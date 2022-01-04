Connect with us

Bitcoin

How to Earn Crypto with Online Shopping?

Published

2 mins ago

on

@Pay
The advent of the internet laid the foundation for eCommerce, but it currently utilises the centralised financial system for payments. With the proliferation in the use cases of crypto and DeFi, it won’t be wrong to expect that crypto projects will tap into eCommerce to create a new shopping model that benefits all stakeholders.

For instance, blockchain can integrate eCommerce applications seamlessly with DeFi mechanisms that negate the high interest charged by legacy financial services. Doing this can also allow users to benefit from more personalisation since they can be actively involved in governance decisions that affect the quality of products and services available on the network.

@Pay, a decentralised global platform creating payment solutions for shoppers, merchants, and marketplaces, aims to make such an eCommerce network.

@Pay, Shop, Save and Get Rewards

@Pay is a first-of-its-kind DeFi platform that integrates blockchain and smart contract technology with a Buy Now Pay Later mechanism. Through BNPL, @Pay users can make repayments in four tranches over three months without being charged interest or late fees. This will be applicable across online and in-store purchases of products from the platform’s list of onboarded merchants.

When users complete their repayments within the stipulated time, they are eligible to receive @Pay governance tokens, the native token of the @Pay platform, programmed to perform several critical utilities for users. Users can use @Pay tokens to increase their credit limit, purchase products and services from @Pay merchants in the marketplace, and vote on critical decisions that can shape the platform’s future.

Upon registering on the platform, approved users are immediately provided with a credit line of $250 that they can increase later with the @Pay governance token. For example, if a user earns 20 @Pay tokens, they can exceed their credit limit to $1200 worth of purchases. This business model, based on the concept of BNPL, enables the platform to act as a fiat-to-crypto bridge between merchants and users.

Additionally, the platform has developed a staking mechanism where users can stake approved cryptocurrencies like stablecoins USDT and USDC. Stakers will earn a variable yield. Stable coin stakers capture a yield based on the revenues generated over the staking period.

@Pay has created a synergistic mechanism to ensure that users are rewarded for participating in the network’s governance and staking. This increases the ability for users to upgrade their transaction limits over time and gain rewards for responsible financial behaviour while purchasing products. The same ethos is also followed for onboarding merchants who want to tap into the benefits provided by DeFi while using blockchain to develop one-on-one relationships with their customers.

Shopping Redefined

With increasing competition among businesses in all industries, every innovation that creates more value to the end-user becomes a competitive advantage. By incorporating a DeFi layer for eCommerce via BNPL, @Pay stands to redefine the shopping experience by rewarding good financial behaviour. This makes the business sustainable and resilient, owing to the user’s increased propensity to contribute to the network’s long-term well-being.

 

 

 

 

Bitcoin

2022: The Year Of Crypto, Why Many People Are Going Digital…

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

2022: The Year Of Crypto, Why Many People Are Going Digital...
2021 had many great things that helped pushed crypto into a new spotlight, but will 2022 be the year crypto finally makes it break through into many mainstream operations?

Why Crypto?

Many people are starting to look into cryptocurrency as a way to make purchases, save money, make money, and invest in the long-term. Many things play into factor on why this is happening, but all the talk can’t disprove the numbers, and numbers don’t lie. With Bitcoin leading the way, the crypto has managed to out perform gold for the 3rd straight year. Could this come from the surge of digital assets as the world shifts to electronics or from inflation? One thing we do know is the S&P 500 index surged 28%, and gold dropped by 7% in the same period, marking the third consecutive year that Bitcoin has outperformed the two, according to a report by Arcane Research. This doesn’t mean bitcoin will hold more value than gold, but this does show how people are starting to shift from the old way of thinking and into a new uncharted territory via the web.

The NFT Boom

NFTs have started to take over mainstream art, as collectors and investors meet in the middle to see the new rush. Non-fungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs, have started to gain more momentum – generating over $23 billion in trading volume – a frenzy away from less than $100 million recorded in 2020, according to data from DappRadar. This wave will likely continue as many artists and businesses start to join in; will this start a new wave of investors who only go digital?

We also know that in America, crypto was a hot topic for many people as it gained billions across the map. Investors in the U.S. made an estimated $4.1 billion in realized bitcoin gains in 2020, according to a new report by software company Chainalysis. 2021s numbers likely exceeded that as well.

Digital Wallets Vs Banks….

Digital wallets allow you to store and transfer crypto funds like a bank account. Many offer substantial incentives and have aggressive interest rates, plus have physical cards you can use anywhere. Some 150 million American adults say they’ve swapped cash and credit for digital wallets at least once, and given the growth of hot wallets like Metamask, don’t be surprised to see that number continue to grow.

Not all digital wallets referenced are inherently crypto, but banks are starting to add these features to catch up. On top of all these numbers, Blockchain.com wallets, which enable the purchase of Bitcoin, reached over 70 million wallet users at the end of March 2021 – so we know things are growing.

As time continues on, we will unlock more statistics to see who will win the fight; and with the world facing a pandemic, many people are turning to these wallets in efforts to multiply investments to stay on top with trades. Can crypto be the future of economics, or will it step in line like many before?       

Related ReadingPresident Bukele Predicts BTC At $100k With Hope That More Countries Adopt It As Legal Tender

 

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Turns Lower, Why Bulls Could Struggle In Near Term

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $48,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of a sharp decline below the $46,000 support zone.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $48,000 resistance level.
  • The price is trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair remains at a risk of a major decline if there is a clear move below $46,000.

Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk

Bitcoin price failed to climb above $48,000 and started another decline. BTC traded below the $47,500 and $47,200 levels to move further into a bearish zone.

The price even moved below the $46,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $45,707 and the price is now consolidating losses. It tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $47,950 swing high to $45,707 low.

Bitcoin price is now trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The first major resistance on the upside is near the $46,850 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $47,950 swing high to $45,707 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Besides, there is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. A clear move above the $47,000 resistance zone and the trend line could start a fresh increase. The next major resistance is near the $48,000 level. Any more gains could send the price towards the $48,500 level in the near term.

More Losses In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above $47,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,000 zone. The first major support is near $45,800.

A downside break below the $45,800 level could push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $43,500 level in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $46,000, followed by $45,800.

Major Resistance Levels – $46,800, $47,000 and $47,100.

Bitcoin

Samsung to Plant 2M Trees With Blockchain Technology

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Samsung to Plant 2M Trees With Blockchain Technology
Blockchain News
  • Samsung plans to plant 2 million trees with Veritree.
  • The blockchain driven plan is to combat the C02 emissions.
  • Blockchain technology will enable tracking the trees planted.

Seems Samsung has completely submerged itself into the blockchain technology and all set for the future. With the announcements from the CES Conference held in Las Vegas, on January 3, 2022, all the plans of Samsung are to be revolving around the maximum utilization of the blockchain technology. 

Accordingly, Samsung plans to use blockchain driven technology to mitigate and combat climate changes. 

Samsung Planting of 2 Million Trees 

Samsung officially announced in the CES Conference in Las Vegas, on January 3, 2022 that it will be planting about two million mangrove trees. In addition Samsung reveals that they will complete this climate change project within April 2022. 

In spite of this, Sansung states that it has partnered with Veritree. Veritree is a global blockchain solutions provider focused towards nature based environmental protection projects. Also, the blockchain solution provided by the Veritree will enable Sansung to monitor the complete planting of these two million mangrove trees and track if each of them are being planted. 

Besides, the Veritree actually comes under tentree, and uses the Cardano blockchain as the network’s base. 

Samsung’s Ideologies 

Apart from above, Samsung states that the sole goal of this project is to restore about 200 hectares of land with trees. In spite of this Samsung points out that this will eliminate the Co2 rates. It’s estimated that this could capture and nullify the Co2 about 1 billion pounds in approximately 25 years. 

In addition, the head of corporate sustainability of Samsung, Mark Newton states that investing into technologies that are basically nature based projects are essential to combat climate changes. Also, Samsung states that the mangrove trees are the best in reducing the Co2 levels in the atmosphere radically. 

Besides, including the mangrove plantation project, Samsung also revealed its plans to bring up a new line of smart TVs along with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) integrations too. 

