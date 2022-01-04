News
Despite loss, Jets offensive line made progress against Bucs
The O-line deserves its flowers again.
The Jets offensive line dominated the trenches for the second week in a row against a still very strong Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense — the Bucs were without Pro Bowl outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.
Last week, the Jets ran for 287 yards against the Jaguars. They followed it up with another explosive rushing attack, putting up 150 yards with two touchdowns on 26 carries. That’s 5.8 yards a pop.
Michael Carter, who left the game early with a concussion, ran for 54 yards on three attempts. Austin Walter finished with 49 yards on 14 carries. Ty Johnson added 35 yards with seven carries.
Against a seven-man box, the Jets obliterated the Buccaneers by rushing for 113 yards on 7.5 yards per carry, according to Next Gen Stats.
“We’re generating a lot of explosives in the run game,” Robert Saleh said Monday. “Ty Johnson, Michael Carter, Austin Walter came in yesterday and created some explosives. It’s a great testament to John Benton, our o-line coach and the offensive line.”
And the excellent display was without their starting: center Connor McGovern (MCL injury), who was replaced by Dan Feeney to start the game; and left tackle George Fant (knee injury), who was replaced by Chuma Edoga in the second quarter.
“That’s just everybody dialing in and having that next man mentality,” right tackle Morgan Moses said. “And the guys that are not getting reps throughout the weeks are having that mental capacity to be able to take those reps that they get on the sideline and see and watch film and dial in.”
Saleh was pleased to see Feeney and Edoga step in and the unit kept plowing forward.
“It’s really fun to watch when guys get the opportunity to have success,” Saleh said. “That is what makes this league awesome.”
The dominating performance was against the third best rush defense in the NFL, which allowed only 87 yards on the ground per game coming into the matchup.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur deserved credit for understanding Zach Wilson couldn’t be pass happy. Wilson was without top receivers Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore.
So, the Jets had to have success on the ground.
LaFleur dug into his bag to put the running game in favorable positions. There were eight runs when the Jets ran with six offensive linemen with Conor McDermott and produced 59 yards with one touchdown.
The entire offense was on one accord in the run game. Lanes were being created, running backs were hitting the holes, and Wilson was making sure the offense was in the right running play.
“I just think the attention to details obviously having an offensive coordinator that sees that we’re being successful communicating up front and the backs are willing to run hard and the quarterback is getting us into the right place,” Moses said. “That’s what you see in the run game.”
The rushing attack was required to keep the game competitive against the Buccaneers.
And Wilson was sacked only once against the second-best team in the NFL in sacks (44) coming into Sunday’s contest.
INJURY REPORT
Fant will get a second opinion on his knee. The Jets said his ACL is still intact, but won’t know more until Wednesday.
Carter is in the concussion protocol, but Saleh is optimistic for his recovery.
Moore (quad), who’s still on injured reserve, will try to practice on Wednesday. Moore participated Monday’s workout, so he is progressing. The Jets will now wait to see how his body reacts. If his body doesn’t react the way the team needs it to, the Jets will shut him down.
Bryce Huff suffered an ankle injury the club will know the extent of on Wednesday.
Dan Brown (hip) isn’t going to play this week, according to Saleh.
Column: Antonio Brown’s in-game exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the perfect job walkout for the pandemic era
We all want to go out with that perfect ending, a chance to put an exclamation mark on a career no one dreamed would happen but you.
But few of us outside the sports arena ever get that opportunity, which is why we need to savor those wild last moments of Antonio Brown’s NFL career.
Brown’s dramatic exit Sunday during the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Jets left some laughing, others grimacing and all of us shaking our heads in disbelief.
Did that really happen? In the middle of the game? Is this how it’s going to be, 2022?
Armchair psychologists on Twitter quickly made their instant diagnoses, ranging from stark raving mad to bipolar. Some theorized Brown is affected by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), using video of a brutal knockout hit to the head by former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the 2015 playoffs as evidence.
CTE can’t be diagnosed in patients until after they have died, and hopefully Brown has a long life ahead of him. Kansas City Chiefs receiver Daurice Fountain was among those who found it disturbing that Brown was being ridiculed.
“To all the people making fun of the AB situation is mad lame,” he tweeted. “Mental illness & CTE is REAL and unfortunately it’s a real reality for a lot of us in this business. Instead of making fun of him and chasing clout, let’s figure out a way to give him the HELP he needs.”
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who like coach Bruce Arians has enabled Brown’s behavior in the past, also asked for empathy for his friend.
Mental health awareness is a topic that only recently became an acceptable conversation in the winning-is-the-only-thing world of professional sports, thanks in part to outspoken athletes such as tennis star Naomi Osaka, gymnast Simone Biles and NBA player Kevin Love, who have publicly discussed their feelings of anxiety or depression.
But we don’t know if Brown is worthy of the same kind of compassion. Until he explains the reason for the stunning outburst — or one of his “friends” leaks his thoughts to the media — we can only guess as to what was going on in Brown’s head when he decided to take off his jersey and pads, throw a T-shirt and gloves into the stands, flash the peace sign and run through the end zone on his way to TikTok immortality.
I’m not a psychologist, and the only one I’ve spent any real time with is Dr. Robert Hartley, the TV character played by Bob Newhart in his eponymous sitcom in the 1970s. So I can’t speculate on whether Brown is crazy in the old-fashioned sense of just being “nuts” or is suffering from real mental issues that are no laughing matter.
Considering Brown’s checkered history, including his recent suspension for using a fake vaccination card, it’s difficult to summon empathy for his personal “struggles.”
Either way, the now-viral “Brown Out” (or was it AB’s “Vaxx-It”?) will go down as the quintessential take-this-job-and-shove-it moment for the COVID-19 pandemic, during which a record number of Americans have left their jobs in the last two years. Most people are fully clothed when quitting, but few have six-pack abs like Brown to show off.
Athletes quitting in-game is nothing new. Carlos Zambrano famously quit during a Chicago Cubs game in Atlanta in 2011, packing his stuff and leaving the clubhouse and telling the team trainer to inform manager Mike Quade he was quitting.
But Zambrano had second thoughts and had a friend smuggle his clothes back into the clubhouse locker late that night in an attempt to “unretire.” Big Z eventually returned to baseball in 2012 after being traded to the Miami Marlins.
One of my favorite in-game resignations occurred on July 30, 1995, when Chicago White Sox designated hitter John Kruk called it quits after singling in his first at-bat against the Orioles in Baltimore.
Overweight and a chain smoker, the 34-year-old Kruk finished his 10-year career with a lifetime batting average of .300 with the hit. Kruk told Sox teammate Ozzie Guillen: “I don’t want to be embarrassed. When they get handicapped players to come out here, I can play again.”
Kruk hobbled to first base, went into the dugout after the inning, said his final goodbyes to his teammates, got in a car with his parents that was packed up with his clothes and drove home to West Virginia.
No one in the media was made aware of Kruk’s decision until after the game, by which time he was long gone. Manager Terry Bevington told us it was planned all along, and the Sox released a statement from Kruk that began: “The desire to compete at this level is gone. When that happens, it’s time to go.”
That moment comes for every athlete, though sometimes it’s less about lacking “the desire to compete” and more about reality hitting you squarely in the face. When the news hit Wrigley Field before a Cubs game in 2013 that a former teammate who had been traded and demoted to Triple A decided to retire after a rough outing, one of the Cubs pitchers quipped: “Retire from what?”
When we think of memorable exits in sports, naturally we turn to the famous farewell of Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams.
“Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu” was the headline of John Updike’s New Yorker article on Williams’ final game in 1960, a classic piece of sports writing detailing that September afternoon at Fenway Park, when Williams homered in the last at-bat of his Hall of Fame career.
Updike described how Williams ignored Red Sox fans’ chants of “We want Ted” as he returned to the dugout after the home run, refusing even to tip his cap.
“But immortality is nontransferable,” Updike wrote. “The papers said that the other players, and even the umpires on the field, begged him to come out and acknowledge us in some way, but he refused. Gods do not answer letters.”
But the game wasn’t over. The Red Sox had one more road series, so the cheering fans didn’t know for sure they were witnessing Williams’ final game. It wasn’t until the car ride home that Updike heard the news on the radio that Williams was not accompanying the team for the final series. Updike ended his essay with this: “He had met the little death that awaits athletes. He had quit.”
Unfortunately, we no longer have Updike around to chronicle the day Brown bid the Bucs adieu, but we do have social media and sports debate shows on ESPN, Fox and NFL Network to sum things up in acceptable hot-take fashion.
Rubbernecking is always rampant whenever Brown attempts career suicide, and this time he managed to hijack news coverage of one of the biggest weeks of the NFL season. And his resignation — or firing — is certain to be a continuing storyline as the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs go through the playoffs.
The sad part is we may never know what was going on in Brown’s head. Viral video gods do not answer tweets.
Melvin Gordon vents his frustration as Broncos are unable to fulfill playoff hopes (again)
All season, the Broncos proclaimed they had the pieces in place to break the team’s playoff drought and return to NFL relevancy.
Instead, Denver’s simply trying to play spoiler heading into the finale against the Chiefs on Saturday. The Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth consecutive season with Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.
So where was the disconnect in another lost year, the third in Vic Fangio’s tenure?
Running back Melvin Gordon is stumped about why an offense loaded with skill talent was unable to complement the league’s third-best scoring defense (18.4 points per game).
“If I knew the solution, we would’ve had the problem fixed,” Gordon said. “We just haven’t been making enough plays… We’ve got to be better, hands down. We’re too talented. Especially (down the stretch), we just made too many mistakes to put ourselves in position to win.”
Three weeks ago, the Broncos were 7-6 and in control of their playoff destiny. But Denver’s dropped three consecutive games since then, cementing a fifth straight losing season while leaving Gordon feeling “really frustrated.” In Gordon’s seven-year career, he’s played in two playoff games, both in 2018 with the Chargers.
Gordon compared this year’s Broncos team with some of the talented-but-couldn’t-execute teams he played on with the Chargers. On paper, Gordon said Denver is “a Super Bowl team” that fell well short of internal and external expectations.
“It’s just so frustrating because it’s such a well-built team,” Gordon said. “So you sit back and you get frustrated, because we’re so much better than our record showed. And we know that. We showed glimpse of amazingness at times, but to not consistently put that out there, it’s frustrating as a player, as coaches, as an organization.”
Fangio, who could very well be coaching his final game for Denver on Saturday, said the last three losses are an indication that the Broncos’ arrow is up since last year. He pointed to the recent defeats to the Bengals and Raiders as proof.
“We played three teams that are probably going to be in the playoffs (or are contending for it this week), and fought them tooth-and-nail and had some tight games,” Fangio said. “A four-point game, a five-point game. To me, that shows that we’re close, we’re close to being there (in the playoffs). We’ve got a find a way to get over the top.
“I believe in this team, and we’re on the cusp of getting to the point where we want to be.”
Saturday’s game might also be Gordon’s final game in orange and blue, as he becomes a free agent after the season. Gordon has expressed his desire to be back in Denver in 2022. Gordon’s cap hit is $8.9 million this year. He has 191 rushes for 808 yards and nine total touchdowns.
“I don’t know my future — it’s really up in the air,” Gordon said. “If this is my last game in a Denver Broncos uniform, I’m hoping to make it a special one.”
For that to happen, Gordon acknowledges the Broncos have to get the ground game going again after the Broncos were held under 100 yards rushing for consecutive weeks for the first time all season in losses to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Denver managed only 18 yards rushing in the defeat to the Raiders, tied for the third-worst single-game mark in franchise history, and the combination of Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams were held to 73 yards against the Chargers.
Still, the Broncos are the only team in football with two rushers who are each over 800 yards on the season.
“We are kind of the lone wolves (together),” Gordon said. “We would’ve been well over 1,000 yards (by ourselves). Me or (Williams) would’ve been one of the top three rushers in the league this year, because we’ve been splitting carries and both have 800 yards. And we really haven’t been running as much as we both would’ve liked, especially for us to be splitting the ball.”
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast.
DETROIT — A couple of months ago, a woman paid a visit to Jeff Schrier’s used car lot in Omaha, Nebraska. She was on a tight budget, she said, and was desperate for a vehicle to commute to work.
She was shown three cars priced at her limit, roughly $7,500. Schrier said the woman was stunned.
“‘That’s what I get for $7,500? ‘” he recalled her saying. The vehicles had far more age or mileage on them than she had expected for something to replace a car that had been totaled in a crash.
The woman eventually settled on a 2013 Toyota Scion with a whopping 160,000 miles on it. Schrier isn’t sure he made any profit on the deal. “We just helped her out,” he said.
As prices for used vehicles blow past any seemingly rational level, it is the kind of scenario playing out at many auto dealerships across the country. Prices have soared so high, so fast, that buyers are being increasingly priced out of the market.
Consider that the average price of a used vehicle in the United States in November, according to Edmunds.com, was $29,011 — a dizzying 39% more than just 12 months earlier. And for the first time that anyone can recall, more than half of America’s households have less income than is considered necessary to buy the average-priced used vehicle.
The days when just about anyone with a steady income could wander onto an auto lot and snag a reliable late-model car or buy their kid’s first vehicle for a few thousand dollars have essentially vanished.
“I’ve never seen anything remotely close to this — it’s craziness,” said Schrier, who has been selling autos for 35 years. “It’s quite frustrating for so many people right now.”
When the government reported that consumer inflation rocketed 6.8% in the 12 months that ended in November — the sharpest jump in nearly 40 years — the biggest factor, apart from energy, was used vehicles. And while the rate of increase is slowing, most experts say the inflated vehicle prices aren’t likely to ease for the foreseeable future.
The blame can be traced directly to the pandemic’s eruption in March of last year. Auto plants suspended production to try to slow the virus’ spread. As sales of new vehicles sank, fewer people traded in used cars and trucks. At the same time, demand for laptops and monitors from people stuck at home led semiconductor makers to shift production from autos, which depend on such chips, to consumer electronics.
When a swifter-than-expected economic rebound boosted demand for vehicles, auto plants tried to restore full production. But chip makers couldn’t respond fast enough. And rental car companies and other fleet buyers, unable to acquire new vehicles, stopped off-loading older ones, thereby compounding the shortage of used vehicles.
Bleak as the market is for used-car buyers, the computer chip shortage has also driven new-vehicle prices higher. The average new vehicle, Edmunds.com says, is edging toward $46,000.
Even so, prices of used cars are likely to edge closer to new ones. Since the pandemic started, used vehicle prices have jumped 42% — more than double the increase for new ones. Last month, the average used vehicle price was 63% of the average new vehicle cost. Before the pandemic, it was 54%.
At this point, Schrier has to tell lower-income buyers that he has very few used vehicles to sell them.
“What used to be a $5,000 car,” he said, “is now $8,000. What used to be $8,000 is now $11,000 or $12,000.”
Including taxes, fees, a 10% down payment, and an interest rate of around 7.5%, the average used vehicle now costs $520 a month, even when financed for the average of nearly six years, Edmunds calculated.
Ivan Drury, a senior manager at Edmunds, said that while he doesn’t track used vehicle prices relative to household income, he thinks November marked a record “in the worst way possible for affordability.”
Monthly payments for the average used vehicle, he noted, were $413 two years ago, $382 five years ago and $365 a decade ago. The November average payment of $500-plus for a used vehicle, Drury said, is about the average that was needed five years ago for a brand-new vehicle.
Used vehicle prices are so high that Karl Hogan of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, was able last month to quickly sell his 2007 Toyota Tacoma small pickup truck, with more than 170,000 miles on it. Even with the vehicle’s age and mileage, a man from Ohio forked over $6,500 for it.
Hogan didn’t have to budge from the asking price. When some would-be buyers offered him less money, he told them: “I’ve got 12 other guys behind you.”
A week before the sale, when he bought his new Tacoma, Hogan had been on the other side of the equation. The dealer wouldn’t budge from his $38,000 sticker price.
“If I didn’t take it,” Hogan said, “there were three people waiting. I couldn’t get any off, but I wanted a new truck.”
David Paris, a senior manager at J.D. Power, noted that used vehicle prices are directly tied to the cost of new ones. Though some automakers report that the computer chip supply is gradually improving, prices paid by dealers at used vehicle auctions kept rising through November, Paris said.
“We’re not seeing any softening in prices, which is extremely rare for this time of the year,” he said.
New vehicle dealers have about 1 million vehicles available nationally — scarcely one-third of the normal supply, Paris said. And the vast majority have already been sold.
Given pent-up demand from consumers, prices for new vehicles are expected to remain historically high until the supply returns to around 2 million or 2.5 million and automakers resume discounting, which could take well into 2023. Once new vehicle prices do ease, the pressure on used-vehicle prices would eventually follow.
Yet even after that, the availability of vehicles will be tight because traditional sources of used vehicles — autos turned in from leases and trade-ins or sold by rental companies — have essentially dried up.
For the past decade, cars returning from two- and three-year leases were a leading source of almost-new used vehicles. But that was when more than one-third of U.S. new vehicle sales were leases, a figure now down to 22%, said Edmunds’ Drury. Because there aren’t many new autos, people with expiring leases are often buying those cars once their leases end.
Rental companies, another key source of late-model used cars, can’t buy new ones now and are holding the ones they have. Some rental companies are even buying used vehicles. Given all those factors, Paris expects the shortage of used cars to worsen through 2024.
Among the few consumers who stand to benefit are those who want to sell a used car and don’t necessarily need to replace it. The average trade-in value in October, Paris said, was $9,000 — twice what it was a year earlier.
But for people who have no vehicles to trade in and only modest incomes, the options are few to none. J.D. Power’s Paris says that if they can afford it, buyers should consider a new vehicle. He recently managed to get a couple thousand dollars whacked off the sticker price on a new Ram pickup, though he had to travel from the Washington, D.C., area to Philadelphia to reach a willing dealer he had located by searching internet forums.
“If you look hard enough and are willing to wait and travel,” he said, “you can find deals across most brands.”
