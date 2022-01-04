Colorado mother who portrayed 7-year-old daughter as terminally ill pleads guilty to causing her death

The Colorado mother accused of murdering her 7-year-old daughter by pretending the girl was terminally ill pleaded guilty Monday to child abuse that negligently caused her daughter’s death.

Kelly Turner, 43, paused for a long moment, put her head in her hands and wept when District Court Judge Patricia Herron asked how she wished to plead to the charge of child abuse that negligently caused 7-year-old Olivia Gant’s death. Turner’s public defender put a hand on Turner’s back and spoke with her quietly.

“Guilty,” Turner finally answered. She went on to plead guilty to two theft charges as well.

Turner was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder in Olivia’s death. The girl died in hospice care in 2017. Prosecutors accused Turner of portraying her daughter as sick for years, lying about her symptoms and fooling doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado into providing unnecessary and even life-threatening procedures.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in Colorado. Turner pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors and Turner agreed to a sentence of 16 years in prison on the child abuse charge. That prison term would be served at the same time as a 10-year sentence on one of the theft charges, and a three-year sentence on the final theft charge.

Herron will have the option to accept the plea agreement and impose that agreed-on sentence at a Feb. 9 sentencing hearing.

“The plea agreement that has been presented, I find difficult to stomach,” Herron said. “That does not mean I will not impose it. For any number of reasons, I understand how we end up here. But it’s difficult when we have the death of a young child. A death after what the court considers, from my review of the documents, after this child had been submitted to a lifetime of painful, frightening tests and surgical procedures ultimately resulting in this child’s death. It is unthinkable, and from this court’s perspective generally would be met with the harshest of sentences.”

A Denver Post investigation last year found that some doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado raised concerns that Olivia was being medically abused by her mother, but the hospital did not report their suspicions to any outside agencies.

The hospital instead relied on an internal team to look into the concerns, which then concluded there was no need to alert the state’s Department of Human Services. Olivia’s death went un-investigated for more than a year, until Turner brought Olivia’s sibling into the hospital for vague medical complaints and a doctor realized Turner was lying about the girl’s medical history.

Olivia’s surviving family members in September resolved a $25 million civil claim against the hospital.