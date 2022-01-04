Celebrities
Dua Lipa Sparkles In Cutout Dress As She Lives It Up In St. Barts After Anwar Hadid Split
Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a cutout sparkly dress while on vacation in St. Barts.
Dua Lipa, 26, seems to be doing fine ever since her split with Anwar Hadid, and she proved that when she rocked a sexy dress while on vacation in St. Barts. The singer showed off her incredible figure in a sparkly glitter George Trochopoulos Bias Cut Silver Dress with cutouts across the front and back of the dress.
Dua posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Can u see me?” The halterneck dress was completely sheer and cutout revealing her tiny waist, abs, and chest. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was completely cut out in the back revealing her behind.
She styled her dress with a pair of bubblegum pink, patent leather slip-on The Attico Anais Hot Pink Mules, a slicked back tight braid, hoop earrings, a metallic smokey eye, and a matte nude lip.
Dua is always showing off her toned figure in some sort of sexy look and just recently, rocked a tiny white bikini and a pair of furry boots while on vacation with friends. Dua posted a slew of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “JOLLY GOOOOOD.” In a few of the photos, the singer put her toned abs on full display in a tiny Isa Boulder bikini and Gcds Moon Hello Kitty Fur Boots.
Dua’s Brie Bikini top featured underwear cups and thick straps and she styled it with the matching Jessie ruched stretch-satin bikini briefs. The bottoms were high-rise while the back was ruched, making them super cheeky. She styled the two-piece with a pair of massive, mid-calf white furry Moon Boots that had a little Hello Kitty emblem on the front.
RHOC: Jen Armstrong Faces $250K Lawsuit Over Medical Battery
New Real Housewives of Orange County housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong‘s legal troubles just keep piling up higher and higher. New serious reports have surfaced of a second malpractice lawsuit being filed against her as well as working with an unlicensed physician.
According to new documents obtained by Radar, an individual named Terri Litzkow is suing not only Dr. Jen herself but also her business, Advanced Skincare Medcenter, and a “doctor” named Donald Woo Lee.
In the court documents, Litzkow is accusing Dr. Jen and Donald Woo Lee of breach of fiduciary duty and medical battery.
Litzkow is claiming she went to Dr. Jen’s Newport Beach office in 2017 for dermatological skin issues. She received numerous treatments from 2017 to 2021. However, in early 2020 she claims that Dr. Jen told her that she was “dissatisfied” with a leading brand of cosmetic products and went on to suggest that she use a company that she had found superior in quality.
Litzow claims the new products she was shown had Korean writing on them. She says that it was around this time that she started experiencing discomfort and pain in her face. She described the pain as feeling as if a thread had come loose and was poking into her skin from behind her skin.
Here’s where things get sketchy.
According to Litzkow, she was told by Dr. Jen that a man she referred to as “Dr. Lee” would treat her problems.
Later, Litzkow came to find out that Donald Lee Woo has been disciplined for insurance fraud, and even though he wore scrubs, he was not, in fact, practicing medicine with Dr. Jen.
In addition to that, she says that she found out that Woo Lee voluntarily surrendered his license in 2019 and was prohibited from practicing medicine.
In the suit, Litknow claimed Woo injected and manipulated her face, and she is furious that Dr. Jen allowed an unlicensed doctor to work on her face. She is asking in excess of $250,000 for mental suffering, anxiety, and emotional distress.
This isn’t the only malpractice suit Dr. Jen is facing. As we previously reported, she is also being sued for assault and battery for allegedly leaving a victim, Judy Hecht, “deformed.”
In less serious news, the good doctor had been struggling to sell her $6 million mansion weeks before her premiere on RHOC. It was heavily featured in the first few episodes of the new season, but after failing to find any potential buyers, the home has been taken off the market.
The RHOC star has yet to comment on either of the pending lawsuits or her home listing.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Sami Sheen, 17, Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photos As She Reflects On 2021: ‘A Lovely Year’
Despite some drama, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter ended 2021 on a positive note. The teen shared a montage of her favorite moments from the past year.
Sami Sheen is saying goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022. The 17-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards capped off the year by sharing a montage to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 3) of photos and videos from 2021. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption.
Sami’s montage featured footage of the teen out and about with her friends throughout the past year. There were glimpses of Sami and her pals at concerts, parties, restaurants, and more. Charlie, 56, and Denise, 50, were nowhere to be found in Sami’s 2021 roundup video. Her siblings Lola, 16, and Eloise, 10, didn’t appear in the footage, either.
2021 was a year of change for Sami. The high schooler moved out of her family home that she lived with Denise and her sisters in September, and moved in with Charlie. At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sami moved out of Denise’s due to a disagreement over ”her mother’s rules”. Then, on Oct. 4, a judge ruled that Charlie no longer had to pay child support to Denise for their two daughters, Sami and Lola (Denise’s third child, Eloise, was adopted when she was a single parent).
The child support ruling was a major win for Charlie, who had a drama-filled split from Denise in 2005. “Charlie loves all of his children very much,” HollywoodLife‘s source previously said. “He’s a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters.” While Sami is residing with the Two and a Half Men actor, Lola lives with both her parents.
Denise, an alum of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was married to Charlie from 2002 until 2006. After their split, she adopted daughter Eloise as a single parent. She later married husband Aaron Phypers in 2018, and together the couple are now Eloise’s legal parents.
Tristan Thompson Picks Up True, 3, From Dance Class Hours Before Confirming He Fathered 3rd Child
The NBA star was spotted in a low-key outfit while getting his daughter in Los Angeles, shortly before revealing the results of his paternity test.
Tristan Thompson was in full-on dad mode, while picking up his 3-year-old daughter True from dance class in Los Angeles on Monday January 3. The Sacramento Kings center rocked an all-black outfit as he walked from the limo to meet his little girl, shortly before he’d confirmed that the results of a paternity test that showed that he had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, after Tristan’s relationship with her stirred up a large amount of drama.
The 30-year-old basketball player sported a black hoodie and sweatpants, as he walked from his limo to the class. He also sported a pair of lavender Crocs and a face mask, while he headed to meet True. The photos were taken the same day that the NBA player took to his Instagram to confirm that Maralee’s son was his. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote in a story.
Besides announcing that he was the father, Tristan also apologized to Khloe Kardashian, his off-and-on girlfriend and True’s mother. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Maralee had opened up about her relationship with Tristan in a December 17 statement to E! News. Tristan had admitted to having a sexual relationship with Maralee in court documents, but denied that their relationship was serious. In her statement, Maralee said she planned on focusing on raising their son. “I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” she said. “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”
