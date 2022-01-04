First Politician to Issue NFTs for His Supporters in South Korea

In political history, raising elections funds in digital assets and distributing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for all the supporters is an innovative idea planned in South Korea. For the upcoming presidential election, the nominated candidate Lee Jae-Myung is campaigning about his unique initiative to his supporters.
Through this, all the woo young and tech-savvy Korean voters will explore the use of cryptocurrencies in the real world. As collecting the funds in digital currencies, the contributors will receive their receipts in NFTs. Therefore, this interesting initiative was decided by the Democratic Party of Korea, the country’s ruling party on Sunday.
Crypto Funds for Presidential Election
The Presidential candidate, Lee Jae Myung, the governor of Gyeonggi Province officially announced to accept donations and payments in cryptocurrencies. In-order to financially lead his election campaign for the upcoming election which will be held on March 09th, 2022.
However, as an acknowledgement receipt, the donors will receive an NFT artwork along with his election promises. Moreover, this smart move by Lee is planned to win all the votes targeting the younger generations in the country. Also, it will be an advantage for voters who are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies.
Further in the list of accepted cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and other assets are under government’s consideration. And the final list will be released in another 2 weeks for the knowledge of the contributors.
More so, the NFTs which are given in return will possess a featured picture of Lee and his election promises. Thus, to score high votes, a strong communication system is prepared to attract the millennial voters who are active in the digital world.
Last week, the South Korean Lawmaker Lee Kwang-Jae shared,
“Through politics, we must support innovative digital industries like NFT and metaverse developing hopes among the young people in the country.”
Thus all the political parties cherishes, upon his successful initiative Lee Jae-Myung is the first politician to issue NFTs in history.
Only the block subsidy of 50 bitcoins is included in the block.
Most people believe Bitcoin's birth is six days after.
The “Genesis Block” anniversary falls on January 3 today. Today marks the 13th anniversary of the publication of Block Zero, which was little noticed at the time but is now an important element of the mythology around Bitcoin.
Since it serves as an “anchor” in time, the Genesis Block does not represent the “birthday” of Bitcoin in the traditional sense. Most people believe Bitcoin’s birth is six days after the first block was mined using the Bitcoin software Block #1.
Only the block subsidy of 50 bitcoins is included in the block. Today, the value of those 50 bitcoins is $0. This means that their value is exactly what a bitcoin was worth on January 3, 2009, and they cannot be spent or transferred.
Famous Analyst Views
Investors looking to buy Bitcoin should pay attention to the asset’s present resistance and support levels, according to cryptocurrency trading expert Michael van de Poppe.
Poppe said in a video on YouTube that Bitcoin’s recent losses must be recovered before beginning a positive trend. He noted that the asset has a good platform for recovery losses. Since it trades slightly above the $47,000 mark with a $46,000 support base. But Poppe feels that despite the support, bitcoin is still stuck in a downward trading direction.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $46,710.87 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,085,772,907 USD. Bitcoin has been down 1.93% in the last 24 hours.
The inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin has come out of a self-imposed Twitter hibernation period, as he called via his personal account. On his first post of 2022, Buterin reviewed some of the ideas, proposals, and thoughts from this past decade to find if he maintains the same position as when he first talked about them.
The inventor of Ethereum listed over 10 ideas, many of which have been a source for controversy amongst the crypto community. Buterin begun his “mini-tweetstorm” with Bitcoin, a project in which he was very active during its early stage.
In 2013, Buterin published an article talking about Bitcoin’s capacity to help people suffering from inflation and central bank money policy in places like Iran and Argentina. At the time, the inventor of Ethereum said that the cryptocurrency was capable of offering respite, but due to its “internationality” and not its limited supply.
In that sense, he predicted the rise of stablecoins and assets with less volatility than Bitcoin in such places. Now, he said:
I actually went to Argentina! My verdict: generally correct. Cryptocurrency adoption is high but stablecoin adoption is really high too; lots of businesses operate in USDT. Though of course, if USD itself starts showing more problems this could change.
Moreover, Buterin revisited his position on regulation. Around the same time as when he published his article on Bitcoin’s supply, he wrote about this cryptocurrency’s potential to “resist governments” and circumvent regulations.
Now, Buterin believes the crypto industry must use a combination of technological robustness, public legitimacy, and decentralization in other to “thrive”. The alternative, a fully hostile environment, could stagnate Bitcoin and any other cryptocurrency.
Conversely, the inventor of Ethereum admitted that in 2015 his estimation from when this cryptocurrency was going to be able to migrate to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) were wronged. At that time, Buterin expected Ethereum to transition in 6 month or 1 year.
The migration ended up taking much longer with the deployment of the Beacon Chain, the PoS blockchain that will support Eth 2.0, taking place in 2020. Buterin said:
My projections from 2015 of when we will get PoS and sharding. Honestly, these were very wrong and worth laughing at (…)
How Ethereum And Its Developers Have Evolved In A Decade
In that sense, Buterin admitted that he underestimated the “complexity of software development” as he classified his 2014 ideas as “too complex”. He added:
Today the Ethereum research team values simplicity much more – both simplicity of the final design *and* simplicity of the path to getting there. More appreciation of pragmatic compromises.
In the same tone as the rest of his Twitter thread, where Buterin showed transparency and the capacity to admit mistakes, he addressed the congestion and high transaction fees that have affected the Ethereum blockchain. In 2017, Buterin famously said that “the internet of money” needs to be able to process cheap transactions.
Buterin claims this remains one of the goals for this blockchain. Therefore, why “we’re spending so much time working on scalability”.
Buterin also admitted he was wrong on Bitcoin Cash and called the cryptocurrency a failure. He also admitted feeling “proud” about its proposals to build Uniswap, or more specifically a decentralize exchanges on this network, and many other use cases for Ethereum which “basically predicted DeFi”.
In that sense, he summarized his experience across a decade by calling out his early “naiveness” and lack of appreciation for the challenges that come out of running large organization with complex politics and cultures.
* On tech, I was more often right on abstract ideas than on production software dev issues. Had to learn to understand the latter over time * I have a deeper appreciation now of the need for even more simplicity than I thought we needed
Cardano (ADA) has numerous development launches all prepared for 2022.
Cardano’s Layer2 solution- Hydra all set to launch in 2022.
Ranks first upon development activities for the year 2021.
Getting into the top ten cryptocurrencies could be quite a challenge. However, remaining and maintaining the position among the top ten is the toughest part. In such terms, the Cardano (ADA) is exponentially considered one of the most stable and well established crypto among the top ten.
The fact that apart from just being another cryptocurrency or altcoin, Cardano is solely upon its strong blockchain platform and network. Moreover, the ADA, native token of Cardano, is actually completely dependent on its blockchain platform evidently. With numerous developments in the network continuously throughout 2021, Cardano is all set to unleash itself for the year 2022.
Highlights of 2021
Accordingly, one of the major outbreaks for Cardano for the year 2021, is that it has been ranked as the first among all cryptocurrencies in regards to the platform’s research and developments. Apart from this, the Cardano blockchain is also ranked the first for blockchain developments for the year 2021 too.
Despite all this, the year 2021, for ADA regarding the price has not been so bright. This is due to the fact that all developments upon a platform would bring impacts to the native token’s prices only in the long run and not in a short time period. However, it was in the year 2021, that ADA hit it’s yet current ATH of $2.96 in the month of September.
ADA for 2022
As many analysts depict that all the developments done in the year 2021, will bear the fruits for the altcoin in the year 2022. In spite of this, the probable price predicted for ADA for the year 2022 is $5! However, this could be achieved only upon the witness of various break levels throughout.
Firstly, ADA has to hit the target of $1.50. If this happens then ADA will witness a surge of 32% evidently, hitting finally at $1.98, for the first quarter of 2022. Apart from the price surge, Cardano is all set to launch its much awaited Layer2 scalability solution, the Hydra. Hydra will be focusing the financial transactions completely for the Cardano platform. It is expected the transactions per second will multiply by many times with Hydra. In addition, this ultimately increases scalability, putting other blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) at stake!