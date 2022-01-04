News
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud Monday for turning her blood-testing startup Theranos into a sophisticated sham that duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as promised.
A jury convicted the 37-year-old on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud after seven days of deliberation. The verdict followed a three-month trial featuring dozens of witnesses — including Holmes herself. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive anything close to the maximum sentence.
The jury deadlocked on three remaining charges. The split verdicts are “a mixed bag for the prosecution, but it’s a loss for Elizabeth Holmes because she is going away to prison for at least a few years,” said David Ring, a lawyer who has followed the case closely.
Federal prosecutors presented evidence to depict Holmes as a charlatan obsessed with fame and fortune. In seven days on the witness stand, she cast herself as a visionary trailblazer in male-dominated Silicon Valley who was emotionally and sexually abused by her former lover and business partner, Sunny Balwani.
The trial also exposed the pitfalls of one of the go-to moves of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs — conveying a boundless optimism regardless of whether it’s warranted, known as “fake it ‘til you make it.” That ethos helped hatch groundbreaking companies such as Google, Netflix, Facebook, and Apple — the latter co-founded by one of Holmes’ heroes, Steve Jobs.
Her conviction might lower the wattage — at least temporarily — on the brash promises and bold exaggerations that have become a routine part of the tech industry’s innovation hustle.
Holmes remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read. She bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila. After the judge left the courtroom to meet with jurors individually, Holmes got up to hug her partner, Billy Evans, and her parents before leaving with her lawyers.
Holmes did not respond to questions about the verdicts lobbed at her during a walk from the courthouse to the nearby hotel where she has stayed during jury deliberations.
She was to remain free on bond while awaiting sentencing, which will be determined by the judge.
The bold dream Holmes pursued when she founded Theranos in 2003 at the age of 19 had become a nightmare by the time she was indicted on felony charges in 2018.
During that span, Holmes went from an unknown to a Silicon Valley sensation who had amassed a $4.5 billion fortune on paper to a vilified failure. Her downfall was dissected in documentaries, books, podcasts and will soon be rehashed in a Hulu TV series called “The Dropout” starring Amanda Seyfried in the lead role.
Holmes set out to create a less painful, more convenient and cheaper way to scan for hundreds of diseases and other health problems by taking just a few drops of blood with a finger prick instead of inserting a needle in a vein. She aimed to upend an industry dominated by giant testing companies such as Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp, starting with setting up “mini-labs” in Walgreens and Safeway stores across the U.S. that would use a small Theranos device called the Edison to run faster, less intrusive blood tests.
The concept — and the way Holmes presented it — enthralled wealthy investors eager to buy an early stake in a game-changing company. It helped Theranos raise more than $900 million from savvy billionaires such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and software magnate Larry Ellison, as well as well-to-do families such as the Waltons of Walmart and the DeVos clan behind Amway.
Holmes also wooed a well-connected board that included two former U.S. secretaries of state, Henry Kissinger and the late George Shultz: two former secretaries of defense, Gen. James Mattis and William Perry; former Sen. Sam Nunn; and former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich. She charmed former President Bill Clinton in an on-stage presentation and impressed then-Vice President Joe Biden, who effusively praised her during a 2015 tour of a Theranos lab.
What most people did not know at the time was that Theranos’ blood-testing technology kept producing misleading results. That forced patients to undergo regular blood draws instead of the promised finger sticks and led Theranos to secretly test those samples using conventional machines in a traditional laboratory setting. Evidence presented at the trial also showed that Holmes lied about purported deals that Theranos had reached with big drug companies such as Pfizer and the U.S. military.
The deception backfired in 2015 after a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal and a regulatory audit of Theranos uncovered potentially dangerous flaws in the company’s technology, leading to its eventual collapse.
During her testimony, Holmes occasionally expressed contrition for her handling of a variety of issues, but she often contended that she had forgotten the circumstance surrounding some of the key events spotlighted by the prosecution. She insisted she never stopped believing that Theranos was on the verge of refining its technology.
Instead, she heaped blame on Balwani, who she secretly lived with while he was Theranos’ chief operating officer from 2009 to 2016.
Holmes testified that Balwani let her down by failing to address the laboratory problems that he had promised to fix and, in the most dramatic testimony of the trial, alleged he had turned her into his pawn through a long-running pattern of abuse while exerting control over her diet, sleeping habits and friendships. This all occurred, she said, after being raped by an unnamed assailant while she was still enrolled at Stanford.
Associated Press Business Writer Marcy Gordon contributed to this story from Washington.
News
Jefferson County announces record number of COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri lawmakers are headed back to the Capitol this week to start the 2022 legislative session and some of the top priorities over the next five months include congressional redistricting, school reform, vaccine mandates, and distributing historic amounts of money.
This upcoming November, elections will be held for multiple offices across the state, including U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat, who is retiring. But before the November elections, lawmakers will need to approve new redistricting maps.
“I’m more concerned about this session than I have been in a very, very long time,” said Sen. Jill Schupp (D- Creve Coeur). “My hope is that at the end, common sense prevails, and we don’t take away local control.”Besides redistricting, another big topic on the agenda, appropriating millions of dollars.
“I don’t know if there is anybody on our side that wants to spend every dime we have,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I just think that’s irresponsible.”
Lawmakers will need to approve a supplemental budget shortly after returning to Jefferson City.
“This year is a little bit different because we have a couple of bigger line items, one of them is Medicaid, which Medicaid is always in the supplemental budget but because of Medicaid expansion still being in the forefront, we will see what folks what to do,” Rowden said. “Then, we also have the pay increase that the governor has proposed for state workers, $15 an hour, which is a fairly large amount of money.”
With the state once again reporting high COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, Rowden and Schupp expect the pandemic still to be front and center.
“I do think it’s possible to be pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine mandate, so I think there is certainly a conversation to be had around that,” Rowden said.
Schupp will reach her term limit after this session. She’s concerned about taking away local control from schools and health officials when it comes to the virus.
“We already see schools closing or delaying in-person start dates,” Schupp said. “The fact that there are still many people denying the importance of a vaccine when we don’t know the long-term ramifications of what getting COVID will mean.”
She has filed legislation this year that would extend health care coverage for low-income women from 60 days after giving birth, to a full year.
“It will help cut our rate of maternal mortality and make sure that we have a healthy mom and therefore a healthy baby and healthy families,” Schupp said. “We want to make sure that during the first year, when more of those diagnoses can be made and treatment can be provided, and she can get herself on a healthy, regular schedule that we are there to support her in doing that.”
Under her bill, Schupp said she’s not sure exactly what it would cost the state but know roughly 6,200 women would need coverage.
“Groups who are not normally on the same side of the aisle, who are working together to get this done,” Schupp said. “groups that are pro-choice and groups that are anti-choice.”
It’s also a big election year, which means lawmakers whose names will be on the ballot in November, will be making a name for themself.
News
Some Metro East schools return to virtual learning amid COVID surge
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri lawmakers are headed back to the Capitol this week to start the 2022 legislative session and some of the top priorities over the next five months include congressional redistricting, school reform, vaccine mandates, and distributing historic amounts of money.
This upcoming November, elections will be held for multiple offices across the state, including U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat, who is retiring. But before the November elections, lawmakers will need to approve new redistricting maps.
“I’m more concerned about this session than I have been in a very, very long time,” said Sen. Jill Schupp (D- Creve Coeur). “My hope is that at the end, common sense prevails, and we don’t take away local control.”Besides redistricting, another big topic on the agenda, appropriating millions of dollars.
“I don’t know if there is anybody on our side that wants to spend every dime we have,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I just think that’s irresponsible.”
Lawmakers will need to approve a supplemental budget shortly after returning to Jefferson City.
“This year is a little bit different because we have a couple of bigger line items, one of them is Medicaid, which Medicaid is always in the supplemental budget but because of Medicaid expansion still being in the forefront, we will see what folks what to do,” Rowden said. “Then, we also have the pay increase that the governor has proposed for state workers, $15 an hour, which is a fairly large amount of money.”
With the state once again reporting high COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, Rowden and Schupp expect the pandemic still to be front and center.
“I do think it’s possible to be pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine mandate, so I think there is certainly a conversation to be had around that,” Rowden said.
Schupp will reach her term limit after this session. She’s concerned about taking away local control from schools and health officials when it comes to the virus.
“We already see schools closing or delaying in-person start dates,” Schupp said. “The fact that there are still many people denying the importance of a vaccine when we don’t know the long-term ramifications of what getting COVID will mean.”
She has filed legislation this year that would extend health care coverage for low-income women from 60 days after giving birth, to a full year.
“It will help cut our rate of maternal mortality and make sure that we have a healthy mom and therefore a healthy baby and healthy families,” Schupp said. “We want to make sure that during the first year, when more of those diagnoses can be made and treatment can be provided, and she can get herself on a healthy, regular schedule that we are there to support her in doing that.”
Under her bill, Schupp said she’s not sure exactly what it would cost the state but know roughly 6,200 women would need coverage.
“Groups who are not normally on the same side of the aisle, who are working together to get this done,” Schupp said. “groups that are pro-choice and groups that are anti-choice.”
It’s also a big election year, which means lawmakers whose names will be on the ballot in November, will be making a name for themself.
News
Fairview Heights police warn pop-up COVID testing site may be a scam
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri lawmakers are headed back to the Capitol this week to start the 2022 legislative session and some of the top priorities over the next five months include congressional redistricting, school reform, vaccine mandates, and distributing historic amounts of money.
This upcoming November, elections will be held for multiple offices across the state, including U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat, who is retiring. But before the November elections, lawmakers will need to approve new redistricting maps.
“I’m more concerned about this session than I have been in a very, very long time,” said Sen. Jill Schupp (D- Creve Coeur). “My hope is that at the end, common sense prevails, and we don’t take away local control.”Besides redistricting, another big topic on the agenda, appropriating millions of dollars.
“I don’t know if there is anybody on our side that wants to spend every dime we have,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I just think that’s irresponsible.”
Lawmakers will need to approve a supplemental budget shortly after returning to Jefferson City.
“This year is a little bit different because we have a couple of bigger line items, one of them is Medicaid, which Medicaid is always in the supplemental budget but because of Medicaid expansion still being in the forefront, we will see what folks what to do,” Rowden said. “Then, we also have the pay increase that the governor has proposed for state workers, $15 an hour, which is a fairly large amount of money.”
With the state once again reporting high COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, Rowden and Schupp expect the pandemic still to be front and center.
“I do think it’s possible to be pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine mandate, so I think there is certainly a conversation to be had around that,” Rowden said.
Schupp will reach her term limit after this session. She’s concerned about taking away local control from schools and health officials when it comes to the virus.
“We already see schools closing or delaying in-person start dates,” Schupp said. “The fact that there are still many people denying the importance of a vaccine when we don’t know the long-term ramifications of what getting COVID will mean.”
She has filed legislation this year that would extend health care coverage for low-income women from 60 days after giving birth, to a full year.
“It will help cut our rate of maternal mortality and make sure that we have a healthy mom and therefore a healthy baby and healthy families,” Schupp said. “We want to make sure that during the first year, when more of those diagnoses can be made and treatment can be provided, and she can get herself on a healthy, regular schedule that we are there to support her in doing that.”
Under her bill, Schupp said she’s not sure exactly what it would cost the state but know roughly 6,200 women would need coverage.
“Groups who are not normally on the same side of the aisle, who are working together to get this done,” Schupp said. “groups that are pro-choice and groups that are anti-choice.”
It’s also a big election year, which means lawmakers whose names will be on the ballot in November, will be making a name for themself.
Jefferson County announces record number of COVID-19 cases
Some Metro East schools return to virtual learning amid COVID surge
TA: Bitcoin Turns Lower, Why Bulls Could Struggle In Near Term
Fairview Heights police warn pop-up COVID testing site may be a scam
Illinois one of top states where people are moving from according to new study
‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Gives [SPOILER] His 1st Impression Rose After Sparks Fly On Night 1
Keeler: Broncos needed to punt Pat Shurmur weeks ago. His greatest sin? Making Drew Lock boring.
Displaced by Marshall fire, thousands scramble to find homes in tight housing market
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
Tristan Thompson Confirms Maralee Nichols’ Baby Is His: ‘Khloe, You Don’t Deserve This’
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News7 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?