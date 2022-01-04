Connect with us

Domestic violence shooting in St. Louis adds to growing concerns

Published

1 min ago

on

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police said Eric Rogers shot his ex-girlfriend and her mother near the intersection of Grand and Natural Bridge Sunday morning. Rogers is also accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend after he shot her, before leaving her at a residence in north St. Louis County.

“It hits really deep for me,” said Ke’Shee Dent, who is a survivor of domestic abuse. She is now the executive director of Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, a local organization providing support for domestic abuse survivors.

“We don’t want that to be our norm and it almost seems like it’s getting there,” Dent said.

The agency has helped several domestic abuse survivors who suffered gunshots wounds.

“It’s becoming more and more severe,” said Bran-Dee Jelks, program director for Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation.

The agency is in need of funds to help victims looking to escape an abusive relationship.

“We give up to $1,500 for first and last month’s rent,” said Jelks. “We also educate them on financial literacy, safety planning, and different things like that.”

She said the agency is also focused on educating the public about signs of abuse so victims can escape before it’s too late.

“Don’t take it lightly,” said Jelks. “It’s definitely affecting everybody.”

For more information visit www.2def.org.

News

Nikola Jokic explains his admiration for Dirk Nowitzki: “He didn’t abandon the team”

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

DALLAS – When Nikola Jokic was asked his favorite memories of Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki on Monday night, he unwittingly gave Denver’s franchise more comfort than anyone asked for.

While gushing over Nowitzki, who Jokic described as “probably the best European scorer,” the Nuggets’ franchise centerpiece seemingly reinforced his commitment to the only team he’s ever known.

“He’s one of the few guys that was playing for one team their whole life, their whole career,” Jokic said. “He won the title, he won a ring. I really, really admire him. Just because of that. Because he didn’t quit, he didn’t abandon the team. I really admire that.”

Jokic can be a free agent after the 2022-23 season, but by winning the MVP last season, he’s also eligible to sign a five-year supermax deal this summer valued at $254 million.

Not that Jokic has ever given them any reason to believe he’d leave, but his comments on Nowitzki should bolster their confidence that the best player the franchise has ever known is long for Denver.

News

Winning numbers drawn for $540 million Powerball jackpot

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS — Someone could be the lucky winner of a half a billion-dollar jackpot Monday night.

The winning numbers in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing are 02,13, 32, 33, 48, and Powerball 22.

The drawing is worth an estimated $540 million. The cash option for the drawing is estimated at $384.3 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

News

St. Louis elementary school goes virtual due to COVID, staffing issues

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS — Bryan Hill Elementary is the latest school in the St. Louis area to return to virtual learning because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The school announced it will continue with online classes until at least Jan. 10. 

“We found out that we had too many members of staff that had to be quarantined for COVID-19 to be able to effectively run the school. It’s a small school, so it didn’t take all that many people, but it was enough that we had to make a quick pivot,” said George Sells, a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS).

The district also announced sports will be canceled until students and coaches test negative. 

“We feel like kids need to be in school but we want to be as safe as reasonably possible,” said Byron Clemens, a spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis (Local 420).

The current staffing shortage may make that difficult. Education Plus, a non-profit that collaborates with local districts echoed that message with the following statement:

“School districts are always concerned about keeping students safe while in school. They know that an in-person environment is the best place to learn. And up to this point, schools have been doing a good job keeping students and staff safe while maintaining in-person learning. This current rise in numbers, though, brings a new concern in regards to staffing. With an already reduced pool of substitutes, if a school building has a significant number of staff out due to COVID positive cases or exposure to COVID it will become difficult to properly staff buildings and provide an effective in-person learning environment.”

More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states.

For example, Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education no longer has its Flexible Long-term AMI plan that they had during last school year, so this may make going virtual more difficult in some school districts.

Other school districts have announced they are also making changes as students return to the classroom. St. John Vianney High School will restart the year virtually. After winter break, Lindbergh and Kirkwood School Districts will require students to wear masks.

