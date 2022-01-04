Celebrities
Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged As She Flashes 8-Carat Diamond Ring — Photo
Donald Trump Jr. and longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly been engaged since NYE 2020 — they’ve just kept it under wraps for a YEAR.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged, according to Daily Mail. The news outlet claims Donald Trump‘s oldest son popped the question the former Fox News personality on New Year’s Eve 2020 — over a year ago — and they’ve been keeping it a secret ever since.
“Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 – which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years,” a source revealed to Daily Mail. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York. Both are focused on their children – they have six between them – and their work.”
Don and Kimberly, who’s been showing off her alleged engagement ring since last year, reportedly plan on living in Jupiter, Florida in a new home after reportedly selling her apartment in New York City for $4.4 million and their $8.1 million Hamptons home.
Donald Jr. celebrated his 44th birthday and the new year at his dad’s New Year’s Eve gala celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida with Kimberly by his side. They both wore all black, and as you can see in the Instagram photo above, the 52-year-old flashed her diamond ring on her wedding band finger.
“It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,” the source added. “The chatter about the engagement has increased since the engagement ring was seen on Don and Kim’s Instagram accounts on New Year’s Eve.”
At this time, it’s not yet known whether an extravagant wedding is being planned, but the couple first linked up in 2018, and Daily Mail confirmed their romance.
HollywoodLife reached out to Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly’s reps for comment on this report, but we did not receive immediate responses.
Celebrities
Julia Fox: 5 Things To Know About Actress Spotted On Date With Kanye West
Actress Julia Fox is the latest woman to be romantically linked to Kanye West, amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Here’s what to know about Julia.
Kanye West, 44, has taken interest into 31-year-old actress Julia Fox. Ye and Julia went on a date at Carbone in Miami, Florida on January 1. Photos showed the pair enjoying a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot, during which Kanye was seen gazing intently at Julia, who smiled big back at the rapper. The following day, Julia was seen lounging on Kanye’s hotel balcony in Florida City. Kanye and Julia’s outings together came as the “Famous” hitmaker is in an ongoing divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41.
So who is Julia Fox? HollywoodLife has rounded up some important facts to know about the woman who very well may be Ye’s new girlfriend.
Julia is an actress & filmmaker.
Julia currently works as an actress and filmmaker in Hollywood. Her first major film role was in the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems. She played Julia De Fiore, opposite Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, and Idina Menzel. Julia was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards, but she lost to Taylor Russell for Waves. She followed up Uncut Gems with roles in the movies Puppet, PVT Chat, and No Sudden Move. She wrote and directed the short film Fantasy Girls, which was about a group of teenage girls involved in sex work in Nevada.
Julia was born in Italy.
Julia was born on February 2, 1990 in Milan, Italy. Her father is American, while her mother is Italian. When she was 6 years old, she moved to New York City with her dad. They lived in Yorkville, Manhattan, and she attended City-As-School High School in the West Village.
Julia used to model.
Before Julia’s breakout role in Uncut Gems, she did some modeling. She posed for the final nude edition of Playboy in 2015, according to The Guardian. She also worked as a clothing designer and launched a women’s knitwear line called Franziska Fox with a friend. In addition, Julia was an art exhibit painter and photographer. She self-published two phtography books in 2015 and 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Julia is married.
Julia has been married to pilot Peter Artemiev since 2018. Just days before Christmas 2021, Julia aired out the couple’s drama on Instagram. She accused Peter of being absent and called him a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” according to Page Six. She also said, “This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair.”
In a statement to Page Six, Peter said, “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”
Julia has a son.
Julia is a mother to one son, whom she welcomed in January 2021 with Peter. She brought up her child during her allegations against Peter that she posted to Instagram. “He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it,” Julia wrote, per Page Six. Julia and Peter have not publicly shared their son’s name. It’s unclear if the couple have officially split.
Celebrities
Lil Wayne’s Bodyguard Changes Course, Wants To Press Charges Over Alleged AK-47 Incident
Lil Wayne’s bodyguard has decided he now wants to press chargers over a bizarre incident at the rapper’s home where the bodyguard claims Wayne pulled a gun on him.
A month ago, Lil Wayne’s bodyguard claimed Weezy pulled a gun on him. This reportedly happened because he felt the bodyguard was sneaking photos and leaking them to the media.
Wayne allegedly told him to leave after finding that out, but the bodyguard took a quick trip to the bathroom before leaving. That is when things got crazy and a physical altercation allegedly ensued, complete with the AR-15. The guard claims he escaped to the neighborhood guard station and called the police.
Police arrived quickly, but law enforcement sources involved in the case told TMZ that cops had “issues” with the guard’s story, and noted that he did not have “any marks on his body or injuries from the alleged physical confrontation.”
When this happened, the bodyguard declined to press charges even though he called the police, but according to TMZ, he has now had a change of heart. While nobody knows what kind of charges the bodyguard is aiming for, he alleges Wayne hit him in the head and face, so an assault charge may be the direction.
Celebrities
Billie Eilish Secretly Dyed Her Hair Red For A Week Before Going Back To Brunette — Before & After Photos
Billie Eilish ‘went red for a week’ before dying her back back to brunette in late November, and she’s now sharing the sexy makeover with all of her fans.
Between her transition from blonde to brunette, singer-songwriting Billie Eilish secretly dyed her hair red for “a week” in late November. The 20-year-old made the confession in her Instagram Story on Jan. 3, while sharing photos and videos from throughout 2021. Obviously, the makeover didn’t last too long, but we’re glad she’s now sharing it with the world.
“Took the blonde out and went red for a week”, Billie captioned an Instagram Story, which you can see below. She also revealed that the hair makeover went down on Nov. 22, so it appears that while Billie was surrounded by family on Thanksgiving, she was sporting a bright red ‘do, and we love it.
Billie Eilish reveals red hair she had for a week in November. pic.twitter.com/HcI4h9UfQg
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2022
Publicly, Billie debuted her new dark hair in December, after rocking a platinum blonde color since March 2021. But it wasn’t until now that she shared the red color she took on in secrecy. The reveal came after Billie asked her fans to request specific dates in 2021 for her to share photos and memories from her phone’s photo album. When she was asked to share something from Nov. 22 — just days before Thanksgiving — Billie shared a video from the day she dyed her hair from blonde to red.
Then, when someone asked her to share a memory from Dec. 1, she revealed that it was the day she dyed her hair from red to brown — even though she didn’t debut the new darker ‘do on social media until Dec. 2. At the time, she captioned the Instagram reveal with: “Miss me?”
Billie first went blonde in March 2021, and it was a color she wanted to try for a while. “I’ve been wanting blonde for a while, I don’t know what came over me,” the pop star said in May during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I saw a fan-edit when I had green hair, it was me with whatever color hair I had, and they edited blonde hair on me and I was like ‘Ah! So sick, I want it!’”
It’s not yet clear why Billie went red for “a week”, but we hope she does it again sometime soon.
