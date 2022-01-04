Julia Fox: 5 Things To Know About Actress Spotted On Date With Kanye West

Actress Julia Fox is the latest woman to be romantically linked to Kanye West, amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Here’s what to know about Julia.

Kanye West, 44, has taken interest into 31-year-old actress Julia Fox. Ye and Julia went on a date at Carbone in Miami, Florida on January 1. Photos showed the pair enjoying a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot, during which Kanye was seen gazing intently at Julia, who smiled big back at the rapper. The following day, Julia was seen lounging on Kanye’s hotel balcony in Florida City. Kanye and Julia’s outings together came as the “Famous” hitmaker is in an ongoing divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

So who is Julia Fox? HollywoodLife has rounded up some important facts to know about the woman who very well may be Ye’s new girlfriend.

Julia is an actress & filmmaker.

Julia currently works as an actress and filmmaker in Hollywood. Her first major film role was in the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems. She played Julia De Fiore, opposite Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, and Idina Menzel. Julia was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards, but she lost to Taylor Russell for Waves. She followed up Uncut Gems with roles in the movies Puppet, PVT Chat, and No Sudden Move. She wrote and directed the short film Fantasy Girls, which was about a group of teenage girls involved in sex work in Nevada.

Julia was born in Italy.

Julia was born on February 2, 1990 in Milan, Italy. Her father is American, while her mother is Italian. When she was 6 years old, she moved to New York City with her dad. They lived in Yorkville, Manhattan, and she attended City-As-School High School in the West Village.

Julia used to model.

Before Julia’s breakout role in Uncut Gems, she did some modeling. She posed for the final nude edition of Playboy in 2015, according to The Guardian. She also worked as a clothing designer and launched a women’s knitwear line called Franziska Fox with a friend. In addition, Julia was an art exhibit painter and photographer. She self-published two phtography books in 2015 and 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julia is married.

Julia has been married to pilot Peter Artemiev since 2018. Just days before Christmas 2021, Julia aired out the couple’s drama on Instagram. She accused Peter of being absent and called him a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” according to Page Six. She also said, “This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair.”

In a statement to Page Six, Peter said, “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

Julia has a son.

Julia is a mother to one son, whom she welcomed in January 2021 with Peter. She brought up her child during her allegations against Peter that she posted to Instagram. “He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it,” Julia wrote, per Page Six. Julia and Peter have not publicly shared their son’s name. It’s unclear if the couple have officially split.