Denver gunman showed “concerning indicators,” participated in hate-filled online space, extremism experts say
The Colorado gunman who killed five people and injured two more in a planned attack last week across several locations in metro Denver participated in extremist circles online and expressed concerning beliefs before killing, according to two extremism experts who’ve been studying his online presence.
The gunman’s writings are blatantly misogynistic and racist and often focus on violence, the extremism experts said. His books and online writing glorify violence, decry an alleged attack on white masculinity and advocate for a return to unequal gender roles.
On Twitter, he wrote that aggressive white men are being made irrelevant and that “war is coming.” In another tweet, he wrote that “a generation of defective men” had been programmed to be passive and gentle — traits he said belonged to women — and that the feminine traits made them “passive eunuch slaves.” He wrote angrily that laws, social norms and law enforcement protected the weak from the strong.
“I’m over it,” he wrote in 2020. “The weak better buckle up… (expletive) is about to get real.”
“While we can’t necessarily pinpoint any extremist ideology or groups he was with, he was in a generally extreme, right-wing space,” said Jessica Reaves, editorial director for the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism
The gunman participated in a sector of extremist culture called the “manosphere” — a loosely connected collection of websites and chat forums where men oppose the idea that women are equal and discuss an alleged crisis in masculinity. The gunman’s writings repeat many of the beliefs found in the manosphere and he publicly connected online with men from several well-known white nationalist and hate groups.
“What I see is an individual who carried a lot of concerning indicators,” said Matthew Kriner, a senior research scholar at the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies
Denver police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference the day after the Dec. 27 shooting that the gunman was on law enforcement’s radar and had been the subject of at least two investigations. Neither of those investigations resulted in arrests, Pazen said. The Denver Police Department and the FBI have refused to release more information about the prior investigations.
Police have said that the gunman knew his victims and interviews with some of those impacted reveal he may have been exacting revenge against them. The Denver Post is limiting the use of the gunman’s name in an effort to minimize the amount of infamy it gains due to his violence.
One former employee said the gunman operated a tattoo business with some of the people he targeted in his shootings and that the gunman blamed everyone else when the business failed. The gunman also named several of those he targeted in his three-volume book he self-published and described killing them. A Lakewood police officer, Ashley Ferris, shot and killed the gunman after confronting him in a busy shopping and restaurant district.
While there’s no evidence that the gunman killed to further an ideological goal, research and history show that extreme beliefs expressed online can translate into real-life violence, Kriner said.
The gunman’s focus on survival skills, physical strength, the need for tribes, European myths and genetic purity also aligns him with a category of hate groups that the Southern Poverty Law Center classify as neo-Völkisch, or Folkish, groups. Groups in this category rely on “imagery and myths of a bygone, romanticized Viking Era” and “seek to transcend nationalism and wield whiteness as it suits their ill-conceived ends,” according to the center.
“While outward-facing violence rarely erupts from the Folkish movement, it is premised on an ethnically or racially charged warrior pathos,” according to the center.
The Denver gunman made several references in his book and online to the Wolves of Vinland, one of the hate groups in the Folkish category, Kriner said. Groups like the Wolves of Vinland practice “bastardized Norse pagan extremism,” Kriner said.
“They are fascists, but they are esoteric fascists,” Kriner said. “They’ll hide this behind this Norse veneer to make it more palatable.”
Kriner and Reaves disagree whether the Denver gunman should be labeled an extremist. Kriner said his misogyny alone qualified him as an extremist. Reaves said the gunman seemed to hold some beliefs that would’ve once been considered extreme — like the belief that white masculinity is under attack — but those beliefs have become common enough that it has become difficult to use such beliefs alone to label a person an extremist.
“That has become so mainstream at this point — you hear it from mainstream politicians — that the line is blurred at this point,” she said.
It’s difficult to tell how many real-world connections the gunman had in the extremist realm, Reaves said.
“What we’ve seen repeatedly is that the men who are committing these crimes are not affiliating themselves in any way, or any real-world way, with any movement,” Reaves said. “They’ve radicalized online for the most part and our operating on their own.”
While some extremists have distanced themselves from the gunman since the killings, others are celebrating the killer and his acts online, Kriner and Reaves said.
“Our concern going forward and what we’ll be looking at for a while is how this plays out in extremist spaces online and whether he is lionized and elevated and praised as a saint,” Reaves said.
Insurrection prompts year of change for U.S. Capitol Police
WASHINGTON — A year after thousands of violent pro-Trump rioters overwhelmed police officers at the U.S. Capitol — severely injuring dozens in the process — the force dedicated to protecting the premier symbol of American democracy has transformed.
The leaders who were in charge of the U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6 were ousted following criticism for intelligence and other failures that left the legislative branch vulnerable to the stunning attack. And more broadly, the agency that was once little-known outside of Washington now has an elevated profile, leading to a roughly 15% increase in funding and a greater awareness of its role in the patchwork of groups that protect the region.
With the nation’s political divide running deep and an unprecedented number of threats against lawmakers, there is still concern about the readiness of the Capitol Police to thwart another attack. But experts say the shock of the insurrection has prompted needed changes, including better communication among the Capitol Police, other law enforcement agencies and the public.
“It’s a sea change between this year and last year in terms of how the Capitol Police are thinking, and operating,” said Chuck Wexler, the head of the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization that focuses on professionalism in policing. “They’re going to be over-prepared, and willing to be criticized for being over-prepared.”
As the temporary public face of the department, then-acting Police Chief Yogananda Pittman conceded to Congress in February that multiple levels of failures allowed rioters to storm the building. But she disputed the notion that law enforcement had failed to take the threat seriously, noting how Capitol Police several days before the riot had distributed an internal document warning that extremists were poised for violence.
The police department had compiled numerous intelligence documents suggesting the crowd could turn violent and even target Congress. The intelligence documents, obtained by The Associated Press, warned that crowds could number in the tens of thousands and include members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys.
The Capitol Police Board has oversight of the force and is comprised of the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms and the architect of the Capitol, who oversees the building. It passed over Pittman in its search for a permanent chief and, in July, selected J. Thomas Manger, the former chief of the police departments in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland.
Manger has focused on making major changes to the agency, which includes 1,800 sworn police officers and nearly 400 civilian employees. He’s ordered new equipment for front-line officers and officers assigned to the civil disturbance unit while expanding training sessions with the National Guard and other agencies. He’s also pushed for stronger peer support and mental health services for officers.
“I think that the damage that was done on Jan. 6 was not just the physical damage to the Capitol itself. It was not just the harm, the injuries, the deaths that occurred to the men and women of the Capitol Police Department, to the demonstrators, to the folks that were on the Capitol grounds that day,” Manger said in an interview with the AP in September. “The damage went beyond that. It went to where it damaged, I think, the confidence of the American public that the Capitol could be adequately protected.”
In the last year, Capitol Police say they have also improved the way that investigators gather, analyze and disseminate intelligence and have brought on someone dedicated to planning major events to focus on intelligence and coordination. The agency has also started conducting planning sessions and exercises ahead of major events and is briefing officers in person.
Many officers within the department had criticized their own leaders, saying they had failed to recognize the threat ahead of the insurrection and didn’t do enough to bolster staffing. Some officers were outfitted with equipment for a protest, rather than a riot.
But even with a new chief and major changes to operations, questions still remain about whether the Capitol is adequately protected. While many, both inside and outside the Capitol, were surprised by the attack that took place last January, some were cautioning the intelligence community to take the planned rallies by pro-Trump entities seriously.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who chairs the Senate intelligence committee, said he had been calling the FBI for days leading up to the attack and had been assured officials were prepared. But as he made his way to the Senate floor for the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral votes, he saw the crowd of protesters coming up the hill through the Capitol windows.
“I’ve been here a long time and lived in Washington for years, and never before had I seen protesters appearing to be that close to the building, and there was a lot of them,” Warner told the AP last month. What happened next, he says, could only be described as chaotic, “ad hoc,” and an embarrassment of a response.
The Capitol Police watchdog has said only a small number of the recommendations he made to make the Capitol complex “safe and secure” have been adopted. And he says there were clear systemic issues identified after the insurrection.
“The Department still lacks an overall training infrastructure to meet the needs of the department, the level of intelligence gathering and expertise needed, and an overall cultural change needed to move the department into a protective agency as opposed to a traditional police department,” Inspector General Michael Bolton told lawmakers on the Senate Rules Committee last month.
Police say they have been focused on “completing the recommendations that could help prevent another attack” and have detailed plans in place to address the dozens of recommendations from the inspector general.
Still, the most pressing issue the force faces is staffing shortages. Manger plans to hire about 400 new officers and officials plan to bring on about 280 sworn officers this year.
“The United States Capitol Police is stronger than it was before January 6,” the agency said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of the work our dedicated employees have done during this challenging year.”
Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.
Omicron hasn’t overwhelmed Colorado hospitals despite “unprecedented” surge, but little capacity is left
Since the fast-spreading new omicron variant is less severe than the once-dominant delta, Colorado’s current COVID-19 situation is precarious, rather than catastrophic.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 50,974 new coronavirus infections statewide in the week ending Sunday, a 75% increase over the prior week — and a tally that blows past the state’s single-week record of 37,804 set in November 2020.
About 24% of COVID-19 tests taken in Colorado came back positive over the last week. That’s worse than in April 2020 — when it was difficult to get tested if you hadn’t traveled to China — and indicates the virus is even more widespread than the skyrocketing case numbers would indicate.
If omicron were as likely to cause as severe illness as the delta variant, the “unprecedented” case surge since Christmas would have led to a devastating wave of hospitalizations, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health.
Colorado’s current hospital capacity is tight, but not completely overwhelmed.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,167 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19, a 17% increase since Christmas, the day the state’s month-long drop in virus hospitalizations came to an end. About 93% of both intensive-care and general hospital beds were in use Monday.
Overall, most patients in Colorado hospitals are being treated for something other than the virus, but there isn’t much room to spare if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase.
One bit of good news is that ventilator use is down, indicating people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the current wave generally aren’t as sick as those in previous surges, Carlton said. People in public health are also trying to get better data on whether more of the people were hospitalized for something other than the virus and happened to test positive than in previous waves, as was seen in South Africa, she said.
“I remain concerned about hospital capacity, but I’m less concerned than I was a few weeks ago,” she said.
Children’s Hospital Colorado reported it has seen “many” incidental admissions — where the patient comes in for something else — but also is dealing with an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. It’s not clear what the situation is in Colorado hospitals serving adult patients.
While omicron is causing more breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, the data suggests those who’ve had a booster shot or had their second shot less than six months ago are well-protected against severe illness, Carlton said.
“The unvaccinated face the greatest risk,” she said. “The vaccines and boosters are not perfect, but they are an extremely effective tool.”
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15, and allowed them to get it five months after their second shot. People 16 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine were told to wait six months.
The FDA also said younger children with compromised immune systems could get a third Pfizer dose four weeks after their second dose. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines aren’t yet authorized for children.
The state’s COVID-19 modeling team hasn’t released projections for the current surge, but did post a statement on Monday urging the public to get vaccinated, wear masks in public, limit social interactions indoors and stay home if they aren’t feeling well. While any individual’s risk of becoming seriously ill is lower with omicron than with delta, the sheer number of people infected means that even if a smaller percentage need hospital beds, it could overwhelm an already strained system.
“The highly infectious nature of this variant means that this wave could be shorter but also be more severe than prior waves,” the statement said. “We are most concerned about unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals, who face the greatest risk of severe COVID-19 due to omicron infection.”
In South Africa, omicron took off like a rocket, then promptly crashed. It’s not clear if the same thing will happen in the United States, though, which has very different demographics. Experts are watching the United Kingdom, because the American experience with COVID-19 has generally mirrored the British one.
The variant has caused significant disruption nationwide. While canceled flights are the most visible effect, some cities have reported trouble providing basic services because so many firefighters and police officers are out sick, according to The Associated Press. While most people who are infected won’t become seriously ill, it’s a problem for society if large numbers of people are unable to work, Carlton said.
“Less severe doesn’t mean we should all go get infected,” she said.
1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S. takes office
BOSTON — A refugee who survived the Khmer Rouge’s brutal rule has become the first Cambodian American mayor in the United States.
Sokhary Chau, a city councilor in Lowell, Massachusetts, was unanimously picked by his council peers to assume the legislative body’s top post on Monday. He also became the city’s first Asian American mayor.
“God bless America, right? I was a refugee, now I’m mayor of a major city in Massachusetts,” the 49-year-old, who works for the U.S. Social Security Administration, said after being officially sworn in. “I don’t know if that could happen anywhere else in the world. I’m still trying to absorb it.”
Chau, in his inaugural remarks, reflected on his family’s perilous escape from Cambodia and the former industrial city of Lowell’s deep immigrant roots.
Located on the Merrimack River near the New Hampshire state line, Lowell was an early center of America’s textile industry, drawing waves of European and Latin American immigrants over generations.
Today, the city of more than 115,000 residents is nearly 25% Asian and home to the nation’s second-largest Cambodian community.
“As a proud Cambodian American, I am standing on the shoulders of many immigrants who came before me to build this city,” Chau said Monday before a crowd that included his wife and two teenage sons.
Chau recounted how his father, a captain in the Cambodian army, was executed by the communist Khmer Rouge in 1975 during the country’s civil war.
He said his mother, who died last year, managed to keep her seven children alive for four years, surviving “landmines, jungles, hunger, sickness and uncertainty” to deliver them safely to the U.S.
Chau said America may not have “streets paved with gold” as his family imagined while living in refugee camps, but it’s a land where democracy is possible because of “systems of checks and balances” and principles like fairness, equality and transparency.
In an interview later, Chau said he was around 9 years old when his family initially settled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the help of the Catholic Church — an experience that prompted the family to convert to Christianity.
They made their way to Lowell’s growing Cambodian community in the mid-1980s, where some of his older siblings immediately set to work in local factories.
Chau, however, continued his studies and eventually earned a scholarship to Phillips Academy, a exclusive boarding school in nearby Andover. He went on to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he studied economics and political science, also on a scholarship.
Before running for office, Chau said he worked mostly in financial services, including running a mortgage lending company in Lowell with his wife before the housing market crashed in the early 2000s.
Chau’s election follows the ascendance of new Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan. She was sworn in last November as Boston’s first woman and first person of color elected to the post.
Chau is also among the growing list of Cambodian American officeholders in Massachusetts: at least two other city councilors, a school committee member and two state lawmakers, all from Lowell, according to Vannak Theng, president of the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell.
But while Cambodian Americans served on local boards and state legislatures nationwide, none were elected mayor, according to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies, a Washington nonprofit that helps Asian Pacific Americans pursue public office and maintains a listing of current officeholders.
In fact, Long Beach, California, home to the nation’s largest Cambodian community, only elected its first Cambodian American city councilor in 2020, the organization noted.
Chau’s election also comes on the heels of a federal court lawsuit that argued Lowell’s election process violated the voting rights of minority residents, who comprise nearly 50% of its population.
A recent settlement in the case prompted the city to change its election process, starting with the 2021 elections. The result was the city’s most diverse class of officeholders, said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston group that brought the 2017 suit.
“Just four years ago, the city’s elected officials were all white and largely unresponsive to the needs of the city’s communities of color,” Sellstrom said. “This historic change in the city’s power structure would never have been possible under the old electoral system.”
To be sure, the mayoral office in Lowell is largely ceremonial.
The city, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Boston, is run by a city manager picked by the council. The mayor is effectively the council president, leading its meetings and also serving as chair of the city’s school committee.
Still, Chau acknowledged his election’s significance to the wider Cambodian diaspora, calling on others to step up in their communities.
“We can no longer be just victims,” he said as he closed his inaugural remarks. “It is our time now to be leaders and to succeed.”
