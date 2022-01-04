Connect with us

Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA)-The Best Crypto of 2022?

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Cardano (ADA)-The Best Crypto of 2022?
  • Cardano (ADA) has numerous development launches all prepared for 2022.
  • Cardano’s Layer2 solution- Hydra all set to launch in 2022.
  • Ranks first upon development activities for the year 2021.

Getting into the top ten cryptocurrencies could be quite a challenge. However, remaining and maintaining the position among the top ten is the toughest part. In such terms, the Cardano (ADA) is exponentially considered one of the most stable and well established crypto among the top ten. 

The fact that apart from just being another cryptocurrency or altcoin, Cardano is solely upon its strong blockchain platform and network. Moreover, the ADA, native token of Cardano, is actually completely dependent on its blockchain platform evidently. With numerous developments in the network continuously throughout 2021, Cardano is all set to unleash itself for the year 2022. 

Highlights of 2021

Accordingly, one of the major outbreaks for Cardano for the year 2021, is that it has been ranked as the first among all cryptocurrencies in regards to the platform’s research and developments. Apart from this, the Cardano blockchain is also ranked the first for blockchain developments for the year 2021 too. 

Despite all this, the year 2021, for ADA regarding the price has not been so bright. This is due to the fact that all developments upon a platform would bring impacts to the native token’s prices only in the long run and not in a short time period. However, it was in the year 2021, that ADA hit it’s yet current ATH of $2.96 in the month of September.

ADA for 2022

As many analysts depict that all the developments done in the year 2021, will bear the fruits for the altcoin in the year 2022. In spite of this, the probable price predicted for ADA for the year 2022 is $5! However, this could be achieved only upon the witness of various break levels throughout. 

Firstly, ADA has to hit the target of $1.50. If this happens then ADA will witness a surge of 32% evidently, hitting finally at $1.98, for the first quarter of 2022. Apart from the price surge, Cardano is all set to launch its much awaited Layer2 scalability solution, the Hydra. Hydra will be focusing the financial transactions completely for the Cardano platform. It is expected the transactions per second will multiply by many times with Hydra. In addition, this ultimately increases scalability, putting other blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) at stake!

Bitcoin

President Bukele Predicts BTC At $100k With Hope That More Countries Adopt It As Legal Tender

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

President Bukele Predicts BTC At $100k With Hope That More Countries Adopt It As Legal Tender
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele tweeted his forecasts for Bitcoin in the year on New Year’s Day 2022, making some rather bullish predictions.

Bukele Make Bullish Predictions On Bitcoin

Under Bukele’s presidency, El Salvador became the first government to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender last year as a countermeasure to the country’s rising inflation. Since the country’s legalization, the president has purchased 1,370 BTC for the country’s reserve and spent the unrealized gains in new infrastructure projects like a hospital and a school.

In 2022, President Bukele expects two more countries to join El Salvador in adopting Bitcoin as legal tender. He also predicted a bull run that would push the price of Bitcoin to a new all-time high of $100,000.

Out of the six predictions he made, it appears that “two more countries will adopt it as legal tender” is rather cogent.w On September 7, 2021, El Salvador became the first government to make BTC legal tender, igniting a revolution that drew the attention of many other world leaders. This is an intriguing statement, especially after El Salvador’s ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, stated that if Bitcoin adoption is successful in El Salvador, other countries “will follow.”

Another point worth noting is that he believes Bitcoin will become a big election topic in the United States this year. Parliamentary elections will be held in the country, and this might be one of the key issues of conversation in the United States. This might have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency industry and how businesses manage virtual currencies.

Many politicians have expressed support for the asset class, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Republican senators Cynthia Lummis and Warren Davidson. Other politicians in the United States have expressed their concerns about the issue. Senator Elizabeth Warren, for example, believes it favors just the wealthy. As more lawmakers get educated on the subject, it will be fascinating to see how Bitcoin regulation develops in the United States.

BTC/USD Fall further from christmas high. Source: TradingView

Related article | Zimbabwe Could Adopt Bitcoin As Legal Tender Following El Salvador

Bitcoin City To Begin

El Salvador is also planning to begin development on the so-called Bitcoin City in 2022. This might be critical for Bitcoin businesses and investors looking to develop across the continent. He predicts that volcano bonds will be oversubscribed and that there is going to be a huge surprise at the Bitcoin Conference this year.

Late last year, El Salvador announced plans to issue $1 billion in bonds to fund the purchase of more bitcoin as well as electricity and mining infrastructure. The project’s geothermal energy will be aided by the future city’s proximity to the volcano.

In a follow-up tweet, the President stated, “This tweet will age well.” Bukele’s predictions appear to be certain, but we’ll have to wait and see when and if they all come true this year.

Related article | El Salvador Calls Another Bitcoin Dip With 150 BTC Purchase

Featured image by BBC, Chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin

High Possibility for Bitcoin (BTC) To Reach the $100,000 Mark This Year

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Rise in Bitcoin Adoption Will Make BTC to Hit $100k in 2022
18 seconds ago |