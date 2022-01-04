News
Joe Judge doesn’t regret 11-minute rant after Bears loss, calls it ‘a dose of the truth’
Giants running back Devontae Booker said Joe Judge’s impassioned, 11-minute Sunday postgame diatribe was the talk among some players on Monday.
“To be honest, I didn’t even really hear it,” Booker said. “I know some of the players were talking about it today, but I didn’t bother honing in on it and seeing what he had to say … [The player talk] was just more so, ‘you heard what Coach Judge said?’ or whatever. It was stuff like that.
“I was in the building only for a little bit today and was in and out. Really didn’t pay attention to any of it,” Booker added as the Giants (4-12) turned the page for Sunday’s finale against visiting Washington (6-10). “It’s really frustrating on us and I’m sure the coaches, but we’ve just still got to stay [on] the path, finish this thing out and get a win this weekend.”
Judge was less verbose on Monday. Asked if he had any regrets about his speech, which laced into the Giants’ problems of the past, Judge gave a one-word answer: “No.”
“I was asked a specific question about what the fans are asking and I responded to it,” Judge said when asked who his intended audience was. “People ask me a direct question. I give direct answers. Whoever’s listening is going to get a dose of the truth, and I was honestly answering the question to the fans — that’s what the question was asked for — but, obviously, the response can apply to a number of different areas.”
Second-year left tackle Andrew Thomas said he “didn’t get a chance to see” Judge’s rant but stressed that “a lot of our players are buying into what Coach Judge preaches.”
“We come in every day regardless of what happens on Sunday,” Thomas, 22, said. “We come in and we work to get better and to put a product on the field that we’re proud of.”
Booker, 29, said “this season hasn’t been going at all anyway that we all wanted it to go, but he “we all kept a good focus” even though typically when NFL teams slide, “some players could be tired and ready for this thing to be over.”
“Guys are showing up and wanting to play week-in and week-out, and that’s the only thing we can ask for at least, my teammates and the coaches is [to] come, just show up and fight day-in and day-out,” he said.
Booker said unfortunately he’s used to this having played for the Broncos and Raiders before this, so he’s just working the only way he knows how.
“I haven’t been to the playoffs yet since my six years here in the NFL,” he said. “It can be frustrating and stuff at times, but when you know the season is going like this, you only revert to one way, and that’s just trying to finish the thing out strong.
“You only can control what we can control at this point,” he added. “That’s really just been my whole mindset through the whole downfall of our season. It’s just finishing everything, finishing out strong, finishing every run, and just going out there and playing hard and competing. That’s the only way I know.”
Judge was asked to defend whether he believes the Giants are well-coached. He said they are, but “obviously the most important thing in this league is winning, so we’ve got to do a better job putting ourselves in position to finalize and finish out some games with a win.”
Pressed to say for the record that a lack of player talent was the part of the problem, Judge bristled: “I’m not going to make any statements right now that’s going to put any one of my players under the bus.”
He would not specify which players have been calling him from other organizations saying they were still with the Giants, as he said on Sunday.
“I wouldn’t want to try to identify names and I think that would be pure speculation,” Judge said. “It’s a small league, I keep in touch with a lot of players I’ve coached elsewhere because, obviously, there are things that we’re very careful with tampering and we never try to get anything in that mix.
“But everyone supports each other,” he said. “You have guys who have good games from across the way, you may shoot them a text and say, ‘Hey man, I liked the way you played. A certain technique or a certain play, keep it going.’ Guys will reach back out to you. There are a number of players who have been here through the years. I’m not going to go into individuals right now, I’m not going to try to open up that kind of chapter of guessing of what it may be.”
But Judge asserted “I just know that we have a strong culture, as players from other teams that I know reach out to our players currently and have reached out to me as well through different avenues.
“Nothing that needs to be looked into or anything of that nature, but I know this is a place that players want to play,” he said. “I know this is a place that players want to play. It’s a place that a lot of players are going to want to play for a long time. I’m going to leave it at that.”
Thomas admitted it hasn’t been easy pressing on through the losing, especially losing so many key players.
“It’s tough honestly with a lot of guys going down this year,” Thomas said. “We had a lot of leaders go down this year, which is hard for a team. But other guys stepped up and we just try to bond together and keep working hard for each other.”
One more week for the Giants to work through the futility.
News
Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. in “really good place” following back surgery
DALLAS – Barely a month after back surgery, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is already getting shots up.
About an hour before Monday’s game against the Mavericks, Porter took numerous jumpers inside the 3-point line, draining most of them. He was careful not to overextend himself.
In a brief interview with The Denver Post, Porter said he’s in a “really good place” in terms of his recovery. His mood, being back around teammates and coaches, reflected it.
Michael Porter Jr. is out on the court at American Airlines Arena getting shots up. He had back surgery on Dec. 1. pic.twitter.com/czbcAYUfmy
— Mike Singer (@msinger) January 4, 2022
Porter, who underwent back surgery on Dec. 1, accompanied the team on their two-game road trip to Houston and Dallas.
There remains no timetable on his return following his third back surgery, but sources told The Post that Porter felt an immediate improvement as soon as the surgery was performed.
News
Pandemic task force reports 216% increase in COVID hospitalizations from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day
ST. LOUIS – Numbers released Monday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force paint a dire picture for the region amidst a chaotic surge in COVID cases locally. That surge—now attributed to the omicron variant—has pushed total hospitalizations over 1,000 patients for the first time since Dec. 2020 and for only the eleventh time in the history of the pandemic.
The latest numbers are chock full of new pandemic records, including the highest number of pediatric patients ever hospitalized under the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest numbers are unsettling, to say the least. There are now 964 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in task force hospitals, which include the SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s health care systems. Those virus-positive patients are coupled with another 42 people who are believed to have the virus, resulting in total hospitalizations now numbering 1,006 patients.
The task force reports we have the most patients in ICU in a year, with 175 patients now needing critical care. There were 180 ICU patients a year ago, on Jan. 4, 2021. A year ago, vaccinations were not readily available in the entire St. Louis community. They are now. An additional 106 patients are now on ventilators, needing the devices to help them breathe. That’s also the highest number in nearly a year, with 107 patients on ventilators on Jan. 5, 2021.
Perhaps most worrisome are the latest numbers on pediatric cases. Today’s numbers show a total of 54 children hospitalized with COVID in task force hospitals. The previous high mark for pediatric cases was when 31 children were hospitalized on Sept. 1, 2021. Today’s number shatters that mark and nearly doubles the 26 kids reported hospitalized when the task force last reported numbers, just after Christmas on Dec. 30, 2021.
In four days, the task force says pediatric hospitalizations increased by 28 patients; rising from 26 on Dec. 30 to the 54 cases reported today. Among those hospitalizations, a staggering 13 patients are now in ICU care, with eight of those coming in the 0 to 11 age group.
The task force says deaths are also on the rise. The 7-day average of deaths in area hospitals has now climbed to double-digits at 10 patients per day succumbing to the virus. Twenty-eight patients have died in the first three days of the new year. The region closed out 2021 with 244 deaths in December in task force hospitals.
The omicron variant surge shows no evidence of flattening or getting better. After setting a single-day record for admissions on Dec. 30 with 169 new hospital admissions, the region broke that record the very next day with 188 new admissions on New Year’s Eve. Another 188 were admitted on New Year’s Day, and that was followed by another 161 new patients on Jan. 2 and another 159 yesterday. In all, that’s seven straight days of hospital admissions topping 100 patients and a whopping total of 1,115 patients admitted in the last week. Exactly 845 patients were discharged from hospital beds in that same 7-day stretch. The 7-day average of admissions has pushed up to 159 patients, a new regional record during the entire pandemic.
The escalation of this latest surge is more rapid than anything experienced during the pandemic. At Thanksgiving, the region had only 318 total hospitalizations. The latest numbers translate to a 216% increase in hospitalizations from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. And the omicron variant is apparently living up to its name as an extremely contagious and transmissible variant. The task force now reports that of the 964 COVID-positive patients now hospitalized, 315 of those patients are vaccinated. That means 33% of hospitalizations now involve vaccinated people. It also means 67% of all hospitalizations involve the unvaccinated. The 33% number is the highest reported to date.
Suggest a Correction
News
Man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend, her mom in north St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for help locating a suspect in a shooting incident that happened Sunday.
Police said the suspect who allegedly shot two people at about 10 a.m. at a Mobile Gas Station located at 3710 N. Grand Blvd. is a 31-year-old man. He is considered to be “armed and very dangerous.” Police said he was driving a black Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and black rims.
A 39-year-old woman told police she was pumping gas when her 20-year-old daughter screamed as she was exiting the store. The mother heard her daughter scream and saw the suspect, who is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The 39-year-old saw the 20-year-old being dragged by her shirt by the suspect. He tried to throw the 20-year-old into his vehicle. The mother pulled her daughter from the vehicle and they both began to run back into the store. The suspect then shot both women and dragged the 20-year-old back to his car. The suspect drove away from the scene with her. Police said the suspect eventually dropped her off at a residence in the 0 block of Capitol Hill Drive. He then fled the scene.
Both women were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward for their tips should call CrimeStoppers. Rewards are not considered for information sent directly to 911/police.
Suggest a Correction
Joe Judge doesn’t regret 11-minute rant after Bears loss, calls it ‘a dose of the truth’
#BOSSIPSounds Premiere: Detroit’s Soul-Stirring Shelby 5 Drop Music Video For ‘Boom’ Featuring Lecrae [Video]
Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. in “really good place” following back surgery
Pandemic task force reports 216% increase in COVID hospitalizations from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day
Samsung to Plant 2M Trees With Blockchain Technology
Man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend, her mom in north St. Louis, police say
The war on Christmas lights – Half of Americans judge neighbors for keeping decorations up too long
St. Louis driver charged in deadly street racing crash
Popular Investor Mentions Strong Outperform Coin of 2022
Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News7 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?