I-70 to close in Eagle County for parts of Tuesday due to semitrailer crash cleanup
Interstate 70 will close in both directions in Eagle County on Tuesday so crews can remove semitrailers involved in recent crashes.
The first closure — between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday — will include westbound lanes of the interstate between exits 157 (Wolcott/Colorado 131) and 147 (Eagle), the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a Monday news release.
The second closure — between 1 p.m and 5 p.m. on Tuesday — includes eastbound lanes between exits 140 (Gypsum) and 147 (Eagle).
Drivers can use U.S 6 as a detour during both closures.
The recovery efforts are being done Tuesday in order for crews to remove the semis before the next winter storm, CDOT officials said, which is expected to hit the area Tuesday night and continue through the rest of the week.
More access coming to Marshall fire burn area as search for 2 missing residents continues
Four days after the Marshall fire rampaged through Boulder County, authorities are still searching for two missing people, while more and more residents and business owners will soon be allowed back into the burn area to inspect the damage.
Downtown Superior, along with the Spanish Hills neighborhood, is expected to reopen to residents and business owners Monday afternoon, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at an afternoon news conference.
In neighboring Louisville, town officials are implementing a pass system for residents to access homes and businesses behind the “soft closure” roadblocks, police Chief Dave Hayes said Monday.
Pelle also confirmed that the investigation into what started the 6,219-acre wildfire on Thursday includes the Twelve Tribes compound and surrounding area, but declined to give additional details, saying it could take a while for the cause to be determined. Investigators have already interviewed dozens of people with the help of the FBI, he said.
“The stakes are huge,” Pelle said.
Witnesses told The Denver Post on Sunday that investigators have frequented the Twelve Tribes property, home to a Christian religious sect, near Colorado 93 and Marshall Road in recent days.
Xcel Energy reported Monday that 400 customers are still without electricity in the burn area, while the company has restored natural gas to 5,000 of the 13,000 people whose service was disrupted in the area. The company has handed out 20,000 space heaters as it works to restore the utilities, said Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado.
Boulder County authorities urged those affected by the fire to go to the Disaster Assistance Center, 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m to receive myriad services, including mental and public health services, housing assistance, and help with Federal Emergency Management Agency aid and insurance. The recovery will be open seven days a week for at least a few weeks, officials said.
Those seeking services can also go to boco.org/marshallfire
“Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Garry Sanfaçon, Boulder County’s disaster recovery manager, urging those affected to focus on self-care and returning to daily activities and hobbies as they cope with the fire’s aftermath.
The Marshall fire, spurred by hurricane-force winds and bone-dry conditions exacerbated by climate change, tore through Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County on Thursday, destroying nearly 1,000 homes and businesses. The fire is the most destructive wildfire in state history.
Officials previously said they fear the two missing people have died, while a third person — initially reported missing — was found Sunday.
“This is gonna be a long road back for many families,” Gov. Jared Polis said at Monday’s news conference.
Ex-Giant Scott Simonson blasts Dave Gettleman: ‘atrocious GM and not a good person’
Scott Simonson grew up a Giants fan, played for the team for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, and couldn’t hold in his frustrations any longer while watching Sunday’s pathetic 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
“Dave Gettleman is an atrocious GM and not a good person IMO,” Simonson blasted out on Twitter. “The fact he’s had this much time to not be good at his job, while deciding others’ fates, and indebting one of the most historically respected franchises is embarrassing, and also a strong example of karma existing.”
Simonson, 29, was a dutiful reserve tight end who appeared in 21 games and started five in two years. He played through injuries, often run-blocked in Pat Shurmur’s offense, and caught a TD pass from Eli Manning in 2018.
But he said the end of his time in New York left a bad taste in his mouth with the organization and GM who cut him.
“In relation to this tweet blowing up lol, I’ll clarify that my opinion is from being mislead (sic) about the severity of an ankle injury,” he wrote, “not given details, being released on settlement of a basic injury, & finding out later on they knew the extent of it. All things [Gettleman] played a role in.
“Also, to be clear I don’t think this was intentional,” Simonson wrote. “I was a career backup player on minimum salary. I wasn’t an important piece of the machine so when I got damaged I was simply removed and replaced. But I’m NOT saying it was on purpose, it’s just how the nfl works sometimes.”
Sources familiar with the situation tell the Daily News that the Giants weren’t aware of any more severe ankle injury as Simonson alleges. The team placed him on injured reserve on Aug. 31, 2019, with a high ankle sprain.
He rehabbed on an injury settlement, and when he was re-signed on Nov. 12, he was active for five games and required no treatment on his ankle during that time, sources said. Simonson was placed on injured reserve again with a concussion on Dec. 28, 2019, and was released on Feb. 24, 2020, after being cleared.
Regardless, it is a foregone conclusion that Gettleman is on his way out, which will amount to a firing at the end of his fourth season. Numerous players have vented privately and publicly over the years about Gettleman’s persona, performance and the callous manner in which he releases players.
“He doesn’t even have the cojones to tell us to our face,” former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith told a Charlotte radio station in 2014.
Former Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams once called Gettleman a “snake.”
“That general manager knows exactly what he wants,” Smith said this past March. ” He wants to be able to sit in front of everybody and say, ‘Look what I did.’ If he brings in an alpha [receiver], the alpha gets all the attention and not him.”
Former Giants fullback Shane Smith retweeted Simonson’s first missive about Gettleman and said “couldn’t agree more … not speaking poorly on DG as a person, I loved my time with NY. But there’s obviously something wrong if they’ve had multiple coaches and great players go there and no one can have success.”
Current Giants fullback Eli Penny took exception to Smith joining the party to gang up on the GM and the club, though.
“This is lame,” Penny tweeted at Smith, “be honest bruh you gave up 2 sacks against the cowboys. GM, ain’t got nun to do with what you put on tape. Again, this wack.”
Simonson’s brutally honest thoughts caught such traction that he released a longer explanation on Monday that he specified was “not backtracking” on any of his previous criticisms.
“I am appreciative of Mr. Gettleman for the opportunities he gave me, but I still capitalized on these opportunities,” Simonson wrote. “I knew what was at stake for me as a role player. I wasn’t in the position to miss games/practices otherwise I’d be replaced, so playing hurt was normal. Until I got an injury I couldn’t ‘tough out.’
“This is when my opinions began to change because of how easily they moved on without much explanation on what was truly wrong,” the tight end continued. “Only to find out later that they were aware it was a significant injury, but other priorities took over and my health was put second (final cuts). Plus, I’d sign things that relieved the team of liability. It’s the unfortunate part of this business for some guys, and one I learned the hard way, but it is what it is. Thank you.”
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed in New York AG’s probe
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s office confirmed Monday that it has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in an investigation into the family’s business practices.
Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in a court filing that it recently issued subpoenas seeking the Trumps’ testimony and documents as part of a yearslong civil probe involving matters including “the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company.
Monday’s filing, made public as the Trumps gear up to fight the subpoenas, was the first time that investigators publicly disclosed that they are also seeking information from Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., both trusted allies of their father who’ve been executives in his family’s Trump Organization.
Last month, it was reported that James’ office had requested Trump sit for a deposition.
James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years looking at whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets — inflating them to gain favorable loan terms or minimizing them to reap tax savings.
James went to court recently seeking to have a judge force the Trumps to comply with the subpoenas. The Trumps are expected to file court papers seeking to have them thrown out. A similar legal battle played out last year after James’ office subpoenaed another Trump son, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump, and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a scheduled deposition.
The dispute over the new subpoenas played out in secret until Monday, when the judge who handled the fight over Eric Trump’s testimony agreed to entertain arguments over the recent subpoenas and the court filing from James’ office was posted to the public court docket.
The same judge, Arthur Engoron, previously sided with James on other matters relating to the probe, including forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over troves of records pertaining to a Trump-owned estate north of Manhattan.
Messages seeking comment were left with the Trumps’ lawyers and the Trump Organization.
Last month, Trump sued James in federal court, seeking to put an end to her investigation. Trump, in the lawsuit, claimed that the attorney general had violated the Republican’s constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”
In the past, the Republican ex-president has decried James’ investigation as part of a “witch hunt” along with a parallel criminal probe being run by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
In a statement Monday, James’ office said: “As her investigation into financial dealing of the Trump Organization continues, Attorney General James is seeking interviews under oath of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.”
“Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law,” the statement said.
Although James’ civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, her office has been involved in both.
Last year, then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records after a multiyear fight that twice went to the U.S. Supreme Court. He also brought tax fraud charges in July against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Before he left office last week, Vance convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the investigation, but left the decision on additional charges to his successor, Alvin Bragg. The new district attorney has said he’ll be directly involved in the Trump matter while also retaining the two veteran prosecutors who led the case under Vance.
Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative fringe benefits paid to executives.
Trump has been subpoenaed before, testifying in October in a deposition for a lawsuit brought by protesters who say his security team roughed them up early in his presidential campaign in 2015. Some presidents were subject to subpoena while in office, including Richard Nixon in 1974 for his infamous Watergate recordings, and Thomas Jefferson for the 1806 treason trial of his former Vice President Aaron Burr.
Still, it’s exceedingly rare for law enforcement agencies to issue a civil subpoena for testimony from a person who is also the subject of a related criminal investigation.
That’s partly because the person under criminal investigation could simply cite their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. It is unlikely that Trump’s lawyers would allow him to be deposed unless they were sure his testimony couldn’t be used against him in a criminal case.
Both investigations are at least partly related to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets.
James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments as part of the civil probe for records pertaining to the estate, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land into a conservation trust. Vance later issued subpoenas seeking many of the same records.
James’ office has also been looking at similar issues relating to a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles.
___
Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak
