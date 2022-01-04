News
Illinois one of top states where people are moving from according to new study
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri lawmakers are headed back to the Capitol this week to start the 2022 legislative session and some of the top priorities over the next five months include congressional redistricting, school reform, vaccine mandates, and distributing historic amounts of money.
This upcoming November, elections will be held for multiple offices across the state, including U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat, who is retiring. But before the November elections, lawmakers will need to approve new redistricting maps.
“I’m more concerned about this session than I have been in a very, very long time,” said Sen. Jill Schupp (D- Creve Coeur). “My hope is that at the end, common sense prevails, and we don’t take away local control.”Besides redistricting, another big topic on the agenda, appropriating millions of dollars.
“I don’t know if there is anybody on our side that wants to spend every dime we have,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I just think that’s irresponsible.”
Lawmakers will need to approve a supplemental budget shortly after returning to Jefferson City.
“This year is a little bit different because we have a couple of bigger line items, one of them is Medicaid, which Medicaid is always in the supplemental budget but because of Medicaid expansion still being in the forefront, we will see what folks what to do,” Rowden said. “Then, we also have the pay increase that the governor has proposed for state workers, $15 an hour, which is a fairly large amount of money.”
With the state once again reporting high COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, Rowden and Schupp expect the pandemic still to be front and center.
“I do think it’s possible to be pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine mandate, so I think there is certainly a conversation to be had around that,” Rowden said.
Schupp will reach her term limit after this session. She’s concerned about taking away local control from schools and health officials when it comes to the virus.
“We already see schools closing or delaying in-person start dates,” Schupp said. “The fact that there are still many people denying the importance of a vaccine when we don’t know the long-term ramifications of what getting COVID will mean.”
She has filed legislation this year that would extend health care coverage for low-income women from 60 days after giving birth, to a full year.
“It will help cut our rate of maternal mortality and make sure that we have a healthy mom and therefore a healthy baby and healthy families,” Schupp said. “We want to make sure that during the first year, when more of those diagnoses can be made and treatment can be provided, and she can get herself on a healthy, regular schedule that we are there to support her in doing that.”
Under her bill, Schupp said she’s not sure exactly what it would cost the state but know roughly 6,200 women would need coverage.
“Groups who are not normally on the same side of the aisle, who are working together to get this done,” Schupp said. “groups that are pro-choice and groups that are anti-choice.”
It’s also a big election year, which means lawmakers whose names will be on the ballot in November, will be making a name for themself.
Some Metro East schools return to virtual learning amid COVID surge
Fairview Heights police warn pop-up COVID testing site may be a scam
Keeler: Broncos needed to punt Pat Shurmur weeks ago. His greatest sin? Making Drew Lock boring.
We tried to add up Pat Shurmur’s litany of sins in Broncos Orange and Blue, but the pencil broke.
The greatest and grandest is, without a doubt, the shell of a quarterback Shurmur, the Broncos’ soon-to-be-former offensive coordinator, left where Drew Lock used to be.
When I wrote two weeks ago that Shurmur called plays as if he were trying to get Lock squeezed like a tangerine on national TV, I was partly kidding.
And yet, sure enough, what did Pencil Pat do Sunday against the Chargers? While No. 3 was operating with only one healthy shoulder, Shurmur dialed up a “Philly Special” at the goal line, a trick play which involves turning your quarterback into a receiver. It also involves the possibility of your quarterback getting hit at full tilt.
To nobody’s surprise, Lock got belted before reaching the end zone.
“He’s just a lot more confident than he was (in 2020),” tailback Melvin Gordon said Monday when asked about Lock’s up-and-down 2021. “He (has been) taking the initiative to really take control of the huddle … from what I (saw) last game against the Chargers, you could tell there was some growth in that area.”
Yet Lock remains the ultimate Rorschach test for Broncos Country. When we look, when we tweet, we see what we want to see. Strong arm? Tough guy? Willing to put his body on the line for the team? Check, check and check.
Two balls, early on, thrown straight into the hands of Chargers safety Derwin James? Check and check.
It was only after he got down 27-6 that Lock caught fire. Seven completions on nine attempts, 83 passing yards and a touchdown over the Broncos’ two final drives.
Before that: 11 for 16, 162 passing yards, no touchdowns, two field goals.
Better? Yes.
Serviceable? Not in this division.
When Lock is playing quarterback and the Broncos are up or down seven or less in the fourth quarter, Buzz Lightyear is 5 for 13 passing (38.5%) for 77 yards, no scores, two sacks, and a 58.8 passer rating. Last season, he was 27 for 52 (51.9%) in those circumstances, with three touchdowns and three picks, for a 76.3 passer rating.
That won’t work in the AFC West, with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr.
It’s a video-game league now. A Madden league. A passing league. Trying to mimic the Titans or Vikings — winning on toughness, grit, running and execution — sounds good on paper. It sounds pretty macho on the podium. It makes for an awfully low ceiling. Especially in January.
The NHL playoffs are about goalies. The NFL playoffs are about quarterbacks. When this town has witnessed excellence in both positions, no shock, it’s wound up throwing championship parades. We make this thing harder than it has to be, sometimes.
Is Lock entirely to blame for all that potential still unfulfilled? Heck, no. The Post’s Ryan O’Halloran charted four drops by Broncos targets in Vegas two weeks ago. And another one, by tight end Eric Saubert, during Week 17.
“It’s been unfortunate for him, honestly, the last couple of games,” Gordon said. “The right tackle being out. All our receivers being out. It’s just a terrible situation.”
A situation that’s been exacerbated by a terrible offensive coordinator. One of Shurmur’s top priorities when he was hired was to keep Lock, the Broncos’ latest heir to the Peyton Manning throne, on the right track.
Buzz posted a 4-1 record as a rookie late in the 2019 season. Then-offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello got ousted and Shurmur, an old hand in the NFL game, was brought in to finish the job. Under Pencil Pat, Lock has gone 4-11 as a starter. The Broncos are 12-20 since August 2020. They’ve scored 14 points or fewer 11 times in that stretch.
It was clear from the outset that Lock has a rocket arm and no fear — two traits that endeared him immediately to Broncos Country. But he was also reckless while throwing the ball and careless while carrying it, a prospect whose head hadn’t caught up to his legs or arm.
He needed time. Shurmur and coach Vic Fangio needed job security. They handed the keys to Teddy Bridgewater this year and hoped for the best. Which, as it turned out, was 7-6.
“He’s improved these last couple of weeks, and that comes with practice and that comes with reps in the game,” Fangio said Monday when asked about Lock, who’s expected to make a third straight start Saturday. “I do see improvement being made. The talent is there. I still think he can be an NFL quarterback.”
He won’t do it with Shurmur around. If he does it here at all.
