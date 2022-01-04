Connect with us

Bitcoin

Crypto Sector Might Face Regulation Wind in the United Kingdom Soon!

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) All Set For a Short Term Rally
Bitcoin News
  • Arsenal was recently called out for this practice by the ASA.
  • The government has been reluctant to do anything about cryptocurrency.

Digital investment trends like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) might face a regulatory crackdown in 2022 after mounting concerns that they could harm vulnerable young people.

Football teams, players, and internet influencers have promoted fans’ “tokens” and digital artworks. Even though they have many characteristics with speculative investments and gambling games, which are both strictly regulated in the UK, they are not heavily regulated. Aside from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), no government organization is specifically tasked with policing the crypto-asset market for unethical behavior.

So far, the government has been reluctant to do anything about cryptocurrency, which is why MPs and activists are demanding that it be included in a forthcoming comprehensive gambling review and give the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) greater authority.

Conservative MP Richard Holden stated:

“It is the Wild West, this grey area between highly leveraged financial investments on the one hand and these products which could quite easily and sensibly be considered to be gambling. There needs to be a clear differentiation there in order to protect people.”

NFT’s and Fan Tokens Included

Many smaller “coins” exist in addition to well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, often purchased by investors who believe they will appreciate in value over time. Individual ownership of digital photos may be proven using the same blockchain technology as money. Football fans who put their money into NFTs pushed by players like Wayne Rooney and John Terry run the danger of losing it.

While fan tokens are touted as an investment in the club, they provide little tangible advantages and have lost value for some time. Arsenal was recently called out for this practice by the ASA.

Bitcoin

Decentralized Sports Betting Can Be a Lucrative Hobby

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

aelf
There has been a massive wave of interest in betting globally and a rise in active members wagering on sports. Sports betting matches the casual sports fan against professional bookmakers, who do not get everything their way, unlike in genuine sports. It is, however, challenging yet exhilarating at the same time. Thanks to the introduction of online betting, it is now completely mobile.

So… Is it possible to make money by betting on sports? Yes, it can be supremely lucrative. However, your earning potential is determined by your bankroll, risk tolerance, strategy, discipline, and, ultimately, your path to betting.

And with that, a handful of substantial online sports betting powerhouses control the betting market. Unfortunately, new entrants who want to have a significant piece of the online betting cake have to face a prohibitively expensive hurdle due to restrictive and ever-changing regulatory betting regimes.

Additionally, as a side hustle sports bettor, one of the essential considerations you’ll make is which sportsbook will receive most of your action. A good sportsbook will provide you with plenty of reasons to stay. For sportsbooks, your betting business is significant, giving you a massive opportunity to profit.

The introduction of blockchain technology, on the other hand, has provided a one-of-a-kind opportunity for forward-thinking brands in the sports betting ecosystem. This uncharted region might lead to a whole betting universe where self-regulated groups function freely, independently, and democratically on the open blockchain.

These organizations operate without the constraints or geographic biases that centralized oligopolies do. A system that is genuinely trustless, immutable, and unbreakable is forming.

Decentralization vests power in the hands of people, and especially in an industry like betting, the betters need to have the autonomy to make independent decisions without having to navigate through a central authority.

The cryptocurrency sports betting industry is becoming increasingly and extremely competitive since 2021; Bitcoin and crypto betting has become widely attractive due to fast deposits and withdrawals, low fees, and a more comprehensive array of games you can bet on that can be played using cryptocurrencies.

Betswap, being one of the pioneers in this arena, is integrating various aspects of decentralization into betting. The platform is not controlled by a single individual or centralized entity; it is powered by the Polygon and Ethereum networks and contains a governance token. The governance token holders are in charge of running this utterly decentralized exchange.

Users may also become bookmakers on the Betswap.gg betting market, setting their odds to make sports betting more enjoyable and adaptive!

The app’s developers also use blockchain’s censorship-resistant and decentralized characteristics. Besides that, one of Betswap.gg’s key goals is to eliminate the geographical boundaries of online betting, which is one of the primary concerns that blockchain is solving.

Without question, decentralized solutions are the way of the future for betting exchanges. The demand for censorship-resistant software will increase as the number of limitations for online casinos, sportsbooks, and exchanges expand. You can now raise the stakes and back your side with real money. It’s a terrific way to add more excitement to sports events.

Thus, there is no need to sign up or create an account. You only need a wallet, such as Metamask, and some crypto to get started betting. As long as you have an internet connection, you may use Betswap anytime and anywhere to start betting your heart out.

 

Bitcoin

A Metaverse Network Built on aelf Blockchain

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

aelf
As Facebook changed its name to META, the world has seen a spiked interest in metaverse-concept GameFi projects, such as Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Illuvium, and many more. The land of the concept has brought an infinitely broad market to the construction of blockchain infrastructure. At the same time, the public chain is bound to usher in huge changes in the dimensions of performance, security, privacy, and ease of use.

For a long time, aelf is the best-performed and secured blockchain cloud infrastructure. In the following three aspects, aelf is likely to stand out in the public chain track.

Performance of aelf mainnet

aelf has developed an open-source blockchain network powered by the cloud and designed as a multi-level sidechain structure, enabling unlimited scalability on the road to a decentralized future. With this platform, users can gain access to a single solution to breaking industrial bottlenecks, including performance and cross-chain functionality. When considering performance, the platform has set up each node in the network as its own cloud computing center. Combined with a multi-level sidechain structure, each node then gains unlimited scalability. Currently, aelf Enterprise has approached 35k TPS, per sidechain.

With the continuous development of Metaverse, future users and transactions on the chain will surpass hundreds or thousands of times the level of today. This requires a strong public chain performance, and aelf meets these requirements.

Interoperationality on sidechains

The future of Metaverse must be an integrated universe, where the public chains need to connect to each other. Since the innovation of blockchain technology, exclusive public chains have been launched, with communication channels obstructed. In other words, current projects are mostly isolated islands.

aelf has invited its own oracle to solve this problem. aelf versatile oracle helps connect off-chain and on-chain, mesh network structure creates communication between public chains two-way communication between public chains. The combinational solution aims to break the technical barriers and to solve industry pain points. We are trying to provide our global users with a well-performed and easy-to-use blockchain system.

A user-friendly developing framework – aelf Enterprise

aelf focuses on improving the user experience on the developing framework- aelf Enterprise. The framework includes consensus mechanisms, communication protocols, smart contracts, and other modules. With aelf Enterprise, developers can quickly build a complete blockchain and easily access the aelf ecology, with low learning costs and time costs. In this way, developers will be granted a larger space for technology display, and they will be able to obtain ecological assistance from other projects in the aelf ecology, such as AMM, Lending, NFT, and so on.

Underlining its mission to bring the blockchain space forward, aelf is holding a massive, metaverse-focused hackathon called Top of OASIS. The Top of OASIS Hackathon aims to support early-stage projects and ideas from the open-source developer community while increasing the diversity of aelf developer community that will help projects grow and eventually join the aelf ecosystem.

While the hackathon can be anything NFT, DeFi, DAO, or Web 3.0 focused, aelf is directing its participants to build GameFi and metaverse related projects. The event could be seen here.

 

Bitcoin

Yearn.Finance (YFI) Striving Hard to Maintain Bullish Momentum

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Top Gainer of the Day: yearn.finance (YFI)
Altcoin News
  • YFI’s price jumped more than 100 percent versus the US dollar.
  • Over the last five days, the price of YFI has risen by over 47%.

Yearn.finance (YFI) seems to be on the verge of a price correction following a five-day streak of gains. The negative outlook is mostly due to insufficient purchasing volume and overbought dangers.

Over the last five days, the price of YFI has risen by over 47% to $41,970, as investors shifted funds away from the “top-cap” cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in search of more immediate gains in the altcoin market. Traders’ increased interest in YFI markets was sparked by a token repurchase scheme, though.

Yearn.finance said on Dec. 16 that it had bought YFI tokens worth over $7.5 million on the open market, averaging $26,651 per token. Further YFI buybacks will be funded using the company’s additional treasury liquidity of $45 million.

YFI community members have suggested that the YFI Treasury allocate some token repurchases to reward Yearn Governance participants. The proposal is now being voted on.

After the token purchase announcement, YFI’s price jumped more than 100 percent versus the US dollar. YFI’s trading volume dropped despite the rise, indicating that traders have little faith in the stock’s upward path despite a brief price correction. With the recent fluctuation, the Yearn.finance coin is also getting closer to a previously identified turning point at $40,000.

According to CoinMarketCap, the yearn.finance price today is $38,575.66 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $515,529,268 USD. yearn.finance is down 5.45% in the last 24 hours.

