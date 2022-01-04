News
Braceras: It’s 2022, time to let high school, college students move on
As we begin the new year, the five words that American high school and college students most dread are these: “in an abundance of caution.”
It was “in an abundance of caution” that high schools and colleges originally sent students home in 2020 just “to flatten the curve,” yet stayed remote for more than a year.
It was “in an abundance of caution” that students were told not to socialize outside of a limited “bubble” — solidifying cliques and isolating less popular teens. It was “in an abundance of caution” that proms were cancelled, graduations postponed and entire athletic seasons lost.
It was “in an abundance of caution” that some colleges told depressed students that mental health counselors would only offer telehealth appointments.
And what, exactly, did high schools and colleges need to be so cautious about? How many high school and college students have died from COVID or even been hospitalized? Yes, there have been some. But the likelihood of death or hospitalization for people in this age group with no pre-existing conditions was extremely low even prior to the advent of vaccines and the development of treatments. Now that the vast majority of these students are vaccinated, the risk of serious illness to students — and to their teachers — is infinitesimal. By contrast, the costs in terms of isolation, mental illness, ineffective virtual learning and lost social interaction are vast.
At Dartmouth College, three first-year students took their own lives during the 2020-21 school year. At Yale, first-year student Rachael Shaw-Rosenbaum told the Yale Daily News in the fall of 2020 that she was more worried about her mental health than catching COVID. Six months later, she died by suicide in her dormitory. Her mother told the New York Times that the pandemic pushed her over the edge.
The response of many American colleges has been to hire more mental health counselors, but what students really need are opportunities to interact face-to-face with their teachers and peers.
And, yet, in a time when we need to be thinking about returning to normalcy, many schools are moving backward.
According to news sources, more than 800 U.S. primary or secondary schools are planning on shutting down in January. Thankfully, Gov. Charlie Baker has thus far resisted the Massachusetts Teachers Association’s call for such nonsense.
At the college level, more than 70 colleges are starting the term online.
Here in New England, Emerson College has ordered students to stay in their rooms from Jan. 3 to 17. Harvard and Bates have announced plans to begin the spring semester online. And Yale is both delaying their start and beginning classes remotely. Dartmouth College seems to be treading cautiously. Fortunately, classes resume in person on Jan. 4. But the college is shifting to “grab-and-go” dining, closing fitness centers and severely limiting any indoor gatherings other than class. (And who wouldn’t want to gather outside to eat dinner in Hanover, N.H., where tomorrow’s low temperature is forecast at 7 degrees?)
All of these changes are a mistake.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health says omicron should not be an excuse for closing down schools and reimposing remote learning.
Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security agrees.
“We have to start focusing on serious disease and hospitalization, not cases,” Adalja told Forbes.
Ken Henderson, chancellor of Northeastern University, seems to have gotten the message. In announcing Northeastern’s plans to be open in person next semester, Henderson wrote, “Our job is to continue to control COVID effectively, not let COVID control us.” Yet, Northeastern will continue to require weekly testing.
Remarkably, our nation’s educators could learn from the National Football League. The NFL has announced that fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals do not need to test weekly anymore. Players or staff members who report symptoms are required to isolate and test, and those who are positive can return after five days, in accordance with CDC guidelines. They will have to wear a mask at the practice facility for the next five days. Because people can be “persistently positive” for several weeks or months after recovering from COVID, players won’t have to provide a negative test to return to play.
Colleges and high schools with high vaccination rates should follow the NFL’s lead. Indeed, needless testing of asymptomatic students is a fruitless effort to find positive tests and punish students. In the future, will we be testing asymptomatic students for the flu?
In 2022, let’s resolve to abandon “an abundance of caution” and start putting students first.
Jennifer C. Braceras is director of the Independent Women’s Law Center.
Editorial: Lots to beef about in Biden’s $1B meat plan
Joe Biden can certainly be accused of being all sizzle and no steak, as his undercooked reassurances about COVID, Afghanistan and inflation have proven.
But our “Taxpayers’ Money is No Object” president is determined to heat up his poll numbers, and his administration Monday announced a $1 billion plan to address increased meat prices, according to The Hill.
The White House and many Democrats, most notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is of the belief that meat and poultry costs more because a small number of conglomerates are driving up prices..
“When dominant middlemen control so much of the supply chain, they can increase their own profits at the expense of both farmers — who make less — and consumers — who pay more,” the White House said in a fact sheet.
The Biden administration is dedicating $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan specifically for the purpose of expanding independent meat processing capacity.
Does a culinary cabal also exist for cereal, bread, non-alcoholic beverages, produce and used cars and trucks? Because the price of those items have also increased by a sizable margin.
The White House maintains that four companies dominate the meat market. But, as Rich Lowry of the National Review writes, these companies have had a huge market share for over 25 years.
So what’s different now?
The pandemic, which Democrats are loathe to blame when they can point the finger at corporations.
Among other things, COVID offered a crash course in Economy 101.
Take beef. When COVID took hold in 2020, many production plants shut down, which left farmers with nowhere to send their beef, which led them to have to cull cattle and other livestock, according to CNBC. That and uncertainty about the future, caused farmers to scale back their production, which Arun Sundaram, an analyst at Wall Street research firm CFRA, said “can affect production more than a year, year and a half down the road.”
Then came the labor shortage — affecting not just meat processing, but agriculture and the general food ecosystem around the world.
“You have this huge imbalance of supply and demand, which is causing the prices to skyrocket,” Sundaram told CNBC “Make It.” “The demand side got even stronger as the months progressed in 2021, whereas the supply side of things got worse.”
Tack on supply chain problems — especially a dearth of truck drivers — and it’s little wonder that a steak dinner is becoming a memory for many families.
Though Biden’s billion dollars may get more cattle to market, it can’t make meat plant workers magically appear, nor truck drivers sign up to drive the meat to stores.
And even if it does make the smallest of dents in the beef biz, what about the bread and cereal industries, agriculture, dairy and other items whose prices are causing sticker shock across the country? Why single out meat?
Big corporations are Democrats’ go-to villains, and it’s much more expedient to assign blame to meat moguls than admit that profligate spending in D.C. has stoked inflation like so much kindling.
But with poll numbers in the sub-basement, it’s all about winning the moment. And pledging a billion bucks in the name of cheaper burgers sounds like something the White House thinks will score with the folks at home.
It was either that or another dog for the Bidens.
Dear Abby: Half-sister’s appearance brings up bad memories
Dear Abby: A year ago, I was contacted by a half-sister I’ll call “Shyla,” who my mother placed for adoption at birth. My mother passed away five years ago. She was a horrible mother who physically, verbally and emotionally abused my brother and me. Giving Shyla up was the best thing she ever did. I have spent years in therapy to work through my painful childhood.
Shyla barreled in like a train. I was honest with her about our mother and how I grew up. But Shyla wants me to visit her and video-call her like we are close. When she asks questions about my mother, I’m honest because I refuse to create a person who didn’t exist. The woman was a monster.
I do not want a relationship with this sister, or to have to talk about my abuser for the rest of my life. That chapter is closed. Shyla makes me feel horrible because I haven’t met her yet. I don’t WANT to meet her. Other adoptees I have spoken to chide me on this, saying Shyla “has a right” to her birth family. Advice, please.
— Freaking Out in North Carolina
Dear Freaking Out: You have given your half-sister what information you could. Regardless of what “other adoptees” are telling you, you are NOT obligated to have more contact with this half-sister than you are comfortable with. If she asks to meet again, tell her it has taken years of therapy to get past what was done to you and your brother, and that talking with her is bringing back all of that trauma, which is why you DO NOT WISH TO HAVE FURTHER CONTACT WITH HER. If she persists after that, block her.
Dear Abby: I am a 46-year-old widow. My husband of 18 years passed away 14 months ago. My three children from a previous marriage, which ended because of abuse, are adults. Two of them are still in the house, and one, my son “Charlie,” has serious health issues. My husband was sick for five years prior to his death.
Charlie gets upset when I talk about being interested in starting to date. He thinks I am going to abandon him again and that I should pay more attention to reconnecting with my children than trying to develop a new relationship. I don’t see why I can’t have both.
Charlie refuses to leave the house, so taking him out to do things is not an option. I don’t think he loves me; I feel he just wants to control me. My other children are supportive, but they are independent. Am I wrong for wanting to pursue life outside my home and grown children?
— Attempting to Go Forward
Dear Attempting: You aren’t wrong for wanting companionship, and I’m not referring to the kind you can get from your children. If Charlie is unable to live independently and needs constant supervision, you should be discussing options for him such as respite care, so you can have a break.
Because you mentioned that he has serious health issues, what are the plans for him if you should predecease him? This is an issue that should be hashed out before there is a crisis, so there will be no surprises and Charlie can be reassured, which may allay his fears and help him to become less needy.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Nurses ratify new contract, end nearly 10-month strike
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history came to an end Monday when unionized nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted to ratify a new four-year deal with management.
The agreement was overwhelmingly approved 487 to 9 in favor of ratification, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association union. The 301-day strike was the longest in the nation in the past 15 years, the union said.
“We go back in that building with our heads held high focused on healing, not only our patients, but to work with all in our hospital community to rebuild and restore a sense of stability,” said Marlena Pellegrino, a longtime St. Vincent nurse and co-chair of the union’s bargaining unit.
“This is an enormous victory for our patients and our members, and it is a testament to the grit and determination of every nurse who walked that line, day in and day out,” Pellegrino said in a statement from the union.
St. Vincent Hospital said in a statement it would “work diligently to heal the wounds of the past year as we integrate striking nurses.”
“We are ready to welcome back every nurse who chooses to return to St. Vincent, and we have plans in place to make that process as smooth as possible,” the hospital said.
The tentative agreement between about 700 St. Vincent nurses and management had been announced on Dec. 17 after an all-day bargaining session mediated by U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
The nurses went on strike March 8, demanding that management at St. Vincent, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, increase staffing ratios to improve patient care during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.
The hospital countered that it was irresponsible to strike during a public health crisis and that staffing levels met industry standards. In July, the hospital announced it was scaling back some services and reducing capacity in response to the strike.
But while the sometimes-contentious work stoppage was originally over staffing levels, it later became about whether nurses who had been walking the picket line for months would be able to return to their old jobs after the hospital started hiring replacements.
The agreement includes staffing improvements and allows all nurses who went on strike the right to return to work in the same position, hours, and shifts that they held prior to the work stoppage.
It also includes language intended to better protect nurses from violent patients, pay increases through 2025, and enhanced health insurance benefits for some union members.
“They wanted nothing more than to return to work for months, and they risked their livelihoods on the picket line each day to achieve that goal,” U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan said in a statement Monday evening, praising the nurses for remaining on strike “until they secured the protections and staffing conditions their patients deserve.”
The hospital now has 30 days to issue recall letters to the striking nurses, but both sides expect them to start returning to work well before that deadline. St. Vincent said Monday it expects nurses to be back on the job by Jan. 22.
The benefits of the deal have already been seen. St. Vincent announced last week it has reopened 12 inpatient behavioral health beds that were closed in August due to staffing challenges presented by the strike.
There were a number of high-profile strikes across the country last year as labor unions feel emboldened to hold out for more amid ongoing worker shortages.
Follow AP coverage of how the coronavirus pandemic is transforming the economy at: https://apnews.com/hub/changing-economy
