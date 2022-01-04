High Possibility for Bitcoin (BTC) To Reach the $100,000 Mark This Year

Jerome Powell commonly referred to inflation as a ‘transitory’ occurrence.
More investors may turn to Bitcoin as a cash alternative.
Bitcoin, which has a market capitalization of more than $800 billion, is at the top of the crowded cryptocurrency industry and has gained a large number of followers among individual and institutional investors alike.
However, since Bitcoin is a form of a rare resource, currently, almost 18.9 million coins have been mined out of a long-term maximum of 21 million coins, thus its value might rise if demand grows. Additionally, Bitcoin is gaining attention from a wide range of large enterprises throughout the world, making a significant increase in value in 2022 a distinct possibility.
Role of Federal Reserve
In the face of rising costs for essential goods and services in 2021 as a result of the pandemic’s impacts, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell commonly referred to inflation as a ‘transitory’ occurrence. As inflation continues to undermine the purchasing power of the currency, one of the primary reasons many investors have come to recognize Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class is its ability to keep up with or even outperform, thus increasing the value of the broader economy.
This is due to the fact that there is a limit on the number of coins that can ever be mined, as opposed to fiat currencies such as the United States dollar, which have no restriction on how much may be produced. If inflation fears linger in 2022, more investors may turn to Bitcoin as a cash alternative, which may propel the cryptocurrency closer to the $100,000 mark in value.
The Avalanche blockchain can handle over 4,500 transactions per second.
Kadena can process 480,000 transactions per second, surpassing Bitcoin.
Investors looking to diversify their portfolios might consider altcoins. In contrast to ethereum, most of the other over 10,000 cryptocurrencies are yet to establish a reputation. Let’s take a quick look at the top 3 coins with great potential ahead.
Kadena
Developers may build high-quality decentralized applications using Kadena’s blockchain platform. The digital currency’s value has risen by about 8,000% in a year.
Businesses may eliminate customer transaction expenses by using Kadena’s crypto gas station, and customers only pay a small amount in transaction fees. Investors expect Kadena will beat other coins in 2022, despite the recent present decrease. In 2022, Kadena has all the tools it needs to soar to new heights.
Avalanche
Avalanche is the quickest smart contract platform. The Avalanche blockchain can handle over 4,500 transactions per second. Thanks to its innovative consensus engine, Avalanche can process far more Visa-level transactions per second. AVAX also has a limited supply, which means it won’t be diluted by inflation like other platforms.
Staking promotes the locking of huge sums of tokens for particular times, lowering circulating supply and increasing demand, resulting in a price rise. Its native token soared almost 3,000 percent. Avalanche already has around 160 projects. It earns more revenue from Dapps than Solana.
Ethereum
Despite some severe hurdles, Ethereum generated a return of more than 5X last year. With the Ethereum 2.0 update, the blockchain should be able to process 100,000 transactions per second. There will be significant reductions in transaction fees as well. These new features are expected to entice more developers to the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is now second only to Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization, with a market worth of almost $445 billion.
On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has started rising, suggesting that a dump of the crypto may be coming soon.
Bitcoin Whales Now Account For 90% Of Inflow To Exchanges
As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the exchange whale ratio has risen above 0.9, implying that dumping may be going on in the market.
The “exchange whale ratio” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the total Bitcoin amount of top 10 transactions to exchanges and the total inflows.
In simpler terms, the metric tells us how the ten largest transactions to exchanges compare with the total amount of coins moving to exchanges.
When the indicator has values lower than 0.85, it means that the ten largest transactions to exchanges (which are assumed to belong to whales) make up for less than 85% of the total Bitcoin inflow amount. Such values have been historically healthy for the market.
On the other hand, when the metric reaches high values, it implies the top ten transactions make up for most of the inflows to exchanges.
Investors usually move their Bitcoin to exchanges for selling purposes. So, this trend may show that whales are currently dumping as they are moving vast amounts of coins to exchanges.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in BTC exchange whale ratio over the past few months:
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has now exceeded values of 0.9. This means that the top ten transactions now make up for more than 90% of the inflows.
Whenever the indicator has reached high values recently, the price of the coin has suffered downtrend soon after, as the chart shows.
This could mean that the current high values of the exchange whale ratio may also prove to be bearish for the price of Bitcoin.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $47.3k, down 7% in the last seven days, Over the past month, the crypto has lost 16% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Bitcoin looked to have finally broken out of consolidation some days back, but the crypto has now once again fallen back down into the $45k to $50k price range. It’s unclear at the moment when the coin may beat this stagnation, or which direction it may break in.
However, if the exchange whale ratio is anything to go by, more decline in the price of BTC could soon be coming.
TRX bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.047.
In TRON (TRX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about TRX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
TRON Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of TRX is $0.077 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,273,277,818 at the time of writing. However, TRX has decreased to 1.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, TRX has a circulating supply of 101,853,017,416 TRX. Currently, TRX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and FTX.
What is TRON (TRX)?
Tron is a blockchain-based distributed operating system such as Ethereum, which aims to improve the spread of the Internet and its infrastructure. It is a smart contracting platform that provides greater performance, greater scalability and greater availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps) in the TRON ecosystem.
TRON (TRX) Price Prediction 2022
TRON holds the 27th position on CoinGecko right now. TRX price prediction 2022 explained below with a weekly time frame.
The ascending channel is the price action between the upward-sloping parallel lines. Higher highs and lows characterize this price system. Technical analysts are creating an ascending channel by drawing the lower trend line connecting the swing lows and the upper channel line connecting the swing highs. This pattern clearly defined the bullish trend. So crypto traders can trade between the pattern’s support and resistance levels.
Currently, TRX is at $0.077. If the pattern continues, the price of TRX might reach the resistance level to $0.11343.10 and $0.131. If the trend reverses, then the price of TRX may fall to $0.047.
TRON (TRX) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of TRX.
From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of TRX.
Resistance Level 1 – $0.106
Resistance Level 2 – $0.13
Resistance Level 3 – $0.15
Support Level 1 – $0.076
Support Level 2 – $0.048
Support Level 3 – $0.008
The charts show that TRX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, TRX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.15.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the TRX might plummet to almost $0.008, a bearish signal.
TRON Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of TRX is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of TRX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the TRX’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, TRX is in a bullish state. Notably, the TRX price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of TRX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the TRX is at level 67.94. This means that TRX is in a nearly overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of LUNA may occur in the upcoming days.
TRON Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at TRON’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of TRON. Currently, TRX lies in the range at 42.67, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of TRX. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of TRX lies above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, TRX’s RSI is at the 67.94 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of TRX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and TRON.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and TRX is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and TRX also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the TRON network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for TRX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of TRON in 2022 is $0.131. On the other hand, the bearish TRX price prediction for 2022 is $0.047.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the TRX ecosystem, the performance of TRX would rise reaching $45 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.15 if the investors believe that TRX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is TRON?
TRON is a blockchain based operating system that aims to ensure that this technology is suitable for everyday use.
2. Where can you purchase a TRX?
TRX has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and FTX.
3. Will TRX reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the TRX platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of TRON?
On Jan 05, 2018, TRX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.2316.
5. Is TRX a good investment in 2022?
TRON (TRX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of TRX in the past few months, TRX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can TRON (TRX) reach $0.15?
TRON (TRX) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then TRON (TRX) will hit $0.15 soon.
7. What will be the TRX price by 2023?
TRON (TRX) price is expected to reach $0.2 by 2023.
8. What will be the TRX price by 2024?
TRON (TRX) price is expected to reach $0.32 by 2024.
9. What will be the TRX price by 2025?
TRON (TRX) price is expected to reach $0.45 by 2025.
10. What will be the TRX price by 2026?
TRON (TRX) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2026.
