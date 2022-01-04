Broncos Briefs: Vic Fangio hopeful many players will return from COVID-19/reserve list to play Chiefs

About an hour after their charter flight from Los Angeles landed in Denver on Sunday night, the Broncos were informed their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs was being flexed to Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

This is the first year the NFL has given ESPN a Saturday doubleheader in the final week. The nightcap is Dallas at Philadelphia (6:15 p.m.).

The Chiefs (11-5) need to beat the Broncos and have Houston upset Tennessee on Sunday to clinch the AFC’s top seed. Kansas City also needs to win to wrap up the second seed, which would guarantee a second-round home game if it advances.

The Broncos (7-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s 34-13 loss to the Chargers.

Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos will have meetings on Tuesday (normally the players’ day off) and practice Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, COVID-19 concerns cancelled practice Thursday and limited Friday’s work to a walk-through.

Fangio said the Broncos should begin to get players off their COVID-19/reserve list throughout the early part of the week. As of Monday afternoon, they had 13 players from their 53-man roster on the list.

Lock’s injury. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, injured in Week 15 against Cincinnati, remains in the league’s concussion protocol, and had the Broncos practiced Monday, Fangio said Drew Lock (right shoulder) would not have practiced.

“We’re hopeful he will improve as the week goes on and be the quarterback (Saturday),” Fangio said.

Lock missed one series against the Chargers, but returned to throw for 245 yards on 18-of-25 passing.

“He’s improved these last couple of weeks and that comes with practice and that comes with reps in the game,” Fangio said. “I do see improvement being made. The talent is there. I still think he can be an NFL quarterback.”

Risner out. Broncos left guard Dalton Risner (elbow) will miss the final game after being injured on the fourth offensive snap against the Chargers.

Fangio said the injury would have forced Risner to miss “a couple weeks,” had more games remained. Netane Muti will start at left guard.

2002 schedule nearly set. Only one opponent remains to be determined for the Broncos’ schedule next year.

Home (eight): Kansas City, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Houston and the New York Jets.

Road (nine): Kansas City, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Carolina and the fourth-place AFC North team (Baltimore, Cleveland or Pittsburgh).

Briefly. ESPN has assigned its top college football announcing crew of Denver native/CU alum Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit to the Chiefs-Broncos game. The duo will also call one of the network’s wild-card weekend playoff games. … The Chiefs opened as a 10-point favorite, which would be Kansas City’s largest spread at the Broncos in at least 30 years. … Rookie safety Jamar Johnson, a healthy scratch for the first 15 games, made his NFL debut Sunday and played 15 special teams snaps.