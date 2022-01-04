High Possibility for Bitcoin (BTC) To Reach the $100,000 Mark This Year

Bullish TRX price prediction is $0.106 to $0.131.

The TRX price will also reach $0.15 soon.

TRX bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.047.

In TRON (TRX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about TRX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

TRON Current Market Status

According to coingecko, the price of TRX is $0.077 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,273,277,818 at the time of writing. However, TRX has decreased to 1.1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, TRX has a circulating supply of 101,853,017,416 TRX. Currently, TRX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and FTX.

What is TRON (TRX)?

Tron is a blockchain-based distributed operating system such as Ethereum, which aims to improve the spread of the Internet and its infrastructure. It is a smart contracting platform that provides greater performance, greater scalability and greater availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps) in the TRON ecosystem.

TRON (TRX) Price Prediction 2022

TRON holds the 27th position on CoinGecko right now. TRX price prediction 2022 explained below with a weekly time frame.

TRX/USDT Ascending Channel Trend Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The ascending channel is the price action between the upward-sloping parallel lines. Higher highs and lows characterize this price system. Technical analysts are creating an ascending channel by drawing the lower trend line connecting the swing lows and the upper channel line connecting the swing highs. This pattern clearly defined the bullish trend. So crypto traders can trade between the pattern’s support and resistance levels.

Currently, TRX is at $0.077. If the pattern continues, the price of TRX might reach the resistance level to $0.11343.10 and $0.131. If the trend reverses, then the price of TRX may fall to $0.047.

TRON (TRX) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of TRX.

TRX/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of TRX.

Resistance Level 1 – $0.106

Resistance Level 2 – $0.13

Resistance Level 3 – $0.15

Support Level 1 – $0.076

Support Level 2 – $0.048

Support Level 3 – $0.008

The charts show that TRX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, TRX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.15.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the TRX might plummet to almost $0.008, a bearish signal.

TRON Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of TRX is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of TRX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

More so, the TRX’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, TRX is in a bullish state. Notably, the TRX price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of TRX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the TRX is at level 67.94. This means that TRX is in a nearly overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of LUNA may occur in the upcoming days.

TRON Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at TRON’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of TRON. Currently, TRX lies in the range at 42.67, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of TRX. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of TRX lies above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, TRX’s RSI is at the 67.94 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of TRX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and TRON.

BTC Vs ETH Vs TRX Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and TRX is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and TRX also increases or decreases respectively.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the TRON network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for TRX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of TRON in 2022 is $0.131. On the other hand, the bearish TRX price prediction for 2022 is $0.047.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the TRX ecosystem, the performance of TRX would rise reaching $45 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.15 if the investors believe that TRX is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is TRON? TRON is a blockchain based operating system that aims to ensure that this technology is suitable for everyday use. 2. Where can you purchase a TRX? TRX has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and FTX. 3. Will TRX reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the TRX platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of TRON? On Jan 05, 2018, TRX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.2316. 5. Is TRX a good investment in 2022? TRON (TRX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of TRX in the past few months, TRX is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can TRON (TRX) reach $0.15? TRON (TRX) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then TRON (TRX) will hit $0.15 soon. 7. What will be the TRX price by 2023? TRON (TRX) price is expected to reach $0.2 by 2023. 8. What will be the TRX price by 2024? TRON (TRX) price is expected to reach $0.32 by 2024. 9. What will be the TRX price by 2025? TRON (TRX) price is expected to reach $0.45 by 2025. 10. What will be the TRX price by 2026? TRON (TRX) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.