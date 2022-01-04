News
Colorado weather: High winds and snow incoming for Front Range and northern mountains
We waited weeks to talk about snow being in the forecast for the Front Range and now, with snow still on the ground in many areas, we’re talking about another chance of accumulation. The incoming systems will also increase winds along the Foothills and adjacent plains Tuesday through Thursday.
Two shortwaves — little ripples of energy within the air that flows above us — are forecast to flow over northern Colorado between Tuesday and Thursday and while each one will bring some different impacts, they both will bring windy conditions.
You’ll notice the first shortwave on Tuesday because there will be a cold front associated with it. Winds will increase behind the front and due to a mountain wave setup, those winds have the potential to reach more than 70-80 mph along the ridgetops and eastern-facing mountains near Indian Peaks and Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). In setups like this, it’s not uncommon for stronger winds to make it down into Jefferson and Boulder counties. There could be a few periods of strong 60-70 mph or more winds around Rocky Flats and Boulder Tuesday. Stronger winds are also likely closer to the Wyoming border where areas around Ft. Collins may gust to 55-65 mph. Denver may even see some 40-mph gusts on Tuesday.
There’s not much moisture with this system but orographics (the mountains) will play a role in producing some snow showers for the high terrain of RMNP and the Park Range near Steamboat. About 2-4 inches are expected in those areas by Wednesday morning. No snow for lower elevations.
The next shortwave will move through on Wednesday and will be a bit stronger. You’ll notice another cold front as this moves by bringing colder temperatures, more wind, and some snow with it. Winds will increase behind the front and could gust over 30 mph at times from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. Couple these winds with falling snow and you’ll have some difficulty driving at times.
Snow will be falling in the mountains along and north of Interstate 70 from Tuesday night to Thursday morning. Up to 14 inches of snow are possible for the mountains around Summit County and Aspen by Thursday morning. Winter Park, RMNP and Steamboat may pick up a foot to a foot and a half of snow by Thursday adding nicely to their growing snowpack. Some favored peaks will get up to two feet of snow. Rough driving conditions will be likely on I-70 from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.
Lower elevations can expect some snow too with this system. Areas in Foothills from Conifer to Estes Park and those along the I-25 corridor from Castle Rock to Fort Collins can expect 1 to 5 inches of snow from Wednesday to Thursday morning. More snow is sure to fall the further north you are. The Denver metro is expecting 1-3 inches of snow by Thursday morning.
Thursday morning will once again be frigid with temperatures near zero and even below zero across the northeast plains. Afternoon highs on Thursday aren’t expected to get above freezing on Thursday so it will be a cold day with some breezy winds lingering. We warm up to around average for the weekend.
Bundle up! Another couple of cold days are coming up.
The most anticipated Denver-area restaurant openings of 2022
At the start of the year, we’re tracking 10 new restaurants set to debut in 2022.
In no particular order: a Colorado Mexican institution (which is a reopening, to be exact); a local mezcal brand’s cantina; a Los Angeles French transplant; a women-led members club; a modern cabaret; and five local expansions from Littleton to Boulder.
Some trends we’re noticing among these openings: Mexican food continues to rule, in many forms; hotel restaurants are a safer bet for chefs and entrepreneurs; and successful local concepts tend to multiply. Time will tell if 2022 is the year of the post-pandemic restaurant comeback.
Casa Bonita
Do call it a comeback. This longtime Lakewood entertainment destination should soon have the food to match its crazy, cliff-diving antics. After a tumultuous pandemic ride, the restaurant will reopen sometime in the second half of 2022, led by beloved Denver-based chef Dana Rodriguez. You might recognize the restaurant’s new owners, too: Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of “South Park.”
Cantina Loca
Another development from Dana Rodriguez, this new bar is set to open Jan. 12 at 2800 Zuni St. in Denver’s Highland neighborhood. The Cantina should fit in well alongside Rodriguez’s existing Denver concepts, Work & Class, Super Mega Bien and Doña Loca Mezcal. It will serve a selection of tequilas, mezcals and cocktails as well as Mexico City street food.
Chez Maggy
L.A.-based Ludo Lefebvre opens his first Colorado restaurant in January at the brand new Thompson hotel in downtown Denver (at 16th and Market streets). It’s named after Lefebvre’s late mother-in-law; his wife, Krissy, is originally from here. At the classy new brasserie, guests can expect Denver-French omelets, bison bourguignon, a whole assortment of steak frites and burgers à la Lefebvre’s famous “Big Mec.”
Birch Road
Opening in the spring at 3845 Lipan St., Birch Road should be a first for Denver — a women-owned, BYOB “clubhouse” with a membership model much like a gym or co-working space. Monthly membership ($105 for one member and two guests) includes a bottle locker and access to private event spaces as well as the members’ lounge, where there’s a full bar setup for hosting gatherings without a tab to pay at the end of the night.
Five Nines
This craft cocktail bar bills itself as “hidden but not secret,” located inside the Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St., in Cherry Creek. The space was first set to debut over the summer soon after Clayton was unveiled, but was delayed. Drinkers will finally experience the live performances, bespoke drinks and small bites sometime in February.
The Cherry Cricket
By late 2022, Littleton will get its outpost of the Cherry Cricket at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. The Cricket has been a Denver mainstay for more than 70 years and now has two locations, in Cherry Creek and Ballpark. This newest location will include a 100-person patio and “burger garden,” plus all the pork green chile and Cricket burgers we’ve come to love.
Bellota
After a successful start at The Source in Denver, this Mexican restaurant is expanding. Head chef Manny Barella will bring his Monterrey, Mexican cuisine to 4580 Broadway in North Boulder early this year. Watch for Barella’s takes on esquites (street corn), shrimp tacos, chiles rellenos and more.
Curtis Park Deli
A favorite Denver sandwich shop is also expanding to Boulder, at 3000 Pearl Parkway. Curtis Park Deli already has two locations (the original, and namesake, as well as a newer 6th Avenue outpost). Soon diners in Boulder will be able to try the Curtis corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss; or the French ham, brie and mixed greens. Dressings are made in-house, and breads are baked fresh daily.
ChoLon
Fans of Denver’s own French onion soup dumplings will have a new spot to pop ’em when ChoLon opens its third location by late summer or early fall. Coming to the Lakehouse Denver Residences in Sloan’s Lake, the newest ChoLon will feature mezzanine seating and views over the lake. And it’s going to be joined by another, new restaurant concept in the same family. Details on the latter are still in the works.
Sushi-Rama
Denver’s own conveyor belt sushi shop is set to open its fifth local outpost later this year. Sushi-Rama Broomfield will open by February or March at the Arista development. Expect floor-to-ceiling windows, a colorful, retro design, plus plenty of rolls, kara’age and sake. Other Sushi-Rama locations are running in RiNo, DTC, Lone Tree and Aurora.
Denver City Council approves long contract extension with gunshot detection company ShotSpotter
The Denver City Council on Monday approved a $4.7 million, five-year contract extension with ShotSpotter Inc., a company that uses audio equipment and analysis in efforts to pinpoint the location of gunfire in select areas of town.
The council’s 10-1 vote to approve the contract came despite opponents bashing the service as overpriced, unreliable and an excuse to over-police areas with a high percentage of people of color in a public hearing Monday night.
Denver Police Department division chief Ron Thomas told the council on Monday that ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis service has been a boost to the department since first being used in the city in 2015. Over the last three years, 2018-2021, 85% of the alerts of possible gunfire the company reported to DPD did not correlate with any 911 calls that might have otherwise alerted officers.
“These are incidents where we otherwise would not have known to respond and recover evidence and attend to victims,” Thomas said.
But advocates of police reform on Monday lined up to criticize the contract, many saying the money would be better spent on mental health services and other programs that prevent crime, not tools that detect it after the fact.
Nationally known civil rights activist Deray Mckesson appeared at the meeting via video call and criticized ShotSpotter for not allowing any third-party companies to validate its technology. He said the audio equipment can be fooled by fireworks or other “loud noises.”
“We have not seen any public data about Denver’s false positive rates and that’s important,” Mckesson said. “This does not decrease gun violence. This doesn’t actually help interrupt crime.”
ShotSpotter doesn’t report every loud sound its sensors pick up to DPD, Thomas said. The company has technicians who use science to compare the sound waves to gunfire and listen to the sound in an effort to weed out false alerts. He said that accuracy is between 94% and 97%.
“At this time we are convinced of its effectiveness,” he said.
Greggory LaBerge, who runs DPD’s crime lab, spoke before the council Monday about ShotSpotter’s effectiveness as a tool for collecting gun crime evidence. Since DPD first started using it in 2015, the department has seen shell casing recoveries rise by 262%. Not all recovered casings become evidence in criminal prosecutions.
As of now, ShotSpotter has five active audio arrays covering 14 square miles in Denver. Monday’s contract leaves the door open for the technology to be expanded to cover another 2 miles.
Without revealing their borders, Thomas said there are arrays in East Denver, West Denver, East Colfax, Montbello and Lower Downtown.
Denver resident Kim Morse, who spoke out against the contract Monday, said areas where ShotSpotter is deployed in the city today often lack public and private sector investment. Frequent police interactions there only stand to deepen trauma, not push back on crime.
“Denver does not need to ramp up policing in areas that are already overpoliced,” she said.
Councilmembers including Amanda Sandoval and Amanda Sawyer spoke to how law enforcement tools like ShotSpotter are supported by residents and viewed as helpful in their districts. Council President Stacie Gilmore said her nephew who died of a gunshot wound in 2014 may have survived if a ShotSpotter alert had picked up the sound and set officers to the area.
The contract did not require any additional spending. DPD’s costs for ShotSpotter are funded through its annual budget and roughly 30% of it is covered by federal grants, Thomas said.
Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca was the lone no vote on the contract after peppering Thomas with questions about data provided by the company and its effectiveness compared to conventional 911 calls.
CdeBaca on Monday pushed for assurances that DPD will bring in third-party evaluators to assess the effectiveness of ShotSpotter before seeking to give the company another contract.
“It’s not substantial enough for us to keep investing in this way,” CdeBaca said.
5 Denver hotel and office projects on track to be completed in 2022
Only a handful of major non-residential developments in Denver are expected to be completed this year.
That’s largely because the pandemic delayed the groundbreaking for some hotel and office projects.
Here’s a look at the projects that should be delivered in 2022:
One Platte, LoHi
Denver-based Nichols Partnership and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties broke ground on the five-story, 250,000-square-foot One Platte office building at 1701 Platte St. in February 2020.
A marketing brochure on the building’s website says it is set to be completed in the first quarter. No tenants have been announced.
Vectra Bank headquarters, DTC
Denver-based Vectra Bank broke ground on a new headquarters building for itself in Belleview Station in December 2020.
The nine-story Vectra Corporate Center will be about 127,000 square feet and include ground-floor retail space, four floors of parking and four floors of office space.
“We were able to get the necessary building materials before supply chain issues surfaced and our contractor had a good team during the past 20 months,” CEO Bruce Alexander told BusinessDen in a December email. “We are on time and on budget and hope to begin to move in in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our team is very excited about the new building and hope it will energize our teams.”
Vib hotel, RiNo
Englewood-based TWC Management began work on a Vib hotel at 3560 Brighton Blvd. in September 2020. At the time, Best Western, which owns the Vib brand, said it expected the hotel to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Construction, however, has yet to wrap up. TWC didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding an opening estimate.
Thompson Denver, Central Business District
California-based T2 Hospitality broke ground on its 11-story Thompson Denver hotel at 1600 Market St. in mid-2019.
The first Denver property in the Thompson Hotels portfolio is set to open in January, according to a recent news release.
The Slate Denver (formerly the Emily Griffith Opportunity School), Central Business District
Denver-based hotel firm Stonebridge Cos. began converting the former Emily Griffith vocational school at 1250 Welton St. into a 250-room hotel in the spring of 2019.
Stonebridge CEO Navin Dimond said in an email in December that he hopes to open the hotel early in the second quarter. It will be flagged under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand.
