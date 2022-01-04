Cardano (ADA)-The Best Crypto of 2022?

Cardano (ADA) has numerous development launches all prepared for 2022.

Cardano’s Layer2 solution- Hydra all set to launch in 2022.

Ranks first upon development activities for the year 2021.

Getting into the top ten cryptocurrencies could be quite a challenge. However, remaining and maintaining the position among the top ten is the toughest part. In such terms, the Cardano (ADA) is exponentially considered one of the most stable and well established crypto among the top ten.

The fact that apart from just being another cryptocurrency or altcoin, Cardano is solely upon its strong blockchain platform and network. Moreover, the ADA, native token of Cardano, is actually completely dependent on its blockchain platform evidently. With numerous developments in the network continuously throughout 2021, Cardano is all set to unleash itself for the year 2022.

Highlights of 2021

Accordingly, one of the major outbreaks for Cardano for the year 2021, is that it has been ranked as the first among all cryptocurrencies in regards to the platform’s research and developments. Apart from this, the Cardano blockchain is also ranked the first for blockchain developments for the year 2021 too.

Despite all this, the year 2021, for ADA regarding the price has not been so bright. This is due to the fact that all developments upon a platform would bring impacts to the native token’s prices only in the long run and not in a short time period. However, it was in the year 2021, that ADA hit it’s yet current ATH of $2.96 in the month of September.

ADA for 2022

As many analysts depict that all the developments done in the year 2021, will bear the fruits for the altcoin in the year 2022. In spite of this, the probable price predicted for ADA for the year 2022 is $5! However, this could be achieved only upon the witness of various break levels throughout.

Firstly, ADA has to hit the target of $1.50. If this happens then ADA will witness a surge of 32% evidently, hitting finally at $1.98, for the first quarter of 2022. Apart from the price surge, Cardano is all set to launch its much awaited Layer2 scalability solution, the Hydra. Hydra will be focusing the financial transactions completely for the Cardano platform. It is expected the transactions per second will multiply by many times with Hydra. In addition, this ultimately increases scalability, putting other blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) at stake!