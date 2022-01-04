Connect with us

In must-win finale, Ravens are slight home favorites over Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Published

30 seconds ago

on

The Ravens are slight favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Ravens (8-8), who opened as touchdown favorites, are now favored by four points in a matchup that both teams need to win to keep their faint postseason hopes alive. The game is also expected to be the last of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career. Early in pregame warmups of the team’s win Monday night over the Cleveland Browns, Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II thanked Roethlisberger for a “great 18 years” on Heinz Field’s video board.

The Ravens, whose five-game losing streak started with a Week 13 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh, have the worst playoff odds of any team still eligible for a berth (2%), according to FiveThirtyEight. The Steelers’ odds aren’t much better, at 5%. Both teams need at least a victory Sunday and a win by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game remains uncertain. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that there’s “a chance” that Jackson, who’s practiced just once since injuring his ankle in Week 14, can play Sunday. The Ravens are 3-1 against the spread in games Jackson’s missed this season, while Pittsburgh (8-7-1) is 3-4 against the spread in road games.

The over-under for Sunday’s game is 42 points.

CDC signs off on extra dose measures of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

NEW YORK — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club’s purebred lineup.

The club announced Tuesday that it’s recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi. That means they’re eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the AKC’s big annual championship and the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show.

The mudi (pronounced like “moody”) descended from long lines of Hungarian sheepdogs before a museum director took an interest in the breed and gave it a name around 1930. Fans say the medium-sized, shaggy dogs are vigorous, versatile and hard working, able to herd sheep, hunt boar, snag rats and compete in canine sports such as agility and dock diving.

“They’re very perceptive, and they have a subtle quality” and are very trainable, but need things to do, said Kim Seiter, an Oak Ridge, New Jersey, dog agility trainer who has four of them. “They’re not for the inactive person.”

The dogs — the proper plural is “mudik” — were featured on postage stamps in their homeland in 2004, as were some other Hungarian breeds.

The Russian toy developed from small English terriers that gained the fancy of Russian elites by the early 1700s. The diminutive dogs — supposed to weigh no more than 6.5 pounds (2.7 kg) — have a leggy silhouette, perky expression and lively demeanor, although they can be reserved with strangers, breeders say.

AKC executive secretary Gina DiNardo said the breed “thrives on being close to its humans, making a wonderful companion for an owner who can be with the dog a great deal.”

Eureka is getting its first sushi restaurant in 2022

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

EUREKA, Mo. – A sushi restaurant is coming to Eureka, Missouri in 2022.

Sushi AI is going into the old Phil’s BBQ building on 5th Street. The building has been renovated since the new owners took over.

This will be the first sushi restaurant ever in Eureka.

