News
CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game postponed again
Colorado’s men’s basketball team will have its hiatus extended a few more days returning to the court.
The Buffs (9-3) announced their home game against Oregon Monday night has been postponed because of “COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks’ program.”
The game was originally slated for Dec. 30, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 protocols within Colorado’s program. The two teams will reschedule the game at date to be determined.
It’s one of three matchups that’s been postponed or canceled for the Buffs since they beat CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 18. Colorado’s Dec. 21 game against Kansas was canceled. The Buffs are also working to reschedule their Jan. 1 game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon.
Colorado is next scheduled to host Washington State on Thursday.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ‘pushing’ to play as season finale against Steelers approaches
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson is still working toward a return and could start in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens have a slim chance to make the playoffs if they beat the Steelers, so Harbaugh said they’ll do everything they can to keep that possibility alive. Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He limped through a single practice last Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday and watching the Ravens’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams from the sideline.
“He’s been pushing to try and come back and play and practice,” Harbaugh said.
The Ravens have lost their last three games with Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson as their starting quarterbacks. Huntley expressed disappointment Sunday with their inability to finish drives in the end zone, and Harbaugh reiterated that.
“Let’s be honest: we had opportunities to score touchdowns and we got field goals on offense,” he said. “We did move the ball, we made plays on offense, we did good things. But you’ve got to score touchdowns. … We score touchdowns, we win the game. It’s that simple.”
In other injury news, Harbaugh said outside linebacker Odafe Oweh could play against the Steelers after he missed the Rams game with a foot injury. The rookie ranks second on the team with five sacks and 15 quarterback hits.
Proche victim of roster crunch
James Proche was a healthy scratch against the Rams because the Ravens only had room for five wide receivers given their other roster concerns, Harbaugh said.
Proche was sidelined a week after his most productive game as a pro in which he caught seven passes on eight targets for 76 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Devin Duvernay returned to the lineup against the Rams after missing the previous week with an ankle injury, and his presence created a crunch at the position. The Ravens chose rookie Tylan Wallace over Proche in part because of his role on their coverage teams.
Jimmy Smith steps up
Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith played every defensive snap against the Rams after playing none in five of the previous six weeks. Harbaugh said he gave the Ravens a boost.
“I thought he played well,” he said. “He was physical. He was moving well, the best he’s moved all year since training camp. And we needed him to.”
Smith stepped in for an injured Anthony Averett (chest/ribs) as a starter on the outside and made four tackles, including a key third-down stop in the backfield when the Ravens were trying to keep the Rams out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
News
Marshall fire evacuee accused of threatening firefighter, found with loaded AR-15 and 2,000 rounds of ammunition
A Louisville man who lost his home in the Marshall fire reportedly threatened a firefighter after trying to go back into the burn area and was found with loaded weapons after trying to flee the scene.
Stephen Tyger Francis Roch, 24, was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony menacing, obstructing a peace officer, obstructing government operations, eluding and third-degree criminal trespassing.
According to an arrest affidavit, a firefighter working the Marshall fire encountered Roch in the area of St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road at 9:45 a.m. Friday. The firefighter told Roch the area was still under mandatory evacuation orders and asked him to leave.
Roch reportedly told the firefighter he would need to “take him out” and told the firefighter he had an AR-15 rifle.
When police arrived on scene after the firefighter called in the threat, Roch got into a vehicle and fled the area, at one point driving through the burned remains of a house.
Officers were eventually able to get Roch to stop, and he was taken into custody. Police found a loaded AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle with the safety off and a loaded 9 mm handgun. Extra ammunition for both weapons, including 2,000 rounds for the rifle, were also found inside the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Roch declined to speak to police. Firefighters did say they believed Roch lost his home in the fire and was upset.
He is being held at the Boulder County Jail pending a bond hearing.
Anyone that has information on the incident is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444.
Roch has a prior misdemeanor conviction in Boulder for obstructing a peace officer.
News
Dolphins’ home kickoff vs. Patriots changed from original time
The Miami Dolphins’ kickoff for their season finale against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday will now kick off at 4:25 p.m.
The Week 18 game against the AFC East rival was originally slated for a 1 p.m. start, but the NFL announced the later start time after Sunday’s slate of Week 17 games went final.
Had the Dolphins (8-8) beaten the Tennessee Titans in their penultimate game on Sunday, the final game against the Patriots (10-6) could have been flexed to Sunday Night Football with the playoff implications it would’ve carried. Instead, Miami was eliminated from playoff contention in Nashville, diminishing the meaning behind the finale.
Sunday Night Football will be the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game with the winner making the playoffs and the loser likely out. Two games were also flexed to Saturday: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles.
In the final week of the regular season, all games are divisional and the NFL, outside of the flexed games, tries to get games from the same divisions in the same time slots. Thus, the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills game will also kick off at 4:25. The Bills lead the division, but the Patriots can overtake them in the AFC East with a win in Miami and a Buffalo loss against the Jets.
Betty White’s Last Words Before She Passed Away Revealed: It Was ‘Sweet’
CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game postponed again
Ethereum Inventor Starts 2022 Revisiting Ideas, Where Was He Wrong?
Why Britney Spears Decided To Unfollow Sister Jamie Lynn: She Won’t Go Into 2022 With ‘Baggage’
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ‘pushing’ to play as season finale against Steelers approaches
Henry Winkler, 76, Dances on TikTok With Grandkids In Adorable Video
Marshall fire evacuee accused of threatening firefighter, found with loaded AR-15 and 2,000 rounds of ammunition
Kimberly Guilfoyle: 5 Things To Know About Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancee
Dolphins’ home kickoff vs. Patriots changed from original time
PHOTOS: Luann De Lesseps Ex Tom D’Agostino is Engaged
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?