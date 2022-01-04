News
Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009 to settle her lawsuit against the American millionaire and anyone else “who could have been included as a potential defendant,” according to a court record unsealed Monday.
The prince’s lawyers say that language should bar Virginia Giuffre from suing Andrew now, even though he wasn’t a party to the original settlement.
The private 2009 legal deal resolved Giuffre’s allegations that Epstein had hired her as a teenager to be a sexual servant at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Andrew was not named in that lawsuit, but Giuffre had alleged in it that Epstein had flown her around the world for sexual encounters with numerous men “including royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen and/or professional and personal acquaintances.”
The settlement unsealed Monday also doesn’t mention Andrew, but contains a single paragraph saying it protects anyone “who could have been included as a potential defendant” from being sued by Giuffre.
Attorney Andrew Brettler, representing the prince, has told a Manhattan federal court judge that the agreement should release Andrew “from any purported liability.”
Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a statement Monday that the language about protecting potential defendants in the settlement between his client and Epstein was “irrelevant” to the prince’s lawsuit in part because the paragraph did not mention the prince and he didn’t know about it.
“He could not have been a ‘potential defendant’ in the settled case against Jeffrey Epstein both because he was not subject to jurisdiction in Florida and because the Florida case involved federal claims to which he was not a part,” Boies said.
Boies said he wanted the Epstein-Giuffre agreement publicly released “to refute the claims being made about it by Prince Andrew’s” public relations campaign.
Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying he had sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 when she was 17.
The prince’s lawyers say Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”
They also wrote that Giuffre sued Andrew “to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.”
Arguments over the request to dismiss the lawsuit are scheduled for Tuesday.
Recently, the prince’s lawyers have said Giuffre should be disallowed from suing in the U.S. because she has lived most of the past two decades in Australia and can’t accurately claim to be a resident of Colorado, where her mother lives.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has rejected an attempt by the lawyers to halt progression of the lawsuit and to subject Giuffre to a deposition over the issue of where she is a resident.
In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”
He said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her.
The interview was widely panned by critics who said Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. Afterward, the prince stepped back from royal duties.
A message seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for Giuffre’s lawyers and with Brettler.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in August 2019 as he awaited trial in the U.S. on sex trafficking charges that didn’t involve Andrew.
His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week in Manhattan on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges related to several women after a month-long trial. Giuffre was not one of the alleged victims in that case.
Judge Alison J. Nathan, who presided over the trial, asked lawyers on both sides to suggest when a sentencing date should be set and when a trial should be scheduled on perjury charges that were severed from the other charges Maxwell faced.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has done.
Frightening ‘Mouthful’ carried by Amanda Seyfried as troubled mother
MOVIE REVIEW
“A MOUTHFUL OF AIR”
Rated R. On digital and on demand.
Grade: B-
A frightening, well-acted portrait of a young wife, mother and artist dealing with severe postpartum depression, “A Mouthful of Air” tells the story of Julie Davis (Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried), an author of best-selling children’s illustrated books, who attempts suicide while she is home alone with her toddler son. The film is set in 1995 in New York City and based on a novel by “I Smile Back” author Amy Koppelman, who also wrote the screenplay and produced and directed.
When we first meet Julie in her colorfully and elaborately self-decorated Upper West Side apartment, she is drawing her favorite character Pinky, who is learning to climb high with a little bird companion (Koppelman provides the film’s illustrations). Julie is also caring for her toddler son, Teddy. When her husband Ethan (Finn Wittrock of Lenox) arrives, the picture is complete, and what we see is a happy and attractive family.
But demons lurk inside Julie’s mind, making her feel inadequate and incompetent. Like many of us, she worries about how everything can go horribly wrong. Leaving Teddy in front of the TV, she goes into the bathroom with an X-Acto knife and lands in the hospital, where she meets Dr. Sylvester (Paul Giamatti), who, when he isn’t making up some weird story about candy and spider’s eggs, makes the mistake of reading a poem by Sylvia Plath to Julie to demonstrate some pointless point. A better reason to avoid psychiatry than Dr. Sylvester would be hard to find.
Julie discovers she is two months pregnant, and she, Ethan and Dr. Sylvester agree to go on with the pregnancy, if she will take her antidepressant medication. Soon, Julie allows that she can “see color again,” meaning that she is getting better. But like Ethan, who comes across thanks to Wittrock as a loving and patient partner, we walk on figurative eggshells watching “A Mouthful of Air.”
While Seyfried delivers a powerful and deeply compassionate performance as the troubled wife, mother and author and artist, I must confess that I found it disturbing to watch Julie taking care of her children, knowing what she was capable of.
In the role of Julie’s vain, but lovable mother Bobbi, Amy Irving provides a ray of light in the film’s bleak darkness. Flashbacks to Julie’s childhood mix idyllic images with her father (Michael Gaston) shouting at her and her child self screaming in fear. Julie’s new book is about a “star monster,” who gobbles up stars and leaves the sky empty. Oh, my. Julie’s father shows up again after Julie and Ethan move to a suburban house, and Julie’s father helps paint a room with Julie in a scene that is a physical and emotional mess.
The editing can be confusing, especially the ending, which is set in the present time. Speaking of Plath, perhaps reading her 1963 novel “The Bell Jar,” a classic story of a brilliant and suicidal young woman, might be a better use of one’s time.
(“A Mouthful of Air” contains profanity.)
Braceras: It’s 2022, time to let high school, college students move on
As we begin the new year, the five words that American high school and college students most dread are these: “in an abundance of caution.”
It was “in an abundance of caution” that high schools and colleges originally sent students home in 2020 just “to flatten the curve,” yet stayed remote for more than a year.
It was “in an abundance of caution” that students were told not to socialize outside of a limited “bubble” — solidifying cliques and isolating less popular teens. It was “in an abundance of caution” that proms were cancelled, graduations postponed and entire athletic seasons lost.
It was “in an abundance of caution” that some colleges told depressed students that mental health counselors would only offer telehealth appointments.
And what, exactly, did high schools and colleges need to be so cautious about? How many high school and college students have died from COVID or even been hospitalized? Yes, there have been some. But the likelihood of death or hospitalization for people in this age group with no pre-existing conditions was extremely low even prior to the advent of vaccines and the development of treatments. Now that the vast majority of these students are vaccinated, the risk of serious illness to students — and to their teachers — is infinitesimal. By contrast, the costs in terms of isolation, mental illness, ineffective virtual learning and lost social interaction are vast.
At Dartmouth College, three first-year students took their own lives during the 2020-21 school year. At Yale, first-year student Rachael Shaw-Rosenbaum told the Yale Daily News in the fall of 2020 that she was more worried about her mental health than catching COVID. Six months later, she died by suicide in her dormitory. Her mother told the New York Times that the pandemic pushed her over the edge.
The response of many American colleges has been to hire more mental health counselors, but what students really need are opportunities to interact face-to-face with their teachers and peers.
And, yet, in a time when we need to be thinking about returning to normalcy, many schools are moving backward.
According to news sources, more than 800 U.S. primary or secondary schools are planning on shutting down in January. Thankfully, Gov. Charlie Baker has thus far resisted the Massachusetts Teachers Association’s call for such nonsense.
At the college level, more than 70 colleges are starting the term online.
Here in New England, Emerson College has ordered students to stay in their rooms from Jan. 3 to 17. Harvard and Bates have announced plans to begin the spring semester online. And Yale is both delaying their start and beginning classes remotely. Dartmouth College seems to be treading cautiously. Fortunately, classes resume in person on Jan. 4. But the college is shifting to “grab-and-go” dining, closing fitness centers and severely limiting any indoor gatherings other than class. (And who wouldn’t want to gather outside to eat dinner in Hanover, N.H., where tomorrow’s low temperature is forecast at 7 degrees?)
All of these changes are a mistake.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health says omicron should not be an excuse for closing down schools and reimposing remote learning.
Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security agrees.
“We have to start focusing on serious disease and hospitalization, not cases,” Adalja told Forbes.
Ken Henderson, chancellor of Northeastern University, seems to have gotten the message. In announcing Northeastern’s plans to be open in person next semester, Henderson wrote, “Our job is to continue to control COVID effectively, not let COVID control us.” Yet, Northeastern will continue to require weekly testing.
Remarkably, our nation’s educators could learn from the National Football League. The NFL has announced that fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals do not need to test weekly anymore. Players or staff members who report symptoms are required to isolate and test, and those who are positive can return after five days, in accordance with CDC guidelines. They will have to wear a mask at the practice facility for the next five days. Because people can be “persistently positive” for several weeks or months after recovering from COVID, players won’t have to provide a negative test to return to play.
Colleges and high schools with high vaccination rates should follow the NFL’s lead. Indeed, needless testing of asymptomatic students is a fruitless effort to find positive tests and punish students. In the future, will we be testing asymptomatic students for the flu?
In 2022, let’s resolve to abandon “an abundance of caution” and start putting students first.
Jennifer C. Braceras is director of the Independent Women’s Law Center.
Editorial: Lots to beef about in Biden’s $1B meat plan
Joe Biden can certainly be accused of being all sizzle and no steak, as his undercooked reassurances about COVID, Afghanistan and inflation have proven.
But our “Taxpayers’ Money is No Object” president is determined to heat up his poll numbers, and his administration Monday announced a $1 billion plan to address increased meat prices, according to The Hill.
The White House and many Democrats, most notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is of the belief that meat and poultry costs more because a small number of conglomerates are driving up prices..
“When dominant middlemen control so much of the supply chain, they can increase their own profits at the expense of both farmers — who make less — and consumers — who pay more,” the White House said in a fact sheet.
The Biden administration is dedicating $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan specifically for the purpose of expanding independent meat processing capacity.
Does a culinary cabal also exist for cereal, bread, non-alcoholic beverages, produce and used cars and trucks? Because the price of those items have also increased by a sizable margin.
The White House maintains that four companies dominate the meat market. But, as Rich Lowry of the National Review writes, these companies have had a huge market share for over 25 years.
So what’s different now?
The pandemic, which Democrats are loathe to blame when they can point the finger at corporations.
Among other things, COVID offered a crash course in Economy 101.
Take beef. When COVID took hold in 2020, many production plants shut down, which left farmers with nowhere to send their beef, which led them to have to cull cattle and other livestock, according to CNBC. That and uncertainty about the future, caused farmers to scale back their production, which Arun Sundaram, an analyst at Wall Street research firm CFRA, said “can affect production more than a year, year and a half down the road.”
Then came the labor shortage — affecting not just meat processing, but agriculture and the general food ecosystem around the world.
“You have this huge imbalance of supply and demand, which is causing the prices to skyrocket,” Sundaram told CNBC “Make It.” “The demand side got even stronger as the months progressed in 2021, whereas the supply side of things got worse.”
Tack on supply chain problems — especially a dearth of truck drivers — and it’s little wonder that a steak dinner is becoming a memory for many families.
Though Biden’s billion dollars may get more cattle to market, it can’t make meat plant workers magically appear, nor truck drivers sign up to drive the meat to stores.
And even if it does make the smallest of dents in the beef biz, what about the bread and cereal industries, agriculture, dairy and other items whose prices are causing sticker shock across the country? Why single out meat?
Big corporations are Democrats’ go-to villains, and it’s much more expedient to assign blame to meat moguls than admit that profligate spending in D.C. has stoked inflation like so much kindling.
But with poll numbers in the sub-basement, it’s all about winning the moment. And pledging a billion bucks in the name of cheaper burgers sounds like something the White House thinks will score with the folks at home.
It was either that or another dog for the Bidens.
