Giants disaster somehow deepens as Mike Glennon needs surgery, Jake Fromm likely to start again
It can get worse. It can always get worse.
Giants quarterback Jake Fromm is likely to make his second start in three weeks in Sunday’s Week 18 season finale against Washington at MetLife Stadium.
Mike Glennon, who has started four of the past five games, requires surgery on his non-throwing wrist, coach Joe Judge said on a conference call Monday.
So Fromm and practice squad QB Brian Lewerke are both expected to dress.
“It’s something that has to be handled probably sooner than later, but he’ll be unavailable to play this week,” Judge said.
Quarterbacks have played football with injuries to non-throwing hands before, but Glennon has earned the veteran exemption here. He’s 0-4 with four TD passes, 10 interceptions, and threw for 24 yards in Sunday’s 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
His -10 net passing yards were the lowest since Ryan Leaf’s -19 in a game for the 1998 San Diego Chargers, per ESPN Stats & Info.
His 0.0 QBR, a metric kept by ESPN, would have been the worst since the stat was created in 2006 if he’d attempted more than 11 passes. The previous record, per ESPN’s Seth Walder, was 0.3 by Peyton Manning in 2015 against the Chiefs.
Glennon’s Pro Football Focus grade of 21.4 was even lower than Nathan Peterman’s 24.1 in his infamous five-interception game for the Bills, per PFF’s Mike Renner.
“It’s a shame, Mike got hurt in the game yesterday,” Judge said Monday. “He’s going to have surgery coming up soon and he won’t be available for the game this week. I know Mike wanted to go out there yesterday and compete and do everything he could for the team, and that’s the way his season will end.”
So Sunday could be all-time ugly — again.
Fromm made his first NFL start two weeks ago in Philadelphia and shoveled for 25 yards before getting benched in the third quarter for Glennon. Then Glennon threw for 24 yards in a full game in Chicago on Sunday.
How bad is Fromm? It sounds like Glennon stayed in the game injured on Sunday rather than the Giants turning to Fromm.
Taylor Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday for Washington (6-10), which is already eliminated from playoff contention, but Kyle Allen reportedly could play, too.
Judge said the Giants (4-12) “will work both” Fromm and Lewerke in practice this week.
“Right now, based on reps and games, Jake would have the nod,” Judge said. “I would anticipate getting him prepared that way, but like any other week we’ll get both guys ready and make sure they’re both prepared and ready to play.”
In reality, while Judge’s defense is playing hard and pretty well, the team’s decision to have Glennon and Fromm as their backup QBs down the stretch — playing behind this offensive line — has turned another down year into a sideshow.
There really is no harm in letting Lewerke play. He showed gumption in the preseason against Cleveland, and who wants to watch Fromm again?
“I think Brian’s done a really good job this year of working and doing everything we’ve asked him to do,” Judge said last Friday, when asked about possibly giving Lewerke his first-ever NFL regular season snaps. “I think he responded well in the preseason on short notice of prepping. He did some nice things for us in the Cleveland preseason game.
“He’s a guy that’s come out and competed. He’s learned. I’ve definitely seen some improvement from him. He’s a developing player,” Judge added. “I think he’s far away from where he’s going to be as a finalized player as he goes through his career. I think he’s on track to do some positive things and really put himself in a position in his career to be competitive and have a role on a roster.”
Lewerke has been Kenny Golladay’s personal quarterback during warmups this season. Now perhaps he could be throwing to him in a game that counts.
Judge seemed to pour cold water on that possibility last week when he added that “at this time, [Lewerke is] on our practice squad. As far as the roster moves we’re making right now, we don’t anticipate making one specifically at that position for the remainder of the year. That doesn’t rule out anything in the future with Brian as well, though. I’m pleased with the way he worked this year.”
Now Glennon is out and it looks like Lewerke will be in uniform, one step closer to playing.
Hey, why not? 26 passing yards would make him the best quarterback the Giants have put on the field in three weeks.
Colorado mother who portrayed 7-year-old daughter as terminally ill pleads guilty to causing her death
The Colorado mother accused of murdering her 7-year-old daughter by pretending the girl was terminally ill pleaded guilty Monday to child abuse that negligently caused her daughter’s death.
Kelly Turner, 43, paused for a long moment, put her head in her hands and wept when District Court Judge Patricia Herron asked how she wished to plead to the charge of child abuse that negligently caused 7-year-old Olivia Gant’s death. Turner’s public defender put a hand on Turner’s back and spoke with her quietly.
“Guilty,” Turner finally answered. She went on to plead guilty to two theft charges as well.
Turner was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder in Olivia’s death. The girl died in hospice care in 2017. Prosecutors accused Turner of portraying her daughter as sick for years, lying about her symptoms and fooling doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado into providing unnecessary and even life-threatening procedures.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in Colorado. Turner pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors and Turner agreed to a sentence of 16 years in prison on the child abuse charge. That prison term would be served at the same time as a 10-year sentence on one of the theft charges, and a three-year sentence on the final theft charge.
Herron will have the option to accept the plea agreement and impose that agreed-on sentence at a Feb. 9 sentencing hearing.
“The plea agreement that has been presented, I find difficult to stomach,” Herron said. “That does not mean I will not impose it. For any number of reasons, I understand how we end up here. But it’s difficult when we have the death of a young child. A death after what the court considers, from my review of the documents, after this child had been submitted to a lifetime of painful, frightening tests and surgical procedures ultimately resulting in this child’s death. It is unthinkable, and from this court’s perspective generally would be met with the harshest of sentences.”
A Denver Post investigation last year found that some doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado raised concerns that Olivia was being medically abused by her mother, but the hospital did not report their suspicions to any outside agencies.
The hospital instead relied on an internal team to look into the concerns, which then concluded there was no need to alert the state’s Department of Human Services. Olivia’s death went un-investigated for more than a year, until Turner brought Olivia’s sibling into the hospital for vague medical complaints and a doctor realized Turner was lying about the girl’s medical history.
Olivia’s surviving family members in September resolved a $25 million civil claim against the hospital.
I-70 to close in Eagle County for parts of Tuesday due to semitrailer crash cleanup
Interstate 70 will close in both directions in Eagle County on Tuesday so crews can remove semitrailers involved in recent crashes.
The first closure — between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday — will include westbound lanes of the interstate between exits 157 (Wolcott/Colorado 131) and 147 (Eagle), the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a Monday news release.
The second closure — between 1 p.m and 5 p.m. on Tuesday — includes eastbound lanes between exits 140 (Gypsum) and 147 (Eagle).
Drivers can use U.S 6 as a detour during both closures.
The recovery efforts are being done Tuesday in order for crews to remove the semis before the next winter storm, CDOT officials said, which is expected to hit the area Tuesday night and continue through the rest of the week.
More access coming to Marshall fire burn area as search for 2 missing residents continues
Four days after the Marshall fire rampaged through Boulder County, authorities are still searching for two missing people, while more and more residents and business owners will soon be allowed back into the burn area to inspect the damage.
Downtown Superior, along with the Spanish Hills neighborhood, is expected to reopen to residents and business owners Monday afternoon, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at an afternoon news conference.
In neighboring Louisville, town officials are implementing a pass system for residents to access homes and businesses behind the “soft closure” roadblocks, police Chief Dave Hayes said Monday.
Pelle also confirmed that the investigation into what started the 6,219-acre wildfire on Thursday includes the Twelve Tribes compound and surrounding area, but declined to give additional details, saying it could take a while for the cause to be determined. Investigators have already interviewed dozens of people with the help of the FBI, he said.
“The stakes are huge,” Pelle said.
Witnesses told The Denver Post on Sunday that investigators have frequented the Twelve Tribes property, home to a Christian religious sect, near Colorado 93 and Marshall Road in recent days.
Xcel Energy reported Monday that 400 customers are still without electricity in the burn area, while the company has restored natural gas to 5,000 of the 13,000 people whose service was disrupted in the area. The company has handed out 20,000 space heaters as it works to restore the utilities, said Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado.
Boulder County authorities urged those affected by the fire to go to the Disaster Assistance Center, 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m to receive myriad services, including mental and public health services, housing assistance, and help with Federal Emergency Management Agency aid and insurance. The recovery will be open seven days a week for at least a few weeks, officials said.
Those seeking services can also go to boco.org/marshallfire
“Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Garry Sanfaçon, Boulder County’s disaster recovery manager, urging those affected to focus on self-care and returning to daily activities and hobbies as they cope with the fire’s aftermath.
The Marshall fire, spurred by hurricane-force winds and bone-dry conditions exacerbated by climate change, tore through Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County on Thursday, destroying nearly 1,000 homes and businesses. The fire is the most destructive wildfire in state history.
Officials previously said they fear the two missing people have died, while a third person — initially reported missing — was found Sunday.
“This is gonna be a long road back for many families,” Gov. Jared Polis said at Monday’s news conference.
