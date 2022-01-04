News
Broncos Briefs: Vic Fangio hopeful many players will return from COVID-19/reserve list to play Chiefs
About an hour after their charter flight from Los Angeles landed in Denver on Sunday night, the Broncos were informed their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs was being flexed to Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
This is the first year the NFL has given ESPN a Saturday doubleheader in the final week. The nightcap is Dallas at Philadelphia (6:15 p.m.).
The Chiefs (11-5) need to beat the Broncos and have Houston upset Tennessee on Sunday to clinch the AFC’s top seed. Kansas City also needs to win to wrap up the second seed, which would guarantee a second-round home game if it advances.
The Broncos (7-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s 34-13 loss to the Chargers.
Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos will have meetings on Tuesday (normally the players’ day off) and practice Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, COVID-19 concerns cancelled practice Thursday and limited Friday’s work to a walk-through.
Fangio said the Broncos should begin to get players off their COVID-19/reserve list throughout the early part of the week. As of Monday afternoon, they had 13 players from their 53-man roster on the list.
Lock’s injury. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, injured in Week 15 against Cincinnati, remains in the league’s concussion protocol, and had the Broncos practiced Monday, Fangio said Drew Lock (right shoulder) would not have practiced.
“We’re hopeful he will improve as the week goes on and be the quarterback (Saturday),” Fangio said.
Lock missed one series against the Chargers, but returned to throw for 245 yards on 18-of-25 passing.
“He’s improved these last couple of weeks and that comes with practice and that comes with reps in the game,” Fangio said. “I do see improvement being made. The talent is there. I still think he can be an NFL quarterback.”
Risner out. Broncos left guard Dalton Risner (elbow) will miss the final game after being injured on the fourth offensive snap against the Chargers.
Fangio said the injury would have forced Risner to miss “a couple weeks,” had more games remained. Netane Muti will start at left guard.
2002 schedule nearly set. Only one opponent remains to be determined for the Broncos’ schedule next year.
Home (eight): Kansas City, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Houston and the New York Jets.
Road (nine): Kansas City, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Carolina and the fourth-place AFC North team (Baltimore, Cleveland or Pittsburgh).
Briefly. ESPN has assigned its top college football announcing crew of Denver native/CU alum Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit to the Chiefs-Broncos game. The duo will also call one of the network’s wild-card weekend playoff games. … The Chiefs opened as a 10-point favorite, which would be Kansas City’s largest spread at the Broncos in at least 30 years. … Rookie safety Jamar Johnson, a healthy scratch for the first 15 games, made his NFL debut Sunday and played 15 special teams snaps.
Missouri GOP fears over proposed congressional maps: ‘We are in trouble as a red state’
ST. LOUIS – Days after a proposed map detailing new congressional districts for the state of Missouri was released, Republican lawmakers are still upset about a plan they say doesn’t go far enough to keep the state red, and at worst, gives Democrats a chance to pick up seats down the road.
House Bill 2117 was introduced last week by Rep. Dan Shaul, a Jefferson County Republican who chairs the House Special Committee on Redistricting. It would keep what is today considered a 6-2 Republican-Democratic split of seats.
Among the changes:
- The first district would include more of St. Louis County in addition to the city of St. Louis
- The second district would include all of St. Charles County
- The third district would add all of Jefferson County
- The fourth district would give up Pulaski County and Ft. Leonard Wood to the eighth district
- The fifth district would consist entirely of Jackson County
- The sixth would stretch to include Lincoln County
The map has drawn heat from several GOP lawmakers in the State Senate.
“The task of creating this congressional district map required balancing the legislative process while maintaining compactness, contiguity, equal population, and preserving the existing districts’ core identities,” Shaul said in a statement reported by The Missouri Times. “I look forward to working with my House and Senate colleagues to deliver HB 2117 to Gov. Parson for his signature without delay.”
Shaul could not be reached for comment Monday morning. The congressional redistricting process is different than the state legislative redistricting process, which held a public hearing Monday morning.
Over 10 flights in and out of Lambert canceled and delayed today
ST. LOUIS – Flight cancelations and delays continue to cause problems across the country and in St. Louis.
So far Monday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, ten arriving flights have been canceled and at least eight more are delayed. 13 departing flights are canceled and another six are delayed.
Those planning on flying in or out of Lambert Monday should check with their carrier about the status of their flight.
Dolphins dig for motivation in finale after ‘disappointment’ of elimination; plus, a Week 18 rooting interest for Miami fans
The overriding theme of Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ Monday perspective after his team was eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday evening: Disappointment.
“You’re in the wrong business if you’re not disappointed by that,” he said in an afternoon web conference call. “Disappointment for our team, for the people in the building, for our players, coaches, support staff. Everyone works really hard, and they put a lot into this.”
After the combination of Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans and other AFC results made it mathematically impossible for Miami to qualify for the postseason, the Dolphins (8-8) still have one more game to finish out their season. Flores’ message to the team was to remain focused for the finale against the division rival New England Patriots (10-6).
“There’s a lot of emotions that come with being eliminated,” Flores said. “It’s easy to go and lament all those feelings, and the hard thing to do is pick yourself back up and move on to the next challenge. That’s what we need to do.”
It is indeed easier said than done after the Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak came to a crashing end in Nashville, but players on Monday appeared to take the approach of continuing to dig for motivation ahead of Sunday against the Patriots, even if much of the meaning behind the game was lost.
“Me, personally, I’m just a competitor, so it doesn’t matter what type of game it is, what type of status it has, I’m going to get out there and play,” said safety Eric Rowe. “Me, I want to make my opponent look embarrassed. That’s just me personally. Everybody on the team is a competitor, so no one’s going to take it like, ‘Why am I here? This don’t mean nothing.’ So, I know we’re all going to play hard.”
Added guard Robert Hunt: “We’re going to play, man. We’re going to go out, take it one day at a time and, of course, try to end the season on a good note.”
After winning every game in November and December, the Dolphins’ improbable playoff push ended as the Titans rushed for 198 yards and handled the chilly, rainy conditions at Nissan Stadium better than Miami.
It would tempt many to look back at winnable games lost during the Dolphins’ 1-7 start, whether it be last-second field goals surrendered to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons or Las Vegas Raiders — or not coming through against the injury-depleted Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3.
“I can’t change the past, so there’s no point in looking back and trying to see what could’ve happened or what could’ve been,” said linebacker Jerome Baker. “I deal with reality, and reality is we’re not going to the playoffs. Just finish this season off strong and get it done Sunday.”
At 8-8, Sunday’s finale serves as a tiebreaker in the NFL’s new 17-game schedule to determine if the Dolphins finish with a winning record.
“Yeah, I would like to do that,” Hunt said. “That’s the goal pretty much.”
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle also has an NFL rookie record on the line. He stands at 99 receptions, two shy of Anquan Boldin’s mark of 101 set in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals. Waddle has previously said the way he wants to get the record is if accompanied by a win.
“I’m not really that focused on the record or anything,” he said Monday. “I’m just focused on my job, trying to help the team win.”
Rooting interest
With the Dolphins now eliminated, fans can still pull for them to improve their first-round draft pick in the final week of the NFL regular season without rooting against their team.
Due to two trades Miami made ahead of last year’s draft, the Dolphins own the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick while their pick goes to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 49ers are a playoff team in the NFC as it stands after Week 17, but they can fall out of the playoff picture this week. Such a scenario would secure that pick being a top-18 selection for Miami.
Dolphins fans can root for a San Francisco loss at the Los Angeles Rams, and a New Orleans Saints win at the Atlanta Falcons. That would get the Saints into the playoffs over the 49ers.
If San Francisco makes the playoffs, the first-round pick that goes to Miami will be upward of 18 with the possibility still that it shoots further back. If the 49ers pull off a wild-card round upset, that draft selection will be No. 25 or worse.
