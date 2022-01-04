Exactly Today the First Bitcoin Block Was Mined, 13 Years Ago!

Only the block subsidy of 50 bitcoins is included in the block.
The “Genesis Block” anniversary falls on January 3 today. Today marks the 13th anniversary of the publication of Block Zero, which was little noticed at the time but is now an important element of the mythology around Bitcoin.
Since it serves as an “anchor” in time, the Genesis Block does not represent the “birthday” of Bitcoin in the traditional sense. Most people believe Bitcoin’s birth is six days after the first block was mined using the Bitcoin software Block #1.
Only the block subsidy of 50 bitcoins is included in the block. Today, the value of those 50 bitcoins is $0. This means that their value is exactly what a bitcoin was worth on January 3, 2009, and they cannot be spent or transferred.
Famous Analyst Views
Investors looking to buy Bitcoin should pay attention to the asset’s present resistance and support levels, according to cryptocurrency trading expert Michael van de Poppe.
Poppe said in a video on YouTube that Bitcoin’s recent losses must be recovered before beginning a positive trend. He noted that the asset has a good platform for recovery losses. Since it trades slightly above the $47,000 mark with a $46,000 support base. But Poppe feels that despite the support, bitcoin is still stuck in a downward trading direction.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $46,710.87 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,085,772,907 USD. Bitcoin has been down 1.93% in the last 24 hours.
The inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin has come out of a self-imposed Twitter hibernation period, as he called via his personal account. On his first post of 2022, Buterin reviewed some of the ideas, proposals, and thoughts from this past decade to find if he maintains the same position as when he first talked about them.
The inventor of Ethereum listed over 10 ideas, many of which have been a source for controversy amongst the crypto community. Buterin begun his “mini-tweetstorm” with Bitcoin, a project in which he was very active during its early stage.
In 2013, Buterin published an article talking about Bitcoin’s capacity to help people suffering from inflation and central bank money policy in places like Iran and Argentina. At the time, the inventor of Ethereum said that the cryptocurrency was capable of offering respite, but due to its “internationality” and not its limited supply.
In that sense, he predicted the rise of stablecoins and assets with less volatility than Bitcoin in such places. Now, he said:
I actually went to Argentina! My verdict: generally correct. Cryptocurrency adoption is high but stablecoin adoption is really high too; lots of businesses operate in USDT. Though of course, if USD itself starts showing more problems this could change.
Moreover, Buterin revisited his position on regulation. Around the same time as when he published his article on Bitcoin’s supply, he wrote about this cryptocurrency’s potential to “resist governments” and circumvent regulations.
Now, Buterin believes the crypto industry must use a combination of technological robustness, public legitimacy, and decentralization in other to “thrive”. The alternative, a fully hostile environment, could stagnate Bitcoin and any other cryptocurrency.
Conversely, the inventor of Ethereum admitted that in 2015 his estimation from when this cryptocurrency was going to be able to migrate to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) were wronged. At that time, Buterin expected Ethereum to transition in 6 month or 1 year.
The migration ended up taking much longer with the deployment of the Beacon Chain, the PoS blockchain that will support Eth 2.0, taking place in 2020. Buterin said:
My projections from 2015 of when we will get PoS and sharding. Honestly, these were very wrong and worth laughing at (…)
How Ethereum And Its Developers Have Evolved In A Decade
In that sense, Buterin admitted that he underestimated the “complexity of software development” as he classified his 2014 ideas as “too complex”. He added:
Today the Ethereum research team values simplicity much more – both simplicity of the final design *and* simplicity of the path to getting there. More appreciation of pragmatic compromises.
In the same tone as the rest of his Twitter thread, where Buterin showed transparency and the capacity to admit mistakes, he addressed the congestion and high transaction fees that have affected the Ethereum blockchain. In 2017, Buterin famously said that “the internet of money” needs to be able to process cheap transactions.
Buterin claims this remains one of the goals for this blockchain. Therefore, why “we’re spending so much time working on scalability”.
Buterin also admitted he was wrong on Bitcoin Cash and called the cryptocurrency a failure. He also admitted feeling “proud” about its proposals to build Uniswap, or more specifically a decentralize exchanges on this network, and many other use cases for Ethereum which “basically predicted DeFi”.
In that sense, he summarized his experience across a decade by calling out his early “naiveness” and lack of appreciation for the challenges that come out of running large organization with complex politics and cultures.
* On tech, I was more often right on abstract ideas than on production software dev issues. Had to learn to understand the latter over time * I have a deeper appreciation now of the need for even more simplicity than I thought we needed
Cardano (ADA) has numerous development launches all prepared for 2022.
Cardano’s Layer2 solution- Hydra all set to launch in 2022.
Ranks first upon development activities for the year 2021.
Getting into the top ten cryptocurrencies could be quite a challenge. However, remaining and maintaining the position among the top ten is the toughest part. In such terms, the Cardano (ADA) is exponentially considered one of the most stable and well established crypto among the top ten.
The fact that apart from just being another cryptocurrency or altcoin, Cardano is solely upon its strong blockchain platform and network. Moreover, the ADA, native token of Cardano, is actually completely dependent on its blockchain platform evidently. With numerous developments in the network continuously throughout 2021, Cardano is all set to unleash itself for the year 2022.
Highlights of 2021
Accordingly, one of the major outbreaks for Cardano for the year 2021, is that it has been ranked as the first among all cryptocurrencies in regards to the platform’s research and developments. Apart from this, the Cardano blockchain is also ranked the first for blockchain developments for the year 2021 too.
Despite all this, the year 2021, for ADA regarding the price has not been so bright. This is due to the fact that all developments upon a platform would bring impacts to the native token’s prices only in the long run and not in a short time period. However, it was in the year 2021, that ADA hit it’s yet current ATH of $2.96 in the month of September.
ADA for 2022
As many analysts depict that all the developments done in the year 2021, will bear the fruits for the altcoin in the year 2022. In spite of this, the probable price predicted for ADA for the year 2022 is $5! However, this could be achieved only upon the witness of various break levels throughout.
Firstly, ADA has to hit the target of $1.50. If this happens then ADA will witness a surge of 32% evidently, hitting finally at $1.98, for the first quarter of 2022. Apart from the price surge, Cardano is all set to launch its much awaited Layer2 scalability solution, the Hydra. Hydra will be focusing the financial transactions completely for the Cardano platform. It is expected the transactions per second will multiply by many times with Hydra. In addition, this ultimately increases scalability, putting other blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) at stake!
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele tweeted his forecasts for Bitcoin in the year on New Year’s Day 2022, making some rather bullish predictions.
Bukele Make Bullish Predictions On Bitcoin
Under Bukele’s presidency, El Salvador became the first government to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender last year as a countermeasure to the country’s rising inflation. Since the country’s legalization, the president has purchased 1,370 BTC for the country’s reserve and spent the unrealized gains in new infrastructure projects like a hospital and a school.
In 2022, President Bukele expects two more countries to join El Salvador in adopting Bitcoin as legal tender. He also predicted a bull run that would push the price of Bitcoin to a new all-time high of $100,000.
•Will reach $100k •2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender •Will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year •Bitcoin City will commence construction •Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed •Huge surprise at @TheBitcoinConf
Out of the six predictions he made, it appears that “two more countries will adopt it as legal tender” is rather cogent.w On September 7, 2021, El Salvador became the first government to make BTC legal tender, igniting a revolution that drew the attention of many other world leaders. This is an intriguing statement, especially after El Salvador’s ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, stated that if Bitcoin adoption is successful in El Salvador, other countries “will follow.”
Another point worth noting is that he believes Bitcoin will become a big election topic in the United States this year. Parliamentary elections will be held in the country, and this might be one of the key issues of conversation in the United States. This might have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency industry and how businesses manage virtual currencies.
Many politicians have expressed support for the asset class, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Republican senators Cynthia Lummis and Warren Davidson. Other politicians in the United States have expressed their concerns about the issue. Senator Elizabeth Warren, for example, believes it favors just the wealthy. As more lawmakers get educated on the subject, it will be fascinating to see how Bitcoin regulation develops in the United States.
BTC/USD Fall further from christmas high. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin City To Begin
El Salvador is also planning to begin development on the so-called Bitcoin City in 2022. This might be critical for Bitcoin businesses and investors looking to develop across the continent. He predicts that volcano bonds will be oversubscribed and that there is going to be a huge surprise at the Bitcoin Conference this year.
Late last year, El Salvador announced plans to issue $1 billion in bonds to fund the purchase of more bitcoin as well as electricity and mining infrastructure. The project’s geothermal energy will be aided by the future city’s proximity to the volcano.
In a follow-up tweet, the President stated, “This tweet will age well.” Bukele’s predictions appear to be certain, but we’ll have to wait and see when and if they all come true this year.
