with her soon, so you’ll see Whoopi too.”
While Sunny also fell ill, she was fortunately able to keep the rest of her family from getting sick. She explained, “We had a very tough holiday. I too tested positive for COVID right before Christmas. I was isolated alone, I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s. It was extremely difficult. My mom also tested positive for COVID. We’re all negative now, and thank god Manny and the kids and my dad were negative.”
Unfortunately, Whoopi and Sunny weren’t alone in getting sick. Sara Haines later revealed that her husband also tested positive for COVID over the holiday break, so it’s probably a good that The View is keeping its co-hosts safe at home.
Watch a clip from today’s episode above.
