Celebrities
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Calvin Klein Lingerie In Sexy Mirror Selfie
Hailie Jade looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of sweatpants in a new mirror selfie.
If there’s one thing for sure about Hailie Jade, 26, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in a recent mirror selfie. Eminem’s daughter put her tiny waist and toned abs on full display in the new photo when she rocked a plunging white scoop-neck Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of high-waisted tie-dye sweatpants.
Hailie covered her face in the selfie as she rocked the super fitted sweatpants and topped her look off with a towel wrapped around her head. She captioned the photo, “Hello first Monday of the new year. I am not ready for you.”
Aside from posting this sexy photo, she also posted a video to her Instagram story of her walking on the treadmill. She captioned the video, “On Jan. 1st I pushed off working out & said ‘I’ll start monday’… not my proudest moment but here we are.”
Lately, Hailie has been posting a slew of sexy photos and one of our favorite looks from her was her fitted short-sleeve white knit crop top with a completely open back that she styled with a pair of skintight leather pants.
Hailie’s crop top featured a turtleneck and was open in the back with a skinny tie at the top of her waist. The high-waisted leather pants were extremely fitted and had a seamless bottom while the bottom half of the pants flared out into a boot cut Hailie topped her look off with a pair of brown snakeskin chunky-heeled booties.
Hailie captioned the photo, “i thought the fit deserved an in-feed post.” In the photo, she’s facing forward, revealing just her backside as she smirked at the camera while holding her sunglasses. Her brown hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless waves.
Celebrities
Tristan Thompson Admits Fathering Fitness Trainer’s Baby
A DNA test has removed all doubt that Tristan Thompson is the father of Houston fitness trainer Maralee Nichols‘ baby boy.
Tristan immediately took responsibility for his promiscuous behavior after receiving the test results.
In an Instagram post, he confirmed he fathered the boy — born on December 1.
“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote. The 30-year-old NBA star apologized to his long-suffering baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, 37.
“You don’t deserve this,” he told Khloe, who looked unbothered as she left a Kardashian family Christmas photo shoot last month.
“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.
“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
Tristan is the father of Khloe’s only child, a 3-year-old daughter named True Thompson. Khloe is pictured leaving her daughter’s dance class with BFF Malika Haqq and her son, Ace.
Nichols, 31, filed for child support after moving from Houston to California, where she gave birth.
Her attorney felt vindicated. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” attorney Harvey Englander told DailyMail.com in a statement.
“Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”
The baby makes three children by three women for the promiscuous athlete. Tristan fathered a son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend and Instagram model, Jordan Craig, in 2016.
Celebrities
Betty White’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Relationship With Her 3 Stepchildren
While the world knew Betty White as a comedic genius, only three people – the children her late husband, Allen Ludden, had from a prior marriage – knew her as a devoted stepmother.
Betty White, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99 from natural causes, never had any biological children of her own. However, she was a caring mother figure to Allen Ludden’s three children from his first wife, Margaret McGloin. Betty and Allen married in 1963, two years after Margaret died following a battle with cancer. Suddenly, Betty was a wife and mother to three stepchildren: David, Martha, and Sarah Ludden.
“It turned out great,” Betty told PEOPLE when discussing her time as a stepmother. The Golden Girls star said she was “blessed” to have such a family. In a 2012 interview with CBS, she explained why she never chose to have children with Allen. “I’m so compulsive about stuff, I know if I had ever gotten pregnant, of course, that would have been my whole focus,” she said. “But I didn’t choose to have children because I’m focused on my career. And I just don’t think as compulsive as I am that I could manage both.” Betty added that she didn’t regret the decision since she spent nearly seven decades as a loving stepmother. As for who exactly are Betty White’s kids, here’s what you need to know:
David Ludden
Betty’s eldest stepchild, David, was reportedly born in 1948, according to Closer Weekly. The publication also reports that David got his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1978 and that he taught South Asian history at the institution until 2007. David is also reportedly a published author, having written India and South Asia: A Short History. He also won the Guggenheim Fellowship for Humanities Award, and according to Closer Weekly, as of 2022, he teaches Asian History at New York University.
Sandra Bullock, who starred opposite Betty on The Proposal, shared with PEOPLE about how Betty loved being a stepmom. “Betty said, ‘You know what? I never had children biologically. I married someone who had three children. And how blessed I was to have those three stepchildren.’”
Martha Ludden
Martha Ludden was reportedly born in 1950, which meant she was 11 when her mother passed away from cancer in 1961. After Betty and Allen married in 1963, Martha allegedly clashed with her father over the marriage, putting a strain on Martha’s relationship with Betty. However, time healed all wounds, as Closer reported in 2020 that Betty spent her 98th birthday with all her stepchildren.
Like all of Betty White’s stepchildren, Martha has lived a life outside the spotlight. She has reportedly forged her own path in the legal world. Closer reports she got her law degree in 1990 and worked with people who have disabilities.
Martha’s father, Allen Ludden, was Betty’s third husband. She was previously married to Dick Barker and Lane Allen. Allen Ludden passed away from stomach cancer in 1981, and Betty never remarried. Betty reportedly called out Allen’s name just before she passed away.
Sarah Ludden
Born in 1952, Sarah Ludden was just nine years old when she lost her mother. Unlike Martha, Sarah didn’t have a poor relationship with her stepmother, with Closer claiming that the youngest often stepped in during arguments between the two. Sarah reportedly pursued a career as an audiologist and dancer. This passion for movement supposedly led to a career in karate. She opened the Thousand Waves martial arts school with partner Nancy Lanoue. Sarah earned a fifth-degree black belt in the World Seido Karate Organization and Kajukenbo Kung Fu. She also founded the Thousand Waves Scholarship Fund, which has given more than $100k in tuition assistance to her students.
Celebrities
Lamar Odom Hopes To ‘Reconnect’ With Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Reveal
Lamar Odom is weighing in on Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, wishing Khloé Kardashian nothing but the best.
On Monday, January 3, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to reveal that he is the father of Houston trainer Maralee Nichols’ son, as confirmed by a new paternity test.
In a pair of IG Stories, the Sacramento Kings player not only claimed the child, who was born almost exactly a month ago, but apologized to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, directly, for all of the humiliation he’s put her through over the years.
“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
As this news broke, fans took to Twitter with their reactions to the drama, with many mentioning Lamar Odom and telling him it’s his time to shine and get his ex-wife back.
Just a few hours later, he did comment on the situation, but his response probably wasn’t as messy as many were hoping. The retired baller entered the conversation by commenting on a Facebook post that discussed the results of the paternity test along with Thompson’s apology.
“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”
Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016, tying the knot after only having known one another for nine days. In July 2021, after one of Khloé’s splits from Thompson, both of her exes seemingly fought over her in the comment section of an Instagram post.
Unfortunately for Lamar, despite his flirty messages, she had “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband, a source told E! News at the time. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” they told the outlet.
