Bitcoin

Decentralized Sports Betting Can Be a Lucrative Hobby

Published

2 mins ago

on

aelf
There has been a massive wave of interest in betting globally and a rise in active members wagering on sports. Sports betting matches the casual sports fan against professional bookmakers, who do not get everything their way, unlike in genuine sports. It is, however, challenging yet exhilarating at the same time. Thanks to the introduction of online betting, it is now completely mobile.

So… Is it possible to make money by betting on sports? Yes, it can be supremely lucrative. However, your earning potential is determined by your bankroll, risk tolerance, strategy, discipline, and, ultimately, your path to betting.

And with that, a handful of substantial online sports betting powerhouses control the betting market. Unfortunately, new entrants who want to have a significant piece of the online betting cake have to face a prohibitively expensive hurdle due to restrictive and ever-changing regulatory betting regimes.

Additionally, as a side hustle sports bettor, one of the essential considerations you’ll make is which sportsbook will receive most of your action. A good sportsbook will provide you with plenty of reasons to stay. For sportsbooks, your betting business is significant, giving you a massive opportunity to profit.

The introduction of blockchain technology, on the other hand, has provided a one-of-a-kind opportunity for forward-thinking brands in the sports betting ecosystem. This uncharted region might lead to a whole betting universe where self-regulated groups function freely, independently, and democratically on the open blockchain.

These organizations operate without the constraints or geographic biases that centralized oligopolies do. A system that is genuinely trustless, immutable, and unbreakable is forming.

Decentralization vests power in the hands of people, and especially in an industry like betting, the betters need to have the autonomy to make independent decisions without having to navigate through a central authority.

The cryptocurrency sports betting industry is becoming increasingly and extremely competitive since 2021; Bitcoin and crypto betting has become widely attractive due to fast deposits and withdrawals, low fees, and a more comprehensive array of games you can bet on that can be played using cryptocurrencies.

Betswap, being one of the pioneers in this arena, is integrating various aspects of decentralization into betting. The platform is not controlled by a single individual or centralized entity; it is powered by the Polygon and Ethereum networks and contains a governance token. The governance token holders are in charge of running this utterly decentralized exchange.

Users may also become bookmakers on the Betswap.gg betting market, setting their odds to make sports betting more enjoyable and adaptive!

The app’s developers also use blockchain’s censorship-resistant and decentralized characteristics. Besides that, one of Betswap.gg’s key goals is to eliminate the geographical boundaries of online betting, which is one of the primary concerns that blockchain is solving.

Without question, decentralized solutions are the way of the future for betting exchanges. The demand for censorship-resistant software will increase as the number of limitations for online casinos, sportsbooks, and exchanges expand. You can now raise the stakes and back your side with real money. It’s a terrific way to add more excitement to sports events.

Thus, there is no need to sign up or create an account. You only need a wallet, such as Metamask, and some crypto to get started betting. As long as you have an internet connection, you may use Betswap anytime and anywhere to start betting your heart out.

 

Bitcoin

A Metaverse Network Built on aelf Blockchain

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

aelf
As Facebook changed its name to META, the world has seen a spiked interest in metaverse-concept GameFi projects, such as Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Illuvium, and many more. The land of the concept has brought an infinitely broad market to the construction of blockchain infrastructure. At the same time, the public chain is bound to usher in huge changes in the dimensions of performance, security, privacy, and ease of use.

For a long time, aelf is the best-performed and secured blockchain cloud infrastructure. In the following three aspects, aelf is likely to stand out in the public chain track.

Performance of aelf mainnet

aelf has developed an open-source blockchain network powered by the cloud and designed as a multi-level sidechain structure, enabling unlimited scalability on the road to a decentralized future. With this platform, users can gain access to a single solution to breaking industrial bottlenecks, including performance and cross-chain functionality. When considering performance, the platform has set up each node in the network as its own cloud computing center. Combined with a multi-level sidechain structure, each node then gains unlimited scalability. Currently, aelf Enterprise has approached 35k TPS, per sidechain.

With the continuous development of Metaverse, future users and transactions on the chain will surpass hundreds or thousands of times the level of today. This requires a strong public chain performance, and aelf meets these requirements.

Interoperationality on sidechains

The future of Metaverse must be an integrated universe, where the public chains need to connect to each other. Since the innovation of blockchain technology, exclusive public chains have been launched, with communication channels obstructed. In other words, current projects are mostly isolated islands.

aelf has invited its own oracle to solve this problem. aelf versatile oracle helps connect off-chain and on-chain, mesh network structure creates communication between public chains two-way communication between public chains. The combinational solution aims to break the technical barriers and to solve industry pain points. We are trying to provide our global users with a well-performed and easy-to-use blockchain system.

A user-friendly developing framework – aelf Enterprise

aelf focuses on improving the user experience on the developing framework- aelf Enterprise. The framework includes consensus mechanisms, communication protocols, smart contracts, and other modules. With aelf Enterprise, developers can quickly build a complete blockchain and easily access the aelf ecology, with low learning costs and time costs. In this way, developers will be granted a larger space for technology display, and they will be able to obtain ecological assistance from other projects in the aelf ecology, such as AMM, Lending, NFT, and so on.

Underlining its mission to bring the blockchain space forward, aelf is holding a massive, metaverse-focused hackathon called Top of OASIS. The Top of OASIS Hackathon aims to support early-stage projects and ideas from the open-source developer community while increasing the diversity of aelf developer community that will help projects grow and eventually join the aelf ecosystem.

While the hackathon can be anything NFT, DeFi, DAO, or Web 3.0 focused, aelf is directing its participants to build GameFi and metaverse related projects. The event could be seen here.

 

Bitcoin

Yearn.Finance (YFI) Striving Hard to Maintain Bullish Momentum

Published

46 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Top Gainer of the Day: yearn.finance (YFI)
Altcoin News
  • YFI’s price jumped more than 100 percent versus the US dollar.
  • Over the last five days, the price of YFI has risen by over 47%.

Yearn.finance (YFI) seems to be on the verge of a price correction following a five-day streak of gains. The negative outlook is mostly due to insufficient purchasing volume and overbought dangers.

Over the last five days, the price of YFI has risen by over 47% to $41,970, as investors shifted funds away from the “top-cap” cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in search of more immediate gains in the altcoin market. Traders’ increased interest in YFI markets was sparked by a token repurchase scheme, though.

Yearn.finance said on Dec. 16 that it had bought YFI tokens worth over $7.5 million on the open market, averaging $26,651 per token. Further YFI buybacks will be funded using the company’s additional treasury liquidity of $45 million.

YFI community members have suggested that the YFI Treasury allocate some token repurchases to reward Yearn Governance participants. The proposal is now being voted on.

After the token purchase announcement, YFI’s price jumped more than 100 percent versus the US dollar. YFI’s trading volume dropped despite the rise, indicating that traders have little faith in the stock’s upward path despite a brief price correction. With the recent fluctuation, the Yearn.finance coin is also getting closer to a previously identified turning point at $40,000.

According to CoinMarketCap, the yearn.finance price today is $38,575.66 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $515,529,268 USD. yearn.finance is down 5.45% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

3Space Art Incetivizing Artists and Collectors to Showcase their Digital Artwork Offline and Online

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

3Space
The most popular trend of 2021, NFTs, took off ever since the legacy auction house Christie’s sold digital artist Beeple’s artwork for an eye-watering $69 million.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have changed the way we think of ownership and unlocked new financial opportunities for creators. While the hype continues to rise to new levels this year and at some point is expected to normalize, it will transform into a much bigger idea that will cover more than simply art but also intellectual property rights, ticketing, music and movies, streaming, medical, video games, software licensing, warranties, and much more.

An Upcoming NFT Powerhouse

While the future is vast and bright, NFTs are still in their nascent phase. To help this sector grow, 3Space Art is launching its NFT platform.

Besides providing an NFT marketplace where artists and collectors can buy and sell artwork, 3Space Art helps beginners and experts alike with onboarding, marketing, and NFT minting processes.

The hybrid art platform for both physical and remote users officially launched its NFT platform to facilitate the widespread use of digital art in the real world. In addition, 3Space Art helps artists make the transition from their current physical environment to the burgeoning virtual space.

Artists also get to showcase their artwork during both online and offline events. NFT users further get to flaunt them in their homes, office, or offline galleries and exhibitions.

3Space Art is making this possible by acting as a bridge between NFTs and the real world by finding appropriate channels to display digital art in physical locations and organizing events and exhibitions.

Overall, the platform encourages creators to work together and create a cooperative community to capture an audience outside the metaverse.

Offline exhibitions and galleries attract a much wider audience, especially those not so familiar with the crypto and NFT space bringing in diverse and new potential buyers.

The project is also making it extremely easy to acquire the digital artwork for this new crowd by allowing them to simply scan the QR code to buy their favorite piece of art and display it in their homes or offices.

Customers do not even have to pay in crypto and can buy NFTs using their credit cards and regular fiat currency.

Interestingly, 3Space Art also incentivizes both its artists and collectors to showcase their artwork in offline events and exhibitions through its Art Pool. Both the creators and buyers can deposit their NFTs in the smart contract pool, which gives 3Space Art the right to display their artwork in online and offline events. 100% of the proceeds are then distributed to those participating in the pool.

The platform is working with different offline venues and event organizations such as Makerspace, a University-funded IoT research center that is creating a digital frame, on a monthly subscription basis to put NFTs in frames and enable their owners to display the digital art in homes and offices.

