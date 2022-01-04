News
Ice Castles attraction opens Friday in New Brighton, with ticket sales starting Tuesday
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the Ice Castles in New Brighton, organizers say.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the popular attraction to take a year off in 2021, the installation will reopen Friday at Long Lake Regional Park, according to Utah-based Ice Castles LLC.
Visitors will be able to wander through the 1-acre winter wonderland, exploring caves, going down ice slides and crawling through icy tunnels, the company said.
Pricing and operating hours are available at icecastles.com/minnesota.
News
Snoop Dogg bailed on Patriots Super Bowl party after Giants ruined perfect 2007 season
The Giants robbed the 2007 Patriots of a Super Bowl, a perfect season … and a private appearance from Snoop Dogg.
The Doggfather revealed on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Manningcast that New England owner Robert Kraft had contracted the rapper to perform at the Patriots’ postgame party after Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb 3, 2008.
But when the Giants won, 17-14, and Snoop realized it wasn’t going to be a victory party, he bailed.
“True story: I was supposed to perform for the Patriots that night but when they lost I ended up MIA. I went missing in action,” the rap icon said with a chuckle while chatting with Eli and Peyton Manning during Monday night’s Browns-Steelers game.
Eli Manning responded: “You should have come to my party! You should have come to my party, Snoop. That could have been the beginning of our band right there.”
Snoop Dogg smiled.
“I know, Eli,” he said. “I was contracted by Mr. Kraft. And when they didn’t win, I couldn’t show up. I said I don’t wanna perform for them, man. What do I look like standing on stage when they just lost the first game of their season? I’m in the bedroom. I’m sick.”
The Mannings and Snoop couldn’t help but laugh.
“We didn’t even have a band booked,” Manning recalled. “No one thought we were gonna win. So we had nothing. We didn’t even have space rented out. We had a plane going back that night just to get out of town I think.”
Snoop Dogg complimented Eli Manning on his play and closed the segment with a shoutout to Michael Strahan and the Giants’ defense who “played y’all butts off” that night.
“They balled out,” Eli said with a nod. “They balled out on defense, no doubt.”
News
Mavericks snap Nuggets’ three-game win streak in turnover-filled defeat
DALLAS – The mistakes were self-inflicted, each turnover more debilitating than the last.
Ultimately, the Nuggets couldn’t get out of their way, falling 103-89 to the Mavericks in frustrating, atypical fashion. No number was more telling than Denver’s 26 turnovers, the primary culprit in snapping Denver’s three-game winning streak.
And no starter, Nikola Jokic included, was guilt-free. Jokic had three turnovers, along with 27 points and 16 rebounds. Will Barton turned it over seven times, and every other starter had at least two miscues.
The Mavericks converted those mistakes into 28 points, undermining any shot Denver had of stealing one on the road. Aaron Gordon, with 15 points and seven rebounds, was one of the few bright spots.
So was Bones Hyland, who added seven points and six rebounds off the bench in his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Dallas sensation Luka Doncic dominated with 21 points and 15 assists, even though his shooting numbers were uncharacteristically off.
The first turnover came only moments before tip-off, when the Mavericks announced coach Michael Malone, and not fill-in Popeye Jones, as Denver’s head coach. It only went downhill from there.
Jokic carried Denver’s stagnant offense in the third quarter. With soft touch shots around the rim balanced with a confident 3-point game, Jokic chiseled away at Dallas’ lead. He had 11 points in the quarter alone. Both Barton and Facu Campazzo aided the cause with supplementary 3-pointers. After Campazzo’s corner triple, Doncic tossed a few words in the direction of his former Real Madrid teammate.
Though the Nuggets did an admirable job individually on Doncic, he picked apart Denver with his vision. Doncic’s brilliance gave the Mavericks a 69-63 lead heading into the fourth.
Making their comeback attempt even harder, Vlatko Cancar was carried off the court late in the third with an apparent right foot injury.
Denver’s lone reinforcement arrived barely two hours before Monday’s game after Hyland cleared protocols. It was a welcome sight for a team whose backcourt had been dwindling.
“We’ll play him in three- to four-minute stints and see how he feels, but the thing about Bones, as you guys know, he’s a confident kid,” Jones said. “He’s like, ‘I’m ready coach. However long you want me to play.’”
Following Saturday’s win over the Rockets, Jones was bullish about his team’s prospects.
“We’re just here to win,” Jones said. “I think the biggest thing right now, the MVP’s really locked in. We have him. He had a heck of a workout yesterday. Probably worked harder than anybody.”
Jokic carried that energy into the first half, where he registered a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds, but it didn’t trickle down the roster. The Nuggets played a sloppy brand of basketball, undermined by 14 turnovers. As a result, the Mavericks carried a 46-37 lead into the break.
Gordon provided a boost with physical and assertive play, bullying his way to 10 first-half points. But Denver’s offensive cadence was disrupted with the turnovers, many of which were their own doing.
Whether it was dribbling into traffic or forcing the ball into tight windows, the Nuggets made Monday’s effort against a quality opponent even harder on themselves.
News
John Shipley: Did NFL COVID protocols work? Yes and no
Still smarting from being bounced from the playoffs in a 37-10 loss at Green Bay on Sunday, the Vikings placed five players, all starters at some point this season, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Because of course they did.
“Coming in today I get a text and there’s five guys on the COVID list,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “It’s just part of life in 2021, I guess.”
It’s been that kind of season for the NFL, and particularly for the Vikings, who were without their starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field. Kirk Cousins, perhaps inevitably, finally missed a regular-season game after testing positive; it just happened to be a must-win for a team that before kickoff still had a slim chance of making the playoffs.
“I think maybe every one of our unvaccinated players has gotten (COVID),” Zimmer said Monday. “But a lot of our vaccinated players have, as well. … It’s a lot of juggling.”
The NFL tried to use a carrot to entice players to get vaccinated, releasing 60 pages of protocols that loosened testing and mask restrictions for vaccinated players. That was probably optimistic because a) many players still aren’t vaccinated and b) while vaccinated people are much less likely to become seriously ill, they can become infected with COVID and pass it along.
Vikings safety Xavier Woods said Monday he was surprised by the decision, calling them “kind of sketchy as far as not being tested.”
Did they work? To a large extent, yes. No players died — although Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier was hospitalized this fall with COVID-related pneumonia — and it appears every game will be played.
“We will be prepared to adapt and evolve our jointly developed NFL-NFLPA protocols based on the latest science,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday. “Working with independent experts we have successfully been able to safely and responsibly play all of last season and are on target to complete this season on schedule.”
One wonders if more testing — not to mention vaccinated players — might have reduced the number of players who got sick and/or missed games. Lamenting the fact that some of the Vikings’ best players had refused one of the three free, effective COVID-19 vaccines way back on Aug. 2, Zimmer said, “I just feel like we’re going to have guys miss games.”
And of course they did. The Vikings were at times this season without key starters such as Cousins, safety Harrison Smith and running back Dalvin Cook — all unvaccinated — because they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith missed two games because when he tested positive; unvaccinated players had to quarantine for 10 days under NFL protocol. That was loosened on Dec. 16, despite the present surge caused by the new Omicron variant. So, Cousins could quarantine for five days and, if he tests negative and doesn’t have symptoms, be available for Sunday’s season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.
That means the players placed on the COVID list Monday — linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Camryn Bynum and offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland, Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw — also could conceivably play against the Bears.
It’s a long way from last summer, when the NFL floated the idea of forfeits and financial penalties for teams hit by an outbreak. Instead, three Week 15 games were rescheduled. The Bears played the Vikings without 14 players on Dec. 20 and — surprise! — lost 17-9. It appears COVID absences will play a role on Sunday, as well.
“I think that the last two years have been extremely difficult with all the things — not just us obviously, for every team — going through all the different things that they have to do,” Zimmer said.
The 2022 season isn’t scheduled to start for another seven months, so a lot can happen between now and then. But many assumed vaccines would put an end to the pandemic, and they haven’t. On Monday, more than 820,000 Americans had died from complications of COVID-19 since February 2020, and more than 300,000 cases were registered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So, yes, the NFL has navigated a second pandemic season. But if the pandemic is still going strong next fall, it will be hard to find anyone who suggests the NFL uses the same plan in 2022.
