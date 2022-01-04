News
Colorado mother who portrayed 7-year-old daughter as terminally ill pleads guilty to causing her death
The Colorado mother accused of murdering her 7-year-old daughter by pretending the girl was terminally ill pleaded guilty Monday to child abuse that negligently caused her daughter’s death.
Kelly Turner, 43, paused for a long moment, put her head in her hands and wept when District Court Judge Patricia Herron asked how she wished to plead to the charge of child abuse that negligently caused 7-year-old Olivia Gant’s death. Turner’s public defender put a hand on Turner’s back and spoke with her quietly.
“Guilty,” Turner finally answered. She went on to plead guilty to two theft charges as well.
Turner was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder in Olivia’s death. The girl died in hospice care in 2017. Prosecutors accused Turner of portraying her daughter as sick for years, lying about her symptoms and fooling doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado into providing unnecessary and even life-threatening procedures.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in Colorado. Turner pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors and Turner agreed to a sentence of 16 years in prison on the child abuse charge. That prison term would be served at the same time as a 10-year sentence on one of the theft charges, and a three-year sentence on the final theft charge.
Herron will have the option to accept the plea agreement and impose that agreed-on sentence at a Feb. 9 sentencing hearing.
“The plea agreement that has been presented, I find difficult to stomach,” Herron said. “That does not mean I will not impose it. For any number of reasons, I understand how we end up here. But it’s difficult when we have the death of a young child. A death after what the court considers, from my review of the documents, after this child had been submitted to a lifetime of painful, frightening tests and surgical procedures ultimately resulting in this child’s death. It is unthinkable, and from this court’s perspective generally would be met with the harshest of sentences.”
A Denver Post investigation last year found that some doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado raised concerns that Olivia was being medically abused by her mother, but the hospital did not report their suspicions to any outside agencies.
The hospital instead relied on an internal team to look into the concerns, which then concluded there was no need to alert the state’s Department of Human Services. Olivia’s death went un-investigated for more than a year, until Turner brought Olivia’s sibling into the hospital for vague medical complaints and a doctor realized Turner was lying about the girl’s medical history.
Olivia’s surviving family members in September resolved a $25 million civil claim against the hospital.
I-70 to close in Eagle County for parts of Tuesday due to semitrailer crash cleanup
Interstate 70 will close in both directions in Eagle County on Tuesday so crews can remove semitrailers involved in recent crashes.
The first closure — between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday — will include westbound lanes of the interstate between exits 157 (Wolcott/Colorado 131) and 147 (Eagle), the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a Monday news release.
The second closure — between 1 p.m and 5 p.m. on Tuesday — includes eastbound lanes between exits 140 (Gypsum) and 147 (Eagle).
Drivers can use U.S 6 as a detour during both closures.
The recovery efforts are being done Tuesday in order for crews to remove the semis before the next winter storm, CDOT officials said, which is expected to hit the area Tuesday night and continue through the rest of the week.
More access coming to Marshall fire burn area as search for 2 missing residents continues
Four days after the Marshall fire rampaged through Boulder County, authorities are still searching for two missing people, while more and more residents and business owners will soon be allowed back into the burn area to inspect the damage.
Downtown Superior, along with the Spanish Hills neighborhood, is expected to reopen to residents and business owners Monday afternoon, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at an afternoon news conference.
In neighboring Louisville, town officials are implementing a pass system for residents to access homes and businesses behind the “soft closure” roadblocks, police Chief Dave Hayes said Monday.
Pelle also confirmed that the investigation into what started the 6,219-acre wildfire on Thursday includes the Twelve Tribes compound and surrounding area, but declined to give additional details, saying it could take a while for the cause to be determined. Investigators have already interviewed dozens of people with the help of the FBI, he said.
“The stakes are huge,” Pelle said.
Witnesses told The Denver Post on Sunday that investigators have frequented the Twelve Tribes property, home to a Christian religious sect, near Colorado 93 and Marshall Road in recent days.
Xcel Energy reported Monday that 400 customers are still without electricity in the burn area, while the company has restored natural gas to 5,000 of the 13,000 people whose service was disrupted in the area. The company has handed out 20,000 space heaters as it works to restore the utilities, said Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado.
Boulder County authorities urged those affected by the fire to go to the Disaster Assistance Center, 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m to receive myriad services, including mental and public health services, housing assistance, and help with Federal Emergency Management Agency aid and insurance. The recovery will be open seven days a week for at least a few weeks, officials said.
Those seeking services can also go to boco.org/marshallfire
“Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Garry Sanfaçon, Boulder County’s disaster recovery manager, urging those affected to focus on self-care and returning to daily activities and hobbies as they cope with the fire’s aftermath.
The Marshall fire, spurred by hurricane-force winds and bone-dry conditions exacerbated by climate change, tore through Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County on Thursday, destroying nearly 1,000 homes and businesses. The fire is the most destructive wildfire in state history.
Officials previously said they fear the two missing people have died, while a third person — initially reported missing — was found Sunday.
“This is gonna be a long road back for many families,” Gov. Jared Polis said at Monday’s news conference.
Ex-Giant Scott Simonson blasts Dave Gettleman: ‘atrocious GM and not a good person’
Scott Simonson grew up a Giants fan, played for the team for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, and couldn’t hold in his frustrations any longer while watching Sunday’s pathetic 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
“Dave Gettleman is an atrocious GM and not a good person IMO,” Simonson blasted out on Twitter. “The fact he’s had this much time to not be good at his job, while deciding others’ fates, and indebting one of the most historically respected franchises is embarrassing, and also a strong example of karma existing.”
Simonson, 29, was a dutiful reserve tight end who appeared in 21 games and started five in two years. He played through injuries, often run-blocked in Pat Shurmur’s offense, and caught a TD pass from Eli Manning in 2018.
But he said the end of his time in New York left a bad taste in his mouth with the organization and GM who cut him.
“In relation to this tweet blowing up lol, I’ll clarify that my opinion is from being mislead (sic) about the severity of an ankle injury,” he wrote, “not given details, being released on settlement of a basic injury, & finding out later on they knew the extent of it. All things [Gettleman] played a role in.
“Also, to be clear I don’t think this was intentional,” Simonson wrote. “I was a career backup player on minimum salary. I wasn’t an important piece of the machine so when I got damaged I was simply removed and replaced. But I’m NOT saying it was on purpose, it’s just how the nfl works sometimes.”
Sources familiar with the situation tell the Daily News that the Giants weren’t aware of any more severe ankle injury as Simonson alleges. The team placed him on injured reserve on Aug. 31, 2019, with a high ankle sprain.
He rehabbed on an injury settlement, and when he was re-signed on Nov. 12, he was active for five games and required no treatment on his ankle during that time, sources said. Simonson was placed on injured reserve again with a concussion on Dec. 28, 2019, and was released on Feb. 24, 2020, after being cleared.
Regardless, it is a foregone conclusion that Gettleman is on his way out, which will amount to a firing at the end of his fourth season. Numerous players have vented privately and publicly over the years about Gettleman’s persona, performance and the callous manner in which he releases players.
“He doesn’t even have the cojones to tell us to our face,” former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith told a Charlotte radio station in 2014.
Former Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams once called Gettleman a “snake.”
“That general manager knows exactly what he wants,” Smith said this past March. ” He wants to be able to sit in front of everybody and say, ‘Look what I did.’ If he brings in an alpha [receiver], the alpha gets all the attention and not him.”
Former Giants fullback Shane Smith retweeted Simonson’s first missive about Gettleman and said “couldn’t agree more … not speaking poorly on DG as a person, I loved my time with NY. But there’s obviously something wrong if they’ve had multiple coaches and great players go there and no one can have success.”
Current Giants fullback Eli Penny took exception to Smith joining the party to gang up on the GM and the club, though.
“This is lame,” Penny tweeted at Smith, “be honest bruh you gave up 2 sacks against the cowboys. GM, ain’t got nun to do with what you put on tape. Again, this wack.”
Simonson’s brutally honest thoughts caught such traction that he released a longer explanation on Monday that he specified was “not backtracking” on any of his previous criticisms.
“I am appreciative of Mr. Gettleman for the opportunities he gave me, but I still capitalized on these opportunities,” Simonson wrote. “I knew what was at stake for me as a role player. I wasn’t in the position to miss games/practices otherwise I’d be replaced, so playing hurt was normal. Until I got an injury I couldn’t ‘tough out.’
“This is when my opinions began to change because of how easily they moved on without much explanation on what was truly wrong,” the tight end continued. “Only to find out later that they were aware it was a significant injury, but other priorities took over and my health was put second (final cuts). Plus, I’d sign things that relieved the team of liability. It’s the unfortunate part of this business for some guys, and one I learned the hard way, but it is what it is. Thank you.”
