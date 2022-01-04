News
Dolphins dig for motivation in finale after ‘disappointment’ of elimination; plus, a Week 18 rooting interest for Miami fans
The overriding theme of Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ Monday perspective after his team was eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday evening: Disappointment.
“You’re in the wrong business if you’re not disappointed by that,” he said in an afternoon web conference call. “Disappointment for our team, for the people in the building, for our players, coaches, support staff. Everyone works really hard, and they put a lot into this.”
After the combination of Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans and other AFC results made it mathematically impossible for Miami to qualify for the postseason, the Dolphins (8-8) still have one more game to finish out their season. Flores’ message to the team was to remain focused for the finale against the division rival New England Patriots (10-6).
“There’s a lot of emotions that come with being eliminated,” Flores said. “It’s easy to go and lament all those feelings, and the hard thing to do is pick yourself back up and move on to the next challenge. That’s what we need to do.”
It is indeed easier said than done after the Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak came to a crashing end in Nashville, but players on Monday appeared to take the approach of continuing to dig for motivation ahead of Sunday against the Patriots, even if much of the meaning behind the game was lost.
“Me, personally, I’m just a competitor, so it doesn’t matter what type of game it is, what type of status it has, I’m going to get out there and play,” said safety Eric Rowe. “Me, I want to make my opponent look embarrassed. That’s just me personally. Everybody on the team is a competitor, so no one’s going to take it like, ‘Why am I here? This don’t mean nothing.’ So, I know we’re all going to play hard.”
Added guard Robert Hunt: “We’re going to play, man. We’re going to go out, take it one day at a time and, of course, try to end the season on a good note.”
After winning every game in November and December, the Dolphins’ improbable playoff push ended as the Titans rushed for 198 yards and handled the chilly, rainy conditions at Nissan Stadium better than Miami.
It would tempt many to look back at winnable games lost during the Dolphins’ 1-7 start, whether it be last-second field goals surrendered to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons or Las Vegas Raiders — or not coming through against the injury-depleted Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3.
“I can’t change the past, so there’s no point in looking back and trying to see what could’ve happened or what could’ve been,” said linebacker Jerome Baker. “I deal with reality, and reality is we’re not going to the playoffs. Just finish this season off strong and get it done Sunday.”
At 8-8, Sunday’s finale serves as a tiebreaker in the NFL’s new 17-game schedule to determine if the Dolphins finish with a winning record.
“Yeah, I would like to do that,” Hunt said. “That’s the goal pretty much.”
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle also has an NFL rookie record on the line. He stands at 99 receptions, two shy of Anquan Boldin’s mark of 101 set in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals. Waddle has previously said the way he wants to get the record is if accompanied by a win.
“I’m not really that focused on the record or anything,” he said Monday. “I’m just focused on my job, trying to help the team win.”
Rooting interest
With the Dolphins now eliminated, fans can still pull for them to improve their first-round draft pick in the final week of the NFL regular season without rooting against their team.
Due to two trades Miami made ahead of last year’s draft, the Dolphins own the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick while their pick goes to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 49ers are a playoff team in the NFC as it stands after Week 17, but they can fall out of the playoff picture this week. Such a scenario would secure that pick being a top-18 selection for Miami.
Dolphins fans can root for a San Francisco loss at the Los Angeles Rams, and a New Orleans Saints win at the Atlanta Falcons. That would get the Saints into the playoffs over the 49ers.
If San Francisco makes the playoffs, the first-round pick that goes to Miami will be upward of 18 with the possibility still that it shoots further back. If the 49ers pull off a wild-card round upset, that draft selection will be No. 25 or worse.
St. Louis County COVID cases at record-high levels
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – 2022 is starting with COVID cases at a record level and he expects it to get worse. rates at their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.
Page said during a morning briefing that exhausted healthcare workers are seeing firsthand the continuing toll that COVID is taking on the community.
The seven-day rolling average of COVID cases as of Sunday in St. Louis County is 1,574. That is the highest level since the pandemic began. The latest data showed the COVID positivity rate in St. Louis County is at 15.5 percent. That is well into the high category.
Page said he supports a mask mandate that may once again be proposed at Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting. He says he urged the council chair to allow debate and a vote on the issue.
He said a mask mandate will result in less confusion, more compliance, and it will help keep our economy going and our schools open.
Page also warned that COVID could wind up shutting down the community again unless interventions are taken. He said getting more people vaccinated, wearing masks, and avoiding crowds are key components to those necessary interventions. Page says the shutdown or slowdown wouldn’t necessarily come from government-imposed restrictions but rather from the impact of the virus itself.
“The virus is impacting businesses, restaurants, retailers ability to provide employees to open their businesses to take care of their customers. And we’re seeing restaurants now closing for days at a time or limiting their hours, we’re seeing retailers limiting their hours because they don’t have employees to take care of people who come in. And that’s not going to get any better as COVID spreads through our community,” explained Page.
Page says he is also concerned about Governor Mike Parson’s decision last week to not renew the COVID-19 related state of emergency order for the state of Missouri. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also voiced their concern saying the expiration of the order takes away the ability to expand health care for more sick patients.
St. Louis health commissioner reports highest positivity rate since pandemic started
ST. LOUIS – The commissioner of the St. Louis Department of Health has dire warnings about the new COVID surge. Dr. Fredrick Echols tells FOX 2 the COVID numbers are the highest he’s seen since the pandemic began. He says the positivity rate in the city is possibly as high as 40% or more.
He blames the recent omicron and delta variants—as well as people not using masks—for the recent rise.
Echols says the city has taken a number of steps to try to cope with the surge. They added more testing, contact tracing, and homebound vaccinations.
He advises people to take advantage of the COVID Infusion Centers, which treat those with the virus. He says more people should be taking advantage of the free treatments.
The city has been working closely with Affinia Healthcare. Senior Vice President Dr. Kendra Holmes agrees there has been a shocking increase in cases, especially in the city’s minority communities.
Dr. Holmes says part of the problem is not enough focus has been placed on dealing with the impact of COVID on the Black community. Nearly 60% of the new cases in the city are African American people.
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in connection with a civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing made public Monday.
The subpoenas, stemming from Attorney General Letitia James’ yearslong investigation into matters including “the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, came to light after James went to court last month seeking to force the Trumps to comply.
The attorney general’s attempt to get testimony from the former president was reported in December, but the court filing Monday was the first public disclosure that investigators were also seeking information from Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years looking at whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets — inflating them to gain favorable loan terms or minimizing them to reap tax savings.
The Trumps have indicated they will fight the subpoenas and are expected to file court papers through their lawyers seeking to have them thrown out. A similar legal fight played out last year after James’ office subpoenaed the testimony of another Trump son, Eric Trump.
Messages seeking comment were left Monday with lawyers for the Trumps and with the attorney general’s office.
It was reported last month that James had requested that Donald Trump sit for a deposition, but Monday’s court filing was the first public acknowledgement by her office that it had subpoenaed him.
A state court judge who handled past disputes arising from the probe agreed Monday to entertain arguments over the subpoenas, which also seek documents from the Trumps in addition to their testimony.
As the legal fight over the subpoenas was heating up behind the scenes, Trump sued James in federal court last month, seeking to put an end to her investigation. Trump, in the lawsuit, claimed that James had violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”
In the past, the Republican ex-president has decried James’ investigation as part of a “witch hunt” along with a parallel criminal probe being run by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
James’ investigators last year interviewed Eric Trump, a Trump Organization executive, as part of the probe. James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena on the younger Trump and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled deposition.
Although the civil investigation is separate from the district attorney’s criminal investigation, James’ office has been involved in both.
Last year, then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records after a multiyear fight that twice went to the U.S. Supreme Court. He also brought tax fraud charges in July against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Before he left office last week, Vance convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the investigation, but left the decision on additional charges to his successor, Alvin Bragg. The new district attorney has said he’ll be directly involved in the Trump matter while also retaining the two veteran prosecutors who led the case under Vance.
Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative fringe benefits paid to executives.
Both investigations are at least partly related to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets.
James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments as part of the civil probe for records pertaining to Trump’s estate north of Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land into a conservation trust. Vance later issued subpoenas seeking many of the same records.
James’ office has also been looking at similar issues relating to a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over troves of records.
