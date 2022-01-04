Celebrities
French Bogdanoff Twins, 72, Die Days Apart of COVID Complications
Famed French twins Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff died days apart in a Paris hospital. They were 72.
The Bogdanoffs were admitted to the hospital in critical condition on the same day in December. They were diagnosed with Covid-related pneumonia.
Grichka, the younger twin, died in the ICU on December 28. Igor passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, according to a family source.
The source told the French media outlet Le Monde that the twins were unvaccinated.
Despite their otherworldly appearances, the twins insisted they were all natural and repeatedly denied plastic surgery allegations.
After studying applied mathematics and physics at the Institute of Political Science, The twins rose to fame as television presenters, writers, and producers of Temps X, from 1979 to the mid-80s.
The brothers began working toward their doctorates in 1993 and graduated with the lowest possible grade. They later claimed to have genius level IQs.
Physics papers the brothers wrote were later debunked by the scientific community.
When asked why the brothers received degrees when they apparently were not qualified, their adviser, Dr. Daniel Sternheimer, told the New York Times in 2002, “These guys worked for 10 years without pay. They have the right to have their work recognized with a diploma, which is nothing much these days.”
The Bogdanoff twins were descendants of German and Australian royalty. Their grandfather, Roland Hayes, was the first Black American to find worldwide fame as a classical musician.
The twins were discovered by Reddit.com in 2015. They became crypto memes after their unfounded claims that they developed the source code for Bitcoin.
A French editor told news website Decrypt that Igor and Grichka “are equivalent to a scientific version of the Kardashian family.”
Igor leaves behind six children from his first marriage and two from his second.
Celebrities
Bad & Beaujolais: Fermented Family Secrets Unfold In Sonoma Valley Soap Opera “The Kings Of Napa” [TRAILER]
How does the saying go — More Money, More Problems?
While we were holidaying last week, the Oprah Winfrey Network debuted the trailer and key art to their juicy new drama, “The Kings of Napa” from acclaimed writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television which is set to premiere on OWN next Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
“The Kings of Napa” is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.
The series features Ebonée Noel (“FBI,” “Wrecked”) who plays August King, the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. Rance Nix (“Zero Issue,” “Amsterdam Ave”) plays Dana King, the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. Karen LeBlanc (“Ransom,” “Jack Ryan”) plays Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband Reginald King, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “Da 5 Bloods”). Yaani King Mondschein (“The Prince & Me,” “Saving Grace”) plays Bridgette Pierce, the cousin of the King siblings who works as the vineyard manager for House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian (“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Family Reunion”) plays Christian King, the youngest brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Aquaman”) plays Melanie Pierce, August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.
Check out the trailer below:
If you couldn’t already tell, Ebonée Noel is at the center of all the drama — but we’re not even going to hold you, Rance Nix is a real scene stealer. His character Dana gets ALL the best lines and has an ego that can’t be checked. We know he’s going to draw some comparisons to Peter Dinklage’s “Game Of Thrones” character Tyrion Lannister (for obvious reasons) but Dana is a huge pain in the a$$ for little sis August — and we loooooove to see it. We don’t want to spoil anything but the first episode gets super spicy thanks to an unexpected turn of events. When we first heard about this show we didn’t know what to expect but now we see it’s got the makings of a Black “Dynasty” and we are absolutely here for it.
“The Kings of Napa” is produced for OWN by Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sherman Barrois serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown (“Love Is__,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”) and Oprah Winfrey. Academy Award® winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) directs the first two episodes of the series.
“Kings Of Napa” premieres on OWN next Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Will you be watching?
Celebrities
Drake’s Ex & Mom Of Adonis, Sophie Brussaux, Stuns In String Bikini While Vacationing In Aruba
Sophie Brussaux posted a stunning photo of herself sunbathing in a bikini while vacationing in Aruba on Jan. 3.
Sophie Brussaux is ringing in the New Year with a tropical vacation in Aruba. The former model took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to share a photo from her travels. In the pic, she’s wearing an orange string bikini with a floral pattern and lounging on the side of a boat. The bright blue water goes on for miles in the background, and Sophie’s hair is wet and slicked back from taking a dip. “In love with this island and its people,” she captioned the pic. “It’s our island now.”
Sophie is the mother of Drake’s four-year-old son, Adonis Graham, but it looks like she may have gotten a break from mommy duty to take this vacation. Drake was linked to Sophie at the beginning of 2017, and Adonis was born that October. However, it wasn’t until the spring of 2018 that news that Drake had fathered a child came out. The information was shared by Pusha T, who was feuding with Drake at the time. Drizzy then confirmed the news himself on his album Scorpion, which came out in June 2018. Later, Drake explained that he didn’t talk publicly about his son sooner because he was waiting on the results of a paternity test.
Although Drake and Sophie kept Adonis out of the spotlight for the first two years of his life, Drake shared the first photos of his son on Instagram in 2020. “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” he explained, regarding his decision to post the pic. “I just wanted to free myself of that.”
Since then, Adonis has popped up on both of his parents’ Instagram pages quite a bit. Drake also brought Adonis to an NBA playoff game earlier this year, and he was by his dad’s side at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021. It was Adonis’ first public appearance, and he was a bit overwhelmed when the rapper brought him onstage, but he was definitely totally adorable!
Celebrities
Andy Cohen Shares Only Regret in NYE Tipsy Rant, CNN Speaks
On CNN’s New Year’s Eve segment, Andy Cohen drank a little too much and unleashed his thoughts about Mayor Bill de Blasio, ABC, Ryan Seacrest, and Journey.
During the special, Anderson Cooper attempted to stop Andy’s rant, but the Watch What Happens Live host was hardly deterred.
On his show Radio Andy, the host made a semi-apology. “The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast,” said Andy. “And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
He went on to say, “I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have and I felt bad about that, so that is the only thing… The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trashed Ryan Seacrest and I really… I hope he hears the clip.”
After a source told Radar Online that Andy would not be invited back to CNN, a network spokesperson debunked the rumor: “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”
During the New Year’s Eve segment, Andy unveiled his opinions about the other network: “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”
He then addressed the mayor of New York City. “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York…” said Andy. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”
“So, sayonara, sucka!” he continued. “2022! It’s a new year because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!”
Photo Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages
