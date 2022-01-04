Connect with us

Denver weather: Strong winds Tuesday, snow Wednesday

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Denver weather: Strong winds Tuesday, snow Wednesday
Some storms are working their way into Denver, making for a few active weather days. Temperatures will fall, winds will pick up, and snow should be on the ground all within the next 36 hours.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will top out at 47 degrees under mostly sunny skies. But it may not feel mild, as winds could gust to 44 mph. Those strong winds will spread from the hills and onto the prairies. Wind-prone areas may experience 80-mph wind gusts as snow will begin falling in the high country later in the afternoon. Denver’s low will be 23 degrees.

Wednesday will hit 44 degrees downtown before the weather turns. There’s a 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. as winds will stay howling with near 30-mph gusts. Only a half-inch of snow accumulation is expected, but once the sun sets, another 2 inches of accumulation could be possible. There’s a 70% chance for snow in the evening, forecasters say. Wind chill values could dip to minus 8 with a low temperature of 3.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees.

Friday kicks off the weekend, which should see highs possibly get into the low 50s.

News

Free days at the Denver Zoo, free admission to the Stock Show and more cheap deals for families in January

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Free days at the Denver Zoo, free admission to the Stock Show and more cheap deals for families in January
Denver Zoo Free Days

Monkey around with the family at the Denver Zoo for free in 2022. On select days, the zoo is giving back to the community with complimentary admission on Jan. 7, Jan. 22, Feb. 6, April 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 1 and Nov. 13. Tickets are not available at the gate, but through an online lottery. A five-day lottery period is held a few weeks prior to each Free Day. You can enter for up to five tickets. At the end of the lottery period, winners are randomly selected and notified via e-mail. If you’re one of the “lucky llamas,” use your vouchers to reserve timed tickets online for the respective day. All visitors must have a timed ticket for entry, including children 2 and under. The next lottery opens on Jan. 10 for the Saturday, Jan. 22, Free Day. To review all of the details, including when each lottery window opens, visit denverzoo.org/free-days.

Cousins Tristan and Jaedyn Magee load up on oatmeal toppings during the 16th Annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival in 2012. (Cliff Grassmick, Daily Camera)

Lafayette Oatmeal Festival

Oatmeal is the perfect winter breakfast, and you can celebrate the dish at the 25th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival on Jan. 8. The popular annual event features an in-person oatmeal breakfast and virtual 5K race. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon at The Gatehouse (1055 S. 112th, Highway 287) and boasts the “world’s largest toppings bar.” Tickets are $6 per person; children under 2 eat for free. You can purchase tickets at the event, in advance at the Lafayette Chamber, or online. The Lafayette Oatmeal Virtual 5K costs $20 per person. That fee includes a breakfast ticket and goodie bag. You can register through Jan. 7 at noon. Participants run their own 5K and submit race results by Jan. 8 at noon to be eligible for prizes. business.lafayettecolorado.com

Benchmark half-price tickets

Benchmark Theatre’s next production is the world premiere of “Our American Cousin: A Nation Divided.” The play runs from Jan. 6 to 29 at The Bench at 40West (15 Teller St.) in Lakewood. General admission is $30 ($25 for students, seniors and military), but tickets are half-price at $15 on Thursdays in January (Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27). The new work looks at the divisions in America brought to the forefront on Jan. 6, 2021, when an angry mob overtook the U.S. Capitol. Using theater as the medium, six artists break down how this country found itself on the precipice of the destruction of democracy as we know it, and look to find a road out. The show is for ages 13 and older. benchmarktheatre.com

NWSS free admission

Since 1906, the National Western Stock Show has been America’s premier livestock, rodeo and horse show and attracts thousands to town this month. Many locals may take the annual event for granted, but there’s lots to see and do, especially for families with little ones. Thanks to Arrow Electronics, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages can saddle up for Free Grounds Admission Day on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (The complimentary admission does not include ticketed events, such as the rodeo.) Families will benefit greatly, as the regular price for Tuesdays is $4 for children and $17 for adults. A family of four (two adults and two kids) will save $42. While Stock Show parking is free, due to construction, your best bet is to park at Coors Field in paved, well-lit lots dedicated to Stock Show attendees. Coors Field lots open at 8 a.m. daily with free shuttles taking guests the 10 minutes to the National Western complex. nationalwestern.com

MLK free concert

The Colorado Symphony honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual tribute concert on Jan 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall (1000 14th St.) in Denver. Admission is free. The evening will feature special guest performances and honor recipients of the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. The performance promises to hit the right notes with a moving, celebratory program highlighting works by various composers. Tickets are required for admission, which are now available online. Limit 10 tickets per household. All seating is general admission. However, a ticket does not guarantee a seat, so arrive early. tickets.coloradosymphony.org

National Park Service free days

Outdoor enthusiasts can take in the natural beauty of our state for free to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Jan. 17, the U.S. National Park Service is waiving entrance fees to all of our country’s 417 parks, monuments and other sites. The free day does not include amenity or user fees for activities, such as camping. It’s an opportunity to go snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or just enjoy the frosty landscape of nearby Rocky Mountain National Park at little cost. If you don’t make it, there are five more free days in 2022: Feb. 21, June 11, Aug. 4, Sept. 24 and Nov. 11. The National Park Service also offers a variety of annual passes, including free or discounted passes for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students and disabled citizens. nps.gov

Plains Conservation Center free days

If the weather is fair, consider a visit to the Plains Conservation Center (21901 E. Hampden Ave.) in Aurora. Managed by Denver Botanic Gardens, the center helps the community expand its knowledge of the prairie ecosystem and Colorado’s cultural history. Visitors can explore 6 miles of hiking trails where diverse wildlife can be observed including raptors, pronghorn antelope, insects, snakes and prairie dogs. A lucky few may catch a glimpse of the resident bald eagle family. Special programming includes wagon rides to the prairie and sod homestead (weather permitting). Explore the nature center, authentic tipis, sod houses, blacksmith shop and one-room school house. Families can embark on a day adventure during the center’s 2022 free days on Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 19, June 16, July 23, Aug. 18, Nov. 19 and Dec. 15. botanicgardens.org

Smoky Hill used book sale

Come in from the cold (who knows when that will be in Colorado?) and find hot deals on great reads. The Used Book Sale at Smoky Hill Library (5430 S. Biscay Circle) runs Jan. 27-30 in Centennial. Hours vary each day. The sale features used books, including hardbacks, trade paperbacks, mass market paperbacks, children’s books and collectible books, all at bargain-basement prices. Sunday is Bag Day: The library supplies a bag, you fill it up and pay only $7. It’s the perfect opportunity to build your home library or add to your child’s book collection without breaking your budget. arapahoelibraries.org

DCPAccess tickets

Budget-conscious theater lovers will applaud the Denver Center for Performing Arts’ ongoing discount ticket program. The DCPAccess program provides tickets for the DCPA Theatre Company’s productions for just $10 each at select performances. The discounted tickets are only available online, not at the box office. When buying online, be sure to choose price level “DCPAccess.” There is a $1.50 service fee per ticket, with a limit of four tickets per show. Upcoming on-sale dates for select shows and performances include the following: Jan. 25 for “Rattlesnake Kate” and “In the Upper Room”; April 12 for “Choir Boy”; and May 3 for “Quixote Nuevo.” Tickets typically go on sale at noon, are limited and available for purchase while supplies last. In addition, Broadway, Cabaret and Off-Center shows may also occasionally be discounted. However, the ticket price for those shows may be pricier. denvercenter.org

Colorado weather: High winds and snow incoming for Front Range and northern mountains

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Colorado weather: High winds and snow incoming for Front Range and northern mountains
We waited weeks to talk about snow being in the forecast for the Front Range and now, with snow still on the ground in many areas, we’re talking about another chance of accumulation. The incoming systems will also increase winds along the Foothills and adjacent plains Tuesday through Thursday.

Two shortwaves — little ripples of energy within the air that flows above us — are forecast to flow over northern Colorado between Tuesday and Thursday and while each one will bring some different impacts, they both will bring windy conditions.

You’ll notice the first shortwave on Tuesday because there will be a cold front associated with it. Winds will increase behind the front and due to a mountain wave setup, those winds have the potential to reach more than 70-80 mph along the ridgetops and eastern-facing mountains near Indian Peaks and Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). In setups like this, it’s not uncommon for stronger winds to make it down into Jefferson and Boulder counties. There could be a few periods of strong 60-70 mph or more winds around Rocky Flats and Boulder Tuesday. Stronger winds are also likely closer to the Wyoming border where areas around Ft. Collins may gust to 55-65 mph. Denver may even see some 40-mph gusts on Tuesday.

High wind warnings are in place for winds to exceed 70 mph.

There’s not much moisture with this system but orographics (the mountains) will play a role in producing some snow showers for the high terrain of RMNP and the Park Range near Steamboat. About 2-4 inches are expected in those areas by Wednesday morning. No snow for lower elevations.

The next shortwave will move through on Wednesday and will be a bit stronger. You’ll notice another cold front as this moves by bringing colder temperatures, more wind, and some snow with it. Winds will increase behind the front and could gust over 30 mph at times from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. Couple these winds with falling snow and you’ll have some difficulty driving at times.

Snow will be falling in the mountains along and north of Interstate 70 from Tuesday night to Thursday morning. Up to 14 inches of snow are possible for the mountains around Summit County and Aspen by Thursday morning. Winter Park, RMNP and Steamboat may pick up a foot to a foot and a half of snow by Thursday adding nicely to their growing snowpack. Some favored peaks will get up to two feet of snow. Rough driving conditions will be likely on I-70 from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

Lower elevations can expect some snow too with this system. Areas in Foothills from Conifer to Estes Park and those along the I-25 corridor from Castle Rock to Fort Collins can expect 1 to 5 inches of snow from Wednesday to Thursday morning. More snow is sure to fall the further north you are. The Denver metro is expecting 1-3 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

Expected snow totals through Thursday morning
Expected snow totals through Thursday morning
The most anticipated Denver-area restaurant openings of 2022

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

The most anticipated Denver-area restaurant openings of 2022
At the start of the year, we’re tracking 10 new restaurants set to debut in 2022.

In no particular order: a Colorado Mexican institution (which is a reopening, to be exact); a local mezcal brand’s cantina; a Los Angeles French transplant; a women-led members club; a modern cabaret; and five local expansions from Littleton to Boulder.

Some trends we’re noticing among these openings: Mexican food continues to rule, in many forms; hotel restaurants are a safer bet for chefs and entrepreneurs; and successful local concepts tend to multiply. Time will tell if 2022 is the year of the post-pandemic restaurant comeback.

Casa Bonita

Do call it a comeback. This longtime Lakewood entertainment destination should soon have the food to match its crazy, cliff-diving antics. After a tumultuous pandemic ride, the restaurant will reopen sometime in the second half of 2022, led by beloved Denver-based chef Dana Rodriguez. You might recognize the restaurant’s new owners, too: Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of “South Park.”

Cantina Loca

Another development from Dana Rodriguez, this new bar is set to open Jan. 12 at 2800 Zuni St. in Denver’s Highland neighborhood. The Cantina should fit in well alongside Rodriguez’s existing Denver concepts, Work & Class, Super Mega Bien and Doña Loca Mezcal. It will serve a selection of tequilas, mezcals and cocktails as well as Mexico City street food.

Provided by the Thompson

Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s latest restaurant, Chez Maggy, will debut in January at the new Thompson hotel in downtown Denver.

Chez Maggy

L.A.-based Ludo Lefebvre opens his first Colorado restaurant in January at the brand new Thompson hotel in downtown Denver (at 16th and Market streets). It’s named after Lefebvre’s late mother-in-law; his wife, Krissy, is originally from here. At the classy new brasserie, guests can expect Denver-French omelets, bison bourguignon, a whole assortment of steak frites and burgers à la Lefebvre’s famous “Big Mec.”

Birch Road

Opening in the spring at 3845 Lipan St., Birch Road should be a first for Denver — a women-owned, BYOB “clubhouse” with a membership model much like a gym or co-working space. Monthly membership ($105 for one member and two guests) includes a bottle locker and access to private event spaces as well as the members’ lounge, where there’s a full bar setup for hosting gatherings without a tab to pay at the end of the night.

Michael Ciaglo, Special to the Denver Post

Michael Ciaglo, Special to the Denver Post

The bar at the Five Nines speakeasy at the Clayton Members Club and Hotel on April 29, 2021.

Five Nines

This craft cocktail bar bills itself as “hidden but not secret,” located inside the Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St., in Cherry Creek. The space was first set to debut over the summer soon after Clayton was unveiled, but was delayed. Drinkers will finally experience the live performances, bespoke drinks and small bites sometime in February.

The Cherry Cricket

By late 2022, Littleton will get its outpost of the Cherry Cricket at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. The Cricket has been a Denver mainstay for more than 70 years and now has two locations, in Cherry Creek and Ballpark. This newest location will include a 100-person patio and “burger garden,” plus all the pork green chile and Cricket burgers we’ve come to love.

Provided by Bellota

Enchiladas de huevo from the new brunch menu at Bellota in Denver.

Provided by Bellota

Enchiladas de huevo from the new brunch menu at Bellota in Denver. (Provided by Bellota)

Bellota

After a successful start at The Source in Denver, this Mexican restaurant is expanding. Head chef Manny Barella will bring his Monterrey, Mexican cuisine to 4580 Broadway in North Boulder early this year. Watch for Barella’s takes on esquites (street corn), shrimp tacos, chiles rellenos and more.

Curtis Park Deli

A favorite Denver sandwich shop is also expanding to Boulder, at 3000 Pearl Parkway. Curtis Park Deli already has two locations (the original, and namesake, as well as a newer 6th Avenue outpost). Soon diners in Boulder will be able to try the Curtis corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss; or the French ham, brie and mixed greens. Dressings are made in-house, and breads are baked fresh daily.

A rendering of the newest ChoLon ...

Provided by UNUM: collaborative

A rendering of the newest ChoLon coming to Sloan’s Lake by late summer or early fall 2022.

