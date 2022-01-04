Connect with us

Cosmos (ATOM) Price Surges 46% in a Week

Altcoin News
  • The currency met overhead resistance at $40.78.
  • ATOM has been trading in an ascending channel for the previous week.

Finally, Cosmos had broken over the $36.94 barrier. ATOM and ALGO had a rather nice month at the end of the month. Algorand has also made significant progress in his rehabilitation during the previous week. It’s been a good week for ALGO, up 10.8% in the last week. The price of both cryptocurrencies has moved steadily upward, indicating a good technical outlook. About 9% is a reasonable growth objective for both Cosmos and Algorand.

ATOM has been trading in an ascending channel for the previous week, making new highs. The currency was trading outside the channel at the time of this writing. It had been more than two months since ATOM’s price had risen beyond $36,911. Coins have been trading above that price point recently, with ATOM gaining 46% in the last week.

Bullish Momentum Ahead

The currency met overhead resistance at $40.78 and found support at $25.45 and $20.93. In the short term, technical indicators showed a positive outlook, increasing market purchasing power.

ATOM/USDT: Source: TradingView
ATOM/USDT: Source: TradingView

As long as ALGO’s purchasing momentum continues, it might try to trade over its immediate resistance level, which would result in a 7% increase in its ROI during the future trading days. It was again approaching the overbought zone when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appeared. In the prior month, there were many instances when this indicator had over the threshold, suggesting an increase in purchasing activity.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Cosmos price today is $42.57 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,346,977,521 USD. Cosmos has been up 14.48% in the last 24 hours.

Storage Provider Based in Nigeria Cautions Against Centralized Cloud Storage

January 4, 2022

By

Storage Provider Based in Nigeria Cautions Against Centralized Cloud Storage
Blockchain News
  • Decentralized cloud storage solutions were built to use the blockchain.
  • There is a lot of data kept in one place, making them an ideal target for hackers.

If everyone in the ecosystem contributes to developing the vital infrastructure, Web 3.0 can take off. That’s what Stoor co-founder Lucky Uwakwe says the company’s blockchain-based cloud storage solution is trying to do. Uwakwe from Nigeria explains the concept of decentralized cloud storage and how the blockchain enables this type of storage. As for Web3.0, he discusses how he sees it evolving and why he believes we’re now ready for it.

It is decentralized cloud storage that uses blockchains decentralized cloud storage, according to Uwakwe. Decentralized cloud storage solutions were built to use the blockchain, unlike centralized databases.

Welcomes Web 3.0

In addition, he noted that centralized databases have traditionally handled data storage. They all operate on the same server and are under the management of the same person. However, the data center business finds it more challenging to meet increasing consumer demand while maintaining high-security levels and keeping prices to a minimum. There is a lot of data kept in one place, making them an ideal target for hackers.

To put it another way: Unlike a decentralized blockchain system, this centralized cloud corporation only pays rewards to its owners or board members. Thanks to blockchain, there is no doubt that the web 3.0 age has arrived, and we are moving on from the web 2.0 era. Though web 3.0 was supposed to be autonomous and progressive, it is still relying on the centralized Amazon and Google cloud to store data raises red flags.

Antoni Trenchev- Nexo Co-founder Anticipates Bitcoin to Boom in Upcoming Months

January 4, 2022

By

Antoni Trenchev- Nexo Co-founder Anticipates Bitcoin to Boom in Upcoming Months
  • During the last 24 hours, the price of BTC has continued to fall.
  • The coin closed the year on a downward trend.

Founder of crypto lending firm Nexo, Antoni Trenchev, anticipated that bitcoin would reach $100K by the middle of 2022. Digital assets, he believes, are a gold-level inflation hedge.

Although bitcoin’s USD value increased by more than 60% in the previous year, the coin closed the year on a downward trend as many analysts anticipated it to surpass $100,000. Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nexo Antoni Trenchev believes that this pricing level will be achieved over the next several months:

Antoni stated:

“I’m quite bullish on bitcoin. I think it’s going to reach $100K this year, probably by the middle of it.”

It’s wonderful news for cryptocurrency, Trenchev said, since macroeconomic fundamentals like “cheap money” (a loan or credit obtained at a low-interest rate) are “here to stay.” Second, he thinks this is the driving force for bitcoin’s price rise.

It’s worth noting that the COVID-19 health crisis and the following mass printing of fiat currency have both contributed to growing inflation. In the United States, that rate climbed to about 7%, the highest level in the past 40 years, while Turkey had a 36% spike.

Bearish Dominance

During the last 24 hours, the price of BTC has continued to fall. Currently, it is trading at a 32.7 percent loss from its Nov 10 all-time high, having dropped 8.4 percent in the last week.

As a gold-equivalent inflation hedge, this might be another reason for the price of bitcoin to more than double in the future, he concluded. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $47,322.50 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $36,765,943,225 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.81% in the last 24 hours.

Play-to-earn Soccer Game MonkeyBall Launches $MBS Trading And Announces Upcoming NFT Drop

January 4, 2022

By

Play-to-earn Soccer Game MonkeyBall Launches $MBS Trading And Announces Upcoming NFT Drop
Tel Aviv, Israel, 4th January, 2022,

Play-to-earn venture MonkeyBall has capped off a multi-month process by launching its $MBS token. The team will focus on the upcoming Monkey NFT Drops to celebrate that crucial milestone, bringing more attention to the project and what the team aims to achieve. 

MonkeyBall is pleased to announce the launch of its $MBS token, which can be traded across multiple exchanges and trading platforms. The token will serve multiple purposes in the broader MonkeyBall metaverse, including gaining access to the in-game store, buying Breeding capsules to create new MonkeyBall Monkeys, and much more. 

The upcoming Monkey NFT Drop marks another significant milestone for the project. Gaining access to an NFT ensures you can play the upcoming MonkeyBall game and offers intriguing benefits to features that launch before the game goes live. Early access includes exposure to:

  • Pioneers Gear-Up Camp: a way to collect consumable game items and supplies for free.
  • In-Game Store: buying various heavily discounted consumable items and breeding capsules to train Monkey players.
  • Breeding season: the ability to buy new Breeding captures to create new generations of MonkeyBall Monkeys. Bred Monkeys can be used as players or sold to other players.
  • PvE Game Mode: Playing games against the environment to better understand the game’s mechanics and how to level up characters. 

The upcoming NFT drop for MonkeyBall will feature Gen-0 Monkeys. Breeding these creatures will result in Gen-1 Monkeys, and so forth. The ultimate goal is to ensure sufficient teams and leagues to facilitate matchmaking. Monkeys will have various appearances, core game skills, perks, rarity level, and gameplay skills. 

Interest in the MonkeyBall ventures has risen strongly over the past few months. Draftkings’founders, along with Solana Capital, Republic, NFX, iAngels, and Longhash, backed the project through a $3 million round in October 2021. Moreover, the team raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Alameda Research, YGG, and other investors in December 2021. Both rounds complement MonkeyBall’s initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Starlaunch in November. 

MonkeyBall is developed on the Solana blockchain with the Unity game engine as a play-to-earn soccer game. The developers aim to provide high production value and AAA gaming accessible to everyone. Players will manage a team of four monkeys playing matches against other users. Additionally, players will earn $MSB tokens for every game they win, allowing them to buy stadiums and attend other players’ matches. Exploring those two latter options entitles users to additional rewards. 

About MonkeyBall:

MonkeyBall is the next-gen esports game on the metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn.

MonkeyBall combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

Join the Community:
Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Youtube | Twitch | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit 

Contacts

