News
Dave Hyde: Dolphins spent three years rebuilding the same mediocre team they tore down
You can feel the football season shutting depressingly down now. This always happens after the Miami Dolphins are eliminated from the playoffs, all false hope and fool’s gold gone.
Another end. Another mess. There’s always some game like Sunday’s 34-3 loss to Tennessee, where reality slaps the back of the Dolphins’ fans head, like a Three Stooges scene, and everyone sees how things really are.
There may have been worse season-enders than this one against Tennessee.
Name one.
This didn’t just ended a season. It ended the schedule-inflated seven-game win streak. It ended a three-year Ponzi scheme of a plan, too. Conclusions are in. They aren’t pretty.
General Manager Chris Grier blew it drafting quarterback Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert.
This offense constructed with big, expensive parts scored fewer points (19.3) than the 2018 offense led by Jay Cutler (19.9) that led to the rebuild.
The Dolphins, at 8-8, spent three years re-constructing the same average team they so gleefully tore down.
They play boring football, too. That’s subjective, I know. But, come on, this is mind-numbing stuff.
What a plan. What a joke. If you watch this kind of season enough through the years, you can get angry for what they’ve done to the Dolphins.
It’s not just this regime. They’re just the latest. That’s even said with an appreciation for the tough style and disciplined brand of Dolphins coach Brian Flores.
But for anyone who was around back when this franchise won, back when the question in any season was how far they’d go in the playoffs, this year was simply an add-on to two decades of watching a well-tailored, well-groomed person turn into a bum.
It’s embarrassing. Down there with the Titanic wreck, down with the New Coke formula, sits this latest Dolphins’ rebuilding plan. What even was the plan in retrospect? Tanking? Hitting on draft picks? Did they really follow either well?
Tanking, as I wrote at the start, is about the dumbest plan you can have in sports. The Dolphins didn’t even do it right. The front office tanked. The coach didn’t.
The front office traded away talent for draft picks. The coach refused to lose to Cincinnati in the second-to-last game of 2019 when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the prize.
There was Burrow late Sunday afternoon, smoking a cigar after lifting a terrible Cincinnati franchise to the playoffs. There was Flores talking about not making the playoffs again.
“Disappointing,’ he called it over and over.
Here’s another line written three years ago: The franchise that’s so dumb it has to tank for a quarterback is too dumb to build around him. Proof?
It looks bad enough today to have passed on Herbert to draft Tagovailoa. That’s the kind of move that gets people fired. What compounds it is the Dolphins didn’t give Tua a fighting chance.
The offensive line was built with expensive draft picks. Is there any clear keeper beyond guard Robert Hunt?
The receivers are roster-fillers beyond Jaylen Waddle. He’s everything you could hope for as a rookie. He also wasn’t the big-play receiver the Dolphins could have taken in Mike Pitts and especially Ja’Marr Chase.
Oh, the defense looks great. At least it looked great against the mostly backup quarterbacks in that seven-game win streak. But there was Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel telling his team after it ran for 198 yards on the Dolphins, “The most physical team won. And we didn’t turn the football over, and they just kept giving to us and we kept taking it from them.”
Three more years wasted. That’s the theme as this season heads to a finale against New England. The Patriots’ Bill Belichick rebuilt his team to the playoffs in one year. Cincinnati did under Burrow’s two years. The Los Angeles Chargers remain alive for the playoffs with Herbert carrying them this last Sunday of the regular season.
Once upon a time, this was the best time to be a Dolphins fan, January with the playoffs on the calendar. Now it’s just a time to start laying blame.
It’s not just another season shutting down now. It’s this latest, three-year plan. It stunk. It sunk. They’ve officially rebuilt the mediocre team they tore down three years ago.
News
NFL playoff scenarios: The 1st Week 18 will end with a Sunday night showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders for a wild-card spot
The NFL’s schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth.
To finish the NFL’s first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed from daytime to prime time. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7, and the winner will advance to the postseason.
“Each week has a life of its own in the NFL … and that’s the way we need to treat things around here,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “And the longer that we’re here, the more people will realize that every week is going to feel like this coming week.”
Also in the mix for the final AFC wild-card slot — the New England Patriots own one of them — are the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. If the Colts win Sunday in Jacksonville, they’re in. The Steelers (7-7-1) must win out — they play Monday night at home against the Cleveland Browns, then visit the Ravens (8-8) — and still could fall short.
The Ravens need all sorts of help, but they are mathematically alive and must break a five-game slide Sunday against the Steelers. The Ravens would get the nod if they finish at 9-8 with the Chargers and Colts because they swept the other teams. But if the Raiders are 9-8 along with the Ravens and Colts, the Raiders go for the same reason.
A Chargers loss eliminates them.
The league also switched two games from Sunday to Saturday. The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles. Neither of those games has the strong postseason implications of Chargers-Raiders.
The Chiefs (11-5) could get the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory but also would need the Tennessee Titans (11-5) to lose Sunday in Houston. The Broncos are out.
The Cowboys (11-5) have won the NFC East, and the Eagles (9-7) own an NFC wild card.
Here are the other Week 18 games:
- The AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at the Browns.
- The NFC North champion and top-seeded Green Bay Packers (13-3) at the Detroit Lions.
- The Seattle Seahawks at the Arizona Cardinals, who own a wild-card berth at 11-5 and still could win the NFC West.
- The New Orleans Saints (8-8 and in the mix for an NFC wild card) at the Atlanta Falcons.
- The New York Jets at the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (10-6), who would take the division with a victory.
- The San Francisco 49ers (9-7 and also in contention for an NFC wild card) at the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (12-4).
- The Patriots (10-6), who could win the AFC East with a victory and a Bills defeat, at the Miami Dolphins.
- The Carolina Panthers at the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4).
- The Chicago Bears at the Minnesota Vikings.
- The Washington Football Team at the New York Giants.
There are more permutations that will make heads spin. For example:
- A four-way or five-way tie at 9-8 for wild cards is possible in the AFC. If the Dolphins and/or Browns also get to that record, the Colts have the edge based on best conference record.
- While the Saints have the edge on the 49ers for an NFC spot at 9-8 based on a better conference record, in a three-way tie with the Eagles, Philly is in with the best conference record and then the Saints get the other berth over the 49ers.
- Finally, there are scenarios involving ties that even some of the teams might not be sure of.
News
Broncos Briefs: Vic Fangio hopeful many players will return from COVID-19/reserve list to play Chiefs
About an hour after their charter flight from Los Angeles landed in Denver on Sunday night, the Broncos were informed their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs was being flexed to Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
This is the first year the NFL has given ESPN a Saturday doubleheader in the final week. The nightcap is Dallas at Philadelphia (6:15 p.m.).
The Chiefs (11-5) need to beat the Broncos and have Houston upset Tennessee on Sunday to clinch the AFC’s top seed. Kansas City also needs to win to wrap up the second seed, which would guarantee a second-round home game if it advances.
The Broncos (7-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s 34-13 loss to the Chargers.
Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos will have meetings on Tuesday (normally the players’ day off) and practice Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, COVID-19 concerns cancelled practice Thursday and limited Friday’s work to a walk-through.
Fangio said the Broncos should begin to get players off their COVID-19/reserve list throughout the early part of the week. As of Monday afternoon, they had 13 players from their 53-man roster on the list.
Lock’s injury. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, injured in Week 15 against Cincinnati, remains in the league’s concussion protocol, and had the Broncos practiced Monday, Fangio said Drew Lock (right shoulder) would not have practiced.
“We’re hopeful he will improve as the week goes on and be the quarterback (Saturday),” Fangio said.
Lock missed one series against the Chargers, but returned to throw for 245 yards on 18-of-25 passing.
“He’s improved these last couple of weeks and that comes with practice and that comes with reps in the game,” Fangio said. “I do see improvement being made. The talent is there. I still think he can be an NFL quarterback.”
Risner out. Broncos left guard Dalton Risner (elbow) will miss the final game after being injured on the fourth offensive snap against the Chargers.
Fangio said the injury would have forced Risner to miss “a couple weeks,” had more games remained. Netane Muti will start at left guard.
2002 schedule nearly set. Only one opponent remains to be determined for the Broncos’ schedule next year.
Home (eight): Kansas City, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Houston and the New York Jets.
Road (nine): Kansas City, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Carolina and the fourth-place AFC North team (Baltimore, Cleveland or Pittsburgh).
Briefly. ESPN has assigned its top college football announcing crew of Denver native/CU alum Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit to the Chiefs-Broncos game. The duo will also call one of the network’s wild-card weekend playoff games. … The Chiefs opened as a 10-point favorite, which would be Kansas City’s largest spread at the Broncos in at least 30 years. … Rookie safety Jamar Johnson, a healthy scratch for the first 15 games, made his NFL debut Sunday and played 15 special teams snaps.
News
Missouri GOP fears over proposed congressional maps: ‘We are in trouble as a red state’
ST. LOUIS – Days after a proposed map detailing new congressional districts for the state of Missouri was released, Republican lawmakers are still upset about a plan they say doesn’t go far enough to keep the state red, and at worst, gives Democrats a chance to pick up seats down the road.
House Bill 2117 was introduced last week by Rep. Dan Shaul, a Jefferson County Republican who chairs the House Special Committee on Redistricting. It would keep what is today considered a 6-2 Republican-Democratic split of seats.
Among the changes:
- The first district would include more of St. Louis County in addition to the city of St. Louis
- The second district would include all of St. Charles County
- The third district would add all of Jefferson County
- The fourth district would give up Pulaski County and Ft. Leonard Wood to the eighth district
- The fifth district would consist entirely of Jackson County
- The sixth would stretch to include Lincoln County
The map has drawn heat from several GOP lawmakers in the State Senate.
“The task of creating this congressional district map required balancing the legislative process while maintaining compactness, contiguity, equal population, and preserving the existing districts’ core identities,” Shaul said in a statement reported by The Missouri Times. “I look forward to working with my House and Senate colleagues to deliver HB 2117 to Gov. Parson for his signature without delay.”
Shaul could not be reached for comment Monday morning. The congressional redistricting process is different than the state legislative redistricting process, which held a public hearing Monday morning.
Dave Hyde: Dolphins spent three years rebuilding the same mediocre team they tore down
Cardano (ADA)-The Best Crypto of 2022?
Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged As She Flashes 8-Carat Diamond Ring — Photo
NFL playoff scenarios: The 1st Week 18 will end with a Sunday night showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders for a wild-card spot
President Bukele Predicts BTC At $100k With Hope That More Countries Adopt It As Legal Tender
Julia Fox: 5 Things To Know About Actress Spotted On Date With Kanye West
Broncos Briefs: Vic Fangio hopeful many players will return from COVID-19/reserve list to play Chiefs
Lil Wayne’s Bodyguard Changes Course, Wants To Press Charges Over Alleged AK-47 Incident
Missouri GOP fears over proposed congressional maps: ‘We are in trouble as a red state’
Billie Eilish Secretly Dyed Her Hair Red For A Week Before Going Back To Brunette — Before & After Photos
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?