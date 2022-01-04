News
John Shipley: Did NFL COVID protocols work? Yes and no
Still smarting from being bounced from the playoffs in a 37-10 loss at Green Bay on Sunday, the Vikings placed five players, all starters at some point this season, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Because of course they did.
“Coming in today I get a text and there’s five guys on the COVID list,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “It’s just part of life in 2021, I guess.”
It’s been that kind of season for the NFL, and particularly for the Vikings, who were without their starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field. Kirk Cousins, perhaps inevitably, finally missed a regular-season game after testing positive; it just happened to be a must-win for a team that before kickoff still had a slim chance of making the playoffs.
“I think maybe every one of our unvaccinated players has gotten (COVID),” Zimmer said Monday. “But a lot of our vaccinated players have, as well. … It’s a lot of juggling.”
The NFL tried to use a carrot to entice players to get vaccinated, releasing 60 pages of protocols that loosened testing and mask restrictions for vaccinated players. That was probably optimistic because a) many players still aren’t vaccinated and b) while vaccinated people are much less likely to become seriously ill, they can become infected with COVID and pass it along.
Vikings safety Xavier Woods said Monday he was surprised by the decision, calling them “kind of sketchy as far as not being tested.”
Did they work? To a large extent, yes. No players died — although Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier was hospitalized this fall with COVID-related pneumonia — and it appears every game will be played.
“We will be prepared to adapt and evolve our jointly developed NFL-NFLPA protocols based on the latest science,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday. “Working with independent experts we have successfully been able to safely and responsibly play all of last season and are on target to complete this season on schedule.”
One wonders if more testing — not to mention vaccinated players — might have reduced the number of players who got sick and/or missed games. Lamenting the fact that some of the Vikings’ best players had refused one of the three free, effective COVID-19 vaccines way back on Aug. 2, Zimmer said, “I just feel like we’re going to have guys miss games.”
And of course they did. The Vikings were at times this season without key starters such as Cousins, safety Harrison Smith and running back Dalvin Cook — all unvaccinated — because they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith missed two games because when he tested positive; unvaccinated players had to quarantine for 10 days under NFL protocol. That was loosened on Dec. 16, despite the present surge caused by the new Omicron variant. So, Cousins could quarantine for five days and, if he tests negative and doesn’t have symptoms, be available for Sunday’s season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.
That means the players placed on the COVID list Monday — linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Camryn Bynum and offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland, Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw — also could conceivably play against the Bears.
It’s a long way from last summer, when the NFL floated the idea of forfeits and financial penalties for teams hit by an outbreak. Instead, three Week 15 games were rescheduled. The Bears played the Vikings without 14 players on Dec. 20 and — surprise! — lost 17-9. It appears COVID absences will play a role on Sunday, as well.
“I think that the last two years have been extremely difficult with all the things — not just us obviously, for every team — going through all the different things that they have to do,” Zimmer said.
The 2022 season isn’t scheduled to start for another seven months, so a lot can happen between now and then. But many assumed vaccines would put an end to the pandemic, and they haven’t. On Monday, more than 820,000 Americans had died from complications of COVID-19 since February 2020, and more than 300,000 cases were registered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So, yes, the NFL has navigated a second pandemic season. But if the pandemic is still going strong next fall, it will be hard to find anyone who suggests the NFL uses the same plan in 2022.
Hundreds line up for COVID testing at St. Clair Square Mall
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri lawmakers are headed back to the Capitol this week to start the 2022 legislative session and some of the top priorities over the next five months include congressional redistricting, school reform, vaccine mandates, and distributing historic amounts of money.
This upcoming November, elections will be held for multiple offices across the state, including U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat, who is retiring. But before the November elections, lawmakers will need to approve new redistricting maps.
“I’m more concerned about this session than I have been in a very, very long time,” said Sen. Jill Schupp (D- Creve Coeur). “My hope is that at the end, common sense prevails, and we don’t take away local control.”Besides redistricting, another big topic on the agenda, appropriating millions of dollars.
“I don’t know if there is anybody on our side that wants to spend every dime we have,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I just think that’s irresponsible.”
Lawmakers will need to approve a supplemental budget shortly after returning to Jefferson City.
“This year is a little bit different because we have a couple of bigger line items, one of them is Medicaid, which Medicaid is always in the supplemental budget but because of Medicaid expansion still being in the forefront, we will see what folks what to do,” Rowden said. “Then, we also have the pay increase that the governor has proposed for state workers, $15 an hour, which is a fairly large amount of money.”
With the state once again reporting high COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, Rowden and Schupp expect the pandemic still to be front and center.
“I do think it’s possible to be pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine mandate, so I think there is certainly a conversation to be had around that,” Rowden said.
Schupp will reach her term limit after this session. She’s concerned about taking away local control from schools and health officials when it comes to the virus.
“We already see schools closing or delaying in-person start dates,” Schupp said. “The fact that there are still many people denying the importance of a vaccine when we don’t know the long-term ramifications of what getting COVID will mean.”
She has filed legislation this year that would extend health care coverage for low-income women from 60 days after giving birth, to a full year.
“It will help cut our rate of maternal mortality and make sure that we have a healthy mom and therefore a healthy baby and healthy families,” Schupp said. “We want to make sure that during the first year, when more of those diagnoses can be made and treatment can be provided, and she can get herself on a healthy, regular schedule that we are there to support her in doing that.”
Under her bill, Schupp said she’s not sure exactly what it would cost the state but know roughly 6,200 women would need coverage.
“Groups who are not normally on the same side of the aisle, who are working together to get this done,” Schupp said. “groups that are pro-choice and groups that are anti-choice.”
It’s also a big election year, which means lawmakers whose names will be on the ballot in November, will be making a name for themself.
Antonio Brown didn’t make it far from New Jersey after his sideline meltdown
After finally getting picked up at MetLife by the preferred driver of New York-area NFL players, Antonio Brown apparently only traveled ten miles or so.
The former (?) NFL receiver was seen courtside at Monday night’s Nets-Grizzlies game in Brooklyn, a day after stripping down and jogging off the field while the Bucs were playing the Jets in North Jersey.
The Barclays Center, like all indoor entertainment venues in New York City, requires proof of vaccination to enter. Brown was recently suspended for three games for falsifying a vaccine card, at the time the latest in a long line of incidents for Brown, who was suspended for eight games in 2020 for a variety of off-field incidents. Two women had accused him of sexual assault and rape, and he had pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges after a truck driver said Brown assaulted him in a payment dispute.
According to an NFL Network report, Brown refused Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ request to enter the game on Sunday, ultimately leading to his bizarre departure from the field.
Before Brown’s most recent debacle, the Nets’ Kevin Durant had posted admiringly about him, writing “Antonio Brown has had a legendary career as a 6th round pick. Gold jacket that man” on Twitter.
Jefferson County announces record number of COVID-19 cases
