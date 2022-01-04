Connect with us

First Politician to Issue NFTs for His Supporters in South Korea

Published

46 seconds ago

on

In political history, raising elections funds in digital assets and distributing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for all the supporters is an innovative idea planned in South Korea. For the upcoming presidential election, the nominated candidate Lee Jae-Myung is campaigning about his unique initiative to his supporters. 

Through this, all the woo young and tech-savvy Korean voters will explore the use of cryptocurrencies in the real world. As collecting the funds in digital currencies, the contributors will receive their receipts in NFTs. Therefore, this interesting initiative was decided by the Democratic Party of Korea, the country’s ruling party on Sunday. 

Crypto Funds for Presidential Election

The Presidential candidate, Lee Jae Myung, the governor of Gyeonggi Province officially announced to accept donations and payments in cryptocurrencies.  In-order to financially lead his election campaign for the upcoming election which will be held on March 09th, 2022.

However, as an acknowledgement receipt, the donors will receive an NFT artwork along with his election promises. Moreover, this smart move by Lee is planned to win all the votes targeting the younger generations in the country. Also, it will be an advantage for voters who are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies. 

Further in the list  of accepted cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and other assets are under government’s consideration. And the final list will be released in another 2 weeks for the knowledge of the contributors. 

More so, the NFTs which are given in return will possess a featured picture of Lee and his election promises. Thus, to score high votes, a strong communication system is prepared to attract the millennial voters who are active in the digital world. 

Last week, the South Korean Lawmaker Lee Kwang-Jae shared, 

“Through politics, we must support innovative digital industries like NFT and metaverse developing hopes among the young people in the country.”

Thus all the political parties cherishes, upon his successful initiative Lee Jae-Myung is the first politician to issue NFTs in history. 

