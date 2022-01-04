Connect with us

News

CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game postponed again

Published

1 min ago

on

CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game postponed again
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Colorado’s men’s basketball team will have its hiatus extended a few more days returning to the court.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ‘pushing’ to play as season finale against Steelers approaches

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ‘pushing’ to play as season finale against Steelers approaches
google news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson is still working toward a return and could start in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens have a slim chance to make the playoffs if they beat the Steelers, so Harbaugh said they’ll do everything they can to keep that possibility alive. Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He limped through a single practice last Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday and watching the Ravens’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams from the sideline.

“He’s been pushing to try and come back and play and practice,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens have lost their last three games with Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson as their starting quarterbacks. Huntley expressed disappointment Sunday with their inability to finish drives in the end zone, and Harbaugh reiterated that.

“Let’s be honest: we had opportunities to score touchdowns and we got field goals on offense,” he said. “We did move the ball, we made plays on offense, we did good things. But you’ve got to score touchdowns. … We score touchdowns, we win the game. It’s that simple.”

In other injury news, Harbaugh said outside linebacker Odafe Oweh could play against the Steelers after he missed the Rams game with a foot injury. The rookie ranks second on the team with five sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

Proche victim of roster crunch

James Proche was a healthy scratch against the Rams because the Ravens only had room for five wide receivers given their other roster concerns, Harbaugh said.

Proche was sidelined a week after his most productive game as a pro in which he caught seven passes on eight targets for 76 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Devin Duvernay returned to the lineup against the Rams after missing the previous week with an ankle injury, and his presence created a crunch at the position. The Ravens chose rookie Tylan Wallace over Proche in part because of his role on their coverage teams.

Jimmy Smith steps up

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith played every defensive snap against the Rams after playing none in five of the previous six weeks. Harbaugh said he gave the Ravens a boost.

“I thought he played well,” he said. “He was physical. He was moving well, the best he’s moved all year since training camp. And we needed him to.”

Smith stepped in for an injured Anthony Averett (chest/ribs) as a starter on the outside and made four tackles, including a key third-down stop in the backfield when the Ravens were trying to keep the Rams out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Marshall fire evacuee accused of threatening firefighter, found with loaded AR-15 and 2,000 rounds of ammunition

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Marshall fire evacuee accused of threatening firefighter, found with loaded AR-15 and 2,000 rounds of ammunition
google news

A Louisville man who lost his home in the Marshall fire reportedly threatened a firefighter after trying to go back into the burn area and was found with loaded weapons after trying to flee the scene.

Stephen Tyger Francis Roch, 24, was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony menacing, obstructing a peace officer, obstructing government operations, eluding and third-degree criminal trespassing.

According to an arrest affidavit, a firefighter working the Marshall fire encountered Roch in the area of St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road at 9:45 a.m. Friday. The firefighter told Roch the area was still under mandatory evacuation orders and asked him to leave.

Roch reportedly told the firefighter he would need to “take him out” and told the firefighter he had an AR-15 rifle.

When police arrived on scene after the firefighter called in the threat, Roch got into a vehicle and fled the area, at one point driving through the burned remains of a house.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Dolphins’ home kickoff vs. Patriots changed from original time

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Dolphins’ Brandon Jones to miss second straight game; Jaelan Phillips active vs. Giants
google news

The Miami Dolphins’ kickoff for their season finale against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday will now kick off at 4:25 p.m.

The Week 18 game against the AFC East rival was originally slated for a 1 p.m. start, but the NFL announced the later start time after Sunday’s slate of Week 17 games went final.

Had the Dolphins (8-8) beaten the Tennessee Titans in their penultimate game on Sunday, the final game against the Patriots (10-6) could have been flexed to Sunday Night Football with the playoff implications it would’ve carried. Instead, Miami was eliminated from playoff contention in Nashville, diminishing the meaning behind the finale.

Sunday Night Football will be the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game with the winner making the playoffs and the loser likely out. Two games were also flexed to Saturday: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles.

In the final week of the regular season, all games are divisional and the NFL, outside of the flexed games, tries to get games from the same divisions in the same time slots. Thus, the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills game will also kick off at 4:25. The Bills lead the division, but the Patriots can overtake them in the AFC East with a win in Miami and a Buffalo loss against the Jets.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending