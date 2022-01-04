Connect with us

News

CDC signs off on extra dose measures of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Published

53 seconds ago

on

CDC signs off on extra dose measures of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds
google news

NEW YORK — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club’s purebred lineup.

The club announced Tuesday that it’s recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi. That means they’re eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the AKC’s big annual championship and the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show.

The mudi (pronounced like “moody”) descended from long lines of Hungarian sheepdogs before a museum director took an interest in the breed and gave it a name around 1930. Fans say the medium-sized, shaggy dogs are vigorous, versatile and hard working, able to herd sheep, hunt boar, snag rats and compete in canine sports such as agility and dock diving.

“They’re very perceptive, and they have a subtle quality” and are very trainable, but need things to do, said Kim Seiter, an Oak Ridge, New Jersey, dog agility trainer who has four of them. “They’re not for the inactive person.”

The dogs — the proper plural is “mudik” — were featured on postage stamps in their homeland in 2004, as were some other Hungarian breeds.

The Russian toy developed from small English terriers that gained the fancy of Russian elites by the early 1700s. The diminutive dogs — supposed to weigh no more than 6.5 pounds (2.7 kg) — have a leggy silhouette, perky expression and lively demeanor, although they can be reserved with strangers, breeders say.

AKC executive secretary Gina DiNardo said the breed “thrives on being close to its humans, making a wonderful companion for an owner who can be with the dog a great deal.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Eureka is getting its first sushi restaurant in 2022

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Eureka is getting its first sushi restaurant in 2022
google news

EUREKA, Mo. – A sushi restaurant is coming to Eureka, Missouri in 2022.

Sushi AI is going into the old Phil’s BBQ building on 5th Street. The building has been renovated since the new owners took over.

This will be the first sushi restaurant ever in Eureka.

google news
Continue Reading

News

$11 million 8,000 square foot home on 125 acres for sale in Wentzville

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

$11 million 8,000 square foot home on 125 acres for sale in Wentzville
google news

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A home located on 125 acres in Wentzville is for sale for $11,250,000.

The property located at 2446 Highway Z has a gated entrance, an 8,864 square foot stone home, five stocked lakes, two guest cottages, a storage barn, and a “custom octagonal kennel/possible club house all surrounded by landscaped and manicured lawns,” according to the listing.

The main home includes wood beams, stone flooring, a cook’s kitchen with butlers pantry, French doors to a covered patio, and a pool. The home’s master suite includes a sitting area, master bathroom, two walk-in closets, a dressing area, its own laundry area, and a storage closet. There are two extra bedrooms, and an office on the second floor that could be used as a bedroom.

The home is complete with a carpeted entertainment area. The carpet includes yellow, red, and white stars on a black background. Residents and guests would enjoy the home theatre, game room, and workout area with a full bathroom and storage space.

The listing said the guest cottages have lake views and the kennel/possible club house has an office and lounge. It also said the property has commercial possibilities.

The property is listed by RE/MAX agent Larry Patey.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending