News
Denver City Council approves long contract extension with gunshot detection company ShotSpotter
The Denver City Council on Monday approved a $4.7 million, five-year contract extension with ShotSpotter Inc., a company that uses audio equipment and analysis in efforts to pinpoint the location of gunfire in select areas of town.
The council’s 10-1 vote to approve the contract came despite opponents bashing the service as overpriced, unreliable and an excuse to over-police areas with a high percentage of people of color in a public hearing Monday night.
Denver Police Department division chief Ron Thomas told the council on Monday that ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis service has been a boost to the department since first being used in the city in 2015. Over the last three years, 2018-2021, 85% of the alerts of possible gunfire the company reported to DPD did not correlate with any 911 calls that might have otherwise alerted officers.
“These are incidents where we otherwise would not have known to respond and recover evidence and attend to victims,” Thomas said.
But advocates of police reform on Monday lined up to criticize the contract, many saying the money would be better spent on mental health services and other programs that prevent crime, not tools that detect it after the fact.
Nationally known civil rights activist Deray Mckesson appeared at the meeting via video call and criticized ShotSpotter for not allowing any third-party companies to validate its technology. He said the audio equipment can be fooled by fireworks or other “loud noises.”
“We have not seen any public data about Denver’s false positive rates and that’s important,” Mckesson said. “This does not decrease gun violence. This doesn’t actually help interrupt crime.”
ShotSpotter doesn’t report every loud sound its sensors pick up to DPD, Thomas said. The company has technicians who use science to compare the sound waves to gunfire and listen to the sound in an effort to weed out false alerts. He said that accuracy is between 94% and 97%.
“At this time we are convinced of its effectiveness,” he said.
Greggory LaBerge, who runs DPD’s crime lab, spoke before the council Monday about ShotSpotter’s effectiveness as a tool for collecting gun crime evidence. Since DPD first started using it in 2015, the department has seen shell casing recoveries rise by 262%. Not all recovered casings become evidence in criminal prosecutions.
As of now, ShotSpotter has five active audio arrays covering 14 square miles in Denver. Monday’s contract leaves the door open for the technology to be expanded to cover another 2 miles.
Without revealing their borders, Thomas said there are arrays in East Denver, West Denver, East Colfax, Montbello and Lower Downtown.
Denver resident Kim Morse, who spoke out against the contract Monday, said areas where ShotSpotter is deployed in the city today often lack public and private sector investment. Frequent police interactions there only stand to deepen trauma, not push back on crime.
“Denver does not need to ramp up policing in areas that are already overpoliced,” she said.
Councilmembers including Amanda Sandoval and Amanda Sawyer spoke to how law enforcement tools like ShotSpotter are supported by residents and viewed as helpful in their districts. Council President Stacie Gilmore said her nephew who died of a gunshot wound in 2014 may have survived if a ShotSpotter alert had picked up the sound and set officers to the area.
The contract did not require any additional spending. DPD’s costs for ShotSpotter are funded through its annual budget and roughly 30% of it is covered by federal grants, Thomas said.
Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca was the lone no vote on the contract after peppering Thomas with questions about data provided by the company and its effectiveness compared to conventional 911 calls.
CdeBaca on Monday pushed for assurances that DPD will bring in third-party evaluators to assess the effectiveness of ShotSpotter before seeking to give the company another contract.
“It’s not substantial enough for us to keep investing in this way,” CdeBaca said.
News
5 Denver hotel and office projects on track to be completed in 2022
Only a handful of major non-residential developments in Denver are expected to be completed this year.
That’s largely because the pandemic delayed the groundbreaking for some hotel and office projects.
Here’s a look at the projects that should be delivered in 2022:
One Platte, LoHi
Denver-based Nichols Partnership and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties broke ground on the five-story, 250,000-square-foot One Platte office building at 1701 Platte St. in February 2020.
A marketing brochure on the building’s website says it is set to be completed in the first quarter. No tenants have been announced.
Vectra Bank headquarters, DTC
Denver-based Vectra Bank broke ground on a new headquarters building for itself in Belleview Station in December 2020.
The nine-story Vectra Corporate Center will be about 127,000 square feet and include ground-floor retail space, four floors of parking and four floors of office space.
“We were able to get the necessary building materials before supply chain issues surfaced and our contractor had a good team during the past 20 months,” CEO Bruce Alexander told BusinessDen in a December email. “We are on time and on budget and hope to begin to move in in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our team is very excited about the new building and hope it will energize our teams.”
Vib hotel, RiNo
Englewood-based TWC Management began work on a Vib hotel at 3560 Brighton Blvd. in September 2020. At the time, Best Western, which owns the Vib brand, said it expected the hotel to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Construction, however, has yet to wrap up. TWC didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding an opening estimate.
Thompson Denver, Central Business District
California-based T2 Hospitality broke ground on its 11-story Thompson Denver hotel at 1600 Market St. in mid-2019.
The first Denver property in the Thompson Hotels portfolio is set to open in January, according to a recent news release.
The Slate Denver (formerly the Emily Griffith Opportunity School), Central Business District
Denver-based hotel firm Stonebridge Cos. began converting the former Emily Griffith vocational school at 1250 Welton St. into a 250-room hotel in the spring of 2019.
Stonebridge CEO Navin Dimond said in an email in December that he hopes to open the hotel early in the second quarter. It will be flagged under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand.
News
“Mulled to Death,” “Canyonlands Carnage” and other Colorado mystery books
Colorado mysteries of note for January:
“Mulled to Death,” by Kate Lansing (Berkeley Prime Crime)
Irrepressible Parker Valentine, the Boulder vintner, is off for a romantic holiday at the Silver Springs ski resort. She’s hoping to mix a little business into the vacation by selling her mulled wine to the resort owner, Olympic skier Annemarie.
But Valentine’s hopes are dashed when she discovers Annemarie’s body on a ski run. And this isn’t just an accident. How could an Olympic gold medalist crash into the trees and break her neck? It’s murder, of course, and nosy Valentine, who’s solved two previous killings in Kate Lansing’s mysteries, is in the thick of it.
Turns out Annemarie was not just a sports star but also a ruthless businesswoman who intimidated her employees. Several had good reason to want the Olympian out of the way.
If Valentine’s on to the killer, the killer’s on to her. While Valentine and her boyfriend are relaxing in a rooftop hot tub in a freezing blizzard, they’re locked outside. If they aren’t rescued, they’ll turn into popsicles. Then, a fire breaks out in Valentine’s room.
“Mulled to Death” is part mystery/part romance/part virtual wine-tasting, with recipes thrown in for good measure.
“The Other Family,” by Wendy Corsi Staub (William Morrow)
When the Howell family of California moves to New York, they can’t believe their luck in finding a cool renovated brownstone at a price that’s too good to be true. Of course, there’s a reason: The family who lived there before was murdered, probably a hit by organized crime figures.
From the beginning, things go bump in the night. One of the family’s two daughters is convinced that she’s being watched, either by a stranger or by the odd new boyfriend she’s hooked up with. The mother, Nora, digs up a strong box filled with money, jewels and family mementos that obviously belonged to the dead family. New neighbors seem a little too friendly.
Then a stranger takes an interest in the Howells, watching and following them. It’s as if a ghost of the murdered family is on the loose.
The shocking ending pits one member of the family against the others. It’s a little unbelievable, but then, who wants to read a mystery with an obvious ending?
“A Blizzard of Polar Bears,” by Alice Henderson (William Morrow)
Wildlife biologist Alex Carter has just landed a plum job studying polar bears in the Canadian Arctic. Along with an assistant, she hunts the bears by air, tranquilizing them, then records information about the animals.
But things go wrong right off the bat. Someone breaks into Carter’s lab and steals her samples. On the next flight, she discovers supplies are missing. Her motel room is trashed. Her pilot quits suddenly, and is replaced by a stranger. Finally, the plane is sabotaged, and the three occupants are left in the snow as a blizzard approaches. Then, out of nowhere, come three assailants on snowmobiles, claiming Carter must turn over something they want or she’ll be killed.
Making matters worse, a poacher who has it in for Carter is camped out in the frozen land of Hudson Bay. She’d discovered the pelts of two polar bears he’d killed and turned them over to the Mounties. And back in civilization, there is a villainous corporate magnate who cares more about oil than polar bears.
Just as in author Alice Henderson’s previous book, “A Solitude of Wolverines,” action-packed doesn’t begin to describe “A Blizzard of Polar Bears.” As soon as you think Carter has solved one crisis, she’s faced with another.
The swift-paced book is hard to put down. And there is a bonus: The author, whose day job is documenting wildlife, adds a wealth of details about polar bears and the Arctic. That makes “A Blizzard of Polar Bears” a book that both entertains and educates.
“Canyonlands Carnage,” by Scott Graham (Torrey House)
In his seventh National Park mystery, Scott Graham sends his hero, Chuck Bender, through Cataract Canyon with a group of environmentalists and capitalists. They are gathered to find common ground on water issues.
Early on, one of the organizers is found dead. He’s old, and the death appears to be natural. But Bender finds a penny with the body. His boat is sabotaged, and he nearly drowns. Then the body of a guide is discovered with a second penny. Bender and his brother-in-law, Clarence, realize a killer is in their midst. Meanwhile, back in Durango, Bender’s wife learns one of the rafters is a grifter, and she and her daughters set out to warn him. They, too, are in danger.
“Canyonlands” is a well-crafted whodunit as well as a text on the importance of water in the West.
News
Denver gunman showed “concerning indicators,” participated in hate-filled online space, extremism experts say
The Colorado gunman who killed five people and injured two more in a planned attack last week across several locations in metro Denver participated in extremist circles online and expressed concerning beliefs before killing, according to two extremism experts who’ve been studying his online presence.
The gunman’s writings are blatantly misogynistic and racist and often focus on violence, the extremism experts said. His books and online writing glorify violence, decry an alleged attack on white masculinity and advocate for a return to unequal gender roles.
On Twitter, he wrote that aggressive white men are being made irrelevant and that “war is coming.” In another tweet, he wrote that “a generation of defective men” had been programmed to be passive and gentle — traits he said belonged to women — and that the feminine traits made them “passive eunuch slaves.” He wrote angrily that laws, social norms and law enforcement protected the weak from the strong.
“I’m over it,” he wrote in 2020. “The weak better buckle up… (expletive) is about to get real.”
“While we can’t necessarily pinpoint any extremist ideology or groups he was with, he was in a generally extreme, right-wing space,” said Jessica Reaves, editorial director for the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism
The gunman participated in a sector of extremist culture called the “manosphere” — a loosely connected collection of websites and chat forums where men oppose the idea that women are equal and discuss an alleged crisis in masculinity. The gunman’s writings repeat many of the beliefs found in the manosphere and he publicly connected online with men from several well-known white nationalist and hate groups.
“What I see is an individual who carried a lot of concerning indicators,” said Matthew Kriner, a senior research scholar at the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies
Denver police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference the day after the Dec. 27 shooting that the gunman was on law enforcement’s radar and had been the subject of at least two investigations. Neither of those investigations resulted in arrests, Pazen said. The Denver Police Department and the FBI have refused to release more information about the prior investigations.
Police have said that the gunman knew his victims and interviews with some of those impacted reveal he may have been exacting revenge against them. The Denver Post is limiting the use of the gunman’s name in an effort to minimize the amount of infamy it gains due to his violence.
One former employee said the gunman operated a tattoo business with some of the people he targeted in his shootings and that the gunman blamed everyone else when the business failed. The gunman also named several of those he targeted in his three-volume book he self-published and described killing them. A Lakewood police officer, Ashley Ferris, shot and killed the gunman after confronting him in a busy shopping and restaurant district.
While there’s no evidence that the gunman killed to further an ideological goal, research and history show that extreme beliefs expressed online can translate into real-life violence, Kriner said.
The gunman’s focus on survival skills, physical strength, the need for tribes, European myths and genetic purity also aligns him with a category of hate groups that the Southern Poverty Law Center classify as neo-Völkisch, or Folkish, groups. Groups in this category rely on “imagery and myths of a bygone, romanticized Viking Era” and “seek to transcend nationalism and wield whiteness as it suits their ill-conceived ends,” according to the center.
“While outward-facing violence rarely erupts from the Folkish movement, it is premised on an ethnically or racially charged warrior pathos,” according to the center.
The Denver gunman made several references in his book and online to the Wolves of Vinland, one of the hate groups in the Folkish category, Kriner said. Groups like the Wolves of Vinland practice “bastardized Norse pagan extremism,” Kriner said.
“They are fascists, but they are esoteric fascists,” Kriner said. “They’ll hide this behind this Norse veneer to make it more palatable.”
Kriner and Reaves disagree whether the Denver gunman should be labeled an extremist. Kriner said his misogyny alone qualified him as an extremist. Reaves said the gunman seemed to hold some beliefs that would’ve once been considered extreme — like the belief that white masculinity is under attack — but those beliefs have become common enough that it has become difficult to use such beliefs alone to label a person an extremist.
“That has become so mainstream at this point — you hear it from mainstream politicians — that the line is blurred at this point,” she said.
It’s difficult to tell how many real-world connections the gunman had in the extremist realm, Reaves said.
“What we’ve seen repeatedly is that the men who are committing these crimes are not affiliating themselves in any way, or any real-world way, with any movement,” Reaves said. “They’ve radicalized online for the most part and our operating on their own.”
While some extremists have distanced themselves from the gunman since the killings, others are celebrating the killer and his acts online, Kriner and Reaves said.
“Our concern going forward and what we’ll be looking at for a while is how this plays out in extremist spaces online and whether he is lionized and elevated and praised as a saint,” Reaves said.
