Celebrities
Gia Giudice, 20, Stuns In Gold Crop Top & Mini Skirt Alongside Her 3 Sisters In Mini Dresses
Gia Giudice is celebrating her birthday early in the Bahamas, and she posed for sexy new photos with her sisters while wearing a crop top and mini skirt.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is feeling extremely “lucky” after seeing a new photo of her gorgeous daughters in the Bahamas. The girls are visiting Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice and celebrating Gia‘s 21st birthday a bit early. Gia’s birthday is on Jan. 8, and as you can see in the two photos below, she’s ending her 21st year of life by showing off her toned abs in a gold crop top and mini skirt.
“How did I get so lucky?!” Teresa captioned the photo Gia and her other three daughters — Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13 — below. “Happy New Year from my family to yours.” As you can see, Gia wasn’t the only one wearing a mini outfit. While Gabriella mimicked Gia’s outfit with her own colorful crop top and mini skirt, Milania and Audriana slayed in blue mini dresses as they cuddled up to their oldest sister.
Joe then posed for his own photo with his four daughters and captioned it with: “They are amazing New Years eve 2022”. Joe and his daughters recently celebrated New Year’s Eve together, and they’ve been continuing the celebrations in honor of Gia’s upcoming milestone.
In fact, on January 2, Joe shared an Instagram video of the group singing to Gia as she blew out a candle on her giant cake with strawberries on top. As Joe gushes over the beautiful dessert, he said, “Look at the size of that cheesecake.” In the caption of his post, Joe shared a message for his and Teresa’s oldest daughter: “Happy Birthday Gia [can’t] believe my baby is 21.”
The RHONJ family members have been documenting their fun visit on Instagram throughout the last week, and we can’t wait to see what they share next.
Celebrities
Andy Cohen Slams Ryan Seacrest and Mayor De Blasio on NYE
Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live, has never been one to filter himself.
In the past, the 53-year-old has stirred controversy because he doesn’t feel the need to downplay his opinions.
In a New Year’s Eve countdown on CNN, Andy had some choice words for Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York — the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”
He went on to say, “So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!”
Co-host Anderson Cooper was not as pleased with Andy’s opinions. “Don’t go on a rant,” said Anderson several times. But the more Anderson tried to shut him up, the more energized Andy became.
“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” said Andy. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”
ABC’s segment featured a performance by Journey (led by Arnel Pineda), and Andy wasn’t a fan: “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count.”
One viewer tweeted a response to CNN’s special, saying, “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser might be the funniest thing I’ve seen on television this year.”
Leave it to @Andy to keep it real what others were thinking about #ryanseacrest #RockinEve
🤣😂🤣😂 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/DZwkf7hpkR
— M & M (@MelodyM1978) January 1, 2022
“Andy Cohen last night talking trash about ABC, Ryan Seacrest & ‘fake Journey’ is about the most punk rock thing @CNN has ever done. #NYE2022,” said another fan.
The next morning, Andy went to Twitter as well. “Good morning!” he said. “Um, I was a bit overserved last night.”
🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022
Celebrities
Sharelle Rosado Is ‘Grateful’ For ‘Supportive’ Fiancé Chad Ochocinco As They Welcome Baby Together
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sharelle Rosado as she prepares to welcome her first child with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.
Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is feeling “grateful” as she prepares to expect her first child together with fiancé Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The 34-year-old realtor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and shared her thoughts as she and the former NFL star expand their family with baby Serenity Paula Johnson on the way.
“Chad is very supportive. Anything I need, he’s like, ‘Take time off. Do whatever you need to do.’ He’s very supportive,” the reality star said. “Chad know he wants to be a stay at home father. So anything I need, he’s always there. It’s just great to have someone like that. Including he has a big profile with celebrity friends and he’s always promoting the brokerage, always promoting the agents. I’m extremely grateful for him.”
Chad has seven other children and Sharelle has three so by welcoming their first baby together will make 11 kids in total. Although the engaged couple has already experienced parenthood, they are ecstatic because this is their first child together. The pair dated on and off for two years before getting engaged in Jan. 2021.
Sharelle explained how well the families have blended together. “Chad has a big family and right now we’re spending Christmas together — my kids and his kids. Everyone gets along. They’re happy, they’re excited. Hopefully the baby can come while they’re on their Christmas break. Everyone’s excited about the baby.”
Meanwhile, the successful entrepreneur has a full plate as she’s days away from giving birth she’s also been busy promoting her hit Netflix docuseries Selling Tampa which features her all female, all Black, luxury real estate firm, Allure Realty.
“The thing about Selling Tampa is we’re minority women and of course we have our differences,” the military veteran said. “You have a lot of strong alpha females who have their own opinion about things. And that’s okay. We know how to bring it back, we know how to have a conversation that may not be delivered the right way. But if anything, we know how to bring it back to the table to communicate. And our end goal is getting the job done.”
Tune into Selling Tampa which is streaming now on Netflix.
Celebrities
Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up The Sun In Bandeau Bikini On Vacay In Brazil — Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio was back in her old Brazil stomping grounds in a skimpy blue bikini after the new year, enjoying some time in the sun.
Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, showed off her incredibly toned figure shortly after New Year’s Eve in her home country of Brazil, wearing a sexy icy blue bandeau bikini as she enjoyed time on the beach. The supermodel, who soaked up the sun in Florianopolis, was pictured with her love, Richard Lee, playing a game of pickleball, showing off the adorable swimsuit which had a cutout in the front and a stringy design for the bottoms, tightly hugging her curves. The mother-of-two accessorized her look with a few layers of necklaces, bracelets, and simple gold earrings, also pairing the look with some rose-tinted sunglasses.
Alessandra definitely seemed to have been enjoying her time on the beach with her beau, strolling along the waves, drinking fruity cocktails, and getting a bit competitive in a game of pickleball. Although the supermodel was focused on her A-game, she still took the time to flaunt her figure, showing off her cheeky bikini bottoms and toned derrière. Alessandra and Richard were also joined by some friends and often moved between going in the ocean and enjoying time in the sand.
Alessandra is pretty keen on playing sports on the beach in some skimpy bikinis. Back in summer 2021, she was spotted showing off her ripped abs in a teeny tiny neon green bikini, playing an aggressive game of beach volleyball. She was again joined by her beau Richard for that game, and during breaks, they packed on PDA and shared a few passionate kisses.
Alessandra’s swimsuit, which left little the imagination, showed off her amazing abs and toned legs. She also wore some tiny bright orange shorts and paired her look with a bright blue baseball cap and cool blue sunglasses. Much like the aforementioned look, Alessandra paired the beach day outfit with numerous necklaces and a couple bracelets, still making sure to accessorize her look.
Gia Giudice, 20, Stuns In Gold Crop Top & Mini Skirt Alongside Her 3 Sisters In Mini Dresses
Washington University researchers use teen’s blood to develop gene therapies for autism
Andy Cohen Slams Ryan Seacrest and Mayor De Blasio on NYE
Denver-area King Soopers union members vote to authorize strike
Sharelle Rosado Is ‘Grateful’ For ‘Supportive’ Fiancé Chad Ochocinco As They Welcome Baby Together
Live: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as closures , new rules take effect in Illinois
Top 3 Altcoins Set To Soar High This Year
Chicago Bears plan to start rookie QB Justin Fields in the last game of the season — if his ankle is better: ‘It’s always going to come down to his health’
Exchange Whale Ratio Suggests Bitcoin Dump Incoming
Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up The Sun In Bandeau Bikini On Vacay In Brazil — Photos
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?